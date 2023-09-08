The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

9 Best Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Makers for 2023

Indulge in creamy, delicious soft serve at home with the Cuisinart ice cream maker. Discover how it stacks up against the competition!

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 12:51
Jerusalem Post JPost Advisor Home & Kitchen
9 Best Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Makers for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
9 Best Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Makers for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Jump to Review
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker ICE30BCP1
Jump to Review
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine ICE-21P1
Jump to Review
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker with Countdown Timer
Jump to Review
Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine
Jump to Review
Cuisinart ICE-21RP1 Frozen Treat Maker (Red)

Looking for a convenient way to make delicious ice cream at home? The Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker is a highly sought-after product that can help you enjoy the sweet and creamy goodness of homemade soft-serve ice cream. After researching and testing various products in this category, we've identified the top-ranking options available in the market based on criteria such as ease of use, durability, and overall performance. Our comprehensive article will help you make an informed decision by providing detailed information on each product's features, benefits, and drawbacks. Whether you're a novice or an experienced ice cream maker, our expert insights and tips will guide you through the world of Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Makers.

1

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker ICE30BCP1

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker ICE30BCP1Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker ICE30BCP1
9.8

The Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker is the perfect addition to any kitchen for those who love homemade ice cream and frozen yogurt. With its 2-qt. double-insulated freezer bowl, you can create delicious frozen treats in no time. The machine is easy to use and the brushed chrome design adds a sleek look to your countertop. Whether you're entertaining guests or just want to indulge in a sweet treat, the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker is a must-have for any dessert lover.

Rated 9.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Easy to use, Makes delicious ice cream, Large 2 quart capacity
Cons
Bulky size

2

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine ICE-21P1

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine ICE-21P1Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine ICE-21P1
9.4

The Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine, 1.5 Quart Sorbet, Frozen Yogurt Maker, Double Insulated, White, ICE-21P1 is an excellent addition to any kitchen. This machine is perfect for making delicious homemade ice cream, sorbet, and frozen yogurt. It is easy to use and comes with a double insulated freezer bowl that ensures your desserts are frozen evenly. The machine has a large capacity of 1.5 quarts, making it perfect for families or entertaining guests. The sleek white design is also a great addition to any kitchen. Overall, this ice cream maker is a must-have for anyone who loves making frozen desserts at home.

Rated 9.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Easy to use, Fast freezing time, Compact size
Cons
Can be noisy

3

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker with Countdown Timer

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker with Countdown TimerCuisinart Ice Cream Maker with Countdown Timer
9.1

The Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine with Countdown Timer is a game-changer for frozen dessert enthusiasts. With its LCD screen and timer, this stainless steel 2-quart maker takes the guesswork out of making delicious frozen yogurt, gelato, or sorbet. The countdown timer ensures that your dessert is perfectly frozen and ready to enjoy. The size is perfect for families or entertaining, and the sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. Say goodbye to store-bought frozen desserts and hello to endless homemade possibilities with the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine.

Rated 9.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
2 quart capacity, LCD screen and timer, versatile (frozen yogurt, gelato, sorbet)
Cons
Loud operation

4

Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine

Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream MachineCuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine
8.9

The Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine is perfect for anyone who loves frozen desserts. With the ability to make frozen yogurt, sorbet, gelato, and even drinks, this ice cream maker is versatile and easy to use. The 1.5 quart capacity is great for small gatherings or family desserts, and the mix-in feature adds a fun twist to your frozen creations. The machine is easy to clean and comes in a sleek white design that looks great in any kitchen. Overall, the Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine is a must-have for anyone who loves making their own frozen treats at home.

Rated 8.9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Easy to use, Makes soft serve quickly, Versatile for different desserts
Cons
May not produce firm ice cream

5

Cuisinart ICE-21RP1 Frozen Treat Maker (Red)

Cuisinart ICE-21RP1 Frozen Treat Maker (Red)Cuisinart ICE-21RP1 Frozen Treat Maker (Red)
8.6

The Cuisinart ICE-21RP1 1.5-Quart Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker is a must-have for anyone who loves delicious frozen treats. With its double insulated freezer bowl, you can eliminate the need for ice and make frozen treats in 20 minutes or less. This machine is perfect for making all kinds of frozen desserts, including ice cream, sorbet, and frozen yogurt. Its compact size makes it easy to store, and the red color adds a pop of fun to your kitchen. The easy-lock lid ensures mess-free operation, and the large spout makes it easy to add your favorite mix-ins. Get ready to enjoy delicious homemade frozen treats with the Cuisinart ICE-21RP1.

