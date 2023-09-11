10 Best Under Sink Trash Cans for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the perfect under sink trash can for your kitchen? Our team has done the research and testing to bring you the most comprehensive list of options available. We've analyzed important criteria such as size, capacity, durability, and ease of use to ensure that our recommendations are top-notch. With so many choices out there, finding the right under sink trash can can be challenging. We understand that you need a solution that fits your specific needs, whether it's space limitations or waste output. That's why we've provided expert insights and real-world customer reviews to help you make an informed decision. Check out our thorough and detailed guide to the best under sink trash cans on the market and keep your kitchen clean and organized.

1 Rubbermaid Commercial Wastebasket Beige FG295600BEIG Rubbermaid Commercial Wastebasket Beige FG295600BEIG View on Amazon 9.7 The Rubbermaid Commercial Products 28QT/7 GAL Wastebasket Trash Container is a great addition to any home or office. With a capacity of 7 gallons, this beige container is perfect for under desk use or in smaller spaces. Made with durable materials, it is built to withstand everyday use. The sleek design ensures it blends in seamlessly with any decor. This trash container is a must-have for anyone in need of a reliable and stylish waste disposal solution. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable material, Perfect size for under desk, Easy to clean Cons Limited color options

2 Rubbermaid Small Trash Can 9-Gallons Beige Rubbermaid Small Trash Can 9-Gallons Beige View on Amazon 9.6 The Rubbermaid Small Trash Can is a versatile and durable option for any kitchen or bathroom. With a 9-gallon capacity and a compact design, it fits easily under sinks, on countertops, and in cabinets. Made of sturdy plastic and available in a subtle bisque color, this wastebasket is both functional and stylish. Perfect for disposing of food scraps, bathroom waste, and other small items, the Rubbermaid Small Trash Can is a must-have for any home. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros 9-gallon capacity, Fits under-sink/countertop/cabinet, Durable plastic material Cons Bisque color may not match all decor

3 United Solutions Space-Efficient Trash Wastebasket United Solutions Space-Efficient Trash Wastebasket View on Amazon 9.1 The United Solutions 13 Quart / 3.25 Gallon Space-Efficient Trash Wastebasket is a perfect size for small spaces such as under a desk or in a dorm room. Made of durable materials, it's easy to clean and fits seamlessly into any commercial office, kitchen, or home office decor. Its compact size doesn't take up much space, yet it can hold a decent amount of trash. This wastebasket is a must-have for those who want to keep their space organized and tidy. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Space-efficient design, Easy to clean, Fits under desk Cons Small capacity

4 Simplehuman Dual Compartment Recycling Bin and Trash Can Simplehuman Dual Compartment Recycling Bin and Trash Can View on Amazon 8.8 The simplehuman 35 Liter / 9.3 Gallon Dual Compartment Under Counter Kitchen Cabinet Pull-Out Recycling Bin and Trash Can, Chrome 35 Liter Trash Can is the perfect solution for those who want to keep their kitchen clean and organized. Made with heavy-duty materials, this bin is durable and long-lasting. Its dual compartments allow you to easily separate trash and recycling, while the pull-out feature makes it easy to access and dispose of waste. This trash can is also designed to fit perfectly under your counter, saving valuable space in your kitchen. With its sleek chrome finish, this bin is not only functional, but also stylish. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dual compartments for recycling, Pull-out design saves space, Heavy-duty construction for durability Cons May not fit all cabinets

5 hOmeLabs 13 Gallon Automatic Trash Can hOmeLabs 13 Gallon Automatic Trash Can View on Amazon 8.6 The hOmeLabs 13 Gallon Automatic Trash Can for Kitchen is a game-changer for those who prioritize cleanliness and convenience. With its no-touch motion sensor butterfly lid and infrared technology, disposing of trash has never been easier or more hygienic. The stainless steel construction not only looks sleek and modern, but also ensures durability and easy cleaning. Perfect for busy households or those who entertain frequently, this trash can is a must-have for any modern kitchen. Plus, with the included AC power adapter, you never have to worry about battery life. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros No-touch motion sensor, Butterfly lid design, AC power adapter included Cons Lid may not close tightly

