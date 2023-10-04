10 Most Popular Swivel Peelers for 2023

Our Top Picks

Swivel peelers are essential kitchen tools that make preparing fruits and vegetables easy. In our recent research, we tested numerous swivel peelers to provide the best options available on the market. We analyzed various criteria, including blade sharpness, ease of use, durability, and comfort. When selecting a swivel peeler, it’s crucial to consider your needs and the unique features of each peeler. With the overwhelming variety of options available, expert insights and tips can prove helpful in making your purchase. A high-quality swivel peeler can make a significant difference in your kitchen experience, so stay tuned to see our top ranking swivel peelers.

1 OXO Good Grips Swivel Vegetable Peeler
The OXO Good Grips Swivel Vegetable Peeler is a must-have for anyone who spends time in the kitchen. With its sharp stainless steel blade and comfortable grip, this peeler makes quick work of peeling vegetables and fruits. Its swivel design allows for easy maneuverability, and the built-in potato eyer is a convenient added feature. Whether you're a professional chef or a home cook, this peeler will make your life easier and your meals more enjoyable. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Comfortable grip, Sharp blade, Swivels to contour Cons Not dishwasher safe

2 Rainspire 3-Piece Peeler Set
The Rainspire 3-Piece Peeler Set is a must-have for any home cook looking to make their time in the kitchen more efficient and enjoyable. This premium swivel vegetable peeler set includes three different peelers - one for vegetables, one for fruits, and one for potatoes - all designed to make peeling a breeze. Made with high-quality materials and dishwasher safe, these kitchen accessories are perfect for anyone looking to streamline their meal prep process. Say goodbye to frustrating peeling experiences and hello to easy and enjoyable cooking with the Rainspire 3-Piece Peeler Set. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros 3-piece set, Swivel peeler, Dishwasher safe Cons Not suitable for left-handed users

3 OXO Good Grips Pro Swivel Peeler
The OXO Good Grips Pro Swivel Peeler is a must-have for any home cook or professional chef. Its sharp stainless steel blade easily glides through fruits and vegetables, while its ergonomic handle provides a comfortable grip. This peeler is perfect for peeling potatoes, apples, and carrots, and its swivel design allows for easy maneuvering. The built-in potato eye remover is also a convenient feature. Overall, this peeler is a reliable and efficient tool that will make food prep a breeze. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sharp blade, Comfortable grip, Swivels smoothly Cons Not dishwasher safe

4 OXO Good Grips 2-Piece Peeler Set
The OXO Good Grips 2-Piece Peeler Set is a must-have for any kitchen. With a swivel peeler for easy peeling of fruits and vegetables, and a julienne peeler for creating perfect strips for salads and stir-fries, this set is versatile and efficient. The soft, non-slip handles provide a secure grip even when wet, while the sharp stainless steel blades make peeling a breeze. Lightweight and durable, these peelers are a great addition to any kitchen. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 2 different peelers, Comfortable grip, Sharp blades Cons May not fit all hands

5 Mueller Ultra 4 in 1 Swift Peeler
The Mueller Ultra 4 in 1 Peeler is a versatile kitchen tool that can handle multiple tasks with ease. With various blades for peeling, slicing, and stripping, this peeler is perfect for preparing fruits and vegetables for salads, soups, and other dishes. It also includes a corn stripper, orange peeler, and potato eye remover, making it a must-have for any home cook. Made with high-quality materials, this peeler is durable and built to last. Its compact size makes it easy to store in any kitchen drawer or utensil holder. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Multiple blade options, Versatile kitchen tool, Easy to use Cons May not fit small hands

6 OXO Steel Swivel Peeler
The OXO Steel Swivel Peeler is a must-have kitchen tool for anyone who enjoys cooking and preparing fresh fruits and vegetables. Made with durable stainless steel, this peeler features a sharp, swiveling blade that easily removes skin and peels from a variety of produce. Its comfortable, non-slip grip makes it easy to hold and use, while its compact size allows for easy storage in any kitchen drawer. Whether you're peeling potatoes, carrots, or apples, the OXO Steel Swivel Peeler will help you get the job done quickly and efficiently. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stainless steel construction, Swiveling blade for easy peeling, Non-slip handle for comfortable grip Cons May not work well with softer fruits/vegetables.

