8 Best Selling Small Dehumidifiers for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a small dehumidifier? We've got you covered. Our team has researched and tested various products to bring you the best options available on the market. These dehumidifiers are perfect for those looking to reduce humidity levels in small spaces, such as bathrooms, closets, and bedrooms, as excess moisture can lead to mold, mildew, and other health hazards. When choosing a small dehumidifier, it's important to consider criteria such as size, energy efficiency, noise level, and moisture removal capabilities. Customer reviews are also a valuable resource when it comes to identifying common issues and complaints. Our expert insights and tips can help you make an informed decision and find the perfect product for your needs. Stay tuned for our top-ranking small dehumidifier products!

1 TABYIK 35oz Dehumidifier White for Home/Bathroom/RV TABYIK 35oz Dehumidifier White for Home/Bathroom/RV View on Amazon 9.7 The TABYIK 35 OZ Dehumidifier is a great addition to any home. This small but powerful dehumidifier is perfect for bedrooms, bathrooms, RVs, and closets up to 280 sq. ft. It's also incredibly quiet and comes with an auto shut off feature, making it easy to use and safe for all. The sleek white design will blend seamlessly into any decor, and the 35 oz water tank means you won't have to empty it too often. Say goodbye to excess moisture and hello to a healthier home with the TABYIK 35 OZ Dehumidifier. Pros Quiet operation, Auto shut off, Suitable for small spaces Cons Not suitable for large spaces

2 hOmeLabs Dehumidifier with Pump - 50 Pint Capacity hOmeLabs Dehumidifier with Pump - 50 Pint Capacity View on Amazon 9.6 The hOmeLabs 4000 Sq. Ft. Energy Star Dehumidifier with Pump is perfect for those who want to keep their large rooms, home basements, and whole house free from excess moisture. With a powerful moisture removal system and humidity control, this dehumidifier can remove up to 50 pints of water per day, making it ideal for areas up to 4,000 square feet. The built-in pump makes it easy to drain the collected water, and the Energy Star rating ensures maximum efficiency. Its sleek design and user-friendly features make it a must-have for any homeowner looking to keep their space dry and comfortable. Pros Powerful moisture removal, Ideal for large rooms/home basements/whole house, Humidity control Cons May be too loud

3 BREEZOME 60oz Dehumidifier for Home White BREEZOME 60oz Dehumidifier for Home White View on Amazon 9.1 The BREEZOME 60oz Dehumidifiers for Home is a reliable and efficient way to control the humidity levels in your home. With its dual-semiconductor technology, it can remove up to 60 ounces of moisture per day, making it perfect for rooms up to 500 sq ft. The dehumidifier also features a timer, sleep mode, auto-off, and auto defrost functions, making it easy to operate. It's portable and lightweight, making it ideal for use in basements, bedrooms, bathrooms, and even RVs. Additionally, the dehumidifier comes in 7 different colors and has a quiet operation, so you can use it without any disturbances. Overall, the BREEZOME 60oz Dehumidifiers for Home is a great investment for anyone looking to improve the air quality in their home. Pros Quiet operation, Auto-defrost feature, Portable design Cons Small water tank

4 hOmeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier hOmeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier View on Amazon 9 The hOmeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier is a powerful and efficient solution for removing excess moisture and controlling humidity in medium to large rooms, bedrooms, and home basements up to 3000 sq. ft. With a 35-pint capacity, it can remove up to 50 pints of moisture per day, making it ideal for use in damp and humid climates. The dehumidifier features easy-to-use electronic controls and a clear LED display, as well as a 24-hour timer and automatic shut-off function for added convenience. Its sleek and compact design makes it easy to move and store, while its quiet operation ensures minimal disruption to daily activities. Additionally, the hOmeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier is designed to reduce allergens and improve air quality, making it a great choice for those with respiratory issues or allergies. Pros Energy Star certified, Covers large areas, Powerful moisture removal Cons Noisy operation

