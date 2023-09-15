8 Best Backpacking Coffee Maker Review

Our Top Picks

Backpacking coffee makers are essential for coffee lovers who enjoy exploring the outdoors. When choosing a coffee maker, it's important to consider factors such as size, weight, ease of use, durability, and brewing time. Pour-over, French press, and portable espresso machines offer various benefits and drawbacks. Pour-over coffee makers are lightweight but require hot water and paper filters. French press coffee makers are more durable but heavier and require more space. Portable espresso machines are efficient and convenient, but the heaviest and most expensive. Stay tuned for our top-ranking backpacking coffee makers to find the perfect product for your next adventure.

1 COLETTI Classic Camping Coffee Percolator COLETTI Classic Camping Coffee Percolator View on Amazon 9.9 The COLETTI Classic Camping Coffee Percolator is the perfect addition to any outdoor adventure. Made of durable enamelware, this 12 cup percolator is designed to withstand the elements and deliver a delicious cup of coffee every time. Whether you're camping, hunting, fishing, backpacking, or RVing, this coffee pot is a must-have. Its easy-to-use design and classic style make it a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts. Plus, the large size is perfect for sharing with friends and family. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable enamelware material, Large 12 cup capacity, Suitable for various outdoor activities Cons Requires manual cleaning

2 COLETTI Butte Camping Coffee Pot COLETTI Butte Camping Coffee Pot View on Amazon 9.4 The COLETTI Butte Camping Coffee Pot is a must-have for any outdoor enthusiast. Made with durable stainless steel, this 14 cup coffee maker is perfect for making coffee over a campfire or on a stovetop. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to pack for any camping trip. With its easy-to-use percolator system, you can enjoy a hot cup of coffee in no time. Whether you're a seasoned camper or a first-timer, the COLETTI Butte Camping Coffee Pot is a great addition to your gear. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable stainless steel construction, Large 14 cup capacity, Suitable for camping or stovetop use Cons May take longer to brew than other methods

3 nCamp Portable Espresso Maker nCamp Portable Espresso Maker View on Amazon 9.3 The nCamp Café Portable Coffee Maker is a must-have for coffee lovers on-the-go. This compact and lightweight stainless steel coffee maker is perfect for camping, hiking, or traveling. It comes with a reusable 12 oz. coffee cup and is easy to use with stovetop or campfire. Enjoy the convenience and comfort of a delicious cup of coffee anytime, anywhere with the nCamp Café Portable Coffee Maker. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Portable and compact, Makes great coffee/espresso, Reusable and eco-friendly Cons Requires hot water source

4 ONEISALL Camping Portable Coffee Maker Set ONEISALL Camping Portable Coffee Maker Set View on Amazon 8.9 The ONEISALL Camping Portable Coffee Maker Set is the perfect solution for coffee lovers who enjoy their brew on-the-go. The set includes a durable stainless steel coffee mug and a collapsible pour-over coffee filter, making it easy to brew a fresh cup of coffee anywhere. Whether you're camping, traveling, or just need a quick cup at the office, this set has got you covered. The compact design and lightweight materials make it easy to pack and carry, and the high-quality construction ensures that your coffee stays hot and delicious. Plus, the collapsible filter is easy to clean and reusable, making it an eco-friendly choice for coffee lovers. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Portable and compact design, Includes stainless steel mug, Collapsible pour over filter Cons Filter may be flimsy

5 Exploration Gadget Titanium Camping Coffee Maker Exploration Gadget Titanium Camping Coffee Maker View on Amazon 8.7 The EXPLORATION GADGET Titanium Camping Coffee Maker is a versatile piece of camping cookware that can be used as a French press, coffee pot, titanium cup, and tea pot. Made from durable titanium, it is lightweight and easy to pack for your outdoor adventures. Its compact size makes it ideal for solo camping trips or small groups. Enjoy a hot cup of coffee or tea while enjoying the great outdoors with this convenient and practical camping coffee maker. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Versatile - multiple uses, Lightweight and durable, Compact for easy storage Cons May not hold enough coffee

6 GSI Outdoors Commuter JavaPress Outdoor Coffee Maker. GSI Outdoors Commuter JavaPress Outdoor Coffee Maker. View on Amazon 8.3 The GSI Outdoors Commuter JavaPress is a must-have for coffee lovers who enjoy the great outdoors. This durable and lightweight French press coffee maker is perfect for camping, hiking, or any adventure. Made with BPA-free materials, it holds up to 15 ounces of coffee and keeps it hot for hours. The spill-resistant lid and silicone ring make it easy to use on the go. Whether you're in the mountains or at the beach, the GSI Outdoors Commuter JavaPress will help you start your day off right with a delicious cup of coffee. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Portable and compact, Durable construction, Easy to use and clean Cons May not keep coffee hot for long

7 widesea Camping Coffee Pot 750ML with French Press Coffee Maker widesea Camping Coffee Pot 750ML with French Press Coffee Maker View on Amazon 8 The Widesea Camping Coffee Pot is a versatile and durable option for coffee lovers on-the-go. With a 750ML capacity and a French press coffee maker built-in, this coffee pot is perfect for camping trips, outdoor adventures, or even just enjoying a cup of coffee in the backyard. Made from lightweight aluminum, it's easy to pack and transport, and the heat-resistant handle ensures safe and comfortable pouring. Whether you're a coffee connoisseur or just need a quick caffeine fix, the Widesea Camping Coffee Pot is an excellent choice. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Lightweight and compact, Durable aluminum material, French press included Cons May not keep coffee hot for long periods

8 GSI Outdoors JavaPress French Press Coffee Maker GSI Outdoors JavaPress French Press Coffee Maker View on Amazon 7.6 The GSI Outdoors JavaPress is a must-have for coffee lovers who enjoy camping and traveling. This French press coffee maker is lightweight and compact, making it easy to pack and take on the go. With a 30 fl oz capacity, it can make enough coffee for you and your friends. The JavaPress is made with a shatter-resistant, BPA-free carafe and a silicone ringed plunger that helps minimize sediment in your coffee. Its insulated lid doubles as a drinking mug, making it perfect for those early morning hikes. Overall, the GSI Outdoors JavaPress is a great investment for anyone who wants to enjoy delicious coffee while exploring the great outdoors. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Portable, Durable, Easy to use Cons Requires coarse grind

FAQ

Q: Can I use regular ground coffee with a backpacking coffee maker?

A: Yes, most backpacking coffee makers can use regular ground coffee. Just make sure to check the instructions to ensure the grind size is appropriate for the specific maker.

Q: What is the best type of travel coffee maker for camping?

A: The best type of travel coffee maker for camping is one that is lightweight, compact, and durable. French presses or pour-over coffee makers are popular choices for camping.

Q: Can I use a travel coffee maker while backpacking in the wilderness?

A: Yes, you can use a travel coffee maker while backpacking in the wilderness. Look for a backpacking coffee maker that is designed for outdoor use, such as those that use a manual hand pump or don't require electricity. It's also important to properly dispose of any coffee grounds and pack out any waste.

Conclusions

In conclusion, the backpacking coffee maker category offers a variety of options for coffee-loving outdoor enthusiasts. Our review process involved testing several products ranging from percolators to pour-over drippers. After thorough testing, we found that each product offers unique features that cater to different needs. Whether you prefer a classic percolator or a collapsible pour-over dripper, there is a backpacking coffee maker out there for you. We encourage you to take action and consider one of the products we reviewed for your next outdoor adventure. Happy brewing!