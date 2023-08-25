8 Most Popular Whole House Dehumidifiers for 2023

Our Top Picks

Whole house dehumidifiers have grown in popularity as homeowners aim to improve their indoor air quality and prevent mold and mildew growth. We've conducted extensive research and testing on these products, and we're excited to share our findings with you. The benefits of a whole house dehumidifier are evident: they reduce excess moisture, which can enhance respiratory health and prevent damage to the home's structure and furnishings. However, selecting the right model can be challenging, with variables such as size, efficiency, and noise level to consider. In the upcoming section, we'll examine the crucial criteria we analyzed and provide expert insights and tips to help you understand the topic better. So, let's get started!

1 hOmeLabs Dehumidifier with Pump 45 Pint Capacity hOmeLabs Dehumidifier with Pump 45 Pint Capacity View on Amazon 9.9 The hOmeLabs 3500 Sq. Ft. Energy Star Dehumidifier with Pump is a powerful and efficient solution for medium to large rooms and home basements. With a 45 pint capacity, this dehumidifier can effectively remove moisture and control humidity levels, making it perfect for preventing mold and mildew growth. The built-in pump system allows for continuous drainage, making it convenient to use without the need for frequent emptying. Additionally, the Energy Star certification ensures that this dehumidifier is eco-friendly and energy-efficient. Its sleek and modern design makes it a great addition to any home. Pros Energy Star certified, Suitable for large rooms, Has a built-in pump Cons Heavy to move

2 Aprilaire E080 Pro 80 Pint Dehumidifier Aprilaire E080 Pro 80 Pint Dehumidifier View on Amazon 9.5 The AprilAire E080 Pro 80 Pint Dehumidifier is perfect for anyone looking to remove excess moisture from their home or commercial space. It is suitable for crawl spaces, basements, whole-houses, and commercial areas up to 4,400 sq. ft. With its advanced technology, it effectively removes humidity, preventing mold growth and improving air quality. The unit is easy to install and operate, and its durable construction ensures longevity. It features an automatic humidistat control that helps maintain a consistent level of humidity, allowing for energy-efficient and cost-effective operation. Overall, the AprilAire E080 Pro 80 Pint Dehumidifier is a reliable and efficient solution for all your humidity problems. Pros Effective for large spaces, Energy efficient, Easy to use Cons May be noisy

3 HUMSURE Dehumidifier for Home and Basements HUMSURE Dehumidifier for Home and Basements View on Amazon 9.1 The HUMSURE 70 Pint Dehumidifier is a powerful and efficient solution for eliminating excess moisture in your home or basement. With a coverage area of up to 4500 sq. ft, this whole house dehumidifier can remove up to 70 pints of moisture per day, making it ideal for larger spaces. The auto shut-off feature ensures safe operation, and the portable design allows for easy movement and setup. The unit comes with a drain hose and a 5L water tank for optional drainage. Keep your home comfortable and healthy with the HUMSURE 70 Pint Dehumidifier. Pros Large coverage area, Auto shut-off feature, Drainage options available Cons Can be noisy

4 Waykar Commercial Dehumidifier 155 Pints 8000 Sq. Ft. Waykar Commercial Dehumidifier 155 Pints 8000 Sq. Ft. View on Amazon 8.9 The Waykar 155 Pints Commercial Dehumidifier is an industrial-strength dehumidifier with a 1.32-gallon water tank that can cover up to 8000 square feet of space. It is perfect for warehouses, basements, and large homes that have moisture problems. The dehumidifier also comes with a drain hose for continuous drainage. It is easy to use and has a digital display that shows humidity levels and other important information. The dehumidifier is also energy-efficient and has an auto-shutoff feature when the tank is full. Overall, the Waykar 155 Pints Commercial Dehumidifier is a reliable and efficient solution for controlling moisture in large spaces. Pros High capacity, Suitable for large spaces, Comes with drain hose Cons Heavy to move

