10 Top Selling Window Treatments for 2023

Our Top Picks

Window treatments are an essential part of home decor that provides privacy, light control, and energy efficiency while adding style to a room. Our team has researched and tested various window treatments products to determine the best options available. We analyzed material, durability, ease of installation, and maintenance, and considered real-world customer reviews to provide expert insights and tips. To make an informed decision, measure the window accurately, consider privacy and light control needs, and think about material durability and maintenance requirements. Find our top-ranking products in this category below.

1 NICETOWN Blackout Curtains for Bedroom 63inch 2 Panels NICETOWN Blackout Curtains for Bedroom 63inch 2 Panels View on Amazon 9.9 NICETOWN Blackout Curtains are a perfect addition to any bedroom or living room. Measuring 52 by 63 inches, these curtains are made of thermal insulated solid grommet blackout material, which helps to keep the room temperature regulated and provides privacy by blocking out unwanted light. The grey color is versatile and pairs well with any decor style. These curtains are easy to install and maintain and come in a set of two panels. Use them to enhance the ambiance of your space and create a cozy, comfortable environment. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Thermal insulated, Blackout curtains, Grommet design Cons Limited color options

2 Rutterllow Blackout Curtains Dark Grey 52x84in Rutterllow Blackout Curtains Dark Grey 52x84in View on Amazon 9.5 The Rutterllow 100% Blackout Curtains are a must-have for anyone needing complete darkness in their room. These curtains come in a set of two panels, each measuring 52 x 84 inches, and are made of 340 GSM fabric that completely blocks out sunlight and streetlights. Not only do these curtains provide full shade, but they also have thermal insulation properties, keeping your room cool in the summer and warm in the winter. These curtains are a great addition to any living room or bedroom and come in a stylish dark grey color. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 100% blackout, Thermal insulation, Full shade Cons Limited color options

3 PrinceDeco 100% Blackout Curtains Ivory 42x84 PrinceDeco 100% Blackout Curtains Ivory 42x84 View on Amazon 9.3 The Primitive Textured Linen 100% Blackout Curtains are a must-have for anyone looking to upgrade their bedroom or living room décor. Made with burlap fabric and a white thermal insulated liner, these curtains not only offer a stylish look but also help save energy by keeping the sunlight out. With a size of 42 x 84 inches, these curtains come in a set of two panels and are available in ivory color. Perfect for creating a cozy and comfortable ambiance, these curtains are ideal for those who want to enjoy a peaceful and uninterrupted sleep. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros 100% blackout, energy saving, thermal insulated Cons Limited color options

4 XTMYI Olive Green Linen Curtains 2 Panels XTMYI Olive Green Linen Curtains 2 Panels View on Amazon 9 The Olive Green Linen Curtains are a perfect addition to any living room or bedroom. With a semi-sheer, light-filtering fabric, these curtains provide a soft and natural look that complements any aesthetic. The back tab hooks make installation easy, and the 84-inch length is perfect for long windows. These curtains are made from high-quality linen material, ensuring durability and long-lasting use. Whether you're looking for a simple yet elegant touch to your home decor or want to add a touch of boho style, these curtains are a must-have. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Light filtering, Semi-sheer, Boho style Cons Limited color options

5 DUALIFE Cream Beige Blackout Curtains DUALIFE Cream Beige Blackout Curtains View on Amazon 8.6 The DUALIFE Ivory Beige Curtains are a great addition to any room. These thermal insulated window treatment panels not only provide room darkening capabilities but also add a touch of elegance to your living space. The cream blackout curtains come in a 52 inch by 102 inch size, perfect for larger windows. With back tab and rod pocket options, these curtains are easy to hang and adjust to your liking. The high-quality materials ensure the curtains are durable and will last for years to come. Upgrade your home decor with the DUALIFE Ivory Beige Curtains. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Thermal insulated, Room darkening, Two hanging options Cons Limited color options

6 CHICOLOGY Roman Shades Belgian Flax 23W X 64H CHICOLOGY Roman Shades Belgian Flax 23W X 64H View on Amazon 8.3 The CHICOLOGY Roman Shades for Windows provide stylish and functional window treatments for any room in your home. Available in a beautiful Belgian Flax color, these window shades are both chic and versatile. With a cordless design, they are easy to use and safe for children and pets. The privacy and light filtering options make these shades perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, and any space where privacy and light control are important. Measuring 23"W X 64"H, they are the perfect size for most windows. Made with high-quality materials, these Roman window shades are durable and long-lasting. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Cordless design, Easy to install, Light filtering Cons Limited color options

