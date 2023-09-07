10 Most Popular Wall Mounts for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a way to save space and create a more modern look in your home or office? Wall mounts are the answer. Our team of experts has researched and tested the best wall mounts on the market, taking into account important criteria such as durability, ease of installation, compatibility, and value for money. Whether you're a gamer or a movie buff, our comprehensive guide will help you find the perfect wall mount for your needs and budget. Stay tuned for our top-ranking products and expert insights.

1 TechOrbits Motorized TV Mount Electric Ceiling. TechOrbits Motorized TV Mount Electric Ceiling. View on Amazon 9.8 The TechOrbits Motorized TV Mount is a game-changer for anyone looking to optimize their TV viewing experience. This electric ceiling mount is perfect for indoor and outdoor use, and can accommodate TVs ranging from 23"-55". The pull-down electric TV lift makes it easy to adjust the viewing angle and height, providing maximum comfort and convenience. The durable materials ensure that this mount is built to last, and the sleek design will complement any room or outdoor space. Say goodbye to straining your neck and hello to the ultimate viewing experience with the TechOrbits Motorized TV Mount. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy installation, Convenient remote control, Smooth and quiet operation Cons Limited TV size range

2 Pipishell Wall Mount Bracket for 13-42 inch TVs and Monitors. Pipishell Wall Mount Bracket for 13-42 inch TVs and Monitors. View on Amazon 9.4 The Pipishell Full Motion TV Monitor Wall Mount Bracket is the perfect solution for those looking to save space and enhance viewing angles. This mount is compatible with most 13-42 inch LED LCD flat and curved screen TVs and monitors, with a max VESA of 200x200mm and a weight capacity of up to 44lbs. Its articulating arms provide smooth swiveling, tilting, and extension, allowing for a comfortable viewing experience from any angle. Installation is quick and easy with all necessary hardware and instructions included. Say goodbye to cluttered cables and hello to a sleek, organized setup with the Pipishell Full Motion TV Monitor Wall Mount Bracket. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Full motion capabilities, Compatible with a range of screens, Easy to install Cons May not support heavier screens

3 Amazon Basics TV Wall Mount for 26-55 Inch TVs Amazon Basics TV Wall Mount for 26-55 Inch TVs View on Amazon 9.1 The Amazon Basics Full Motion Articulating TV Monitor Wall Mount is a great option for those looking to save space and create a sleek look in their home entertainment setup. This mount can accommodate TVs and flat panels ranging from 26-55 inches and weighing up to 80 lbs. Its full motion articulating design allows for easy adjustment and optimal viewing angles. Made of durable materials and finished in black, this wall mount is both functional and stylish. Installation is made simple with included hardware and step-by-step instructions. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Full motion articulating, Durable and sturdy Cons Limited compatibility

4 USX MOUNT Full Motion TV Wall Mount (XML019) USX MOUNT Full Motion TV Wall Mount (XML019) View on Amazon 9 The USX MOUNT Full Motion TV Wall Mount is a great option for those looking to free up space and create a more comfortable viewing experience. It's compatible with most 37-75 inch TVs and can hold up to 132lbs. The dual articulating arms allow for swivel and tilt adjustments, making it easy to find the perfect angle. Plus, it can be mounted on 16" wood studs and is VESA 600x400mm compatible. Overall, this TV mount is a reliable and practical choice for anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Full motion, Dual articulating arms, VESA compatible Cons May not fit all TVs

5 Pipishell TV Wall Mount PIMF7 Pipishell TV Wall Mount PIMF7 View on Amazon 8.6 The Pipishell Full Motion TV Wall Mount is a versatile and sturdy option for mounting your 26-60 inch flat or curved TV up to 77 lbs. With articulating arms, extension, tilt, swivel, leveling, and a max VESA of 400x400mm, this TV bracket wall mount offers a range of adjustments for the perfect viewing angle. Made with durable materials and easy to install, the Pipishell Full Motion TV Wall Mount is a great choice for anyone looking to improve their TV watching experience. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Able to mount curved TVs, Multiple articulating arms, Easy to level Cons May require additional hardware

6 Antimbee Drywall TV Mount for 13-55 inch TVs Antimbee Drywall TV Mount for 13-55 inch TVs View on Amazon 8.2 The Studless Drywall TV Mount is a versatile and sturdy option for mounting your 13-55 inch TV without the need for studs. With a maximum weight capacity of 100 lbs and a universal fit for most LED LCD plasma flat/curved screen TVs and monitors, this mount is perfect for a variety of uses. Its easy installation and adjustable design make it a great choice for those in need of a reliable and convenient mounting solution. Plus, with a maximum VESA of 400x400mm, it can accommodate a wide range of screen sizes. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Studless mount, Fits most screens, Easy installation Cons May not hold 100lbs

