The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

10 Most Popular Inflatable Travel Pillows for 2023

Say goodbye to neck pain on your next trip with these top-rated inflatable travel pillows! See which one's the best fit for you.

By PR
 
AUGUST 24, 2023 18:56
Jerusalem Post JPost Advisor Home & Kitchen
10 Most Popular Inflatable Travel Pillows for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
10 Most Popular Inflatable Travel Pillows for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Jump to Review
TREKOLOGY ALUFT 2.0 Inflatable Pillow Orange
Jump to Review
urophylla Inflatable Travel Pillow Blue
Jump to Review
Crafty World Travel Neck Pillow Blue
Jump to Review
Sunany Inflatable Travel Pillow with Velour Cover
Jump to Review
JefDiee Inflatable Travel Pillow Black

We've researched and tested inflatable travel pillows to provide you with the best recommendations. These pillows are crucial for getting quality sleep while traveling, preventing stiffness and pain in the neck and head. A good inflatable travel pillow not only enhances sleep quality but also keeps you alert and refreshed during your journey.

We analyzed essential criteria such as comfort, durability, portability, and ease of use, and considered customer reviews. When choosing an inflatable travel pillow, it's crucial to determine your sleeping position and consider the material, as some can cause allergies or skin irritation. Stay tuned for our top recommendations on the best inflatable travel pillows.

1

TREKOLOGY ALUFT 2.0 Inflatable Pillow Orange

TREKOLOGY ALUFT 2.0 Inflatable Pillow OrangeTREKOLOGY ALUFT 2.0 Inflatable Pillow Orange
9.8

The TREKOLOGY Ultralight Inflatable Camping Travel Pillow - ALUFT 2.0 is the perfect addition to any camping or hiking trip. This pillow is lightweight, compact and easy to inflate, making it ideal for any outdoor adventure. Its ergonomic design provides excellent neck and lumbar support, ensuring a comfortable night's sleep. Made from high-quality materials, this pillow is both durable and long-lasting. Its vibrant orange color adds a fun pop of color to your gear. Whether you're a seasoned camper or a novice hiker, the TREKOLOGY Ultralight Inflatable Camping Travel Pillow - ALUFT 2.0 is a must-have for your next outdoor excursion.

Pros
Ultralight and compact, Comfortable and ergonomic, Provides neck and lumbar support
Cons
May leak air over time

2

urophylla Inflatable Travel Pillow Blue

urophylla Inflatable Travel Pillow Blueurophylla Inflatable Travel Pillow Blue
9.6

The urophylla Inflatable Travel Pillow is an excellent choice for anyone who wants to travel in comfort. Made of soft velvet material, this pillow is perfect for long flights, train journeys, car rides, or even for use at home or in the office. The inflatable design makes it easy to pack and carry, and the included packsack ensures that it stays clean and protected when not in use. With its comfortable velvet cover and easy-to-use valve, this travel pillow is a must-have for anyone who wants to travel in style and comfort.

Pros
Soft and comfortable, Easy to inflate/deflate, Comes with packsack
Cons
May not fit all neck sizes

3

Crafty World Travel Neck Pillow Blue

Crafty World Travel Neck Pillow BlueCrafty World Travel Neck Pillow Blue
9.2

The Crafty World Travel Neck Pillow is a must-have for anyone looking for comfort during long journeys. Made with memory foam and a washable cover, this neck pillow provides optimal support for neck pain relief and a comfortable sleeping experience. Perfect for long flights or road trips, the pillow is lightweight and easy to carry. Available in a soothing blue color, the Crafty World Travel Neck Pillow is a great addition to your travel accessories essentials.

Pros
Memory foam for comfort, Washable cover, Neck pain relief
Cons
Color may not suit everyone

4

Sunany Inflatable Travel Pillow with Velour Cover

Sunany Inflatable Travel Pillow with Velour CoverSunany Inflatable Travel Pillow with Velour Cover
8.9

The Premium Black Neck Pillow for Travel is the perfect companion for any traveler seeking comfort and support during long journeys. This inflatable airplane pillow fits snugly around your neck, providing excellent support for your head, neck, and chin. The soft velour cover ensures a cozy and comfortable experience, while the portable drawstring bag makes it easy to store and carry on the go. Whether you're traveling by plane, train, or car, this travel pillow is perfect for any adventure.

Pros
Comfortable support for head, neck, and chin, Soft velour cover for added comfort, Inflatable and portable for easy travel
Cons
May not fit all neck sizes

5

JefDiee Inflatable Travel Pillow Black

JefDiee Inflatable Travel Pillow BlackJefDiee Inflatable Travel Pillow Black
8.6

The JefDiee Inflatable Travel Pillow is a must-have for anyone who wants to travel comfortably. This pillow is designed to support your head and chin, making it perfect for use in airplanes, trains, cars, and even in the office. It comes with a 3D eye mask and earplugs, which make it easy to sleep in any environment. The pillow is easy to inflate and deflate, and it comes with a portable drawstring bag, making it easy to carry with you wherever you go. This pillow is made of high-quality materials, ensuring that it will last for a long time. Get yours today and experience the comfort and convenience of the JefDiee Inflatable Travel Pillow.

