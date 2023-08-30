10 Best Wood Knife Block Sets for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a safe and convenient way to store and organize your knives? Look no further than wood knife block sets! Our team has analyzed the top-ranking sets on the market, taking into account quality, durability, and design, so you don't have to. With a good wood knife block set, you can extend the life of your knives and add a touch of style to your kitchen. But with so many options available, choosing the right set can be overwhelming. That's why we've identified key considerations to keep in mind when selecting a set. Whether you're a professional chef or home cook, find the perfect wood knife block set for your needs with our expert insights and detailed analysis.

1 Farberware 15-Piece Knife Block Set White/Gold Farberware 15-Piece Knife Block Set White/Gold View on Amazon 9.9 The Farberware 15-Piece Triple Riveted Knife Block Set is the perfect addition to any kitchen. Made with high carbon-stainless steel, these knives are razor-sharp and triple riveted for durability. The set comes with a beautiful wood block for easy storage and includes 15 pieces, so you have the perfect knife for any task. Whether you're slicing bread, chopping vegetables, or carving a turkey, these knives will make your job easier and more enjoyable. The white and gold design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen, and the ergonomic handles ensure a comfortable grip. Upgrade your kitchen with the Farberware 15-Piece Triple Riveted Knife Block Set. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Triple riveted for durability, High carbon-stainless steel blades, Comes with a knife block Cons May not fit in small kitchens

2 Moss & Stone Serrated Knife Set with Wood Block. Moss & Stone Serrated Knife Set with Wood Block. View on Amazon 9.6 The Moss & Stone Stainless Steel Serrated Knife Set is a must-have for any kitchen. With high-carbon stainless steel blades and a beautiful wood block set, this 7 piece cutlery set is perfect for all your slicing and dicing needs. The serrated edges ensure a clean cut every time, while the comfortable handles provide a secure grip. This set includes all of the essential knives you need for any meal preparation, making it a great investment for any home cook or professional chef. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-carbon stainless steel blades, Serrated edges for easy cutting, Comes with a wood block Cons Limited to 7 pieces

3 Sabatier 15-Piece Knife Block Set with Acacia Wood Block Sabatier 15-Piece Knife Block Set with Acacia Wood Block View on Amazon 9.3 The Sabatier 15-Piece Forged Triple Rivet Knife Block Set is a must-have for any kitchen. Made with high-carbon stainless steel, these knives are razor-sharp and durable. The set includes all the essential knives for any cooking task, from chopping vegetables to slicing meat. The beautiful acacia wood block keeps the knives organized and easily accessible. The white handles add a touch of elegance to the set. This knife set is perfect for home cooks who want high-quality knives that will last for years to come. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-carbon stainless steel, Razor-sharp blades, Sturdy and durable Cons Limited color options

4 Farberware Stainless Steel Knife Block Set Farberware Stainless Steel Knife Block Set View on Amazon 8.8 The Farberware 15-Piece Stamped Stainless Steel Knife Block Set is a must-have for any home cook. Made with high-carbon stainless steel and featuring ergonomic handles, these razor-sharp knives are perfect for slicing, dicing, and chopping all types of food. The set includes a variety of knives, from a chef's knife to a serrated bread knife, all stored neatly in a beautiful acacia wood block. This set is not only functional but also adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. Whether you're a beginner cook or a seasoned pro, the Farberware knife set is a great investment that will last for years to come. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 15-piece set, ergonomic handles, razor-sharp knives Cons may not fit all kitchens

5 Master Maison 19-Piece Kitchen Knife Set Master Maison 19-Piece Kitchen Knife Set View on Amazon 8.7 The 19-Piece Kitchen Knife Set With Wooden Block from Master Maison is a top-of-the-line knife set that is perfect for both professional and home kitchens. Made from high-quality German forged stainless steel, these knives are durable and long-lasting. With a variety of knives included such as paring, chef, carving, and eight steak knives, this set has everything you need for all your cooking needs. The set also includes a knife sharpener and shears, making maintenance a breeze. The knives come neatly organized in a stylish wooden block, adding elegance to any kitchen. Overall, this set is a must-have for any cooking enthusiast looking to elevate their culinary experience. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros 19 pieces for all needs, High-quality German steel, Includes knife sharpener & shears Cons Block takes counter space