5 SANVINDER 25oz Dehumidifier for Home SANVINDER 25oz Dehumidifier for Home View on Amazon 8.5 The Dehumidifiers for Home is a small but powerful device that is perfect for anyone looking to eliminate excess moisture in their living space. With a capacity of 25oz, this dehumidifier can effectively remove moisture from rooms up to 285sq.ft. It's ultra-quiet, energy-efficient, and has an automatic shut-off feature for added safety. This mini dehumidifier is perfect for use in bedrooms, bathrooms, closets, desktops, offices, and even RVs. Its sleek black design makes it a great addition to any decor. Say goodbye to dampness and hello to a comfortable, healthy living environment with the Dehumidifiers for Home. Pros Ultra-quiet operation, Energy-saving, Auto-off feature Cons Small capacity

6 Makayla Dehumidifier 30 OZ Makayla Dehumidifier 30 OZ View on Amazon 8.3 The Makayla Dehumidifier is a powerful yet compact dehumidifier perfect for small spaces up to 2200 cubic feet or 240 square feet. With a 30oz (860ml) capacity, it effectively reduces humidity levels and helps prevent mold and mildew growth. The dehumidifier also features an automatic shut-off function and 7 color lights, making it a stylish addition to any home, wardrobe, closet, bathroom, bedroom, trailer, or RV. It operates ultra-quietly, ensuring a peaceful environment. The Makayla Dehumidifier is a must-have for anyone looking to maintain optimal air quality in their living space. Pros Auto shut off, 7 color lights, Ultra quiet Cons Small capacity

7 Renyqatt Mini Dehumidifier White 220 Sq.Ft. Renyqatt Mini Dehumidifier White 220 Sq.Ft. View on Amazon 7.9 The ZZWW Small Dehumidifier is a must-have for anyone looking to combat excess humidity in small spaces up to 220 square feet. With its 20oz water tank and quiet operation, this mini dehumidifier is perfect for use in bedrooms, bathrooms, and closets. Its portable design makes it easy to move from room to room, while its sleek white finish ensures it will blend seamlessly into any decor. Say goodbye to musty odors and hello to a cleaner, healthier living environment with the ZZWW Small Dehumidifier. Pros Quiet operation, Portable design, Suitable for small spaces Cons Limited water tank capacity

8 MORFY Dehumidifier for Room Bedroom MORFY Dehumidifier for Room Bedroom View on Amazon 7.8 The MORFY Dehumidifiers for Room Bedroom is the ultimate solution for homes and small spaces. With an upgraded version of 85 OZ and 6800 Cubic Feet, it can cover an area of 700sq ft, making it suitable for bedrooms, bathrooms, RVs, laundry rooms, and closets. It comes with a drain hose and auto shut off feature, providing convenience and safety. Its portable and quiet design ensures that it can be easily moved around without disturbing your peace. With its matte white finish, it adds a touch of elegance to your home decor. Get the MORFY Dehumidifiers for Room Bedroom and enjoy a dry and comfortable living space. Pros Upgraded version with 85 oz capacity, Suitable for small rooms up to 700 sq ft, Comes with drain hose and auto shut off feature Cons May not be suitable for larger rooms

FAQ

Q: What is a small dehumidifier?

A: A small dehumidifier is a device that helps remove excess moisture from the air in a small space. It's typically used in areas like bathrooms, closets, or bedrooms to prevent mold and mildew growth and improve air quality.

Q: How does a small dehumidifier work?

A: Small dehumidifiers work by drawing in humid air and passing it over a cold surface, causing the moisture to condense and collect in a water tank. The dry air is then released back into the room. Some models use special filters or technology to remove impurities from the air as well.

Q: What are the benefits of using a small dehumidifier?

A: Using a small dehumidifier can help reduce the risk of mold and mildew growth, which can lead to respiratory issues and allergies. It can also help keep your space feeling more comfortable and less damp, which can be especially important in areas with high humidity. Additionally, some models are energy-efficient and quiet, making them a great addition to any home.

Conclusions

In conclusion, the small dehumidifier category offers a range of options to suit different needs and budgets. Our review process involved testing various models based on their capacity, noise level, energy efficiency, and overall performance. Whether you're looking for a dehumidifier to tackle a large basement or a compact unit for a small room, there's a product out there for you. We encourage readers to consider their specific needs and take action based on our reviews, whether that means purchasing one of the products we've recommended or exploring alternative options. With the right small dehumidifier, you can enjoy a comfortable and healthy living environment with ease.