7 Best Electric Dehumidifiers for 2023

Say goodbye to dampness with the Electric dehumidifier. But how does it compare to other top models on the market? Find out in our product comparison!

By PR
 
AUGUST 28, 2023 14:42
7 Best Electric Dehumidifiers for 2023
Our Top Picks

hOmeLabs Dehumidifier with Pump 50 Pint Capacity
hOmeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier - 35 Pint
Vellgoo 4,500 Sq.Ft Dehumidifier for Basement
GoveeLife Smart Dehumidifier for Large Room
Waykar Dehumidifier for Large Spaces

In this article, we have researched and tested various Electric Dehumidifiers to compile a list of the best options on the market. By investing in an Electric Dehumidifier, you can prevent mold growth, musty odors, and respiratory problems caused by high humidity levels. Our selection was based on essential criteria such as capacity, energy efficiency, noise level, and ease of use, in addition to customer reviews. Each of our options is popular among consumers for their high-quality performance and reliability. When selecting an Electric Dehumidifier, it's crucial to consider factors like capacity and noise level, depending on your needs. Our expert insights and tips can also help you make an informed decision and extend the lifespan of your dehumidifier.

1

hOmeLabs Dehumidifier with Pump 50 Pint Capacity

9.7

The hOmeLabs 4000 Sq. Ft. Energy Star Dehumidifier with Pump is perfect for those with large rooms, home basements, and whole houses. With its powerful moisture removal and humidity control capabilities, this dehumidifier can handle up to 50 pints of moisture per day. The built-in pump makes it easy to drain the water it collects, and the Energy Star certification ensures it's energy efficient. Plus, its sleek design and user-friendly controls make it a great addition to any home.

Pros
Powerful moisture removal, Ideal for large rooms, Includes pump for convenience
Cons
May be noisy

2

hOmeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier - 35 Pint

9.6

The hOmeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier is a powerful and efficient solution for medium to large rooms, bedrooms, and home basements. With a capacity of 35 pints (previously 50 pints) and coverage of up to 3,000 sq. ft., this dehumidifier effectively removes moisture and controls humidity levels. It's perfect for reducing allergens, preventing mold and mildew, and creating a comfortable living environment. The easy-to-use digital control panel and automatic shut-off feature make it a convenient addition to any home. Plus, its sleek and compact design ensures it won't take up too much space. Overall, the hOmeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier is a reliable and efficient choice for anyone looking to improve their indoor air quality.

Pros
Energy Star certified, Ideal for large rooms, Powerful moisture removal
Cons
Can be noisy

3

Vellgoo 4,500 Sq.Ft Dehumidifier for Basement

9.1

The Vellgoo 4,500 Sq.Ft Energy Star Dehumidifier for Basement with Drain Hose is a reliable and efficient solution for removing excess moisture from large rooms and basements. With intelligent humidity control and a 52 pint DryTank series, this dehumidifier can cover up to 4,500 sq.ft. The white design seamlessly blends with any decor while the included drain hose makes maintenance a breeze. If you're looking for a powerful and easy-to-use dehumidifier, the Vellgoo 4,500 Sq.Ft Energy Star Dehumidifier for Basement with Drain Hose is a great choice.

Pros
Energy Star certified, Intelligent humidity control, Comes with drain hose
Cons
May be too large

4

GoveeLife Smart Dehumidifier for Large Room

9

The Govee Life Smart Dehumidifier is a powerful and efficient solution for large rooms up to 4,500 sq.ft. With auto humidity control, this WiFi-enabled dehumidifier keeps your space comfortable and dry, preventing mold, mildew, and other moisture-related issues. The 2.0 gallon bucket and drain hose make it easy to dispose of collected water, while its Energy Star Most Efficient 2023 rating ensures that it won't break the bank. Whether you're using it in a basement, garage, or other large room, the Govee Life Smart Dehumidifier is a reliable and effective choice.

