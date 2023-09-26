10 Most Popular Divided Plates for 2023

Our Top Picks

Finding the perfect divided plate for your child can be a challenge, but it's essential for portion control and preventing food from getting mixed up. Our research and testing of various products have shown that durability, ease of use, size, and design are essential criteria for the best divided plate. We also considered customer reviews to gather insights from real parents. Our top picks include plates with non-slip bottoms to prevent spills, separate compartments to keep food separated, and appealing designs for children. By choosing the right divided plate, mealtime can be much more enjoyable for both parents and children.

1 Simka Rose Baby Suction Plates - Lilac Simka Rose Baby Suction Plates - Lilac View on Amazon 9.9 Simka Rose Baby Suction Plates are the perfect addition to your baby and toddler's mealtime routine. Made with BPA-free silicone, these plates feature a divided design that makes it easy to separate different types of food. The suction base keeps the plate in place, preventing spills and messes. These plates are also microwave and dishwasher safe, making mealtime cleanup a breeze. Whether you're starting your baby on solids or looking for a convenient way to serve meals to your toddler, Simka Rose Baby Suction Plates are a must-have. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Suction works well, Divided design, Microwave & dishwasher safe Cons Color options limited

2 grabease Silicone Suction Plate grabease Silicone Suction Plate View on Amazon 9.5 The grabease Silicone Suction Plate is a must-have for parents of babies and toddlers who are learning to self-feed. With its 6-section dish and stay-put grip, this plate is perfect for little ones who are just starting to explore different foods. Made from BPA and phthalates-free silicone, it is both dishwasher and microwave safe, making it easy to clean and use. Its lavender color adds a touch of fun to mealtime. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 6-section dish, stay-put grip, microwave and dishwasher safe Cons Suction may lose grip

3 Stack Man 3 Compartment Compostable Plates Stack Man 3 Compartment Compostable Plates View on Amazon 9.3 The 100% Compostable, 3 Compartment, Disposable Paper Plates [125-Pack] are a great choice for those who want to host an eco-friendly party or event. These plates are made from bagasse, a material derived from sugarcane pulp that is both PFAS-free and BPA certified. With three compartments, these plates are perfect for serving meals with multiple components, and their sturdy construction means they can hold up under the weight of even the heaviest foods. At 10 inches in size, they're also big enough to fit a full meal. And when you're done, you can simply compost them, making cleanup a breeze. Overall, these plates are an excellent choice for anyone looking to reduce their environmental impact without sacrificing quality or durability. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compostable, 3 compartments, BPA certified Cons May get soggy

4 Chef'sChoice Microwave Food Storage Tray Containers - Set of 3 Chef'sChoice Microwave Food Storage Tray Containers - Set of 3 View on Amazon 8.8 The Chef's 1st Choice Microwave Food Storage Tray Containers are perfect for busy individuals who want to meal prep or heat up leftovers quickly. With 3 compartments, you can easily separate your food and the vented lid ensures that your food stays fresh and doesn't get soggy. These trays are also dishwasher safe and made of durable materials, making them a great investment for anyone looking for a convenient and long-lasting meal storage solution. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 3 compartments for portion control, Vented lid for splatter-free heating, Durable and dishwasher safe Cons Not suitable for large portions

5 Re Play Divided Toddler Plates Set of 3 True Blue Re Play Divided Toddler Plates Set of 3 True Blue View on Amazon 8.6 The Re Play 7" Divided Toddler 3 Pack Plates are a must-have for parents looking for easy and mess-free self-feeding for their little ones. With deep sides and three compartments, these plates are perfect for separating different foods and encouraging healthy eating habits. Made from BPA-free materials and dishwasher safe, these plates are not only safe for your child but also convenient for parents. The True Blue color without a lid adds a pop of fun to mealtime while also being practical. These plates are perfect for toddlers and young children and make mealtime a breeze. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros BPA free, Dishwasher safe, Deep sides for easy self-feeding Cons Lids not included

