10 Most Popular Commercial Coffee Brewers for 2023

Discovering the best Commercial Coffee Brewer for your coffee shop, restaurant, or office is crucial for ensuring customer satisfaction and saving time and money. We've conducted extensive research and testing to determine the top-ranking products in this category. We evaluated criteria such as brewing speed, capacity, durability, and ease of use, as well as customer reviews to provide expert insights and tips. However, it's important to consider the size of your business, type of coffee served, and staff skill level when selecting a product. Stay tuned for our upcoming article on the Best Commercial Coffee Brewers to find the one that best suits your unique needs.

1 SYBO Commercial Coffee Maker with Thermal Carafe SYBO Commercial Coffee Maker with Thermal Carafe View on Amazon 9.9 The SYBO Commercial Coffee Maker with a 74oz thermal carafe is a must-have for coffee lovers. The stainless steel cafetera can brew up to 12 cups of coffee and keep it hot for hours. Perfect for busy offices or households, this drip coffee maker is easy to use and produces a consistent and delicious cup of coffee every time. The pour-over design ensures the water is evenly distributed over the coffee grounds, resulting in a rich and flavorful brew. The sleek design and durable construction make this coffee maker a great investment for any coffee lover. Pros Large capacity carafe, Stainless steel construction, Drip-free pour spout Cons No automatic shut-off

2 BUNN VPR 12 Cup Pourover Coffee Brewer with 2 Warmers BUNN VPR 12 Cup Pourover Coffee Brewer with 2 Warmers View on Amazon 9.5 The BUNN VPR 12 Cup Pourover Coffee Brewer with 2 Warmers is a must-have for any coffee lover. This sleek and stylish coffee maker is designed to make delicious coffee quickly and easily. With two warmers, you can keep your coffee hot and ready to serve at all times. The coffee maker is also easy to use, with a simple pour-over design that eliminates the need for complicated plumbing or electrical work. Made from high-quality materials, this coffee maker is built to last and is perfect for use in both commercial and home settings. Whether you're looking for a reliable coffee maker for your office or your home, the BUNN VPR 12 Cup Pourover Coffee Brewer with 2 Warmers is the perfect choice. Pros Quick brewing time, Easy to use, Two warmers included Cons May require frequent cleaning

3 BUNN VP17-3 Commercial Coffee Maker BUNN VP17-3 Commercial Coffee Maker View on Amazon 9.3 The BUNN VP17-3 commercial coffee maker is perfect for businesses that need a reliable, high-volume coffee maker. With 3 lower warmers, it can keep up to 12 cups of coffee hot and ready to serve. Its pour-over design means you don't need to worry about plumbing, making it a great option for small businesses or remote locations. Made of durable stainless steel, this coffee maker is built to last and withstand heavy use. Its low profile design allows it to fit under most cabinets, saving valuable counter space. Overall, the BUNN VP17-3 is a great investment for any business that needs a reliable, high-volume coffee maker. Pros Quick brewing time, Easy to use, Durable construction Cons Requires manual filling

4 Hamilton Beach Commercial Deluxe Coffeemaker Black Stainless Steel Hamilton Beach Commercial Deluxe Coffeemaker Black Stainless Steel View on Amazon 8.9 The Hamilton Beach Commercial Deluxe Coffeemaker is a must-have for any hospitality establishment. With a 3-minute brew time and the ability to brew a single cup of coffee, this coffeemaker is perfect for those on-the-go. Its sleek black and stainless steel design adds a touch of sophistication to any space. Made with high-quality materials, this coffeemaker is built to last. Whether it's for guests or employees, the Hamilton Beach Commercial Deluxe Coffeemaker is the perfect addition to any hospitality setting. Pros Quick 3-minute brew time, Single cup coffee pod brewer, Stainless steel construction for durability Cons May not be suitable for large groups

5 BUNN VPR APS Commercial Pour Over Coffee Brewer BUNN VPR APS Commercial Pour Over Coffee Brewer View on Amazon 8.5 The BUNN VPR APS Commercial Pour Over Air Pot Coffee Brewer is a reliable and efficient coffee maker perfect for office or commercial use. With a 120V/60/1PH power source, this coffee brewer can quickly and easily make up to 3.8 gallons of coffee per hour. The pour-over design allows for easy use and the air pot keeps coffee fresh and hot for hours. Made with durable materials, this coffee brewer is built to last and provide consistent, high-quality coffee with every use. Pros Quick and easy brewing, Durable and long-lasting, Portable and easy to use Cons Requires manual pouring