Pros
Efficient for large rooms, Auto humidity control, WiFi connectivity
Cons
Can be noisy

5

Waykar Dehumidifier for Large Spaces

8.7

The Waykar 80 Pints Energy Star Home Dehumidifier is a must-have for anyone looking to improve the air quality in their home. With the ability to cover up to 5,000 square feet, this dehumidifier is perfect for large rooms, basements, and any other space that needs moisture control. The unit features a drain hose, handle, auto defrost, and self-drying capabilities, making it easy to use and maintain. The Energy Star rating ensures that the machine is energy-efficient, saving you money on your electricity bill. Plus, the sleek white design looks great in any home. Say goodbye to dampness and hello to fresh, clean air with the Waykar 80 Pints Energy Star Home Dehumidifier.

Pros
Energy Star certified, Suitable for large spaces, Has a drain hose
Cons
Not visually appealing

6

HOGARLABS Dehumidifier for Medium to Large Room

8.3

The HOGARLABS 25 Pint Dehumidifier is a must-have for anyone living in a humid environment. With a coverage area of up to 2000 sq. ft, this dehumidifier is perfect for medium to large rooms, basements, bathrooms, and even RVs. Equipped with intelligent humidity control, it automatically adjusts the humidity level to your desired setting, making it easy to maintain a comfortable and healthy living environment. Plus, with its quiet and energy-efficient operation, you can enjoy the benefits of a dehumidifier without any disruptions. Additionally, the dry clothes mode is a great feature for those who want to dry their clothes indoors. With a convenient drain hose, you can easily empty the water tank and avoid the hassle of constantly emptying it. Overall, the HOGARLABS 25 Pint Dehumidifier is a reliable and efficient solution for anyone looking to improve the air quality in their home.

Pros
Intelligent humidity control, Quiet operation, Suitable for medium to large rooms
Cons
May not work well in extremely humid environments

7

AIRGJOB 70 Pint Dehumidifier with Pump

8

The 70-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier with Pump is a powerful and efficient solution to remove moisture from your large living space. With a coverage area of up to 5500 Sq. Ft., this dehumidifier is perfect for basements, large capacity rooms, homes, and bathrooms. It features an auto continuous drain and a pump to remove moisture up to 4500 Sq. Ft. without the need for manual emptying. This quiet dehumidifier has a large capacity that can collect up to 70 pints of water per day. Its sleek design and easy-to-use controls make it a great addition to any home.

Pros
Energy Star certified, Large capacity, Quiet operation
Cons
Heavy to move

FAQ

Q: How does the electric dehumidifier work?

A: The electric dehumidifier works by drawing in moist air, extracting the moisture from it, and then releasing the dry air back into the room. The moisture is collected in a tank that can be easily emptied when full.

Q: What size electric dehumidifier do I need?

A: The size of the electric dehumidifier you need depends on the size of the room you want to dehumidify. As a general rule, a 10L dehumidifier is suitable for a room up to 20 square metres, a 16L dehumidifier is suitable for a room up to 30 square metres, and a 20L dehumidifier is suitable for a room up to 40 square metres.

Q: How often do I need to clean the electric dehumidifier?

A: To keep your electric dehumidifier working at its best, it's recommended that you clean it every two weeks. This involves wiping down the exterior with a damp cloth, cleaning the air filter, and emptying the water tank. It's also important to check the manufacturer's instructions for any specific cleaning recommendations.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and analysis of several top-rated dehumidifiers on the market, it's clear that the electric dehumidifier category offers a range of high-quality options for consumers seeking effective moisture removal and humidity control in their homes. These products are designed to cater to various room sizes, from small closets to large basements, and offer intelligent features such as quiet operation, drain hoses, and multiple working modes. Whether you're dealing with dampness, musty odors, or allergens, electric dehumidifiers are a reliable and practical solution. Consider investing in one of these products or explore other alternatives to improve your indoor air quality and overall comfort.



