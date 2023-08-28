8 Best Selling Crawl Space Dehumidifiers for 2023

Our Top Picks

If you're a homeowner with a crawl space, a crawl space dehumidifier is a must-have to keep your space dry and free from mold and mildew. With so many options on the market, it's essential to consider factors such as crawl space size, climate, noise level, energy efficiency, and maintenance ease when selecting a dehumidifier. Some products are designed for use in colder climates, making them ideal for those who live in such environments. Customer reviews are also an excellent resource to get insights into product performance and reliability. In the next section, we'll unveil the top-ranking crawl space dehumidifiers to help you make the right investment in a product that can improve indoor air quality and prevent structural damage to your house.

1 ALORAIR Crawl Space Dehumidifiers 120 PPD ALORAIR Crawl Space Dehumidifiers 120 PPD View on Amazon 9.9 The ALORAIR Crawl Space Dehumidifier is a powerful and energy-efficient solution for removing moisture from your basement or crawlspace. With a maximum moisture removal rate of 120 PPD, this dehumidifier can quickly and effectively prevent mold, mildew, and other moisture-related issues. It's also Energy Star certified, so you can enjoy lower energy bills without sacrificing performance. The unit features auto defrost and monitoring, as well as a cETL listing for safety and reliability. And with a 5-year warranty, you can trust that this dehumidifier will provide long-lasting protection for your home. Pros Energy Star Certified, Commercial-grade, 5-year warranty Cons Heavy (67 lbs)

2 ALORAIR Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump and Hose ALORAIR Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump and Hose View on Amazon 9.5 The ALORAIR 120 PPD Commercial Dehumidifier with pump and hose is the perfect solution for anyone dealing with excess moisture in their crawl space or basement. This compact and portable unit can remove up to 120 pints of water per day, making it an ideal choice for commercial and industrial settings. With features like auto defrost, memory starting, and a 5-year warranty, this dehumidifier is built to last. Plus, the included condensate pump and hose make it easy to remove water without the need for constant maintenance. Say goodbye to water damage and hello to a dry and healthy environment with the ALORAIR 120 PPD Commercial Dehumidifier. Pros 120 PPD capacity, Compact and portable, 5-year warranty Cons Loud operation

3 Abestorm Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump, 70 PPD Abestorm Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump, 70 PPD View on Amazon 9.2 The Abestorm Energy Star Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump and Hose is the perfect solution for those who need to dehumidify large crawl spaces up to 1,000 sq. ft. This compact and portable dehumidifier can extract up to 70 pints of moisture per day, making it an ideal choice for areas with high humidity levels. Equipped with an auto-defrost function and memory starting, this dehumidifier is easy to operate and maintain. The red gray finish adds a touch of style to this powerful machine that comes with a 5-year warranty. Pros Energy Star certified, Compact and portable, 5 years warranty Cons Loud operation

4 ALORAIR Commercial Dehumidifier 180 Pint Capacity ALORAIR Commercial Dehumidifier 180 Pint Capacity View on Amazon 9 The ALORAIR Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump Drain Hose is a large capacity dehumidifier perfect for water damage restoration, basements, warehouses, and job sites. With a 180 pint capacity, this dehumidifier can remove up to 90 liters of moisture per day, keeping your space dry and free from mold, mildew, and odors. The built-in pump and drain hose make it easy to remove collected water, and the 5-year warranty gives you peace of mind. Made with high-quality materials, this dehumidifier is built to last and is a great investment for any space in need of humidity control. Pros Large capacity, Commercial-grade, 5-year warranty Cons May be noisy

5 ALORAIR Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump Drain Hose ALORAIR Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump Drain Hose View on Amazon 8.7 The ALORAIR 180 PPD Commercial Dehumidifier is an ideal solution for basements, warehouses, and job sites that require large-capacity dehumidification. With a pump drain hose included, this dehumidifier makes water damage restoration a breeze. It has a 5-year warranty, ensuring longevity and durability. The yellow color adds a pop of brightness to any space. This dehumidifier is perfect for those who need to remove excess moisture from the air, preventing mold and mildew growth. Its technical specifications include a 180 PPD capacity, making it highly effective at removing moisture from large spaces. Pros Powerful dehumidifying capacity, Great for commercial spaces, Comes with a 5-year warranty Cons May be too large for residential use

