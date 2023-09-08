10 Most Popular Pitcher Filters for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for an easy and affordable way to enjoy clean and refreshing water at home? Consider pitcher filters, which can remove contaminants such as chlorine, lead, and sediment, making tap water taste and smell better. These filters are not only cost-effective but also environmentally friendly, making them an essential tool for those who want to stay hydrated without spending money on bottled water.

When choosing a pitcher filter, it is important to consider factors such as filter lifespan, replacement cost, effectiveness, and capacity. Keep in mind that pitcher filters may not be effective in removing all water issues, such as fluoride or heavy metals. To make an informed decision, read customer reviews and follow the manufacturer's instructions for filter replacement. Stay tuned for our top-ranking pitcher filter products to help you find the right one for your needs.

1 Brita Water Filter Pitcher 6 Cup Turquoise. Brita Water Filter Pitcher 6 Cup Turquoise. View on Amazon 9.9 The Brita Water Filter Pitcher is a must-have for anyone looking to improve their drinking water. With a 6-cup capacity and a standard filter that lasts up to 2 months, this pitcher is perfect for households of any size. Made with BPA-free materials, the turquoise design is both stylish and functional. Whether you're using it for tap water or drinking water, the Brita Water Filter Pitcher is an easy and affordable way to ensure that your water is clean and refreshing. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Removes impurities, Easy to use, BPA free Cons Filter replacement needed

2 Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher 10-Cup Capacity Black Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher 10-Cup Capacity Black View on Amazon 9.5 The Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher is a great investment for those looking to improve the quality of their tap and drinking water. With a 10-cup capacity and a SmartLight filter change indicator, this pitcher makes it easy to stay hydrated and maintain the cleanliness of your water. Its standard filter lasts for up to 2 months, ensuring that you always have clean water on hand. The sleek black design is not only stylish but also complements any kitchen decor. Say goodbye to the taste and odor of chlorine in your water with the Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros SmartLight filter change indicator, Large 10-cup capacity, Improves taste and odor Cons Requires filter replacement

3 Brita Water Filter Pitcher 5-Cup Capacity White Brita Water Filter Pitcher 5-Cup Capacity White View on Amazon 9.2 The Brita Water Filter Pitcher is a must-have for anyone looking to improve the quality of their tap and drinking water. With a 5-cup capacity and a standard filter that lasts up to 2 months, this pitcher is perfect for small households or individuals. Made with BPA-free materials, you can trust this pitcher to filter out impurities and provide delicious, clean water every time. Whether you're using it for cooking, drinking, or simply filling up your water bottle, the Brita Water Filter Pitcher is a reliable and convenient solution. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Filters tap and drinking water, Lasts 2 months, BPA free Cons Small capacity

4 AQUA CREST Replacement Water Filters, Classic OB03/Mavea 107007, 6 Pack AQUA CREST Replacement Water Filters, Classic OB03/Mavea 107007, 6 Pack View on Amazon 9 AQUA CREST Replacement for Brita® Water Filter offers a cost-effective way to enjoy clean and refreshing water at home. The NSF certified pitcher water filter is compatible with various pitchers and dispensers, including Classic OB03 and Mavea® 107007, and provides a 1-year filter supply with 6 count. This product is easy to install and use, and it effectively reduces chlorine, bad taste, and odor, as well as other harmful contaminants like lead, mercury, and cadmium. With AQUA CREST, you can have peace of mind knowing that you and your family are drinking safe and healthy water. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros NSF certified, 1 year filter supply, Compatible with multiple brands Cons May not fit all models

5 Express Water Double O Ring Filter Housing - 3 Pack Express Water Double O Ring Filter Housing - 3 Pack View on Amazon 8.7 The Express Water White Double O Ring Standard 10" Filter Housing for RO Reverse Osmosis System - 3 Pack is a great addition to any reverse osmosis system. Made with high-quality materials, this housing is durable and easy to install. It fits standard 10" filters and features double O rings for a secure and leak-free seal. This pack of three filter housings ensures that you always have a spare on hand. Whether you're a homeowner or a professional plumber, the Express Water filter housing is a reliable and cost-effective choice for your water filtration needs. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality filter housing, Easy to install, Comes in a 3-pack Cons May not fit all systems

6 Brita Water Filter Replacements, 4 Count Brita Water Filter Replacements, 4 Count View on Amazon 8.4 The Brita Standard Water Filter Replacements for Pitchers and Dispensers are a must-have for anyone looking to improve the taste and quality of their drinking water. These filters last up to 2 months and reduce chlorine taste and odor, providing a refreshing and pure drinking experience. With a pack of 4, you'll have enough filters to last you for a while. Plus, they're easy to install and compatible with all Brita pitchers and dispensers. Say goodbye to unpleasant-tasting water and hello to a cleaner, better-tasting drink with Brita. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Lasts 2 months, Reduces chlorine taste/odor, 4 count Cons May not fit all pitchers

