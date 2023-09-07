10 Best Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoops for 2023

Our Top Picks

We have researched and tested various stainless steel ice cream scoops to bring you a list of the best available in the market. Stainless steel scoops have numerous benefits, including durability, ease of maintenance, and longevity. Unlike plastic scoops, they do not crack or warp over time, making them a great investment for any ice cream lover. When purchasing a stainless steel ice cream scoop, consider the size, design, and quality of the stainless steel. Reviews from other customers can provide valuable insights, and experts recommend warming the scoop before use and storing it in a dry place. Stay tuned for our top picks of the best stainless steel ice cream scoops available.

1 SUMO Ice Cream Scoop Stainless Steel Green SUMO Ice Cream Scoop Stainless Steel Green View on Amazon 9.9 The SUMO Ice Cream Scoop is a durable and efficient tool for scooping ice cream with ease. Made of stainless steel and dishwasher safe, it features a comfortable handle for a firm grip. With its sharp scoop, it easily cuts through even the hardest ice cream, making it a must-have for any ice cream lover. The scoop is available in green, adding a stylish touch to your kitchen. Its compact size makes it easy to store away when not in use. Use it to scoop ice cream, frozen yogurt, or sorbet effortlessly. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stainless steel, Comfortable handle, Dishwasher safe Cons May be too heavy

2 FineDine Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop Set FineDine Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop Set View on Amazon 9.6 The Professional Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop Set is a must-have for any kitchen. This 3-piece set includes heavy-duty scoopers with comfortable grip handles that make scooping ice cream, cookie dough, and sorbet a breeze. Made from high-quality stainless steel, these scoops are durable and long-lasting. The set includes a small, medium, and large scoop, making it perfect for any occasion. The sleek design and easy-to-clean material make this set a great addition to your kitchen tools. Overall, this set is perfect for anyone who loves to bake or entertain guests with homemade desserts. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable stainless steel, Comfortable grip handle, Versatile for various desserts Cons May be heavier than plastic scoops

3 BlauKe Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop BlauKe Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop View on Amazon 9.1 The BlauKe® Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop is the perfect tool for any ice cream lover. Its heavy-duty design and comfortable non-slip rubber grip make it easy to scoop even the hardest ice cream with minimal effort. This dishwasher-safe scoop is made from high-quality stainless steel, ensuring it will last for years to come. Its baller scoop shape is perfect for creating perfectly round scoops every time. Not only is it great for ice cream, but it's also perfect for scooping cookie dough, melons, and other soft foods. Say goodbye to struggling with flimsy scoops and upgrade to the BlauKe® Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop today. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stainless steel, Non-slip grip, Dishwasher safe Cons Limited color options

4 OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop View on Amazon 8.9 The OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop is a must-have for anyone who loves ice cream. With its comfortable non-slip grip and sturdy stainless steel construction, this scoop easily cuts through even the hardest ice cream, making it perfect for both home and commercial use. Its unique design allows for easy release of the ice cream, which means less time spent scraping and more time enjoying. Plus, it's dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Whether you're serving up a scoop to yourself or to a crowd, the OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop is a reliable and efficient tool. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stainless steel construction, Easy to scoop ice cream, Comfortable grip Cons May be too heavy

5 BALCI Ice Cream Scoop Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Black BALCI Ice Cream Scoop Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Black View on Amazon 8.6 The BALCI Ice Cream Scoop is a heavy-duty stainless steel ice cream scooper that comes with a non-slip rubber grip. This professional metal ice-cream spade is perfect for home use or commercial purposes. It is dishwasher safe and comes in a sleek black color. This scoop can easily cut through hard ice cream without any bending or breaking, making it perfect for serving up delicious scoops of ice cream. Its ergonomic design ensures that it is comfortable to hold and easy to use. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty stainless steel, Non-slip rubber grip, Dishwasher safe Cons May be too heavy

6 OTEHETOT Cookie Scoop Set Stainless Steel Baking Scoops with Trigger Release, 3 Piece Set OTEHETOT Cookie Scoop Set Stainless Steel Baking Scoops with Trigger Release, 3 Piece Set View on Amazon 8.3 The Ice Cream Scoop is a set of three stainless steel cookie scoops that are perfect for baking. With trigger release and sizes ranging from 4 to 6cm, these scoops are versatile and easy to use. They can be used for cookie dough, cupcake batter, and of course, ice cream. The scoops are durable, easy to clean, and come in a convenient set of three for all your baking needs. Whether you're a professional baker or just starting out, the Ice Cream Scoop set is a great addition to your kitchen. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sturdy stainless steel material, 3 different sizes for multipurpose use, Easy trigger release for scooping Cons May require hand washing