6 hOmeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier - 35 Pint hOmeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier - 35 Pint View on Amazon 8.4 The hOmeLabs 3000 Sq. Ft. Energy Star Dehumidifier is the perfect addition to any medium to large room, bedroom or home basement. With powerful moisture removal and humidity control, it is capable of removing up to 35 pints of water per day (previously 50 pints) from areas up to 3,000 square feet. This dehumidifier also helps to reduce the growth of allergens and mold, making it ideal for those with allergies or respiratory issues. Its sleek and modern design, along with its quiet operation, make it a great choice for any home. Pros Energy Star certified, Powerful moisture removal, Ideal for medium to large rooms Cons Loud operation

7 BaseAire Basement Dehumidifier 113 Pint BaseAire Basement Dehumidifier 113 Pint View on Amazon 7.9 The BaseAire Basement Crawl Space Dehumidifier is a powerful and reliable option for those looking to control moisture levels in their home, garage, or crawl space. With a capacity of 113 pints and a continuous drain hose, this compact dehumidifier is perfect for commercial and industrial use, as well as for whole-house dehumidification. It comes with a 5-year warranty and is designed to be both durable and energy-efficient. Made with high-quality materials, this dehumidifier is a great investment for those looking to maintain a healthy and comfortable living environment. Pros Powerful dehumidifying capacity, Continuous drain hose for convenience, 5-year warranty for added protection Cons May be too large for some spaces

8 ALORAIR Crawl Space Dehumidifier HS35 ALORAIR Crawl Space Dehumidifier HS35 View on Amazon 7.8 The ALORAIR 70 PPD Crawl Space Dehumidifier is the perfect solution for homeowners and commercial properties struggling with high humidity levels in their crawl spaces. This compact and portable dehumidifier is Energy Star certified, making it an energy-efficient option for those looking to save on their electricity bills. With auto defrost and memory starting features, this dehumidifier is easy to use and maintain. Additionally, the cETL certification and 5-year warranty provide peace of mind for those investing in this high-quality product. Say goodbye to dampness, mold, and mildew with the ALORAIR 70 PPD Crawl Space Dehumidifier. Pros Energy Star certified, Auto defrost feature, 5-year warranty Cons May be noisy

FAQ

Q: What is a crawl space dehumidifier?

A: A crawl space dehumidifier is a device that reduces the humidity levels in the crawl space of a home. It works by drawing in humid air, removing the moisture, and then circulating the dry air back into the space. This helps prevent mold growth, structural damage, and improves indoor air quality.

Q: Why do I need a crawl space dehumidifier?

A: If you live in an area with high humidity levels or experience frequent moisture problems in your crawl space, a dehumidifier can help prevent damage to your home and improve air quality. Excess moisture in crawl spaces can lead to mold growth, wood rot, and even pest infestations. A dehumidifier can help mitigate these issues and protect your home.

Q: How do I choose the right crawl space dehumidifier for my home?

A: It's important to choose a dehumidifier with the right capacity for your crawl space. You'll want to consider the size of your space, the humidity levels, and any existing moisture problems. Look for a dehumidifier with a high enough capacity to effectively remove moisture from the air, and consider additional features like automatic shut-off and drainage options. It's also helpful to read reviews and compare models before making a purchase.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing various crawl space dehumidifiers, it's clear that these products are essential in maintaining optimal humidity levels in your home. They come in different sizes, with varying moisture removal capacities and features such as auto defrost, pump, and hose. The ALORAIR, hOmeLabs, Abestorm, and BaseAire brands are some of the best options available. It's important to consider your specific needs and the size of your space when choosing a product. Whether you're dealing with dampness, musty odors, or mold growth, a crawl space dehumidifier can help create a healthier living environment. Don't hesitate to take action and invest in one today.