7 Express Water White Double O Ring Filter Housing Express Water White Double O Ring Filter Housing View on Amazon 8.1 The Express Water White Double O Ring Standard 10" Filter Housing is a great addition to any water filtration system. It is compatible with a wide range of water filters and reverse osmosis systems, making it a versatile and convenient choice. The double O ring design ensures a tight seal, preventing leaks and ensuring clean and safe water. The housing is made of high-quality materials, ensuring durability and longevity. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to install and maintain. Overall, the Express Water White Double O Ring Standard 10" Filter Housing is a reliable and effective choice for anyone looking for an affordable and easy-to-use water filtration solution. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Double O-rings for extra seal, Fits standard 10" filters, Easy installation for RO systems Cons May not fit all systems

8 Waterdrop Elfin Water Filter Pitcher. Waterdrop Elfin Water Filter Pitcher. View on Amazon 7.7 The Waterdrop 200-Gallon Long-Life Elfin 5-Cup Water Filter Pitcher is a great addition to any household! This NSF certified pitcher has a 5x longer lifetime than other pitchers, and is effective in reducing PFAS, PFOA/PFOS, chlorine, and more. Its compact size makes it perfect for small kitchens or for those who don't need a larger pitcher. The pink baby-pink classic color is also a cute touch. Plus, it's BPA free, so you can feel good about using it for you and your family. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Long-life filter, NSF certified, Reduces harmful substances Cons May not fit in fridge

9 Epic Nano Water Filter Pitcher Black. Epic Nano Water Filter Pitcher Black. View on Amazon 7.3 The Epic Nano Water Filter Pitcher is a must-have for anyone looking for a convenient and effective way to filter their drinking water. With a 10 cup capacity and a 150 gallon filter, this gravity water filter removes virus, bacteria, and chlorine, resulting in clean and refreshing water. The sleek black design adds a modern touch to any kitchen, and the easy-to-use pitcher makes it simple to pour and enjoy. Made with high-quality materials, the Epic Nano Water Filter Pitcher is a durable and long-lasting investment in your health and well-being. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Removes virus and bacteria, Large capacity, Gravity filter Cons May not fit in fridge

10 Fil-fresh PPF900Z Water Filter Replacement for PUR Pitchers and Dispensers Fil-fresh PPF900Z Water Filter Replacement for PUR Pitchers and Dispensers View on Amazon 7.1 The 4-Pack PPF900Z Water Filter Replacement for All PUR® Pitchers & Dispensers Filtration Systems is a must-have for anyone who wants clean and tasty water at home. These filters are NSF certified and compatible with all PUR pitchers and dispensers, making them a versatile option for different households. The blue color makes it easy to distinguish from other filters, while the four filters in the pack ensure you always have a replacement on hand. With these filters, you can enjoy fresh and healthy drinking water without worrying about contaminants or bad taste. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 4-pack for convenience, NSF certified for safety, Compatible with all PUR® systems Cons May not fit other brands

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between pitcher filters and under sink filters?

A: Pitcher filters are small, portable filtration systems that can be filled with water and kept in the fridge. Under sink filters, on the other hand, are installed beneath the sink and are connected to the water supply. While pitcher filters are more affordable and convenient, under sink filters provide a more long-term solution for water filtration.

Q: How often do I need to replace my water filter?

A: The lifespan of a water filter depends on the type of filter and the usage. Typically, pitcher filters need to be replaced every 40 gallons or 2 months, while under sink filters can last anywhere from 6 months to 3 years. It's important to follow the manufacturer's recommendations for filter replacement to ensure optimal performance.

Q: What contaminants do water filters remove?

A: Water filters can remove a variety of contaminants, including chlorine, lead, bacteria, and pesticides. The specific contaminants that a filter can remove depends on the type of filter. It's important to research and choose a filter that is designed to remove the contaminants found in your local water supply.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing, we have found that pitcher filters are an excellent and cost-effective way to improve the taste and quality of your drinking water. We reviewed a variety of pitcher filters, including those with alkaline and antioxidant properties, as well as standard filters for reducing chlorine taste and odor. Each filter we tested had its unique features, but all were effective at removing impurities and improving water quality. We encourage readers to consider purchasing a pitcher filter to enjoy the benefits of cleaner, better-tasting water at home.