6 MARTHA STEWART Eastwalk Knife Block Set. MARTHA STEWART Eastwalk Knife Block Set. View on Amazon 8.2 The MARTHA STEWART Eastwalk 14 Piece High Carbon Stainless Steel Cutlery Knife Block Set w/ABS Triple Riveted Forged Handle Acacia Wood Block - Linen White is the perfect addition to any kitchen. Made with high-quality materials, this set includes all the knives you need for everyday use. The set features a beautiful acacia wood block that will complement any kitchen decor. The knives are triple-riveted for durability, and the high-carbon stainless steel blades will stay sharp for years to come. Whether you're a professional chef or just cooking at home, this set has everything you need to prepare delicious meals. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros High carbon stainless steel, Triple riveted forged handle, Acacia wood block Cons Limited color options

7 FineDine 10-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Set with Utensil Holder FineDine 10-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Set with Utensil Holder View on Amazon 8.1 The 10-Piece Stainless-Steel Kitchen Knife Set is the perfect addition to any home chef's kitchen. This newly innovative set includes 5 stainless-steel knives, a knife sharpener, kitchen scissors, cutting board, and a knife block holder. The knives are made with high-quality stainless steel and are designed to handle a variety of cutting tasks. The set also includes a convenient utensil holder to keep everything organized and within reach. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned chef, this set has everything you need to prepare your favorite meals with ease. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 10-piece knife set, Stainless-steel knives, Includes knife block holder Cons Limited cutting board size

8 Dalstrong Knife Block Set - 18 Piece Colossal Knife Set Dalstrong Knife Block Set - 18 Piece Colossal Knife Set View on Amazon 7.6 The Dalstrong Knife Block Set is an 18-piece collection of high-quality kitchen knives made from high-carbon German steel. The set includes a variety of knives, from a chef's knife to a bread knife, making it a versatile option for any home cook. The handles are made from durable ABS material and feature a glacial white design that adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. The block itself is made from beautiful acacia wood, which is both attractive and sturdy. With NSF certification, this knife set is a must-have for any home chef looking for a set that is both stylish and functional. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros 18 piece set, high carbon steel, acacia wood block Cons heavy (22 lb)

9 KroWallu Kitchen Knife Set with Block 15-Piece KroWallu Kitchen Knife Set with Block 15-Piece View on Amazon 7.3 The Kitchen Knife Sets with Block is a 15-piece set of high carbon stainless steel knives with triple rivet wood handles. This set includes a sharpener and is perfect for cooking and cutting a variety of foods. The blades are ultra-sharp and the set comes with a convenient storage block. The knives are dishwasher safe and easy to clean. With this set, you'll have all the knives you need to prepare your favorite meals. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros 15-piece set, High carbon steel, Triple rivet handle Cons Block takes counter space

10 Culinary Obsession 17-Piece Knife Block Set Culinary Obsession 17-Piece Knife Block Set View on Amazon 7.1 The Knife Block Set includes everything you need to chop, slice, and dice in the kitchen. This 17-piece set comes with a solid wood block, 6 stainless steel kitchen knives, a set of 8 serrated steak knives, heavy-duty poultry shears, and a carbon steel sharpening rod. The knives are made with high-quality materials and are designed for durability and precision. This set is perfect for both professional chefs and home cooks who want to upgrade their kitchen tools. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 17 pieces in total, Includes steak knives, Solid wood block Cons Poultry shears may be unnecessary

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between wood and bamboo knife block sets?

A: The main difference between wood and bamboo knife block sets is the material used. Wood knife blocks are typically made from hardwoods such as cherry, oak, or walnut, while bamboo knife blocks are made from a sustainable and eco-friendly material. Bamboo is also known for being more durable and resistant to moisture and bacteria than wood.

Q: How many knives can a typical knife block set hold?

A: The number of knives a knife block set can hold varies depending on the size of the block. Typically, a knife block set can hold anywhere from 5 to 15 knives, but some sets may hold more or less than that. It's important to choose a knife block set that can accommodate all of the knives you currently own or plan to purchase in the future.

Q: How do I clean and maintain my knife block set?

A: To clean and maintain your knife block set, you should regularly remove all of the knives and clean the block with warm soapy water and a soft cloth. Be sure to dry the block thoroughly before placing the knives back in. You should also regularly sharpen your knives and avoid using them on hard surfaces or cutting boards that could damage the blades. Additionally, you should periodically oil the wood or bamboo to keep it looking new and prevent cracking.

Conclusions

In conclusion, wood knife block sets are a fantastic investment for any home cook or professional chef. After thorough research and testing, we have found a variety of high-quality sets that offer durability, functionality, and style. Whether you're looking for a 7-piece set or a 19-piece set, there is something for everyone. We encourage you to consider the options we have presented and invest in a wood knife block set that will elevate your cooking experience.