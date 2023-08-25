7 Best Crawl Space Dehumidifiers Review

Our Top Picks

Crawl space dehumidifiers are crucial for maintaining a healthy and comfortable living environment, particularly in areas with high humidity. They eliminate problems such as mold growth, structural damage, and unpleasant odors. When selecting a crawl space dehumidifier, it's crucial to consider the size of the space, the humidity level, and the drainage method. Strike a balance between power and energy efficiency, and choose a product with a built-in hygrometer to measure humidity levels. Proper ventilation in the crawl space is also essential. By reading customer reviews and seeking expert insights, you can find the right product that meets your specific needs. Check out our top-ranking crawl space dehumidifiers for the perfect solution.

1 ALORAIR Crawl Space Dehumidifiers 120 PPD ALORAIR Crawl Space Dehumidifiers 120 PPD View on Amazon 9.9 The ALORAIR Crawl Space Dehumidifier is a reliable and efficient solution for removing excess moisture from your basement or crawlspace. With a moisture removal rate of 120 PPD, this Energy Star certified dehumidifier is designed to handle even the most humid environments. It also features an auto defrost function and cETL listing for added safety. Plus, with a 5-year warranty, you can trust in its durability and longevity. Perfect for homeowners and commercial spaces alike, the ALORAIR Crawl Space Dehumidifier is a must-have for improving indoor air quality and preventing mold and mildew growth. Pros Energy Star Certified, Auto Defrost feature, Long warranty period Cons May be noisy

2 ALORAIR Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump - 120 PPD ALORAIR Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump - 120 PPD View on Amazon 9.4 The ALORAIR 120 PPD Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump and Hose is a compact and portable unit that is perfect for industrial and commercial spaces. With a high water removal capacity of 120 PPD and a built-in condensate pump, this dehumidifier is perfect for crawl spaces and basements prone to water damage. It also features an auto-defrost function and memory starting for added convenience. With a 5-year warranty, this ALORAIR dehumidifier is a reliable investment for any business or homeowner. Pros High capacity dehumidification, Compact and portable design, Comes with a 5-year warranty Cons Loud operation

3 Abestorm Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump, 70 PPD Abestorm Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump, 70 PPD View on Amazon 9.1 The Abestorm Energy Star Commercial Dehumidifiers with Pump and Hose is a powerful and compact dehumidifier that is perfect for spaces up to 1,000 square feet. With a 70 PPD capacity, this dehumidifier is ideal for crawl spaces, basements, and other areas with high humidity levels. It features auto defrost and memory starting functions for easy operation, and comes with a 5-year warranty for added peace of mind. Plus, its portable design makes it easy to move from one room to another. If you're looking for a reliable and efficient dehumidifier, the Abestorm Energy Star Commercial Dehumidifiers with Pump and Hose is a great choice. Pros Energy Star certified, Compact and portable, 5-year warranty Cons May be noisy

4 ALORAIR Commercial Dehumidifier 180 Pint with Pump Drain Hose ALORAIR Commercial Dehumidifier 180 Pint with Pump Drain Hose View on Amazon 8.8 The ALORAIR Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump Drain Hose is a reliable and efficient solution for controlling humidity in large spaces. With a capacity of 180 pints, this dehumidifier is perfect for water damage restoration, basements, warehouses, and job sites. Its pump drain hose ensures easy and continuous drainage, while its 5-year warranty provides peace of mind. Made with high-quality materials, this dehumidifier is built to last and will keep your space dry and comfortable. Pros Large capacity, Suitable for various spaces, Long warranty period Cons Heavy to move

5 ALORAIR Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump Drain Hose ALORAIR Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump Drain Hose View on Amazon 8.5 The ALORAIR 180 PPD Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump Drain Hose is a powerful and reliable solution for anyone dealing with water damage restoration. With a large capacity and pump drain hose, this dehumidifier is perfect for use in basements, warehouses, job sites, and crawl spaces. It comes with a 5-year warranty and is designed to remove moisture quickly and efficiently, helping to prevent the growth of mold and mildew. The yellow color makes it easy to spot and the technical specifications are impressive, making it a great investment for those in need of a heavy-duty dehumidifier. Pros High capacity, Pump drainage, 5 year warranty Cons Loud operation

6 BaseAire Basement Crawl Space Dehumidifier BaseAire Basement Crawl Space Dehumidifier View on Amazon 8.4 The BaseAire Basement Crawl Space Dehumidifier is a powerful and compact unit designed for commercial and industrial use as well as for home basements, crawlspaces, garages, attics, and whole house. With a 113-pint capacity and a continuous drain hose, it eliminates excess moisture and prevents mold, mildew, and musty odors. The unit comes with a 5-year warranty, making it a reliable and cost-effective solution for damp and humid environments. Its lightweight and portable design make it easy to move and install, and its intuitive controls allow for easy operation and maintenance. Overall, the BaseAire dehumidifier is a great investment for anyone looking to improve the air quality and comfort of their indoor spaces. Pros Powerful dehumidification capacity, Continuous drain hose feature, 5-year warranty for customer satisfaction Cons Loud operation

7 ALORAIR 70 PPD Crawl Space Dehumidifier ALORAIR 70 PPD Crawl Space Dehumidifier View on Amazon 8 The ALORAIR 70 PPD Crawl Space Dehumidifier is a powerful and efficient solution for controlling moisture in your home or basement. With Energy Star certification and a compact, portable design, this dehumidifier is easy to use and saves on energy costs. It features auto defrost and memory starting functions, and comes with a 5-year warranty for added peace of mind. Whether you're dealing with musty odors, mold, or dampness, the ALORAIR dehumidifier is a reliable choice for keeping your space dry and comfortable. Pros Energy Star certified, Compact and portable, 5-year warranty Cons May be noisy

Q: What is a crawl space dehumidifier?

A: A crawl space dehumidifier is a device that reduces the moisture levels in the air and surfaces of your home's crawl space. It helps prevent mold, mildew, and other moisture-related issues that can damage your home and affect your health.

Q: Why do I need a crawl space dehumidifier?

A: If you have a crawl space, you likely have high humidity levels that can lead to mold growth, wood rot, and pest infestations. A crawl space dehumidifier is an effective solution to eliminate excess moisture and improve indoor air quality.

Q: How do I choose the right crawl space dehumidifier?

A: When choosing a crawl space dehumidifier, you need to consider the size of your crawl space, the level of humidity, and your budget. Look for a unit with a high capacity, energy-efficient features, and a reliable warranty. It's also a good idea to read reviews and consult with a professional to ensure you select the best option for your home.

After reviewing multiple crawl space dehumidifiers, it's clear that these products are essential for maintaining a healthy living environment. Our review process took into account factors such as energy efficiency, moisture removal, and overall performance. We found that these dehumidifiers not only help prevent mold and mildew growth, but they also improve air quality. We encourage our readers to invest in a crawl space dehumidifier that fits their specific needs and budget. Whether you're looking for a portable option or a more heavy-duty machine, there are plenty of options on the market that come with warranties and excellent customer support. Don't let excess moisture compromise your home's air quality, take action today and consider investing in a crawl space dehumidifier.