6 Stack Man 5 Compartment Disposable Paper Plates (125-Pack) Stack Man 5 Compartment Disposable Paper Plates (125-Pack) View on Amazon 8.3 The 100% Compostable, 5 Compartment, Disposable Paper Plates are an eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic plates. Made from bagasse, a natural byproduct of sugarcane processing, these plates are PFAS-free and BPA certified. The heavy-duty design is perfect for holding a variety of foods, and the 5 compartments allow for easy separation of different dishes. These plates are biodegradable and compostable, making them a great choice for anyone looking to reduce their environmental impact. Each pack includes 125 plates, making them perfect for large gatherings or events. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros 100% compostable, PFAS free, BPA certified Cons May not be microwave safe

7 AIYoo Set of 2 Stainless Steel Divided Dinner Trays AIYoo Set of 2 Stainless Steel Divided Dinner Trays View on Amazon 7.9 The AIYoo Set of 2 Stainless Steel Rectangular Divided Dinner Trays with 5 Sections is perfect for adults who are looking for a convenient way to control their portions. Made of high-quality 304 stainless steel, these metal plates are durable and easy to clean, making them ideal for campers or anyone who wants to eat on-the-go. The five sections make it easy to separate different foods, while the sleek design adds a touch of style to any meal. Overall, a great investment for those looking to stay on track with their dietary goals. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stainless Steel Material, 5 Sections for Portion Control, Easy to Clean Cons May Not Fit in Dishwasher

8 Paragon Microwave Food Storage Tray Containers Set of 6 Paragon Microwave Food Storage Tray Containers Set of 6 View on Amazon 7.6 The Paragon Microwave Food Storage Tray Containers are a set of six divided plates with three sections each, perfect for portion control and meal prep. The vented lids make them ideal for microwave use, and the durable plastic construction ensures they can withstand daily use. These containers are a great way to stay organized and make healthy eating easy and convenient. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable material, Microwave safe, Vented lid for reheating Cons Lids may warp

9 Stack Man 125-Pack Compostable Paper Plates with Dividers Stack Man 125-Pack Compostable Paper Plates with Dividers View on Amazon 7.5 Introducing the 100% Compostable, 3 Compartment, Disposable Paper Plates! This 125-pack of heavy duty, biodegradable bagasse sectional lunch trays with dividers is perfect for any eco-conscious event or gathering. With a 9 inch size and three compartments, these plates are versatile and can be used for a variety of meals. Plus, they are PFAS-free and BPA certified, ensuring a safe and healthy dining experience. Say goodbye to harmful plastic plates and hello to a sustainable solution with these compostable paper plates. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compostable, 3 compartments, Heavy duty Cons May soften with hot liquids

10 Moonkie Suction Plates with Lids and Cover Moonkie Suction Plates with Lids and Cover View on Amazon 7.1 Moonkie Suction Plates for Baby are a must-have for parents of young children. These 100% silicone, BPA-free plates come in a pack of three with shifting sand, blush, and buck colors. The divided design makes it easy to portion out meals for your little one, and the included lids and food cover help keep food fresh. Plus, the suction base keeps the plate in place during mealtime, preventing spills and messes. These plates are microwave and dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze. Invest in these durable and practical plates for stress-free mealtimes with your baby. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros BPA-free silicone material, Suction base for stability, Comes with lids and cover Cons Some color options limited

FAQ

Q: What are divided plates and what are they used for?

A: Divided plates are plates that have separate sections or compartments to keep different types of food separate. They are commonly used for portion control or for children who are learning to eat on their own.

Q: What are training plates and how do they help with feeding?

A: Training plates are plates designed to help children learn how to eat independently. They often have sections or compartments to help with portion control and may have suction cups to prevent spilling. Using a training plate can help children develop fine motor skills and learn how to use utensils.

Q: What are suction cup plates and how do they work?

A: Suction cup plates are plates that have suction cups on the bottom to keep them in place during mealtime. They are often used for young children who are prone to knocking over dishes or for individuals with disabilities who may have difficulty with fine motor skills. The suction cups create a secure base and prevent the plate from sliding or tipping over.

Conclusions

After researching and testing various divided plates, we can confidently say that these plates are a game-changer for both parents and children. With their divided sections, they make portion control easy and promote healthy eating habits. The plates we reviewed were made of different materials such as silicone, paper, and plastic. They were microwave and dishwasher safe, BPA-free, and environmentally friendly. The plates also had suction and non-slip features that made them perfect for self-feeding. We highly recommend these divided plates to anyone looking for a practical and healthy way to serve meals to their little ones. Make mealtime fun and stress-free with these divided plates!