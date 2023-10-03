10 Best Unscented Pillar Candles for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a way to create a cozy and relaxing ambiance in your home or office? Unscented pillar candles are the perfect solution. With so many options on the market, it can be challenging to know which product to choose. That's why we've researched and tested numerous candles to bring you the best unscented pillar candles available.

Our team of experts has analyzed essential criteria, including burn time, size, and quality of materials, to help you make an informed decision. We've also taken customer reviews into account, ensuring that our recommendations are based on real-life experiences and feedback. Plus, we've carefully examined each product to ensure that only the highest-quality materials are used in their construction. So, whether you're looking for candles for a large room or a small space, scroll down to see our top-ranking products and enjoy the ambiance of a flickering flame without any overpowering scents.

1 Stonebriar Tall Ivory Pillar Candle Set Stonebriar Tall Ivory Pillar Candle Set View on Amazon 9.7 The Stonebriar SB-SP-3548A Tall 3 x 6 Inch Unscented Ivory Pillar Candle Set, Set of 6, 3x6 Ivory 3x6 is a must-have for any home decor enthusiast. These unscented ivory candles are perfect for creating a cozy and warm atmosphere in any room. With a height of 6 inches and a width of 3 inches, they are the perfect size for any candle holder. Made of high-quality wax, they burn cleanly and evenly, providing long-lasting enjoyment. Whether for a romantic evening or a relaxing bath, the Stonebriar pillar candle set is a versatile and elegant addition to any home. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Unscented, Tall size, Set of 6 Cons No variety in color

2 CANDWAX Pillar Candle Set Dark Blue CANDWAX Pillar Candle Set Dark Blue View on Amazon 9.6 The CANDWAX 3x3 Pillar Candle Set of 3 is the perfect addition to any home interior. These decorative rustic candles are unscented and drip-free, making them ideal for any occasion. The dark blue color adds a touch of elegance and sophistication, making them perfect for Christmas or any other special occasion. Made from high-quality materials, these candles are built to last and provide a warm and inviting ambiance to any room. The set includes three 3x3 pillar candles, making them the perfect size for any centerpiece or decorative display. Bring a cozy and inviting atmosphere to your home with the CANDWAX 3x3 Pillar Candle Set of 3. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Decorative and rustic design, Unscented and no-drip, Ideal for Christmas or home interior Cons Limited color options

3 MOZEAL Hand-Poured Pillar Candle Set (Ivory) MOZEAL Hand-Poured Pillar Candle Set (Ivory) View on Amazon 9.2 The MOZEAL 3" x 4" Hand-Poured Unscented Candle Set is a perfect addition to any occasion or home decor. Made with high-quality wax and a rustic country style, these dripless pillar candles burn cleanly for up to 72 hours, providing a warm and cozy atmosphere. Ideal for weddings, dinners, Christmas, or any special occasion, these ivory candles are sure to impress. With a size of 3"x4", they are perfect for any room in the house and add an elegant touch to any setting. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Hand-poured for quality, Long burn time, Elegant rustic style Cons Unscented only

4 Melt Candle Co White Pillar Candles Set Melt Candle Co White Pillar Candles Set View on Amazon 8.9 Melt Candle Co White Pillar Candles 3" x 4" Set of 3 Unscented are a versatile addition to any setting. They're perfect for weddings, home decoration, relaxation, church, spa, and more. Made with a smokeless cotton wick, these candles deliver a clean burn that won't leave behind any unpleasant odors. Each candle measures 3" x 4", making them a great size for a variety of uses. Whether you're looking to create a warm atmosphere in your home or add an elegant touch to your wedding decor, these unscented white pillar candles are a great choice. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Unscented, Smokeless, Cotton Wick Cons No variety in size

5 Home Lights White Pillar Candles 3x3 - 6 Count Home Lights White Pillar Candles 3x3 - 6 Count View on Amazon 8.7 If you're looking for versatile and high-quality candles that can be used for a variety of occasions, then look no further than the Pillar Candles - 3x3 inch | 25 Hours Burning, 6 Count. These white unscented smokeless European pillar candles are perfect for weddings, parties, spas, home gatherings, and dinners. With a burning time of 25 hours, you can enjoy their soft glow for longer periods of time. Made with high-quality materials, these candles are smokeless and dripless, making them a great choice for indoor use. Whether you're looking to create a romantic ambiance or simply add some warmth to your home, these pillar candles are a great investment. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Long burning time, Smokeless, Versatile use Cons No scent

6 MOZEAL White Pillar Candles Set of 3 MOZEAL White Pillar Candles Set of 3 View on Amazon 8.4 The MOZEAL 3" x 4" Hand-Poured Unscented White Pillar Candles are a perfect addition to any home decor or special event. These dripless candles come in a set of 3 and have an approximate burn time of 60 hours. The clean burning and smokeless feature makes them ideal for weddings, dinners, Christmas, or any occasion. The 3 inch width series is perfect for creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere, and the white color makes them versatile for any theme or color scheme. Made with high-quality materials, these candles are sure to impress. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Hand-poured, Dripless, Clean burning Cons Unscented (may lack ambiance)

