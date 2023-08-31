6 Best Scotsman Ice Machines for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a reliable ice machine? Scotsman ice machine products are an excellent choice for those in the food and hospitality industries. Their products are known for their durability, consistency, and high-quality performance. With a wide range of ice-making capacities and different types of ice, such as cube, nugget, and flake, Scotsman has a product to meet your specific needs.

Our research and analysis have considered essential criteria, such as efficiency, durability, and customer reviews, to provide you with the best Scotsman ice machine options available. While their premium price tag may be a challenge, their consistent performance and longevity make them a worthy investment. To maximize your product's lifespan, we recommend regular maintenance and selecting the appropriate ice type for your needs. Stay tuned for our top-ranking Scotsman ice machine product in the market.

1 Scotsman Undercounter Ice Maker - CU50GA Scotsman Undercounter Ice Maker - CU50GA View on Amazon 9.8 The Scotsman CU50GA Undercounter Ice Maker is a top-of-the-line appliance perfect for any home or commercial setting. This air-cooled, gravity drain machine produces gourmet cube ice and is easy to install under any counter. With a 15 amp circuit required, this ice maker is energy efficient and produces up to 65 pounds of ice per day. Its compact size, measuring 14.9" in width and 22" in diameter, makes it a great addition to any space. Made with high-quality materials and designed for durability, the Scotsman CU50GA Undercounter Ice Maker is a reliable and efficient choice for any ice-making needs. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Produces clear ice cubes, Compact size, Easy to install Cons Can be noisy

2 Scotsman Undercounter Ice Maker CU50PA-1A Scotsman Undercounter Ice Maker CU50PA-1A View on Amazon 9.5 The Scotsman CU50PA-1A undercounter ice maker is the perfect addition to any kitchen or bar. With its gourmet cube shape and air-cooled design, this machine produces crystal clear ice quickly and efficiently. It features a pump drain with cord and requires a 15 Amp circuit for optimal performance. Measuring 14.9" in width, 22" in diameter, and 34.4" in height without the filtration system, this undercounter ice maker is compact and easy to install. Whether you're hosting a party or running a restaurant, the Scotsman CU50PA-1A is a reliable and high-quality choice for all your ice-making needs. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Produces gourmet ice cubes, Compact undercounter design, Easy pump drain system Cons No filtration system included

3 Scotsman CU0715MA Essential Series Ice Maker Scotsman CU0715MA Essential Series Ice Maker View on Amazon 9.3 The Scotsman CU0715MA Essential Series Ice Maker is a reliable and high-quality machine for producing up to 80 pounds of ice per day. With an air condenser and durable construction, this ice maker is perfect for use in small businesses or at home. Its compact size also makes it easy to store and transport. Whether you need ice for drinks or for food storage, the Scotsman CU0715MA is a great choice for anyone in need of a reliable ice maker. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fast production rate, Air cooled, Compact size Cons No built-in storage bin

4 Scotsman Essential Ice Maker with Bin CU0415MA-1 Scotsman Essential Ice Maker with Bin CU0415MA-1 View on Amazon 8.9 The Scotsman CU0415MA-1 Essential Ice Cube-Style Ice Maker with Bin is the perfect addition to any commercial kitchen or bar. With a sleek stainless steel design and 115-volt power supply, this ice maker produces up to 58 pounds of ice per day. The included bin holds up to 36 pounds of ice, ensuring that you'll never run out during peak hours. And with its self-contained condenser, installation is a breeze. Whether you're serving up cocktails or chilling seafood on ice, the Scotsman CU0415MA-1 has got you covered. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros High ice production, Stainless steel design, Comes with bin Cons May be noisy

5 Scotsman Gourmet Ice Maker with Filtration System Scotsman Gourmet Ice Maker with Filtration System View on Amazon 8.5 The Scotsman CU50PA-1 Gourmet Ice Maker Machine with built-in pump drain is a perfect addition to any kitchen or bar. With its under counter built-in design and 26 lb bin capacity, it's perfect for entertaining guests or commercial use. The filtration system ensures that the ice is clean and pure, making it ideal for cocktails and other drinks. Its compact size and efficient operation make it a must-have for anyone who wants a reliable and convenient ice maker. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Produces clear, gourmet ice, Built-in pump drain, Under counter design Cons May require professional installation

6 Scotsman Undercounter Ice Maker UC2724SA-1 Scotsman Undercounter Ice Maker UC2724SA-1 View on Amazon 8.4 The Scotsman UC2724SA-1 24" Air-Cooled Cube Undercounter Ice Maker Machine is a must-have for any business that requires a constant supply of ice. With a large storage capacity of 80 lbs and the ability to produce 282 lbs of ice per day, this machine is perfect for bars, restaurants, and other commercial settings. The air-cooled system ensures that the ice stays fresh and doesn't melt quickly. Plus, its compact size and undercounter design make it easy to install and use. This NSF-certified machine is reliable, efficient, and built to last, making it a worthwhile investment for any business in need of a reliable ice maker. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compact size for small spaces, Large storage capacity, Efficient production rate Cons May require professional installation

FAQ

Q: How often should I clean my Scotsman ice machine?

A: It is recommended to clean your Scotsman ice machine at least once every six months. However, if the machine is used frequently or in a dusty environment, it may require more frequent cleaning. Regular cleaning helps to increase the lifespan of the machine and ensures that the ice produced is safe for consumption.

Q: Why is my Scotsman ice machine not producing enough ice?

A: There could be several reasons why your Scotsman ice machine is not producing enough ice. One common cause is a dirty condenser coil, which can prevent the machine from cooling properly. Another possible cause is a malfunctioning water inlet valve, which may need to be replaced. It is best to consult the user manual or a professional technician for further guidance.

Q: Can I use regular tap water in my Scotsman ice machine?

A: It is not recommended to use regular tap water in your Scotsman ice machine, as it may contain minerals and impurities that can affect the taste and quality of the ice. It is best to use filtered or purified water to ensure that the ice produced is clean and fresh. Scotsman also offers water filtration systems specifically designed for their ice machines.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis of various Scotsman ice machines, it is clear that this category offers a wide range of high-quality options for consumers. From undercounter models to large capacity dispensers, Scotsman has a solution to fit every need. Additionally, Scotsman's commitment to NSF certification and water filtration ensures that their products not only produce great tasting ice but are also safe for consumption. Whether you're looking for a small unit for your home or a commercial machine for your business, Scotsman has an option that will meet your ice-making needs. Don't settle for subpar ice, upgrade to a Scotsman ice machine today.