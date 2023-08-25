10 Most Popular Air Fryer Toaster Ovens for 2023

Our Top Picks

Air fryer toaster ovens have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their ability to provide a healthier way of cooking favorite foods with minimal oil. Not only are they versatile, but they also save you time and kitchen space. When choosing the best air fryer toaster oven, it's essential to consider factors such as its size, cooking functions, ease of use, and customer reviews. Our extensive research and testing have identified top-ranking products that meet these essential criteria, offering reliable performance and ease of use. Stay tuned to our article to find out more about the best air fryer toaster ovens and their features and benefits.

1 COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo View on Amazon 9.9 The COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo is a versatile kitchen appliance that can bake, roast, broil, and air fry your favorite dishes with ease. With a 26QT capacity, it can fit a 12-inch pizza and 6 slices of toast. Made of stainless steel, it is durable and looks great on any countertop. The smart design includes 12 preset functions and comes with a variety of accessories, including a tray and basket. With 75 recipes included, this oven is perfect for anyone looking to up their cooking game. Pros 12-in-1 functions, Large capacity, Includes accessories Cons Bulky size

2 Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven View on Amazon 9.4 The Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven is a versatile kitchen appliance that can easily replace several traditional kitchen gadgets. With its 8-in-1 functionality, this oven can perform multiple tasks such as air frying, roasting, dehydrating, and baking. Its compact design with flip up and away capability for storage space makes it easy to store in small kitchens. The oven comes with an air fry basket, wire rack, and crumb tray, making it easy to clean. The silver and black color gives it a sleek look that will fit into any kitchen decor. Pros Multiple functions, Compact storage, Easy to clean Cons May not fit larger items

3 Cuisinart Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven Stainless. Cuisinart Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven Stainless. View on Amazon 9.3 The Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven is an 8-in-1 oven that offers versatility in the kitchen. With options to bake, grill, broil, and warm, this stainless steel appliance is perfect for cooking a wide variety of meals. Its air fryer feature allows for healthier cooking with less oil, while the convection setting ensures even cooking. The spacious interior can fit up to six slices of bread or a 4-pound chicken, making it ideal for families or entertaining. With its sleek design and multiple functions, the Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven is a must-have for any home cook. Pros 8-in-1 functionality, Convection for even cooking, Large capacity Cons May take up counter space

4 Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro View on Amazon 8.8 The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro in brushed stainless steel is a versatile and powerful kitchen appliance that can be used for baking, roasting, toasting, and air frying. With its large capacity and convection heating, it can cook a wide variety of foods to perfection. The Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro also comes with a range of useful features, including an LCD display, 13 cooking functions, and a super convection setting for faster cooking times. Its sleek design and durable construction make it a great addition to any kitchen. Pros Versatile functions, Large capacity, Easy to clean Cons Heavy

5 Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fryer Toaster Oven Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fryer Toaster Oven View on Amazon 8.7 The Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fryer Countertop Toaster Oven is a great addition to any kitchen. With a 4 slice capacity and the ability to fit a 9” pizza, it's perfect for small families or individuals. The powerful circulation ensures even cooking, and the auto shutoff feature provides peace of mind. Made with stainless steel, this appliance is both durable and stylish. Whether you're air frying, toasting, or baking, this versatile oven is sure to deliver delicious results every time. Pros Powerful circulation, Fits 9” pizza, Auto shutoff Cons Limited slice capacity

6 Emeril Everyday 26 QT Air Fryer Toaster Oven Emeril Everyday 26 QT Air Fryer Toaster Oven View on Amazon 8.3 The Emeril Lagasse 26 QT Extra Large Air Fryer with French Doors is the perfect kitchen appliance for anyone who loves to cook. This stainless steel convection toaster oven is designed with French doors and offers a spacious 26 QT interior that can hold a variety of foods. With its air frying capabilities, this appliance can also be used to create crispy, delicious meals with less oil. Its multiple cooking functions, including baking, broiling, and dehydrating, make it a versatile addition to any kitchen. Plus, it's easy to clean and comes with a variety of accessories to help you get the most out of your cooking experience. Pros Extra large capacity, Convection cooking, French doors Cons Heavy and bulky

