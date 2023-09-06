The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

10 Best Toaster Oven Air Fryers Review

Get ready to revolutionize your kitchen with the ultimate duo: toaster oven air fryer! Discover the top models and elevate your cooking game.

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 18:40
Jerusalem Post JPost Advisor Home & Kitchen
10 Best Toaster Oven Air Fryers Review (photo credit: PR)
10 Best Toaster Oven Air Fryers Review
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Jump to Review
COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo
Jump to Review
Cuisinart Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven Stainless.
Jump to Review
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro BOV900BSS.
Jump to Review
Cuisinart Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven Stainless Steel
Jump to Review
BLACK+DECKER Crisp N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven Stainless Steel TO3215SS

Toaster oven air fryers are becoming increasingly popular as they offer convenience and versatility in the kitchen. They save time, energy and space by allowing you to cook a variety of dishes in one appliance. However, with so many options available, choosing the right one can be challenging. Our research has identified essential criteria such as capacity, wattage, cooking functions and ease of use, and we've analyzed customer reviews to provide recommendations based on real-world experiences. It's important to consider your budget and specific needs when selecting a toaster oven air fryer, as features and prices vary widely. Ultimately, we're confident that you'll find a product that suits your needs and budget, and we'll be sharing our top recommendations in the next section.

1

COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo

COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven ComboCOSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo
9.9

The COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo is a versatile kitchen appliance that can perform 12 different cooking functions, including baking, roasting, and broiling. With a spacious 26QT capacity, this stainless steel countertop oven can toast up to 6 slices of bread or bake a 12-inch pizza, making it perfect for families or entertaining guests. The oven also comes with a variety of accessories, such as a tray and basket, as well as 75 recipes to help you get started. The smart design and easy-to-use controls make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Rated 9.9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
12-in-1 functions, Large capacity, Easy to clean
Cons
Heavy

2

Cuisinart Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven Stainless.

Cuisinart Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven Stainless.Cuisinart Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven Stainless.
9.6

The Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven is a versatile 8-1 oven that offers options for baking, grilling, broiling, and warming. Made of stainless steel, it's a stylish addition to any kitchen. This oven is perfect for those who want to cook healthier meals without sacrificing taste. With its air fryer feature, you can enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil. It's also great for reheating leftovers and cooking frozen foods. The TOA-70 Airfryer with Grill Stainless Steel is a must-have for any home cook looking to simplify their meal prep routine.

Rated 9.6 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Versatile cooking options, Easy to use and clean, Saves counter space
Cons
Loud beep when done

3

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro BOV900BSS.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro BOV900BSS.Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro BOV900BSS.
9.1

The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is a versatile kitchen appliance that can be used for baking, roasting, toasting, air frying, and more. This product is made with high-quality brushed stainless steel and has a spacious interior that can fit up to 9 slices of bread or a 14-pound turkey. It also features 13 cooking functions, an LCD display, and an element IQ system that ensures even heat distribution. With this product, you can cook your favorite foods quickly and easily while maintaining their delicious flavor and texture.

Rated 9.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Versatile cooking options, Easy to clean, Spacious interior
Cons
May take up counter space

4

Cuisinart Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven Stainless Steel

Cuisinart Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven Stainless SteelCuisinart Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven Stainless Steel
8.9

The Cuisinart TOA-26 Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven is a versatile appliance that can handle a variety of cooking tasks. With its 6-in-1 functions and wide temperature range, it can bake, broil, toast, air fry, and more. The 1800-watt motor ensures fast and efficient cooking, while the large capacity allows you to cook for the whole family. The stainless steel construction not only looks stylish but is also durable and easy to clean. The 60-minute timer with auto-off function ensures that your food is cooked to perfection every time. This compact airfryer oven is perfect for anyone who wants to cook healthy and delicious meals with ease.

Rated 8.9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
6-in-1 functions, Large capacity, Wide temperature range
Cons
Bulky size

5

BLACK+DECKER Crisp N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven Stainless Steel TO3215SS

BLACK+DECKER Crisp N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven Stainless Steel TO3215SSBLACK+DECKER Crisp N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven Stainless Steel TO3215SS
8.5

The BLACK+DECKER Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven, Stainless Steel, TO3215SS, 6 Slice is a versatile kitchen appliance that can be used for a variety of tasks. This toaster oven is perfect for baking, broiling, toasting, and air frying. The stainless steel design is sleek and modern, making it a great addition to any kitchen. It has a six-slice capacity and comes with a baking pan, broiling rack, and air fry basket. The oven has a 60-minute timer, adjustable temperature control, and a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning. With its multiple uses and convenient features, the BLACK+DECKER Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven is a great investment for any home cook.

Rated 8.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Air frying capability, Large capacity, Easy to clean
Cons
Limited color options

6

Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven Air Fryer Combo.

Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven Air Fryer Combo.Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven Air Fryer Combo.
8.2

The Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven Air Fryer Combo is a versatile kitchen appliance that can cook up to 6 slices of bread or a 12” pizza. With 4 cooking functions including convection, bake, broil, and air fry, this toaster oven can handle a variety of foods. The roll-top door and easy reach sure-crisp feature make it easy to access and monitor your food while it cooks. Made with durable stainless steel, this toaster oven is not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing. Perfect for anyone looking for a convenient and efficient way to cook their favorite meals.

Rated 8.2 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Large capacity, 4 cooking functions, Roll-top door
Cons
Limited air fryer capacity

7

Oster Compact Countertop Oven With Air Fryer

Oster Compact Countertop Oven With Air FryerOster Compact Countertop Oven With Air Fryer
8

The Oster Compact Countertop Oven With Air Fryer, Stainless Steel, is a versatile and convenient appliance for any kitchen. With its compact design, it's perfect for small spaces, yet it still has the capabilities to air fry, bake, broil, and toast. The stainless steel construction gives it a sleek and modern look, while the easy-to-use controls make it simple to cook up your favorite meals. Its air fryer function makes it a great option for those looking for healthier cooking alternatives, without sacrificing flavor. Overall, the Oster Compact Countertop Oven With Air Fryer is a great addition to any kitchen, providing versatile cooking options in a compact and stylish package.

Rated 8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Compact size saves space, Air fryer feature is convenient, Easy to clean
Cons
May not fit larger items

8

BLACK+DECKER Extra Wide Crisp N' Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven

BLACK+DECKER Extra Wide Crisp N' Bake Air Fry Toaster OvenBLACK+DECKER Extra Wide Crisp N' Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven
7.7

The BLACK+DECKER TO3265XSSD Extra Wide Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven is a versatile kitchen appliance that can be used for multiple purposes. With its extra-wide interior, it can fit up to 8 slices of bread or a 12-inch pizza. It also includes an air fry function that allows you to fry your favorite foods with little to no oil, making it a healthier alternative to traditional frying. The toaster oven also features a convection baking option that ensures even cooking and a 60-minute timer with a stay-on function for longer cooking times. The sleek silver design adds a modern touch to any kitchen.

Rated 7.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Extra wide capacity, Air fry feature, Easy to clean
Cons
May not fit on countertop

9

Calphalon Air Fryer Oven Combo

Calphalon Air Fryer Oven ComboCalphalon Air Fryer Oven Combo
7.3

The Calphalon Air Fryer Oven is a versatile and convenient appliance that can handle a variety of cooking tasks. With 11 different functions, including air frying, baking, broiling, and toasting, this 26.4 QT/25 L oven is perfect for cooking meals for the whole family. It can even fit a 12" pizza! The stainless steel construction is durable and easy to clean, and the convection technology ensures even cooking. Whether you're cooking up a quick weeknight dinner or preparing a feast for a special occasion, the Calphalon Air Fryer Oven is a great choice.

Rated 7.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
11 cooking functions, Large capacity, Easy to clean
Cons
No interior light

10

Black+Decker Crisp N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven

Black+Decker Crisp N Bake Air Fry Toaster OvenBlack+Decker Crisp N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven
7.1

The Black+Decker TOD1775G Crisp N Bake Air Fry Digital Toaster Oven is a versatile appliance that can accommodate up to 9" pizzas or 4 slices of bread. With its air fry technology, this toaster oven can cook food to crispy perfection without the added oil. The digital controls make it easy to select the right cooking settings, and the oven's compact size makes it perfect for small kitchens or dorm rooms. Overall, this toaster oven is a great choice for anyone who wants a convenient and efficient way to cook their favorite foods.

Rated 7.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Air fry function, Digital controls, Large capacity
Cons
May take up counter space

FAQ

Q: What is a toaster oven air fryer?

A: A toaster oven air fryer is a kitchen appliance that combines the functions of a toaster oven and an air fryer. It can be used to toast bread and bake or broil food like a traditional toaster oven, but it can also be used to air fry food using hot air instead of oil.

Q: What are the benefits of using a toaster oven air fryer?

A: Using a toaster oven air fryer can help you prepare healthier meals. Since it uses hot air instead of oil, you can enjoy crispy and delicious food without the added calories and fat. It's also a convenient and versatile appliance that can save you time and energy in the kitchen.

Q: What can I cook in a toaster oven air fryer?

A: You can cook a wide variety of foods in a toaster oven air fryer, including chicken wings, french fries, vegetables, and even desserts like donuts and churros. It's a versatile appliance that can be used to prepare almost any type of food that you would normally cook in a traditional oven or fryer.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing, we can confidently say that the toaster oven air fryer category is a game-changer for anyone looking to cook with ease and convenience. With various options available, ranging from 6-slice to 12-inch pizza capacity, all of the products we reviewed performed exceptionally well and delivered consistent results. The combination of convection oven and air fryer capabilities make for efficient cooking, and the added accessories and recipe books make it easy to explore new dishes. Whether you're cooking for one or a family, we highly recommend considering a toaster oven air fryer to simplify your cooking routine.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by