7 BESIEBESOE Ivory Pillar Candles Set of 3 BESIEBESOE Ivory Pillar Candles Set of 3 View on Amazon 8 The 3" x 3" Pillar Candles Set of 3 Ivory Unscented Handpoured Weddings, Home Decoration, Restaurants, Spa, Church Smokeless Cotton Wick - Ivory 90 Hour 3×3 ivory are a must-have for any occasion. These beautifully hand-poured candles have a smokeless cotton wick, making them perfect for indoor use. Whether you're using them for weddings, home decoration, restaurants, spa, or church, these candles will add a touch of elegance to any space. With a burn time of 90 hours, you can enjoy their warm glow for days on end. Plus, their unscented design means they won't interfere with the aroma of your space. These candles are a great investment for anyone looking to add a touch of sophistication to their decor. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Handpoured, Smokeless cotton wick, 90 hour burn time Cons Limited color options

8 BASK Ivory Pillar Candles Set of 3 BASK Ivory Pillar Candles Set of 3 View on Amazon 7.6 BASK Mottled Pillar Candles are a set of three ivory pillar candles that come in various sizes. These unscented candles are perfect for all occasions and offer a dripless and smokeless burn. Made with high-quality paraffin wax, these candles are perfect for creating a relaxing and cozy atmosphere in your home. The mottled texture of these candles adds an elegant touch to any decor and the ivory color complements any color scheme. Whether you're looking to create a romantic ambiance or just unwind after a long day, these candles are a must-have. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dripless and Smokeless, Set of 3, Unscented Cons No fragrance

9 Melt Candle Company Ivory Pillar Candles Set Melt Candle Company Ivory Pillar Candles Set View on Amazon 7.5 The Set of 3 Pillar Candles 3" x 3" Unscented Handpoured Weddings, Home Decoration, Restaurants, Spa, Church Smokeless Cotton Wick - Ivory 3" x 3" Ivory is a versatile and elegant addition to any space. These unscented candles are perfect for creating a warm and inviting atmosphere in your home, restaurant, spa, or church. Hand-poured with a cotton wick, these smokeless candles are made with high-quality materials to ensure a long burn time. The ivory color adds a touch of sophistication to any decor, and the 3" x 3" size is just the right amount of height to add visual interest without being overpowering. Whether you're looking to create a romantic ambiance or simply add some charm to your space, these pillar candles are a must-have. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Handpoured for quality, Smokeless cotton wick, Versatile for various settings Cons Unscented may not appeal to some

10 BOLSIUS Rustic Pink Pillar Candles 4-Pack BOLSIUS Rustic Pink Pillar Candles 4-Pack View on Amazon 7.1 The BOLSIUS 4 Pack Misty Pink Rustic Pillar Candles are a premium European quality product made from natural, eco-friendly plant-based wax. These unscented, dripless, and smokeless candles are perfect for creating a cozy and romantic atmosphere in any room or for adding a touch of elegance to your party or wedding décor. With a burn time of 30 hours, these 2 x 4 inch candles are the perfect size for any occasion. The misty pink color adds a soft and delicate touch to any setting, making them a great choice for those who love a rustic and natural vibe. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Eco-friendly plant-based wax, Dripless and smokeless, Premium European quality Cons Unscented (no fragrance)

FAQ

Q: What are unscented pillar candles used for?

A: Unscented pillar candles are perfect for those who want to enjoy the ambiance of candlelight without any added fragrance. They are great for creating a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere in your home or for special events like weddings or dinners. They also make a great base for DIY candle projects.

Q: What makes glass pillar candles unique?

A: Glass pillar candles are a beautiful addition to any room. They are unique because they offer the benefits of traditional pillar candles like long burn times, but they are enclosed in a glass jar that helps protect the flame from drafts and adds an extra layer of safety. The glass also adds a beautiful glow to the surrounding area, making them perfect for creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Q: What are some popular scents for pillar candles?

A: Scented pillar candles come in a wide variety of fragrances to suit any mood or occasion. Some popular scents include lavender for relaxation, vanilla for a warm and cozy feeling, and citrus for an energizing and refreshing atmosphere. Other popular scents include floral, herbal, and fruity fragrances.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of various unscented pillar candles, it's clear that this category offers a diverse range of options for those seeking a clean-burning, long-lasting candle. From the classic ivory look of the BASK Mottled Pillar Candles to the sleek black metal base of the Candle Holders, there are options to fit any aesthetic. The MOZEAL Hand-Poured Unscented Candle sets also offer a rustic country style that can add warmth to any occasion. Overall, unscented pillar candles provide an excellent option for those looking to enhance their relaxation, wedding, dinner, Christmas, or home decor. Whether you're looking for a gift or simply want to treat yourself, these candles are a great choice.