7 Best Soft Serve Ice Cream Machines Review

Indulge in the creamy goodness of soft serve ice cream anytime, anywhere. Find the perfect machine for your needs with our expert comparison.

By PR
 
SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 21:14
7 Best Soft Serve Ice Cream Machines Review
Our Top Picks

Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine ICE-48.
GSEICE Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker
GSEICE Commercial Ice Cream Maker Machine
VEVOR Commercial Soft Ice Cream Machine
VEVOR Commercial Ice Cream Maker

Soft serve ice cream machines have become increasingly popular due to their ability to produce high-quality ice cream quickly and effortlessly. Whether you're a business looking to add a new dessert option to your menu or a family who loves homemade soft serve ice cream, there are different sizes and capacities to consider. One of the main challenges is choosing the best value for your money, while also finding a machine that fits your needs in terms of ease of use and maintenance. Reading a wide range of customer reviews and expert insights can help you identify the strengths and weaknesses of different products. We've done the research and testing to provide you with the most comprehensive review of the best soft serve ice cream machines available. Check out our top-ranking products and make your decision today!

1

Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine ICE-48.

9.7

The Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine is a great addition to any kitchen. With the ability to make not only ice cream, but also sorbet, frozen yogurt, and gelato, this machine offers a wide range of frozen treats to satisfy any sweet tooth. The 1.5 quart capacity is perfect for small gatherings or family nights in, and the mix-in feature allows for customization and creativity. The white color of the machine fits seamlessly into any kitchen decor, and the easy-to-use controls make it simple for anyone to whip up a delicious frozen dessert.

Rated 9.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Easy to use, Multiple dessert options, Large capacity
Cons
Loud operation

2

GSEICE Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker

9.5

The GSEICE Commercial Ice Cream Maker Machine is the perfect addition to any home or small business. With its 3.2 to 4.2 Gal/H soft serve capabilities and single flavor option, you'll be able to serve up delicious, creamy treats in no time. The 1050W countertop machine features a 1.6 gal tank and LED panel for easy operation, and its sleek white design will fit seamlessly into any kitchen or storefront. Whether you're catering to family and friends or customers, this ice cream maker is a must-have for anyone who loves frozen desserts.

Rated 9.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
High production capacity, Easy to use LED panel, Large tank size
Cons
May take up counter space

3

GSEICE Commercial Ice Cream Maker Machine

9.3

The GSEICE 2500W Commercial Ice Cream Maker Machine is the perfect addition to any ice cream shop or restaurant. This machine has a precooling and refrigeration system that allows for soft serve production at a rate of 6.8-8.4 gallons per hour. With a FDA-approved LED panel, 2+1 flavors, and two 6L hoppers, this machine can create a variety of delicious soft serve flavors. The 2.0L cylinders and 9 magic heads make it easy to create a variety of textures and flavors. The puffing shortage alarm ensures consistent and high-quality production. This machine is a must-have for any business looking to expand their dessert menu and impress their customers with delicious soft serve.

Rated 9.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Large capacity, Precooling & refrigeration, 9 magic heads
Cons
May have puffing shortage

4

VEVOR Commercial Soft Ice Cream Machine

8.9

The VEVOR 2200W Commercial Soft Ice Cream Machine is a powerful and efficient appliance that can produce up to three different flavors of soft serve ice cream. With a production rate of 5.3 to 7.4 gallons per hour, this machine is perfect for use in high-traffic restaurants and snack bars. Its pre-cooling feature allows for optimal ice cream consistency and quality, while the auto-cleaning function makes maintenance a breeze. The LCD panel is easy to navigate, making operation a breeze. Overall, this machine is a must-have for any business looking to offer delicious and high-quality soft serve ice cream.

Rated 8.9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Commercial grade, 3 flavor options, Auto clean feature
Cons
Large size

5

VEVOR Commercial Ice Cream Maker

8.5

The VEVOR Commercial Ice Cream Maker is a top-of-the-line machine that delivers high-quality soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, and other frozen treats. With a yield of 22-30L per hour and a powerful 2200W motor, this countertop machine is perfect for use in restaurants, snack bars, and other commercial settings. The 2x6L hopper and 2L cylinder provide ample space for ingredients, while the LCD panel and puffing shortage alarm make it easy to monitor the machine's performance. Additionally, the pre-cooling preservation feature ensures that your ice cream stays fresh and delicious for longer. Overall, the VEVOR Commercial Ice Cream Maker is a must-have for any business that wants to offer high-quality frozen treats to its customers.

Rated 8.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
High yield capacity, LCD panel for easy use, Pre-cooling preservation
Cons
May be bulky

6

Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker Bundle

8.2

The Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker (White) Bundle with Ice Cream Recipe and Dessert Book (2 Items) is a must-have for ice cream lovers. With its compact size and easy-to-use design, this ice cream maker is perfect for making soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet in just 20 minutes. The bundle also includes a recipe book and a dessert book to inspire your creativity in the kitchen. Made with high-quality materials, the Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker is durable and easy to clean, making it a great addition to any home kitchen.

Rated 8.2 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Easy to use, Makes soft serve quickly, Comes with recipe book
Cons
Loud when in use

7

Garvee Soft Ice Cream Maker 7L

7.9

The Soft Ice Cream Maker-1 7L is a high-quality commercial ice cream maker that is perfect for use in both home bars and restaurants. Made from durable stainless steel, this countertop machine is built to last and produces delicious soft-serve ice cream in no time. With a large 7L capacity, it's perfect for serving up delicious treats to customers or guests. Whether you're looking to make ice cream for personal use or for your business, the Soft Ice Cream Maker-1 7L is an excellent choice.

Rated 7.9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Stainless steel construction, 7L capacity, Suitable for home & commercial use
Cons
May require frequent cleaning

FAQ

Q: How does a soft serve ice cream machine work?

A: A soft serve ice cream machine works by cooling and churning a mixture of ice cream ingredients, such as milk, sugar, and cream, to create a smooth and creamy texture. The machine pumps air into the mixture, which gives it a light and fluffy consistency. Once the mixture is frozen to the desired consistency, it is dispensed through a nozzle.

Q: Can I make other frozen treats besides ice cream in a soft serve machine?

A: Yes, you can make a variety of frozen treats in a soft serve machine, such as frozen yogurt, sorbet, and gelato. Some machines even have the capability to make slushies and shakes. However, it’s important to follow the manufacturer's instructions and use the appropriate ingredients for each type of frozen treat.

Q: How do I clean and maintain my soft serve machine?

A: It’s essential to clean and maintain your soft serve machine regularly to prevent bacteria buildup and ensure optimal performance. Most machines have removable parts that can be easily disassembled and cleaned with warm soapy water. It’s also recommended to sanitize the machine using a food-grade sanitizer. Additionally, it’s important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for storing and maintaining the machine, such as regularly changing the oil and checking the temperature settings.

Conclusions

After reviewing several soft serve ice cream machines, we can conclude that there is a wide variety of options available to suit different needs and preferences. From commercial-grade machines suitable for restaurants and supermarkets to smaller, more affordable options for home use, there is something for everyone. Each machine has its own unique features, such as LED panels, vintage wood styles, and modern aqua designs, making them both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Whether you're looking to make healthy vegan desserts or indulge in a sweet treat, the soft serve ice cream machine category has something to offer. Overall, we encourage readers to consider their specific needs and preferences when choosing a soft serve ice cream machine and to explore the various options available on the market.



