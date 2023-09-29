10 Best Tabletop Tissue Holders for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've researched and tested various tabletop tissue holders and have compiled a list of the best ones in the market. These holders are not only stylish but also provide a convenient way to keep tissues within reach. With different styles, materials, and sizes available, it's easy to find one that matches your decor and preference.

Having a tabletop tissue holder is more important than ever in today's world, where hygiene is crucial. It's a simple yet effective way to keep yourself and your surroundings clean and tidy. When choosing one, consider its size, weight, capacity to hold tissues, and material. Our expert insights and tips can help you choose the perfect tabletop tissue holder that suits your needs and preferences.

1 YANGQIHOME Rattan Tissue Box Cover Natural YANGQIHOME Rattan Tissue Box Cover Natural View on Amazon 9.8 The Rattan Tissue Box Cover Square is a hand-woven wicker tissue holder that adds a touch of natural elegance to any room. Measuring 5.5 x 5.5 x 5.7 inches, it fits standard tissue boxes and is perfect for use in the living room, bedroom, bathroom, or office. The natural rattan material is both durable and lightweight, making it easy to move around as needed. With its stylish design and practical function, this tissue box cover is a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of rustic charm to their home decor. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Hand-woven natural rattan, Adds a stylish touch, Fits standard tissue boxes Cons May not match all decor

2 YANGQIHOME Rattan Tissue Box Cover Natural Color YANGQIHOME Rattan Tissue Box Cover Natural Color View on Amazon 9.4 The YANGQIHOME Rattan Square Tissue Box Cover is a beautiful and functional addition to any home décor. Measuring 5.7" x 5.7" x 5", this decorative woven facial tissue holder is the perfect size for square tissue boxes. The hinged top lid makes it easy to refill and keeps the tissues clean and dust-free. The natural color of the rattan adds a warm and inviting touch to any room. Not only does it add to the aesthetics, but it also helps you keep your tissues organized and within reach. This versatile item can be used in living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, and offices. The YANGQIHOME Rattan Square Tissue Box Cover is a must-have for those who appreciate functionality and style. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Attractive design, Durable material, Hinged lid for easy access Cons May not fit all tissue boxes

3 Mountain Mike's Reproductions Old Crate Tissue Box Cover Mountain Mike's Reproductions Old Crate Tissue Box Cover View on Amazon 9.1 The Mountain Mike's Reproductions Old Crate Tissue Box Cover is a must-have for any antique lover looking to add a rustic touch to their home decor. Made from high-quality materials, this square-shaped tissue box cover mimics the look of an old wooden crate, adding a charming and unique touch to any room. Not only does it serve its practical purpose of holding tissues, but it also makes for a great gifting option. Its natural, rustic design is sure to appeal to anyone with a love for vintage or farmhouse-inspired decor. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Rustic and antique look, Fits standard tissue boxes, Great as a gift Cons May not match all decor

4 Zoocatia Tissue Box Cover Square Leather. Zoocatia Tissue Box Cover Square Leather. View on Amazon 8.9 The Tissue Box Cover PU Leather Tissue Holder Square Facial Tissue Case Facial Paper Organizer Dispenser for Bathroom, Vanity Countertop, Tabletop, Car, Black Black square is a stylish and practical addition to any room or vehicle. Made from high-quality PU leather, this tissue box cover is durable and easy to clean. It fits perfectly over most standard tissue boxes and adds a touch of elegance to any space. Whether you need it for your bathroom, vanity countertop, tabletop, or car, this tissue box cover is the perfect solution for keeping your tissues organized and within reach. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stylish black design, PU leather material, Versatile use in different places Cons May not fit all tissue box sizes

5 Simetufy Acrylic Napkin Holder for Table and Kitchen Simetufy Acrylic Napkin Holder for Table and Kitchen View on Amazon 8.5 The Napkin Holder is a versatile addition to any home or event. Made of durable acrylic, this table top napkin holder measures 7 x 7 inches and can hold a stack of luncheon napkins in place. Use it in the kitchen, bathroom, or at parties and weddings for easy access to tissues and napkins. Its clear design complements any decor and allows for easy visibility of napkin supply. Lightweight and easy to clean, this napkin tray is a functional and stylish solution for everyday use. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Clear acrylic design, Fits various napkin sizes, Versatile for different locations Cons May tip over easily