6 BUNN VPS 12-Cup Pourover Coffee Brewer BUNN VPS 12-Cup Pourover Coffee Brewer View on Amazon 8.4 The BUNN VPS 12-Cup Pourover Commercial Coffee Brewer is a must-have for any coffee lover. With three warming stations, this machine can brew up to 3.9 gallons of coffee per hour, making it perfect for offices or busy households. Its pour-over design means you don't need to worry about plumbing, and the stainless steel construction ensures durability. The coffee maker also comes with a SplashGard funnel, which deflects hot liquids away from your hand, making it safe and easy to use. Whether you're looking to brew coffee for a crowd or just want a reliable machine for your daily caffeine fix, the BUNN VPS won't disappoint. Pros Fast brewing time, Easy to use, Durable construction Cons Requires manual filling

7 BUNN CWTF15-APS Commercial Airpot Coffee Brewer Black BUNN CWTF15-APS Commercial Airpot Coffee Brewer Black View on Amazon 7.9 The BUNN CWTF15-APS Commercial Airpot Coffee Brewer in black is a reliable and easy-to-use coffee maker perfect for any office or business setting. This coffee brewer is designed to brew coffee directly into airpots, making it simple to serve fresh coffee to a large group of people. With its fast brewing time and durable construction, this coffee maker is sure to meet the demands of any busy workplace. Made with high-quality materials, this coffee brewer is built to last and provide delicious coffee for years to come. Pros Commercial-grade quality, Brews coffee quickly, Airpot keeps coffee hot Cons Requires regular cleaning

8 BUNN VPR-2GD 12-Cup Pourover Coffee Brewer BUNN VPR-2GD 12-Cup Pourover Coffee Brewer View on Amazon 7.8 The BUNN VPR-2GD 12-Cup Pourover Commercial Coffee Brewer is a reliable and efficient option for any coffee-loving workplace. With two warmers, you can keep multiple decanters of coffee hot and ready to serve, while the pour-over design ensures a fresh and flavorful brew every time. The black and stainless steel design is sleek and professional, making it a great addition to any break room or office kitchen. Plus, with a capacity of up to 12 cups, this coffee brewer is perfect for busy mornings and long work days. Pros Quick and easy brewing, Two warmers for convenience, Durable and long-lasting Cons Requires manual pour-over, May not be suitable for large offices

9 BUNN CWTF-2 Automatic Commercial Coffee Brewer BUNN CWTF-2 Automatic Commercial Coffee Brewer View on Amazon 7.3 The BUNN 12950.0211 CWTF-2 Automatic Commercial Coffee Brewer with 2 Warmers (120V/60/1PH) is a high-quality coffee maker designed for commercial use. It features two warmers, making it ideal for busy cafes and restaurants. The brewer is easy to use and produces delicious coffee quickly and consistently. Made with durable materials, it is built to last and can handle heavy use. Its compact size allows it to fit in small spaces, making it a great choice for businesses with limited space. Overall, the BUNN 12950.0211 CWTF-2 Automatic Commercial Coffee Brewer is a reliable and efficient choice for businesses looking to serve quality coffee to their customers. Pros Easy to use, Quick brewing time, Durable construction Cons Requires professional installation

10 Bunn CW15 APS Commercial Brewer Bunn CW15 APS Commercial Brewer View on Amazon 7.1 The Bunn 23001.0000 CW15 APS Commercial Brewer is a reliable and efficient coffee maker designed for commercial use. With a 120V/60/1PH power supply, it can brew up to 3.8 gallons of coffee per hour, making it ideal for busy cafes, restaurants, or offices. The stainless steel construction ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the SplashGard funnel prevents hot liquid from splashing out. Its simple operation and low maintenance make it an excellent choice for any business looking to serve delicious coffee to its customers or employees. Pros Fast brewing time, Durable construction, Easy to clean Cons Requires regular cleaning

Q: What is a commercial coffee brewer?

A: A commercial coffee brewer is a machine designed to brew large quantities of coffee for businesses, offices, and restaurants. These machines are typically more durable and efficient than home coffee makers and can produce a higher volume of coffee in a shorter amount of time.

Q: How do I choose the right commercial coffee brewer for my business?

A: When choosing a commercial coffee brewer, consider the size of your business and the volume of coffee you need to produce. Look for features such as programmability, multiple brew options, and easy cleaning and maintenance. It’s also important to consider the cost and quality of the machine, as well as any additional features or accessories that may be necessary for your specific business needs.

Q: Can I use regular coffee grounds in a commercial coffee brewer?

A: Yes, you can use regular coffee grounds in a commercial coffee brewer. However, it’s important to choose the right grind size and coffee-to-water ratio to ensure the best flavor and quality. Some commercial coffee brewers also have the option to use pre-packaged coffee pods or capsules for added convenience.

After thorough research and review of various commercial coffee brewers, it is clear that the market offers a wide range of options to suit different needs and preferences. From pour-over to automatic brewing options, and varying carafe sizes and warmers, there is a commercial coffee brewer for every business. Whether you run a small café or a large office, investing in a quality commercial coffee brewer is essential for keeping your customers and employees happy and productive. So, consider your needs and budget, and make an informed decision that suits your business best.