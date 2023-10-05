7 Best Open Terrariums for 2023

Our Top Picks

Open terrariums are an increasingly popular way to add some greenery to any room without the need for constant watering and maintenance. They are perfect for those with limited space or no access to a garden. To help you choose the best option, we researched and analyzed various open terrariums based on essential criteria, including size, material, and design, while also taking customer reviews into account. We also identified some challenges associated with owning an open terrarium, such as drainage and overwatering. It is crucial to choose the right plants and use activated charcoal to keep the terrarium fresh and mold-free. Open terrariums can provide a sense of relaxation and tranquillity, making them an excellent choice for people who want to de-stress after a long day. Stay tuned for our top-ranking open terrarium products, which we'll be revealing soon.

1 NCYP Gold Glass Terrarium for Succulent Plants NCYP Gold Glass Terrarium for Succulent Plants View on Amazon 9.9 The NCYP Gold Glass Terrarium is a beautiful and modern planter that is perfect for succulents, air plants, and miniature gardens. Made of high-quality glass and brass, this dodecahedron geometric terrarium adds a touch of sophistication to any home or office tabletop. Measuring at 6.89x6.89x5.9 inches, this terrarium is the perfect size for small plants. With its unique shape and elegant design, the NCYP Gold Glass Terrarium is a must-have for any plant lover or home decorator looking to add a touch of greenery to their space. Please note that plants are not included with purchase. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stylish design, Perfect for small plants, Great for home decor Cons Plants not included

2 Mkono Plant Terrarium Display Globe Planter. Mkono Plant Terrarium Display Globe Planter. View on Amazon 9.4 The Mkono Plant Terrarium Display Glass Tabletop Succulent Air Plant Planter Globe Microlandschaft House, M is a beautifully designed product that is perfect for anyone looking to add a touch of greenery to their home or office space. The terrarium is made of high-quality glass material and features a unique design that allows for easy display of your favorite plants. This product is perfect for succulents, air plants, and other small plants, making it an ideal choice for anyone who wants to bring a bit of nature indoors. The terrarium is also lightweight and easy to move, making it a great option for anyone who wants to change up their decor frequently. Overall, the Mkono Plant Terrarium is a great investment for anyone looking to add some greenery to their space. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stylish design, Easy to assemble, Perfect for small plants Cons Fragile glass

3 WGVI Glass Bubble Bowl Vase WGVI Glass Bubble Bowl Vase View on Amazon 9.3 The WGV Bowl Glass Vase is a versatile and elegant piece that can be used for various purposes. With a diameter of 8 inches, a height of 6.5 inches, and an open width of 3.75 inches, this clear bubble planter terrarium fish bowl is perfect for wedding events, home decor, or even as a fish tank. The high-quality glass material gives it a sleek and modern look, while the bubble design adds a unique touch. Available in multiple sizes, this 1 piece vase is sure to make a statement in any setting. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Multiple size choices, Suitable for various occasions, Bubble design adds texture Cons May not be durable

4 WGVI Planter Terrarium with Stand Clear Glass Orb WGVI Planter Terrarium with Stand Clear Glass Orb View on Amazon 8.8 The WGV Planter Terrarium with Stand is a stunning addition to any home or office decor. With a ball diameter of 4" and height of 5", this clear glass floral container vase is perfect for DIY succulents and outdoor garden display. The slant cut orb design adds a unique touch to your space, while the included stand allows for easy placement on any surface. Crafted with high-quality materials, this terrarium is both durable and aesthetically pleasing. Whether you're a plant enthusiast or looking to spruce up your interior design, the WGV Planter Terrarium with Stand is a must-have for any stylish and nature-loving individual. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sturdy stand included, Versatile for indoor/outdoor use, Easy to create DIY arrangements Cons Small size may limit plant options

5 Evergreen Pet Supplies Reptile Humidifier/Fogger Evergreen Pet Supplies Reptile Humidifier/Fogger View on Amazon 8.7 The Evergreen Pet Supplies Reptile Humidifier/Fogger is a must-have for reptile and amphibian owners. With its 4L tank and new digital timer, this product is compatible with all terrariums and enclosures. Its top water filling system makes it easy to use and it provides a steady stream of mist for your pets. This product is perfect for maintaining the right humidity levels and ensuring your pets stay healthy and comfortable. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large 4L tank, New digital timer, Compatible with all terrariums Cons May be noisy

6 CYS EXCEL Glass Terrarium Candle Holder with Wood Base CYS EXCEL Glass Terrarium Candle Holder with Wood Base View on Amazon 8.2 The CYS EXCEL Glass Terrarium Candle Holder Bubble Bowl with Wood Base is a versatile and unique piece that can be used for a variety of purposes. With its sleek and minimalist design, it can be used as a decorative plant holder, a candy bowl, or even a fish tank. The glass bowl is made from high-quality materials and sits atop a sturdy wooden base, making it a durable and long-lasting addition to any home. Its compact size of H:8" W:6.5" makes it easy to display on any surface, while its clear glass design allows for easy viewing of whatever is inside. Overall, this product is a great choice for anyone looking for a stylish and functional home decor piece. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stylish and modern design, Versatile use for different items, Easy to assemble Cons May be fragile

7 NCYP Wall Hanging Glass Terrarium - Medium Black NCYP Wall Hanging Glass Terrarium - Medium Black View on Amazon 7.9 The NCYP Wall Hanging Glass Geometric Terrarium is the perfect addition to any modern indoor space. With its sleek teardrop shape and black metal frame, this terrarium is a stylish way to display your succulents or air plants. Measuring at 8.6 inches, it's the perfect size for a tabletop decorative centerpiece. The terrarium is made of high-quality glass, which provides durability and allows for clear viewing of your plants. It's easy to maintain and comes with all the necessary hardware for quick and easy installation. Overall, the NCYP Wall Hanging Glass Geometric Terrarium is a must-have for any plant lover looking to elevate their home decor. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stylish and modern design, Versatile use for plants or decor, High-quality glass material Cons Plants not included

FAQ

Q: What are open terrariums?

A: Open terrariums are plant habitats that are not enclosed. They allow for better air circulation and are ideal for plants that prefer drier conditions. These types of terrariums are also easier to maintain as they do not require as much attention to humidity levels.

Q: What are bioactive terrariums?

A: Bioactive terrariums are self-sustaining ecosystems that include live plants, microorganisms, and small invertebrates. These terrariums require minimal maintenance as the inhabitants work together to create a balanced environment. Bioactive terrariums are also beneficial for the plants as they help to recycle nutrients and keep the soil healthy.

Q: What are closed terrariums?

A: Closed terrariums are plant habitats that are enclosed, creating a miniature greenhouse. These types of terrariums are ideal for plants that prefer high humidity and moist conditions. Closed terrariums require less watering as the moisture is recycled, but they do require more attention to ensure proper ventilation to prevent mold and disease.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and analysis, it's clear that open terrariums are a fantastic addition to any home or office space. The wide variety of shapes, sizes, and materials available provide endless opportunities for creativity and customization. Whether you're looking to showcase your favorite plants or create a unique centerpiece, open terrariums offer a modern and stylish solution. Don't hesitate to invest in one of these versatile and visually appealing pieces - your home or office space will thank you!