7 Best Selling Lazy Susans With Shelves for 2023

Lazy susans with shelves are a practical and versatile kitchen accessory that can help maximize storage space and improve accessibility. Their unique design features a rotating tray with multiple tiers of shelving, making it easy for users to access items stored in the back of cabinets. Lazy susans with shelves can help reduce clutter and increase efficiency in the kitchen, making them a must-have item for anyone looking to simplify their cooking routine. When choosing a lazy susan with shelves, it's important to consider size, weight capacity, material, and customer reviews to ensure it meets your needs. With a variety of styles and designs available, there's a perfect product out there for every home and budget.

1 Rev-A-Shelf 2 Tier Kidney Cut Lazy Susan Rev-A-Shelf 2 Tier Kidney Cut Lazy Susan View on Amazon 9.8 The Rev-A-Shelf 2 Tier Kidney Cut Lazy Susan for Corner Base Cabinets is the perfect solution for organizing your kitchen spices and cans. Made of durable plastic and with a double shelf swivel design, this 24-inch organizer maximizes your corner cabinet space while keeping your items easily accessible. Its sleek white finish adds a modern touch to any kitchen decor. Its easy-to-install design makes it a must-have for any busy home cook. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 2 tier for more storage, Kidney shape fits corner, Swivel for easy access Cons Plastic material

2 Stow-n-Spin 2 Tier Spice Rack Organizer Stow-n-Spin 2 Tier Spice Rack Organizer View on Amazon 9.4 The Stow-n-Spin Spice Rack Organizer for Cabinet is a must-have for any kitchen pantry. With its 2-tier lazy susan design, it can hold up to 40 spice jars and its double spinner on the bottom spice shelf allows for easy accessibility. Made in the USA with high-quality materials, this deluxe white spice rack is perfect for organizing and storing all of your spices. Its compact size and easy installation make it a great addition to any kitchen. Say goodbye to cluttered spice cabinets and hello to a more organized and efficient cooking experience with the Stow-n-Spin Spice Rack Organizer for Cabinet. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros 2 tier lazy susan, holds 40 spice jars, made in USA Cons may not fit all cabinets

3 Rev-A-Shelf Dual Tier Pie Cut Lazy Susan Organizer Rev-A-Shelf Dual Tier Pie Cut Lazy Susan Organizer View on Amazon 9.2 The Rev-A-Shelf 28" Dual Tier Pie Cut Lazy Susan Organizer is a must-have for anyone struggling with organizing their base corner kitchen cabinets. With two plastic shelves that rotate independently, this organizer maximizes space and accessibility. The almond-colored polymer construction is durable and easy to clean, while the pie-cut design allows for efficient storage of oddly shaped items. This organizer is easy to install and can hold up to 26 pounds per shelf. Say goodbye to cluttered and inaccessible corner cabinets with the Rev-A-Shelf Dual Tier Pie Cut Lazy Susan Organizer. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dual tier maximizes space, Easy to install, Durable plastic shelves Cons May not fit all cabinets

4 Rev-A-Shelf 24 Inch Dual Tier Lazy Susan Organizer Rev-A-Shelf 24 Inch Dual Tier Lazy Susan Organizer View on Amazon 9 Rev-A-Shelf 24" Dual Tier Pie Cut Lazy Susan Organizer is a perfect addition to base corner kitchen cabinets. With two plastic shelves, this lazy susan provides ample storage and organization space for your kitchen essentials. The pie cut design allows for easy access to all items, while the almond finish adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen decor. Made with high-quality materials, this product is durable and built to last. Install it easily and enjoy a clutter-free kitchen with all your items within reach. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Maximizes corner cabinet space, Easy to install, Sturdy plastic shelves Cons May not fit all cabinets

5 Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable Spice Rack Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable Spice Rack View on Amazon 8.5 The Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable Spice Rack is the perfect organizer for your kitchen or bathroom. Made with premium bamboo, this 10 inch, 2-tier rotating rack is both sturdy and eco-friendly. Its convenient design allows for easy access to all of your spices, toiletries, or other small items. The sleek and stylish design is sure to complement any decor and the rotating feature makes it easy to find what you need quickly. A must-have for anyone looking to declutter and organize their space! Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable bamboo material, Two-tier design maximizes space, 360-degree rotating feature Cons May not fit larger items

6 Rev-A-Shelf Kidney 2-Shelf Lazy Susan Organizer. Rev-A-Shelf Kidney 2-Shelf Lazy Susan Organizer. View on Amazon 8.4 The Rev-A-Shelf 2472-28-11-1 28 Inch Polymer Kidney 2 Shelf Lazy Susan is the perfect solution for maximizing storage space in your kitchen cabinets. Made of durable polymer material, this organizer features a telescoping shaft that allows for easy installation and adjustable height. The two shelves provide ample space for storing and organizing all your kitchen essentials, from pots and pans to spices and condiments. The lazy susan design allows for easy access to all items without having to reach and search through the back of the cabinet. With its sleek white finish, this organizer is not only functional but also adds a modern touch to your kitchen décor. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable polymer material, Telescoping shaft for flexibility, Optimizes cabinet space Cons May not fit all cabinets

7 Rev-A-Shelf Kidney Shaped Lazy Susan Organizer Rev-A-Shelf Kidney Shaped Lazy Susan Organizer View on Amazon 7.9 The Rev-A-Shelf LD-2472-32-11-1 32-Inch Polymer Kidney Shaped 2-Shelf Lazy Susan Corner Kitchen Cabinet Storage Organizer with Telescoping Shaft in White is a must-have for any household looking to maximize their storage space. The unique shape and design of the lazy susan allows for easy access to all items, making it perfect for organizing kitchen cabinets. The telescoping shaft allows for easy installation and adjustment to fit your specific cabinet size. Made with durable polymer material, this lazy susan is built to last and withstand the test of time. Overall, a great investment for any home looking to optimize their storage options. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Polymer material is durable, Telescoping shaft for easy access, Kidney shape fits corner well Cons May not fit all cabinets

FAQ

Q: What is a lazy susan with shelves?

A: A lazy susan with shelves is a rotating tray with built-in shelves that allows for easy access and organization of small items such as spices, condiments, or office supplies. It is a great addition to any kitchen, pantry, or workspace.

Q: Can lazy susans come with wheels?

A: Yes, lazy susans can come with wheels. This feature makes it easier to move and access items in hard-to-reach places, such as deep cabinets or corner spaces. A lazy susan with wheels is also great for outdoor entertaining, allowing for easy transport of drinks, snacks, and utensils.

Q: What is the purpose of a rotating lazy susan?

A: The purpose of a rotating lazy susan is to make items easily accessible and organized. It is perfect for storing and organizing items in small spaces, such as kitchen cabinets or on a tabletop. A rotating lazy susan can also be used as a centerpiece for a dining table or to display items on a countertop.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of various lazy susans with shelves, it's clear that these products offer a convenient and organized solution for corner cabinets and pantries. The Rev-A-Shelf options provide durable and customizable storage, while the Stow-n-Spin offers a unique spin on spice organization. The Estilo Stainless Steel 2-Tier Lazy Susan Organizer is a versatile addition to any room in the house. No matter the specific needs, there is a lazy susan with shelves option out there to help streamline and simplify daily life. Consider investing in one of these products to enhance organization and make the most of available space.