8 Best Selling Drawer Dressers for 2023

8 drawer dressers are highly popular among consumers due to their storage and organization benefits. When choosing the best dresser, size, material quality, and style are essential factors to consider. Consumers should ensure that the dresser fits their space and storage needs while also reflecting their personal taste and matching their room's decor. Reading customer reviews can also provide valuable insights into the product's quality and performance. Stay tuned to discover our top-ranked 8 drawer dressers.

1 REAHOME 8 Drawer Dresser Faux Leather Chest REAHOME 8 Drawer Dresser Faux Leather Chest View on Amazon 9.7 The REAHOME 8 Drawer Dresser is the perfect addition to any bedroom or living space. With a stylish faux leather finish and a sturdy steel frame, this dresser offers ample storage space for all your belongings. The wooden top provides a durable and stable surface for displaying your favorite decor items, while the spacious drawers ensure that everything is neatly organized and easily accessible. Perfect for both small and large spaces, the REAHOME 8 Drawer Dresser is a versatile piece that will elevate the look and functionality of any room. Pros Large capacity organizer, Sturdy steel frame, Faux leather finish Cons Assembly required

2 Prepac Monterey Double Dresser White Prepac Monterey Double Dresser White View on Amazon 9.5 The Prepac Monterey 8 Drawer Double Dresser is the perfect piece of furniture for any bedroom. With 8 spacious drawers, this dresser provides ample storage space for your clothes and belongings. The crisp white finish and clean lines give it a modern and stylish look that will complement any decor. Measuring 15.75" D x 59" W x 36.25" H, this dresser is the ideal size for most bedrooms. Made from high-quality materials, this dresser is durable and built to last. Whether you need extra storage space or just want to update your bedroom, the Prepac Monterey 8 Drawer Double Dresser is an excellent choice. Pros Spacious storage, Sturdy construction, Sleek design Cons Assembly required

3 Levan Home 8 Drawer Double Bedroom Dresser White Levan Home 8 Drawer Double Bedroom Dresser White View on Amazon 9.3 The Levan Home Contemporary 8 Drawer Double Bedroom Dresser in White with Modern Silver Color Bar Handles is a sleek and stylish addition to any modern bedroom. With ample storage space and sturdy construction, this dresser is perfect for keeping clothes and accessories organized. The silver color bar handles add a touch of sophistication, while the white finish complements a variety of decor styles. The dresser's dimensions are 55.1 x 15.4 x 32.7 inches, making it a practical choice for smaller spaces. Overall, the Levan Home dresser is a functional and stylish choice for anyone looking to upgrade their bedroom storage. Pros Contemporary design, 8 spacious drawers, Sturdy construction Cons Assembly required

4 IKENO 8 Drawer Dresser for Bedroom IKENO 8 Drawer Dresser for Bedroom View on Amazon 8.9 The IKENO 8 Drawer Dresser for Bedroom is a sleek and modern piece of furniture that offers ample storage space. Made with a sturdy steel frame and industrial wood, this dresser is both durable and stylish. With 8 spacious drawers, it is perfect for storing clothes, linens, and other bedroom essentials. The black finish and clean lines make it a great addition to any bedroom decor. Overall, the IKENO 8 Drawer Dresser is a practical and attractive choice for anyone in need of extra storage space in their bedroom. Pros 8 spacious drawers, Industrial design, Sturdy steel frame Cons Assembly required

5 Furnulem 8 Drawer Dresser Black Oak Furnulem 8 Drawer Dresser Black Oak View on Amazon 8.7 The Furnulem 8 Drawer Dresser is the perfect storage solution for any room in your home. With a wide 47" long design, it can be used as a TV stand in your living room or nursery, or as a storage chest in your closet or bedroom. The black oak finish and industrial style make it a stylish addition to any decor. The fabric drawers provide ample storage space for clothes, linens, and other items, while the wooden top can be used for displaying decor or holding a TV up to 55". This versatile piece of furniture is both functional and fashionable. Pros Spacious storage capacity, Versatile use in different rooms, Sturdy and durable construction Cons Assembly required

6 WLIVE Dresser with 8 Drawers Charcoal Gray WLIVE Dresser with 8 Drawers Charcoal Gray View on Amazon 8.4 WLIVE Dresser with 8 Drawers is the perfect addition to any bedroom, hallway, nursery, entryway, or closet. With its sturdy metal frame, wood tabletop, and easy pull handles, this fabric dresser is both stylish and functional. The eight drawers provide ample space for storing clothes, accessories, and other items, while the charcoal gray finish adds a touch of elegance to any room. Its medium size makes it easy to fit into any space, and the vertical design saves valuable floor space. Overall, the WLIVE Dresser with 8 Drawers is a practical and chic storage solution for any home. Pros Sturdy metal frame, Wood tabletop, Easy pull handle Cons Assembly required

Q: How much does an 8 drawer dresser cost?

A: The cost of an 8 drawer dresser can vary depending on the material, brand, and design. You can find some options starting at around $200, while others can cost upwards of $1000. It's important to consider your budget and the features you want in a dresser before making a purchase.

Q: What are the dimensions of an 8 drawer dresser?

A: The dimensions of an 8 drawer dresser can vary depending on the specific product. However, most 8 drawer dressers tend to be around 60 inches in width, 30 inches in height, and 20 inches in depth. Make sure to check the product description or specifications to ensure that the dresser will fit in your desired space.

Q: How do I assemble an 8 drawer dresser?

A: Assembling an 8 drawer dresser can vary depending on the specific product, but most will come with instructions and all the necessary hardware. It's important to read the instructions carefully and follow them step-by-step to ensure that the dresser is assembled correctly. Consider having a friend or family member assist you with the assembly process to make it easier and quicker.

After reviewing several 8 drawer dressers, we can confidently say that this category offers a range of stylish and functional options for any bedroom. Our review process involved considering factors such as design, storage capacity, durability, and price point. Whether you're looking for a contemporary white dresser with silver handles or a more industrial black option with a steel frame, there are plenty of choices to suit your taste and budget. We encourage you to carefully consider your needs and preferences before making a purchase, and we hope our review has been helpful in guiding your decision.