7 Cuisinart Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven Stainless Steel Cuisinart Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven Stainless Steel View on Amazon 7.9 The Cuisinart TOA-26 Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven is a versatile kitchen appliance that offers 6-in-1 functions, including air frying, toasting, baking, broiling, and warming. With its 1800-watt motor and wide temperature range, it can handle a variety of cooking tasks. The large capacity air fryer and 60-minute timer/auto-off feature make it easy to prepare healthy meals for the whole family. Made of durable stainless steel, this compact airfryer oven is a great addition to any kitchen. Pros 6-in-1 functions, Wide temperature range, Large capacity air fryer Cons Bulky size

8 BLACK+DECKER Crisp N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven TO3215SS BLACK+DECKER Crisp N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven TO3215SS View on Amazon 7.6 The BLACK+DECKER Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven, Stainless Steel, TO3215SS, 6 Slice is a versatile and convenient kitchen appliance that can bake, broil, toast, and air fry your favorite foods. With its spacious interior, you can cook up to 6 slices of bread, a 12-inch pizza, or even a whole chicken. The air fry function allows you to enjoy crispy and delicious fried foods with little to no oil, making it a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods. The stainless steel design is durable and easy to clean, making it a great addition to any kitchen. Overall, the BLACK+DECKER Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven is a must-have for anyone who loves to cook and wants to save time and energy in the kitchen. Pros Air fry feature, Large capacity, Easy to clean Cons Limited temperature control

9 Fabuletta 10-in-1 Air Fryer Oven Combo. Fabuletta 10-in-1 Air Fryer Oven Combo. View on Amazon 7.4 The Fabuletta 10-in-1 Countertop Convection Oven is a game changer for anyone looking to simplify their cooking routine. With 1800W of power and the ability to fit a 12" pizza or 9 slices of toast, this oven is perfect for any household. Its oil-less air fryer feature allows for healthier cooking while its flip up and away capability saves valuable counter space. And with 5 included accessories, this oven has everything you need to start cooking your favorite meals right away. Overall, the Fabuletta 10-in-1 Countertop Convection Oven is a versatile and efficient addition to any kitchen. Pros 10-in-1 functionality, Flip up & away capability, Oil-less air frying Cons Limited capacity

10 Ninja DCT401 Double Oven with FlexDoor. Ninja DCT401 Double Oven with FlexDoor. View on Amazon 7.1 The Ninja DCT401 12-in-1 Double Oven is a versatile kitchen appliance that offers a wide range of cooking options. With a rapid top oven and a convection and air fry bottom oven, this stainless steel oven can bake, roast, toast, air fry, make pizza, and more. The FlexDoor and FlavorSeal features make it easy to access and cook your favorite meals while keeping them juicy and flavorful. Its smart finish ensures a perfect cooking result every time. Overall, this is a great investment for anyone looking to upgrade their oven and expand their cooking options. Pros 12-in-1 functions, FlexDoor feature, Convection and Air Fry Cons Large size may not fit in all kitchens

FAQ

Q: What is an air fryer toaster oven?

A: An air fryer toaster oven is a kitchen appliance that combines the functions of an air fryer and a toaster oven. It uses hot air circulation to cook food, making it crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, just like a deep fryer but without the oil. It can also bake, roast, broil, and toast.

Q: What are the benefits of using an air fryer toaster oven?

A: An air fryer toaster oven is a versatile and healthier alternative to traditional deep fryers and ovens. It can cook food faster and more evenly, with less oil and fewer calories. It also saves space in your kitchen since it combines two appliances into one.

Q: What can I cook in an air fryer toaster oven?

A: An air fryer toaster oven can cook a wide variety of foods, including french fries, chicken wings, fish, vegetables, pizza, and even desserts. It comes with different accessories, such as racks, trays, and baskets, that allow you to cook different types of food and adjust the cooking temperature and time. You can also find many recipes online that are specifically designed for air fryer toaster ovens.

Conclusions

After extensively reviewing multiple air fryer toaster ovens, it's clear that these appliances have become a staple in many kitchens. With their ability to bake, roast, broil, and air fry, they offer a convenient and healthier way to cook a variety of dishes. The options we reviewed all had various capacities, cooking functions, and accessories, but ultimately, each one exceeded our expectations. We recommend investing in an air fryer toaster oven that fits your specific needs and budget. Whether you're a busy parent, a college student, or a seasoned home cook, there's an air fryer toaster oven that can streamline your cooking process and elevate your meals.