Pros
Comfortable support for head and chin, Includes 3D eye mask and earplugs, Portable and easy to pack
Cons
May not fit all necks

6

Lusso Gear Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow

Lusso Gear Twist Memory Foam Travel PillowLusso Gear Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow
8.3

The Lusso Gear Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow is a versatile and comfortable travel accessory that provides support for your neck, lumbar, and legs. Its adjustable design allows you to customize the pillow to fit your individual needs, making it perfect for use on planes, in cars, or at home. The machine washable and dryer safe cover makes it easy to clean, and it even attaches to your luggage for convenient transportation. The included ear plugs and eye mask make it the ultimate travel companion. Say goodbye to uncomfortable travel with the Lusso Gear Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow.

Pros
Memory foam for comfort, Adjustable for various uses, Includes ear plugs and eye mask
Cons
May not fit all body types

7

SAHEYER Inflatable Travel Pillow Grey

SAHEYER Inflatable Travel Pillow GreySAHEYER Inflatable Travel Pillow Grey
8

The SAHEYER Inflatable Travel Pillow is a must-have for anyone who frequently travels. This upgraded pillow is designed to provide maximum comfort and support, helping you avoid neck and shoulder pain during long flights or car rides. The pillow is easy to inflate and deflate, and comes with a free eye mask and earplugs to help you sleep even better. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to pack and carry with you wherever you go. Made with high-quality materials, the SAHEYER Inflatable Travel Pillow is a durable and long-lasting investment for anyone who values comfort and convenience while traveling.

Pros
Inflatable and lightweight, Comes with free eye mask and earplugs, Provides comfort and prevents neck pain
Cons
May not fit all neck sizes

8

Rewondah Inflatable Travel Pillow

Rewondah Inflatable Travel PillowRewondah Inflatable Travel Pillow
7.6

The Rewondah Inflatable Travel Pillow is the perfect companion for any traveler. Made with a soft velour washable cover and easy to inflate, it provides comfortable support for your head and neck during long flights, train or car rides. Its U shape design fits snugly around your neck and provides the necessary support to prevent neck pain. Lightweight and compact, it can be easily packed in your carry-on luggage or backpack. Say goodbye to uncomfortable travels and hello to a restful journey with the Rewondah Inflatable Travel Pillow.

Pros
Inflatable and compact, Soft and washable cover, U shape for neck support
Cons
May not fit all necks

9

Urophylla Inflatable Travel Pillow with Accessories.

Urophylla Inflatable Travel Pillow with Accessories.Urophylla Inflatable Travel Pillow with Accessories.
7.5

The Extra-Compact Inflatable Travel Pillow for Airplane is the perfect travel accessory for anyone looking for a comfortable and convenient way to catch some sleep while on the go. Made from 100% soft velvet, this inflatable neck pillow comes with a 3D eye mask and earplugs to ensure a restful journey. Its extra-compact design makes it easy to pack in any carry-on luggage, and its adjustable velcro strap ensures a snug fit for all neck sizes. Whether you're traveling for business or pleasure, this pillow is a must-have travel essential for adults and kids alike.

Pros
Extra-compact for easy storage, Soft velvet material for comfort, Includes eye mask and earplugs
Cons
May not fit all neck sizes

10

Travelicons Inflatable Travel Pillow Dark Gray.

Travelicons Inflatable Travel Pillow Dark Gray.Travelicons Inflatable Travel Pillow Dark Gray.
7.1

The Travelicons Inflatable Travel Pillow is a must-have for anyone who travels frequently. Made with improved support design, it offers the perfect amount of comfort and support for your neck during long flights or car rides. It's lightweight and compact, making it easy to pack and carry with you wherever you go. Whether you're a business traveler or a vacationer, this neck pillow is perfect for you. Available in black/dark gray, it's stylish and will match any travel outfit. Say goodbye to uncomfortable travel and hello to a comfortable and rejuvenating journey with the Travelicons Inflatable Travel Pillow.

Pros
Improved support design, Inflatable and easy to carry, Suitable for different occasions
Cons
May not fit all neck sizes

FAQ

Q: What are inflatable travel pillows?

A: Inflatable travel pillows are small pillows that can be inflated with air to provide support and comfort for your neck and head while traveling. They are lightweight and easy to pack, making them a popular choice for frequent travelers.

Q: How do I use a neck pillow for travel?

A: To use a neck pillow for travel, simply inflate it to your desired level of firmness and place it around your neck. The pillow should rest comfortably at the base of your neck and provide support for your head while you sleep or rest during your travels.

Q: Are travel pillows worth the investment?

A: Yes, travel pillows are definitely worth the investment, especially if you travel frequently or on long flights. They can help prevent neck pain and discomfort, improve sleep quality, and make your travels more comfortable overall. Plus, inflatable travel pillows are affordable and easy to pack, so there's no reason not to invest in one for your next trip.

Conclusions

After testing and reviewing multiple inflatable travel pillows, it's clear that these pillows are a must-have for any traveler seeking comfort on long journeys. With a variety of shapes and sizes available, there is a pillow to fit every traveler's needs. Features such as memory foam, adjustable support, and washable covers make these pillows not only comfortable but also practical. The bonmedico Ergonomic Neck Cushion and the Crafty World Travel Neck Pillow stood out for their unique designs and exceptional support. For those looking for a more compact option, the TREKOLOGY Ultralight Inflatable Camping Travel Pillow is a great choice. No matter which pillow you choose, investing in an inflatable travel pillow will undoubtedly make your next trip more comfortable.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by