5 Aprilaire E100 Pro Dehumidifier for up to 5,500 sq. ft. Aprilaire E100 Pro Dehumidifier for up to 5,500 sq. ft. View on Amazon 8.7 The AprilAire E100 Pro 100 Pint Dehumidifier is a powerful and efficient solution for removing excess moisture in crawl spaces, basements, whole-houses, and commercial spaces up to 5,500 sq. ft. This white dehumidifier comes equipped with leveling feet for easy installation and maintenance. Its large capacity can remove up to 100 pints of water per day, making it perfect for high humidity environments. The E100 Pro is also ENERGY STAR certified, ensuring that it operates efficiently and saves on energy costs. Overall, this dehumidifier is a great investment for anyone looking to improve indoor air quality and prevent mold growth. Pros High capacity for large areas, Ideal for crawl spaces, Can be used in commercial settings Cons May be too large for smaller areas

6 BaseAire Basement Crawl Space Dehumidifier BaseAire Basement Crawl Space Dehumidifier View on Amazon 8.2 The BaseAire Basement Crawl Space Dehumidifier is a compact and powerful dehumidifier that is perfect for commercial and home use. With a 113-pint capacity and a continuous drain hose, this dehumidifier can easily handle large spaces like basements, crawlspaces, garages, attics, and even entire houses. It is designed with durable materials and comes with a 5-year warranty, making it a reliable and cost-effective choice for keeping your space dry and comfortable. Plus, its compact size allows for easy placement and portability. Say goodbye to dampness and mold with the BaseAire Basement Crawl Space Dehumidifier. Pros Quiet operation, Large capacity, 5-year warranty Cons May be bulky

7 Aprilaire E70 Pro Bundle Dehumidifier Kit Aprilaire E70 Pro Bundle Dehumidifier Kit View on Amazon 8.1 The Aprilaire E70 Pro Bundle is an excellent 70 pint dehumidifier that can be used for crawl spaces, basements, whole homes, and commercial spaces up to 2,800 sq. ft. This bundle includes a full, complete installation kit and extra accessories, making it easy to install and use. The dehumidifier is energy efficient and can remove moisture and humidity from the air, helping to prevent mold, mildew, and other issues. The E70 Pro Bundle is a great investment for anyone looking to improve the air quality in their home or commercial space. Pros High capacity, Complete installation kit, Suitable for various spaces Cons May be too large

8 Waykar 158 Pints Dehumidifier with Handle Waykar 158 Pints Dehumidifier with Handle View on Amazon 7.6 The Waykar 158 Pints Crawl Space Dehumidifier is a commercial-grade dehumidifier designed for use in basements and crawl spaces. With a wired remote control and auto defrosting capabilities, this industrial dehumidifier is easy to use and maintain. It also features a carrying handle for easy transport. Able to remove up to 158 pints of moisture per day, this dehumidifier is perfect for large spaces. Its compact size and sleek design make it a great addition to any home or workspace. Pros High capacity, Wired remote control, Auto defrosting Cons Large and heavy

Q: What is a whole house dehumidifier?

A: A whole house dehumidifier is a device that helps regulate the humidity levels in your entire home. It is installed into your HVAC system and works by removing excess moisture from the air, which can improve indoor air quality and prevent mold growth.

Q: What are the benefits of using a whole house dehumidifier?

A: Using a whole house dehumidifier can provide numerous benefits, such as reducing allergens in the air, preventing mold growth, improving indoor air quality, and making your home more comfortable.

Q: How do I know if I need a whole house dehumidifier?

A: If you notice excess moisture in your home, such as condensation on windows or musty odors, you may benefit from a whole house dehumidifier. Additionally, if anyone in your household suffers from allergies or respiratory issues, a dehumidifier can help alleviate symptoms. It's always best to consult with a professional HVAC technician to determine if a whole house dehumidifier is right for your home.

After conducting thorough research and analysis of various whole house dehumidifiers, it's clear that there are a variety of options on the market to suit different needs and preferences. From crawl space-specific models to those with larger coverage areas and powerful moisture removal capabilities, these dehumidifiers are designed to keep your home comfortable and healthy by reducing excess humidity levels. Whether you're looking for a model with a large water tank or one that comes with an optional drainage hose, there is a whole house dehumidifier out there for you. So, consider your specific needs and budget, and take action to invest in a high-quality whole house dehumidifier that will keep your home healthy and comfortable for years to come.