6 stonespace Under Sink Trash Can & Compost Bin stonespace Under Sink Trash Can & Compost Bin View on Amazon 8.3 The StoneSpace Under Sink Trash Can is a versatile and practical addition to any home. With a 3.2-gallon capacity, it can be used as a kitchen compost bin, a diaper pail, or a hanging garbage can for the baby crib, bathroom, or cupboard. Made of durable plastic, it is easy to clean and maintain. Its compact size and hanging design make it a space-saving solution for any room. Keep your home tidy and organized with this convenient trash can. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Versatile use, Easy to install, Space-saving design Cons May not fit all sinks

7 Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can View on Amazon 7.9 The Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can is the perfect addition to any small space. With a sleek brushed stainless steel design and a swing top lid, this trash bin is not only functional but also stylish. Measuring at 1.5 L / 0.40 Gallon, it's ideal for use in the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, home office, desktop, or table top. Its compact size makes it easy to store and the removable inner plastic bucket makes it easy to clean. Overall, this mini trash can is a great solution for those who want to keep their space clean and clutter-free. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stylish brushed stainless steel, Swing top lid, Compact size Cons May need frequent emptying

8 Rubbermaid Undercounter Trash Can 2-Pack Rubbermaid Undercounter Trash Can 2-Pack View on Amazon 7.8 Rubbermaid Undercounter Small Trash Can is a must-have for anyone looking to declutter their home or office. The 2 pack comes in blue and black colors that blend seamlessly with any decor. With a 9.4-gallon capacity, it fits perfectly under the sink, desk, or cabinet, making it an ideal choice for kitchen, bathroom, or office use. The combo is perfect for recycling and waste disposal. The high-quality material ensures durability, and the streamlined design makes it easy to clean. Overall, this is a great investment for anyone who wants to keep their space clean and organized. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compact size, Fits under counter, Durable material Cons Limited color options

9 Rev-A-Shelf Metal Wire Sliding Waste Container. Rev-A-Shelf Metal Wire Sliding Waste Container. View on Amazon 7.5 The Rev-A-Shelf RUKD-1432RB-1 32 Quart Metal Wire Sliding Universal Waste Container is a game changer for kitchen organization and waste disposal. Made with high quality metal wire, this container slides effortlessly in and out of cabinets and features a rear basket for additional storage. With a 32 quart capacity, it's perfect for holding all your kitchen waste and keeping your space clean and tidy. Plus, its universal design makes it easy to install in any kitchen cabinet. Say goodbye to cluttered countertops and hello to a more organized kitchen with this must-have product. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 32 quart capacity, Universal fit, Rear basket for extra storage Cons Requires cabinet installation

10 Rev-A-Shelf RV-18PB-2 Double White Waste Bin Rev-A-Shelf RV-18PB-2 Double White Waste Bin View on Amazon 7.1 The Rev-A-Shelf RV-18PB-2 S Double 35-Quart Sliding Pull Out Kitchen Cabinet Waste Bin Container is a great addition to any kitchen. It's perfect for those who are looking for a functional and space-saving solution for their trash needs. The container is designed to fit into most standard-sized cabinets and comes with full-extension slides for easy access. The double 35-quart bins allow for sorting of different types of waste, making it perfect for those who are environmentally conscious. The container is made of durable materials and is easy to install. Overall, this is a great product for those who want to keep their kitchen clean and organized. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Durable materials, Saves space Cons May require modification

FAQ

Q: What are under sink trash cans?

A: Under sink trash cans are small, compact trash cans that fit underneath your kitchen sink. They are a great space-saving solution for small kitchens or for those who want to keep their trash out of sight.

Q: What are step on trash cans?

A: Step on trash cans are hands-free trash cans that open with a simple step on the pedal. They are a great option for those who want to avoid touching the lid of their trash can and keep their hands clean.

Q: What should I consider when buying a kitchen trash can?

A: When buying a kitchen trash can, you should consider the size, capacity, and style. Think about how much trash your household produces and whether you want a trash can that is visible or hidden away. You should also consider the material of the trash can and whether it is easy to clean.

Conclusions

After reviewing several under sink trash cans, I can confidently say that this category offers a variety of options to fit different needs and preferences. From automatic motion-sensing cans to small countertop bins, there is a solution for every space and lifestyle. Additionally, pull out shelves and adjustable racks provide convenient access to the trash can while keeping it hidden away. No matter which option you choose, upgrading your trash management system can make a noticeable difference in the cleanliness and organization of your home. Consider investing in an under sink trash can that fits your specific needs and enjoy a more streamlined and efficient home.