7 MOUNTUP Tilting TV Mount Bracket MU0008 MOUNTUP Tilting TV Mount Bracket MU0008 View on Amazon 7.9 The MOUNTUP UL Listed TV Wall Mount is a top-quality bracket that is perfect for most 37-75 inch flat screen and curved TVs. With a max VESA of 600x400mm and the ability to hold up to 99 lbs, this low profile wall mount is perfect for saving space and fitting into 16", 18" and 24" studs. The tilting feature allows for easy adjustments for optimal viewing angles. Made with durable materials, this TV mount is a great investment for any home or office. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros UL Listed, Fits wide range, Low profile design Cons May require professional installation

8 WALI TV Wall Mount Articulating (1330LM) WALI TV Wall Mount Articulating (1330LM) View on Amazon 7.8 The WALI TV Wall Mount is a versatile and sturdy option for those looking to save space and achieve optimal viewing angles. This mount is compatible with most 13 to 32 inch LED TVs and can support up to 33 pounds. With a 15 inch extension arm and the ability to tilt and swivel, you can easily adjust your TV to your preferred position. The mount also has a VESA compatibility of up to 100x100mm. Whether you're looking to mount your TV in your living room, bedroom, or office, the WALI TV Wall Mount is a reliable and cost-effective solution. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Great range of motion, Sturdy and durable Cons May not fit all TVs

9 MOUNTUP TV Wall Mount MU0018 MOUNTUP TV Wall Mount MU0018 View on Amazon 7.3 The MOUNTUP Full Motion TV Wall Mount is a versatile and durable option for those looking to elevate their viewing experience. Designed for most 26-50 inch TVs, this mount can hold up to 53 lbs and has a max VESA of 300x300mm. With swivel, tilting, and extension capabilities, you can easily find the perfect viewing angle for your LED, LCD, or curved TV. The level adjustment feature ensures a seamless installation, and the sturdy construction provides peace of mind. Say goodbye to neck strain and hello to a comfortable and immersive viewing experience with the MOUNTUP Full Motion TV Wall Mount. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Full motion, Swivel and tilting, Easy level adjustment Cons May not fit all models

10 Amazon Basics Tilting TV Wall Mount Black. Amazon Basics Tilting TV Wall Mount Black. View on Amazon 7.1 The Amazon Basics Heavy-Duty Tilting TV Wall Mount is perfect for those looking for a sturdy and reliable way to mount their 37" to 80" TVs. With a weight capacity of up to 120 lbs, this mount can handle even the heaviest of TVs. Its tilting feature allows for customizable viewing angles, while its articulating arm provides added flexibility. Made of durable materials, this mount is built to last and will keep your TV securely in place. Installation is easy and straightforward, making it a great option for DIYers. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy-duty, Tilting feature, Fits large TVs Cons May require assistance

FAQ

Q: What is the benefit of using a wall mount for my TV?

A: Wall mounts allow you to free up space in your room by getting your TV off of a table or stand and up onto the wall. This not only gives you more room to move around in your space but also gives you a better viewing experience, as you can adjust the angle of your TV to your liking.

Q: Can any TV be mounted on a ceiling?

A: Most TVs can be mounted on a ceiling, but it is important to make sure that the mount you choose can support the weight and size of your TV. Additionally, you should consider the height of your ceiling and the viewing angle you want to achieve before selecting a ceiling mount.

Q: How do I know which TV mount is right for my TV?

A: When selecting a TV mount, you should consider the size and weight of your TV, the type of mount you want (such as fixed or swivel), and the location where you want to mount your TV (such as on the wall or ceiling). It is important to choose a mount that is compatible with your TV and can support its weight, so be sure to check the manufacturer's specifications before making your purchase.

Conclusions

After reviewing multiple wall mount products, we found that there are many options available for different types and sizes of TVs. We took into consideration factors such as ease of installation, durability, and flexibility in adjusting the viewing angle. Overall, a good wall mount can enhance your viewing experience and save space in your living area. Whether you choose a fixed, tilt, or full motion mount, it's important to select one that fits your TV and meets your needs. We encourage you to take action and consider purchasing a wall mount for your TV.