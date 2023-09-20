10 Top Selling HP Envy Desktops for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a powerful desktop computer that can handle a wide range of tasks, from work to gaming? We've researched and tested numerous products in the hp envy desktop category to recommend the best options on the market. We considered essential criteria such as processing power, graphics capabilities, and storage capacity, alongside customer reviews and expert insights to help users find the right balance between performance and affordability. Our thorough and detailed article provides all the information needed to choose the best hp envy desktop to suit individual needs and preferences.

1 HP Envy Desktop TE01-3022 2022 HP Envy Desktop TE01-3022 2022 View on Amazon 9.8 The HP Envy Desktop is a top-of-the-line pre-built PC tower that delivers an exceptional computing experience. Featuring the powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700 processor and 16 GB of RAM, this desktop is designed to handle even the most demanding tasks with ease. With a 512 GB SSD and 1 TB SATA hard drive, you'll have plenty of storage space for all your files, documents, and media. The desktop comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, and features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for seamless internet access. Additionally, the desktop comes with a wired keyboard and mouse, so you can start using it right out of the box. Overall, the HP Envy Desktop is a great choice for professionals, creatives, and power users who demand high performance and reliability from their computing devices. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-performance processor, Large amount of RAM, Ample storage space Cons May not be budget-friendly

2 HP Envy Desktop PC TE01-4020 HP Envy Desktop PC TE01-4020 View on Amazon 9.6 The HP Envy Desktop PC with 13th Generation Intel Core i7-13700, 32 GB RAM, and 1 TB SSD is a powerful machine that provides lightning-fast performance for all your computing needs. With Intel UHD Graphics 770 and Windows 11 Home, this desktop is perfect for gaming, video editing, and multitasking. The TE01-4020 (2023) model features a sleek design and compact size that fits seamlessly into any workspace. Overall, the HP Envy Desktop PC is a top-of-the-line computer that delivers reliable and efficient performance. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful processor, High amount of RAM, Large SSD storage Cons No dedicated graphics card

3 HP Envy Desktop Bundle PC TE02-0042 HP Envy Desktop Bundle PC TE02-0042 View on Amazon 9.3 The HP Envy Desktop Bundle PC is the ultimate powerhouse for any professional, gamer, or creative. With a 12th Generation Intel Core i9 Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics, this PC can handle even the most demanding tasks with ease. Boasting a massive 1 TB SSD and 16 GB SDRAM, there is ample storage and memory for all your files and programs. The Windows 11 Home OS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth capabilities make connectivity a breeze. This desktop bundle is the perfect all-in-one solution for anyone seeking top-of-the-line performance. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful i9 processor, High-end RTX graphics card, Large 1 TB SSD storage Cons May be overkill for basic use

4 HP ENVY Desktop Computer TE01-1254 HP ENVY Desktop Computer TE01-1254 View on Amazon 8.9 The HP ENVY Desktop Computer is a powerful machine designed to meet the needs of both professionals and casual users. With an Intel Core i7-10700 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and both a 1 TB hard drive and 512 GB SSD storage, it can handle multiple tasks and applications with ease. Running on Windows 10 Pro, this 2020 model is perfect for anyone in need of a reliable and efficient desktop computer. Its sleek and modern design makes it a great addition to any workspace. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fast processor, Large storage capacity, Windows 10 Pro Cons No dedicated graphics card

5 HP Envy TE01-3157C Gaming Desktop Computer HP Envy TE01-3157C Gaming Desktop Computer View on Amazon 8.6 The HP Envy TE01-3157C Gaming Desktop Computer is a powerful prebuilt gaming PC that comes with Windows 11 Home and a range of high-end features. With an Intel Core i7-12700F processor, 32GB DDR4 RAM, and a GTX 1660 Super graphics card, this desktop is capable of running the latest games with ease. It also comes with a 1TB SSD, WiFi, and Bluetooth, making it a versatile and reliable choice for gamers and power users. Whether you're looking to play games, stream videos, or work on complex projects, the HP Envy TE01-3157C Gaming Desktop Computer has you covered. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-performance Intel processor, Large amount of RAM and storage, Prebuilt for convenience Cons May not be upgradeable

6 HP Envy i7 Tower Desktop 13th Gen HP Envy i7 Tower Desktop 13th Gen View on Amazon 8.2 The HP Newest 13th Generation Envy i7 Tower Desktop is a powerful device that is perfect for those who need a high-performance computer for work or play. It features an Intel Core i7-13700 processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for lightning-fast speeds. With Wi-Fi 6, HDMI, Wi-Fi & Bluetooth connectivity, and a wired keyboard & mouse, this desktop is ready to handle all your needs. It comes with Windows 11 Home and has a sleek black design that will look great in any workspace. Whether you're a gamer, content creator, or just need a reliable computer for everyday use, the HP Envy i7 Tower Desktop is a top-of-the-line choice. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fast i7 processor, Large 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD for storage Cons No dedicated graphics card