7 D Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop with Trigger Release D Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop with Trigger Release View on Amazon 7.9 The D Ice Cream Scoop is a must-have tool for any ice cream lover. Made of durable stainless steel with a trigger release, this scoop makes it easy to dish out perfect servings of ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, and more. It's also great for making perfectly sized meatballs or scooping cookie dough. Plus, it's dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Get ready to enjoy your favorite frozen treats with ease thanks to the D Ice Cream Scoop. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stainless steel material, Trigger release mechanism, Dishwasher safe Cons May be too heavy

8 Midnight Scoop Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop Midnight Scoop Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop View on Amazon 7.6 The Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop by Midnight Scoop is an ergonomic and durable scooper designed for hard ice cream. Made of high-quality stainless steel, this ice cream spade can easily dig into even the most frozen ice cream, making it perfect for dessert lovers. It's also dishwasher safe, making it easy to clean after use. With its comfortable grip and efficient design, the Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop by Midnight Scoop is a great addition to any kitchen. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Ergonomic design, Durable stainless steel, Dishwasher safe Cons Not suitable for soft ice cream

9 AMMON Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop Medium Silver AMMON Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop Medium Silver View on Amazon 7.3 The Ice Cream Scoop Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scooper Metal Ice Cream Scoops with Trigger is a must-have for any ice cream enthusiast. Made with durable stainless steel and featuring a convenient trigger, this scoop effortlessly carves through frozen treats like gelato, frozen yogurt, and sundaes. Its medium size is perfect for serving up just the right amount of ice cream, and its sleek silver design is sure to impress. Upgrade your ice cream game with this top-notch scoop. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stainless steel, Easy trigger release, Perfect scoop size Cons May not work on hard ice cream

10 CHEE MONG Ice Cream Scoop with Trigger CHEE MONG Ice Cream Scoop with Trigger View on Amazon 7.1 The Ice Cream Scoop with Trigger, Cookie Scoop, Large Size Ice Cream Scooper is a must-have tool for any kitchen. Made of durable stainless steel, this scoop is perfect for scooping ice cream, cookie dough, or melon balls. The trigger mechanism makes it easy to release the scoop's contents, while the large 5.25 Tbsp scoop size ensures that you can scoop up more with each use. This versatile tool is perfect for both kids and adults and is a great addition to any kitchen. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Trigger mechanism, Stainless steel construction, Versatile use Cons May be too heavy

FAQ

Q: What are the benefits of using a stainless steel ice cream scoop?

A: Stainless steel ice cream scoops are durable and long-lasting, making them a great investment for ice cream lovers. They also have a sleek and modern look and can easily be cleaned in the dishwasher. Additionally, stainless steel scoops have a natural resistance to bacteria growth, making them a more hygienic option compared to plastic scoops.

Q: Are plastic ice cream scoops a good alternative to stainless steel?

A: Plastic ice cream scoops are a more affordable option and can come in a variety of fun colors and designs. However, they may not be as durable as stainless steel and can easily break or warp over time. They may also harbor bacteria if not cleaned properly. Overall, it's up to personal preference and budget when choosing between plastic and stainless steel.

Q: What size ice cream scoop should I get?

A: The size of your ice cream scoop will depend on personal preference and the size of your bowls or cones. A typical scoop size is around 2-3 tablespoons, but you can also find larger or smaller scoops depending on your needs. It's also important to consider the material of the scoop, as some materials may conduct heat differently and affect the scooping process.

Conclusions

After reviewing multiple stainless steel ice cream scoops, we can confidently say that there are many high-quality options available on the market. Each product boasts unique features, such as comfortable grips, durable stainless steel construction, and dishwasher-safe materials. With so many options to choose from, finding the perfect scoop for your ice cream needs has never been easier. We encourage readers to consider their individual preferences and needs when selecting a scoop, and to prioritize features such as comfort and durability. Whether you're an ice cream aficionado or simply looking for a reliable scoop, there is undoubtedly a stainless steel ice cream scoop out there for you.