10 Best Wall Mounted Toilet Paper Holders Review

In our comprehensive guide, we've researched and tested various wall mounted toilet paper holders to bring you the best products available. These essential bathroom items keep toilet paper off the floor and within reach. Our analysis considered durability, ease of installation, and design, along with customer reviews, to ensure the highest quality recommendations. There are many different options on the market, from modern to traditional styles, making it challenging to choose one that fits your bathroom's decor. Invest in a high-quality wall mounted toilet paper holder, which not only keeps toilet paper off the floor but also adds a touch of sophistication to any bathroom. Whether you're seeking a sleek and modern design or a more classic and traditional style, our guide has you covered with expert insights and tips.

The Decorative Cast Iron Octopus Toilet Paper Roll Holder is the perfect addition to any nautical-themed bathroom. This wall-mounted Kraken décor is not only functional but also adds a touch of whimsy to your space. Made of durable cast iron and easy to install with included screws and anchors, this rust white holder fits standard size toilet paper rolls. Its unique design and attention to detail make it a standout piece in any bathroom. Pros: Unique octopus design, Sturdy cast iron material, Easy to install Cons: May not match all decor

The NearMoon Bathroom Toilet Paper Holder is a must-have for any bathroom or washroom. Made from premium SUS304 stainless steel, this wall-mounted toilet roll holder is rustproof and built to last. The brushed nickel finish adds a classy touch to any decor. Easy to install, this holder is perfect for holding your toilet paper and keeping it within easy reach. It's also great for use in the kitchen or any other room where you need to keep paper towels handy. With its sleek design and durable construction, the NearMoon Bathroom Toilet Paper Holder is the perfect addition to any home. Pros: Rustproof stainless steel, Easy to install, Stylish brushed nickel finish Cons: May not fit larger rolls

The Tindbea Toilet Paper Holder with Phone Shelf + Towel Robe Hooks is a must-have bathroom accessory for anyone looking to stay organized and clutter-free. With its sleek stainless steel design and matte black finish, this toilet paper holder is not only stylish but also functional. The phone shelf is a convenient feature that allows you to keep your phone within reach while using the bathroom, and the towel hooks provide extra storage space for your towels and robes. Whether you choose to install it with adhesive or screws, this toilet paper holder is easy to install and will securely hold your toilet paper roll in place. Upgrade your bathroom today with the Tindbea Toilet Paper Holder with Phone Shelf + Towel Robe Hooks. Pros: Phone shelf, Towel hooks, Adhesive or screw mount Cons: May not fit all rolls

The VAEHOLD Self Adhesive Toilet Paper Holder with Phone Shelf is a convenient and practical addition to any bathroom. Made of durable SUS304 stainless steel, this wall-mounted holder is rustproof and built to last. With its built-in phone shelf, you can easily multitask while using the restroom. The storage shelf also provides a convenient place to store small items such as keys or a wallet. Installation is a breeze with the self-adhesive design, eliminating the need for drilling and damaging your walls. Overall, this toilet paper holder is a great investment for anyone who values convenience and organization in their bathroom. Pros: Easy to install, Durable material, Convenient phone shelf Cons: May not fit all rolls

The Adhesive Toilet Paper Holder with Phone Shelf is a game-changer for anyone looking to declutter their bathroom space. This wall-mounted holder is rustproof and comes with a convenient shelf for your phone or other small items. The sticky backing makes installation a breeze, and the silver finish adds a touch of elegance to any bathroom decor. Its large size accommodates even the biggest toilet paper rolls, and the shelf is perfect for holding your phone while you do your business. Say goodbye to messy countertops and hello to a more organized and functional bathroom with this handy toilet paper holder. Pros: Easy to install, Convenient phone shelf, Rustproof Cons: Limited shelf space

The RARXTR Polished Finish Toilet Paper Holder is a sleek and durable addition to any bathroom or RV. Made from high-quality SUS304 stainless steel, this double post pivoting toilet paper roll holder is built to last. The polished finish adds a touch of elegance to any space while the wall-mounted design saves valuable counter space. This holder is easy to install and can hold standard size toilet paper rolls. Say goodbye to flimsy and unreliable toilet paper holders and upgrade to the RARXTR Polished Finish Toilet Paper Holder for a stylish and secure solution. Pros: Polished stainless steel, Double post for stability, Pivoting roll holder Cons: Installation may be difficult

