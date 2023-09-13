7 Most Popular Rheem Electric Tankless Water Heaters for 2023

Our Top Picks

If you're seeking an energy-efficient water heating system, upgrading to a Rheem Electric Tankless Water Heater is an ideal choice. Our research and testing of various products have resulted in a list of the best options available in the market. The size of the unit and its energy efficiency are two key factors to consider when selecting a product. We have analyzed these products based on customer reviews, expert insights, and essential criteria, and all the products on our list have exceeded our expectations. However, it's important to select a unit that suits your specific needs, and we encourage readers to conduct their own research. Stay tuned for our top-rated Rheem Electric Tankless Water Heaters list.

1 Rheem 18kW 240V Tankless Electric Water Heater Rheem 18kW 240V Tankless Electric Water Heater View on Amazon 9.7 The Rheem 18kW 240V Tankless Electric Water Heater is a reliable and efficient option for those looking to upgrade their water heating system. With its compact size and wall-mount design, it's perfect for small spaces and can easily replace traditional tank water heaters. The unit provides endless hot water on demand, making it ideal for families of up to four people. Its digital temperature control allows for easy adjustments, and its self-modulating technology ensures energy efficiency. Plus, with its durable construction and easy installation process, this water heater is a great investment for any homeowner. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Instant hot water, Space-saving design, Energy-efficient Cons May not meet high demand

2 Rheem RTEX-13 Tankless Water Heater Rheem RTEX-13 Tankless Water Heater View on Amazon 9.6 The Rheem 240V Heating Chamber RTEX-13 Residential Tankless Water Heater in Gray is a powerful and efficient option for households looking to save space and energy. With a sleek design and easy installation process, this tankless water heater provides continuous hot water on demand, making it ideal for families or individuals who prioritize convenience and comfort. Its compact size also means it can fit into small spaces, making it a great choice for apartments or homes with limited storage. Overall, the Rheem 240V Heating Chamber RTEX-13 Residential Tankless Water Heater is a reliable and effective solution for all your hot water needs. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros 240V power, Tankless design, Energy efficient Cons May require professional installation

3 Rheem RTEX-24 Electric Tankless Water Heater Rheem RTEX-24 Electric Tankless Water Heater View on Amazon 9.1 The Rheem RTEX-24 24kW 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater is a reliable and efficient option for those looking to save space and energy. With its compact size and easy installation, this water heater is perfect for residential use. The digital temperature control allows for precise adjustments and the self-modulating power technology ensures that energy is only used when needed. Say goodbye to bulky water heaters and hello to endless hot water with the Rheem RTEX-24. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Energy efficient, Compact design, Easy to install Cons Limited hot water supply

4 Rheem 11kW 240V Tankless Electric Water Heater Rheem 11kW 240V Tankless Electric Water Heater View on Amazon 9 The Rheem 11kW 240V Tankless Electric Water Heater is a reliable and efficient solution for your hot water needs. This compact and easy to install unit provides endless hot water on demand, making it perfect for small to medium-sized households. Its digital temperature control allows you to set the perfect water temperature, while its advanced self-modulating technology ensures energy savings by only heating water when needed. With a sleek and modern design, this electric water heater is a great addition to any home. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Energy efficient, Compact design, Easy installation Cons Limited hot water supply

5 Rheem 8kW 240V Tankless Electric Water Heater Rheem 8kW 240V Tankless Electric Water Heater View on Amazon 8.7 The Rheem 8kW 240V Tankless Electric Water Heater is a perfect solution for those who want endless hot water on demand. This unit is compact and easy to install, making it ideal for residential use. With its digital temperature display, you can easily set the temperature to your desired level. It also has a self-modulating power control that ensures the unit only uses the necessary energy to heat the water. This tankless electric water heater is perfect for showers, laundry, and dishwashing, making it a must-have for any home. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Energy efficient, Compact design, Easy to install Cons May not provide enough hot water for larger households

6 Rheem 6kW 240V Tankless Water Heater Rheem 6kW 240V Tankless Water Heater View on Amazon 8.4 The Rheem 6kW 240V Point of Use Tankless Electric Water Heater is a perfect solution for those who need hot water on demand in a specific location, without the need for a large, traditional water heater. This compact and energy-efficient unit is designed for residential use and can be installed under a sink or in a closet. With its advanced self-modulating technology, this water heater delivers hot water precisely when you need it, saving you money on your energy bill. Its sleek and modern design makes it an attractive addition to any home, and its easy installation process means you can enjoy hot water in no time. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compact design, Energy efficient, Easy installation Cons Limited flow rate

7 Rheem RTEX-27 Tankless Water Heater Rheem RTEX-27 Tankless Water Heater View on Amazon 7.9 The Rheem RTEX-27 240V 3 Heating Chambers Residential Tankless Water Heater is a powerful and efficient option for those looking to upgrade their home's water heating system. With the ability to heat water for multiple applications simultaneously, this tankless water heater is perfect for larger households or those who frequently use hot water. Its compact size and easy installation make it a convenient choice for any home, while its digital temperature display allows for precise temperature control. Made with durable materials, the Rheem RTEX-27 is built to last. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Efficient water heating, Compact design, Quick and easy installation Cons May require professional installation

FAQ

Q: How much does a Rheem electric tankless water heater cost?

A: The cost of a Rheem electric tankless water heater usually ranges from $500 to $1,500, depending on the model and its features. While the initial cost may be higher than a traditional tank water heater, a tankless water heater can save you money in the long run due to its energy efficiency and longer lifespan.

Q: What size Rheem electric tankless water heater do I need for my home?

A: The size of the Rheem electric tankless water heater you need depends on the size of your home and your hot water needs. Rheem offers a variety of tankless water heater models with different flow rates, measured in gallons per minute (GPM). For example, a small apartment may only require a 1.5 GPM unit, while a larger home with multiple bathrooms may need a unit with a higher flow rate.

Q: How long does a Rheem electric tankless water heater last?

A: A Rheem electric tankless water heater can last up to 20 years with proper maintenance and regular use. Unlike traditional tank water heaters, tankless water heaters do not store hot water, which can lead to corrosion and leaks over time. Additionally, Rheem offers a warranty on their electric tankless water heaters, which can provide added peace of mind for homeowners.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis of the Rheem electric tankless water heater category, it is clear that these products offer numerous benefits and advantages for homeowners. From their energy efficiency to their compact size and endless hot water supply, Rheem electric tankless water heaters are a great option for those looking to upgrade their home's water heating system. Whether you're looking for a point of use option or a higher kW output for larger homes, Rheem has a variety of models to choose from. We encourage readers to consider the benefits of owning a Rheem electric tankless water heater for their home.