7 HP Envy Gaming Desktop Computer i9-12900, 128GB RAM, 4TB SSD, RTX 3070, Windows 11 Pro HP Envy Gaming Desktop Computer i9-12900, 128GB RAM, 4TB SSD, RTX 3070, Windows 11 Pro View on Amazon 7.9 The HP 2023 Envy Gaming Tower Business Desktop Computer is a powerful machine designed for gamers and professionals alike. Featuring a 12th Gen Intel 16-Core i9-12900 processor and 128GB DDR4 RAM, this desktop can handle even the most demanding applications with ease. It also comes with a massive 4TB SSD and a GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 graphics card for lightning-fast storage and stunning visuals. With WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and Windows 11 Pro, this desktop is perfect for anyone who needs a high-performance machine that can handle any task. Plus, it comes with a BROAG 64GB Flash Drive and 2TB PCIe SSD+2TB SATA SSD for even more storage options. Overall, the HP 2023 Envy Gaming Tower Business Desktop Computer is a great choice for those looking for a powerful and reliable desktop that can handle anything thrown its way. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful 16-core processor, Large amount of RAM and storage, High-end graphics card Cons May be overkill for most users

8 HP Envy Desktop PC TE02-0020 (Renewed) HP Envy Desktop PC TE02-0020 (Renewed) View on Amazon 7.8 The HP Envy Desktop PC with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card is an excellent choice for gamers and creative professionals. With 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12400 processor and 16 GB SDRAM, this pre-built PC tower runs smoothly and efficiently, allowing for high-performance tasks like gaming, video editing, and more. It comes with 512 GB SSD, providing ample storage for all your files and applications. The desktop runs on Windows 11 Home and features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth connectivity, making it easy to stay connected. With 10 USB ports, this PC tower offers multiple connectivity options. Overall, the HP Envy Desktop PC is a top-of-the-line machine that provides reliable and fast performance. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful Processor, High-End Graphics Card, Large Amount of RAM Cons May be Loud

9 HP Envy Desktop TE01-1020 Renewed HP Envy Desktop TE01-1020 Renewed View on Amazon 7.4 The HP Envy Desktop is a powerhouse computer designed for high-performance computing. With a 10th generation Intel Core i7-10700 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a combination of 1 TB hard drive and 512 GB SSD, it has the speed and storage capacity to handle even the most demanding applications. The Windows 10 Home operating system provides a familiar and user-friendly interface, while the Intel UHD Graphics 630 ensures smooth and vibrant visuals. Whether for work or play, the HP Envy Desktop is a reliable and efficient choice for any computer user looking to upgrade their setup. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful processor, Large amount of RAM, Includes both HDD and SSD Cons Renewed product

10 HP Envy Desktop TE01-3050 HP Envy Desktop TE01-3050 View on Amazon 7.1 The HP Envy Desktop is a powerful and efficient pre-built PC tower that comes equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 16 GB of SDRAM, making it perfect for gamers, content creators, and professionals alike. Its 1 TB SSD provides ample storage space for all your files and programs, while its Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth capabilities ensure seamless connectivity. The included wireless keyboard and mouse make it easy to get started right out of the box. With Windows 11 Home pre-installed, this desktop is ready to help you tackle any task. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful 12th gen processor, High-end RTX 3050 graphics, Large 1TB SSD storage Cons May require additional cooling

FAQ

Q: What is the size of the HP Envy Desktop?

A: The HP Envy Desktop comes in different sizes, ranging from the compact HP Envy Desktop TE01-0150xt to the larger HP Envy Desktop TE01-1175xt. The size you choose will depend on your needs and available space.

Q: Can I upgrade the HP Envy Desktop?

A: Yes, the HP Envy Desktop is designed for easy upgradability. You can upgrade the RAM, graphics card, and storage to improve performance and meet your changing needs. However, it's important to ensure compatibility before making any upgrades.

Q: Does the HP Envy Desktop come with a warranty?

A: Yes, the HP Envy Desktop comes with a standard one-year warranty that covers hardware defects and malfunctions. You can also purchase extended warranties and support plans for additional coverage and peace of mind.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing multiple HP Envy desktop models, it is clear that this category offers top-of-the-line features and performance for consumers seeking a reliable and fast PC. With the latest generation of Intel Core processors and NVIDIA graphics cards, these models excel in both productivity and gaming. Additionally, the inclusion of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and ample storage options make these desktops versatile for a variety of uses. Overall, if you're in the market for a high-performing desktop, the HP Envy series is definitely worth considering.