The Ruacq Toilet Paper Holder Matte Black Double Post Pivoting Square Tissue Holders Roll Holder Hangers Toilet Paper Stand Stainless Steel and Zinc Alloy Modern Wall Mounted is a sleek and stylish addition to any bathroom. Made with durable stainless steel and zinc alloy materials, this toilet paper holder is built to last. Its double post design and pivoting square tissue holders make it easy to change out rolls, while the matte black finish adds a modern touch. Wall-mounted for convenience, the Ruacq Toilet Paper Holder is perfect for those looking to add both function and style to their bathroom. Pros: Double post for stability, Pivoting design for easy use, Stainless steel and zinc alloy materials for durability Cons: May not fit larger rolls

The Double Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf Brushed Nickel Toilet Paper Holder Wall Mounted is a sleek and functional addition to any bathroom. This holder is made of high-quality materials and features a brushed nickel finish that will complement any decor. The double holder allows for easy access to two rolls of toilet paper at once, while the shelf provides extra storage space for your phone, keys, or other small items. The wall-mounted design is easy to install and saves valuable floor space. Whether you're looking for a stylish and convenient toilet paper holder for your home or office, this product is a great choice. Pros: Double holder for extra convenience, Comes with a shelf for added storage, Brushed nickel finish looks sleek and modern Cons: May not fit oversized rolls

The Bjiotun Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf is an excellent addition to any bathroom. This wall-mounted holder not only stores your toilet paper, but also provides a convenient shelf for your phone, keys, or other small items. The matte black finish adds a modern touch to your bathroom decor. This holder can accommodate double rolls of toilet paper, making it perfect for households with multiple people. The installation is a breeze and the holder is made of high-quality materials, ensuring its durability. With its sleek design and practicality, the Bjiotun Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf is a must-have for any bathroom. Pros: Wall-mounted & space-saving, Double roll capacity, Additional shelf for storage Cons: Installation may be difficult

The WZKALY brushed toilet paper holder is made of high-quality SUS 304 stainless steel, ensuring durability and a sleek modern look for your bathroom. With an adjustable design, it can fit both standard and large mega rolls of toilet paper. The wall-mounted design also saves space in your bathroom. The brushed grey finish adds a touch of elegance to any bathroom decor. Installation is easy and all necessary hardware is included. This toilet paper holder is a practical and stylish addition to any bathroom. Pros: Stainless steel material, Adjustable for large rolls, Easy wall mount installation Cons: May not fit all decor

Q: What is the difference between wall mounted and freestanding toilet paper holders?

A: Wall mounted toilet paper holders are attached to the wall, while freestanding toilet paper holders stand on the floor. Wall mounted holders are a great space-saving option, while freestanding holders offer more flexibility in placement.

Q: How do I install a wall mounted toilet paper holder?

A: To install a wall mounted toilet paper holder, you will need to locate a stud in the wall to securely attach it to. Use a level to ensure it is straight before drilling pilot holes and attaching the holder with screws.

Q: Can I use any type of toilet paper with a toilet paper holder?

A: Yes, most toilet paper holders are designed to fit standard-sized rolls of toilet paper, regardless of brand or type. However, some larger or novelty-sized rolls may not fit properly.

After conducting thorough research and analysis of various wall mounted toilet paper holders, it is clear that this category offers a wide range of options for consumers looking to upgrade their bathroom decor. From decorative cast iron designs like the Comfify Giraffe and Dinosaur holders, to sleek and modern options like the VAEHOLD and NearMoon holders made of rustproof stainless steel, there is something for every taste and budget. The WZKALY holder even offers an adjustable size option for larger toilet paper rolls. Overall, these products provide practical and stylish solutions for keeping toilet paper organized and easily accessible in any bathroom. So whether you're renovating your entire bathroom or simply looking to add a finishing touch, these wall mounted toilet paper holders are worth considering.