7 ReneeChef Vegetable Peeler Stainless Steel Blades.
The Professional #1071 Vegetable Peeler is a must-have tool for any kitchen. With its ultra-sharp stainless steel blades, it makes peeling fruits and vegetables a breeze. The swivel design allows for easy maneuvering, and the ergonomic handle provides a comfortable grip, making it perfect for extended use. At 7 1/4 inches, it's the perfect size for any job. Whether you're peeling potatoes, carrots, or apples, this peeler will get the job done quickly and efficiently. Made with high-quality materials, it's built to last and will be a staple in your kitchen for years to come. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Ultra sharp blades, Comfortable ergonomic handle, Swivel design for flexibility Cons May not be dishwasher safe

8 Mueller UltraGlide Swivel Vegetable Peeler
The Mueller UltraGlide Swivel Vegetable Peeler is an essential kitchen tool for anyone who loves to cook. Its ergonomic non-slip handle provides a comfortable grip, while the stainless steel blade effortlessly glides through fruits and vegetables like apples, cucumbers, and potatoes. This versatile peeler is perfect for everyday use and is a must-have for any home cook. Its lightweight design and compact size make it easy to store, and its swivel blade ensures that you can peel in any direction, making it the perfect addition to your kitchen arsenal. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Swivels smoothly, Ergonomic handle, Works on various produce Cons May not work well on delicate produce

9 Deiss PRO Swivel Vegetable Peeler
The Deiss PRO Swivel Vegetable Peeler is a must-have kitchen tool for anyone who loves to cook. Made with sharp stainless steel and a non-slip hand grip, this peeler makes quick work of fruits and vegetables like potatoes, carrots, apples, and kiwis. It's durable and dishwasher safe, so you can use it for years to come. Say goodbye to struggling with dull peelers and hello to effortless peeling with the Deiss PRO Swivel Vegetable Peeler. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sharp stainless steel blade, Easy non-slip hand grip, Dishwasher safe Cons May not work well on softer fruits and veggies

10 Microplane Stainless Steel Professional Swivel Peeler
The Microplane Stainless Steel Professional Swivel Peeler is a must-have for any home cook or professional chef. Its sharp blade effortlessly peels hard fruits and vegetables, making food preparation a breeze. The swivel design allows for easy maneuvering, while the stainless steel construction ensures durability and longevity. This peeler is the perfect addition to any kitchen and is sure to make meal prep faster and more efficient. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sharp blade for easy peeling, Swivel head for flexibility, Durable stainless steel construction Cons Limited color options

FAQ

Q: What is a swivel peeler?

A: A swivel peeler is a type of kitchen tool used for peeling fruits and vegetables. It has a blade that rotates and swivels as you move it across the surface of the produce, making it easy to remove the skin without wasting any of the flesh.

Q: What is a swivel-and-stir peeler?

A: A swivel-and-stir peeler is a specialized type of swivel peeler that also includes a built-in stirring feature. This allows you to easily mix ingredients in a pot or pan while you peel and prep your produce at the same time.

Q: What is a Y-peeler?

A: A Y-peeler is another type of kitchen tool used for peeling fruits and vegetables. It has a blade that is shaped like a Y, with two prongs that dig into the skin and a central blade that slices it off. This type of peeler is often preferred by professional chefs because it allows for more control and precision when peeling.

Conclusions

After researching and testing various swivel peelers, it's clear that this category of kitchen tools offers a convenient and efficient way to peel fruits and vegetables. The peelers we reviewed all feature ergonomic handles and sharp blades, making them easy to use and effective at removing skin. Whether you're looking for a basic peeler or one with multiple blades for added functionality, there's a swivel peeler on the market that will meet your needs. Overall, we encourage readers to consider investing in a good quality swivel peeler for their kitchen arsenal.