6 TOGETRUE Tissue Box Cover Beige Squared TOGETRUE Tissue Box Cover Beige Squared View on Amazon 8.3 The Tissue Box Cover in Faux Leather is a stylish and functional addition to any space. Measuring at 5"x5"x5", this square-shaped holder fits standard size tissue boxes and can be placed on tabletops, bathrooms, cars, and even offices. Made with high-quality faux leather, this cover adds a touch of sophistication to any room. The beige color complements any decor style, making it a versatile choice. Protect your tissues from dust and dirt while adding a chic touch with this decorative tissue holder. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stylish faux leather design, Fits most standard tissue boxes, Suitable for various settings Cons Limited color options

7 Owlgift Napkin Holder with Leaf Design. Owlgift Napkin Holder with Leaf Design. View on Amazon 8.1 The OwlGift Freestanding Modern Napkin Holder with Leaf Design is a stylish and functional addition to any kitchen or dining room. Made from durable bronze, this countertop napkin storage organizer is perfect for holding a variety of napkin sizes. The leaf design adds a touch of nature to your décor, while the freestanding design allows for easy access to your napkins. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or just need a convenient way to keep your napkins organized, this tabletop tissue dispenser is a must-have. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stylish design, Freestanding, Durable material Cons Limited capacity

8 XNONE Tissue Box Holder with Storage Box XNONE Tissue Box Holder with Storage Box View on Amazon 7.6 The Square Tissue Box Cover Organizer is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their home or office organized and stylish. Made of high-quality PU leather, this cube tissue box holder offers both functionality and aesthetics, with a 2-compartment storage box for remote controls and other small items. Whether you're using it as a decorative tissue box on your nightstand or as a convenient holder on your office tabletop, this grey tissue box cover is the perfect addition to any space. Its practical design and sleek look make it a great gift idea for friends and family. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stylish design, Multi-functional, Durable material Cons May not fit all tissue boxes

9 Jiueut Marble Blue Tissue Box Cover Jiueut Marble Blue Tissue Box Cover View on Amazon 7.5 The Jiueut Marble Blue Tissue Box Cover is a stylish and practical addition to any room. Made of high-quality PU leather, this decorative square tissue holder cover is perfect for tabletops, cars, bathrooms, offices, and homes. The soft and smooth surface feels great to the touch, while the sturdy construction ensures durability. With its elegant design and versatile use, this tissue box cover is sure to impress both guests and family members. Add a touch of sophistication to your space with the Jiueut Marble Blue Tissue Box Cover. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stylish marble design, Can be used in various places, Durable PU leather material Cons Only fits standard tissue boxes

10 Polytree Tissue Box Cover Geometric Striped White Polytree Tissue Box Cover Geometric Striped White View on Amazon 7.1 The Tissue Box Cover Square in Modern Geometric Striped (White) C-white C-Modern is a stylish addition to any home decor. Made with high-quality materials, this tissue box holder is perfect for use on bathroom countertops, tabletops, bedside tables, or in the office. The modern geometric design adds a touch of elegance to any space, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting use. Keep your tissues organized and easily accessible with this attractive and functional tissue box cover. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Modern design, Fits standard tissue boxes, Versatile for multiple rooms Cons Limited color options

FAQ

Q: What are tabletop tissue holders used for?

A: Tabletop tissue holders are used to hold and dispense tissue paper conveniently on a table or any flat surface. They come in various designs and styles, making them a decorative and functional addition to any room or space.

Q: Can freestanding tissue holders be used in bathrooms?

A: Yes, freestanding tissue holders can be used in bathrooms. They are designed to stand on their own, making them ideal for use in areas where wall-mounted options are not available or desired. Freestanding tissue holders can also be moved easily from one location to another.

Q: How do I install a wall-mounted tissue holder?

A: Installing a wall-mounted tissue holder is relatively easy. First, select the location where you want to mount it. Use a level to ensure that the holder will be straight. Then, mark the location of the screw holes with a pencil. Next, drill pilot holes into the marked spots. Finally, attach the holder to the wall with screws and anchors, if necessary.

Conclusions

After thoroughly researching and testing various tabletop tissue holders, it's clear that there are a variety of options available for every style and taste. From natural woven rattan to modern faux leather, there's something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a decorative piece for your bathroom or a functional holder for your office, these tabletop tissue holders offer a stylish and convenient solution. So why not upgrade your tissue game and add a touch of elegance to your space with one of these chic options?