7 Riyidecor Green Eucalyptus Curtains Riyidecor Green Eucalyptus Curtains View on Amazon 7.9 The Riyidecor Green Eucalyptus Leave Curtains are a beautiful addition to any room. Made with high-quality fabric, these curtains feature a watercolor floral spring botanical pattern that is both elegant and refreshing. The rod pocket design makes installation a breeze, and the 42 x 63 inch size is perfect for most windows. These curtains are perfect for adding a touch of nature and tranquility to your home decor, whether you use them in your living room, bedroom, or any other space. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Beautiful botanical design, Easy to hang with rod pocket, Good quality fabric Cons Not blackout curtains

8 jinchan Boho Bedroom Curtains 84 Inches Long jinchan Boho Bedroom Curtains 84 Inches Long View on Amazon 7.7 The jinchan Boho Curtains are a perfect addition to any bohemian-inspired bedroom or living room. With a length of 84 inches and two panels, these curtains provide ample coverage for any standard sized window. Made with a light filtering material, they are perfect for adding privacy while still allowing natural light to flow through. The embroidered border adds a touch of elegance and the ivory on beige color scheme is versatile and easy to match with any decor. The grommet design makes for easy installation and the linen material ensures durability for long-lasting use. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Boho style design, Light filtering, Easy to install Cons Limited color options

9 Central Park Pinch Pleated Blackout Curtains Central Park Pinch Pleated Blackout Curtains View on Amazon 7.3 The Pinch Pleated Blackout Curtain Panels with Full Blackout Liner Linen Texture Window Treatment Sets with Back Tab for Living Room Bedroom Thermal Insulated Drape with 9 Hooks, 40"x95"x2, White White 40"x95"x2 are a must-have for anyone looking for a stylish and practical way to darken their rooms and save on energy bills. Made with high-quality materials, these curtains are both durable and easy to install, with back tabs and hooks included. The linen texture gives them a sophisticated look that will match any decor, while the full blackout liner ensures complete privacy and temperature control. Perfect for bedrooms and living rooms, these curtains are a great investment that will pay off in comfort and style. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Full blackout liner, Thermal insulated drape, Linen texture adds style Cons Limited color options

10 RYB HOME Closet Curtains Aqua 36in, 2 Panels RYB HOME Closet Curtains Aqua 36in, 2 Panels View on Amazon 7.1 RYB HOME Closet Curtains are the perfect solution for anyone looking to add a touch of privacy and darkness to their small spaces. Measuring at W42 x L36 inches, the Aqua colored curtains come in a pair of 2 panels and are made with rustproof eyelets. These curtains are not only functional, but stylish as well. They are perfect for studios, dorms, basements, or any other small space that needs a little bit of privacy. The room darkening feature will also help to keep unwanted light out, making them perfect for daytime naps or shift workers. The easy-to-install curtains are made from high-quality materials and are machine washable for easy maintenance. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Room darkening, Rustproof eyelets, Privacy shades Cons Limited color options

FAQ

Q: What are window treatments?

A: Window treatments refer to anything that covers or decorates a window. This can include curtains, blinds, shades, or drapes. Window treatments are used for privacy, light control, and to enhance the aesthetics of a room.

Q: What is window film?

A: Window film is a thin, adhesive film that can be applied to windows to provide privacy, reduce heat and glare, and protect against UV rays. Window film comes in a variety of styles and can be easily applied to windows to achieve the desired effect.

Q: How do I choose the right window for my home?

A: When choosing windows for your home, consider the style, energy efficiency, and material. Different materials, such as wood, vinyl, and aluminum, have different benefits and drawbacks. It's important to choose a window that fits your budget, style, and energy efficiency needs. Consult with a professional to help you make the best decision for your home.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis on various window treatments, it's clear that there are a plethora of options available to suit any style and budget. From Roman shades to pinch pleated curtains and blackout drapes, each product offers unique features such as privacy, light filtering, and thermal insulation. No matter what your needs are, there is a window treatment out there that can enhance the look and functionality of your space. So, whether you're looking to revamp your living room or create a cozy bedroom retreat, we encourage you to consider the many options available and take action to find the perfect window treatment for your home.