Rated 8.6 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Fast, Easy to use, No need for ice
Cons
Capacity may be small

6

Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker Bundle

Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker BundleCuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker Bundle
8.3

The Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker (White) Bundle with Ice Cream Recipe and Dessert Book (2 Items) is the perfect addition to any kitchen. This ice cream maker is easy to use and can make up to 1.5 quarts of delicious soft serve ice cream, sorbet, or frozen yogurt in just 20 minutes. The bundle includes an ice cream recipe book and a dessert book, providing endless options for creating homemade treats. The machine is easy to clean and operates quietly, making it a great choice for any household. With its compact size, it can be easily stored when not in use. Whether you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth or impress guests with homemade desserts, the Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker is a must-have kitchen appliance.

Rated 8.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Easy to use, Makes soft serve quickly, Comes with recipe book
Cons
Large and bulky

7

Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker Bundle

Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker BundleCuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker Bundle
8.1

The Cuisinart ICE-45 Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker (White) Bundle with Reusable Ice Cream Storage Containers (2-Pack) (2 Items) is perfect for those who love to make their own soft serve ice cream at home. This versatile machine allows you to customize your flavors and mix-ins to your liking, and the included storage containers make it easy to store your creations for later. With a 1.5-quart capacity, this ice cream maker is perfect for entertaining or for enjoying a sweet treat with friends and family. Its compact design makes it easy to store when not in use. Plus, the easy-to-use controls and automatic mixing make the process a breeze. Overall, this bundle is a great investment for anyone who loves ice cream and wants to enjoy it from the comfort of their own home.

Rated 8.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Soft serve option, Large capacity, Easy to use
Cons
Bulky size

8

Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker Bundle

Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker BundleCuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker Bundle
7.8

The Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker is a must-have for any dessert lover. With its 1.5 quart capacity, you can create delicious, creamy soft serve ice cream in minutes. The machine comes with a bundle that includes a rice container and dessert book, making it easy to experiment with new flavors and mix-ins. The sleek white design is both stylish and functional, with easy-to-use controls and a removable mixing arm for easy cleaning. Whether you're hosting a party or just treating yourself, the Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker is the perfect addition to any kitchen.

Rated 7.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Quick dessert making, Large capacity, Mix-in options
Cons
Can be noisy

9

Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker ICE-45

Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker ICE-45Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker ICE-45
7.5

The Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker ICE-45 is a must-have for any ice cream lover. This machine is easy to use and produces delicious soft serve ice cream in just 20 minutes. It comes with three condiment dispensers, allowing you to add your favorite mix-ins like sprinkles or chocolate chips. With a 1.5 quart capacity, it's perfect for small gatherings or family nights. Its compact size makes it easy to store and the removable parts make cleaning a breeze. This ice cream maker is a great addition to any kitchen and will have you enjoying delicious homemade ice cream in no time.

Rated 7.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Easy to use, Produces soft serve quickly, Variety of mix-ins
Cons
Can be noisy

FAQ

Q: How do I use the Cuisinart soft serve ice cream maker?

A: Using the Cuisinart soft serve ice cream maker is easy! Simply assemble the machine according to the instructions, pour in your ice cream mixture, and turn the machine on. The machine will churn the mixture and dispense soft serve ice cream.

Q: Can I make different flavors of ice cream with the Cuisinart soft serve ice cream maker?

A: Yes! You can make any flavor of ice cream you like with the Cuisinart soft serve ice cream maker. Simply mix up your favorite ice cream recipe and pour it into the machine. You can even mix in your favorite toppings like chocolate chips, sprinkles, or fruit.

Q: Is the Cuisinart soft serve ice cream maker easy to clean?

A: Yes! Cleaning the Cuisinart soft serve ice cream maker is a breeze. Simply disassemble the machine and wash the parts in warm, soapy water. Be sure to dry all parts thoroughly before reassembling the machine. The machine also comes with a cleaning tool to help remove any stubborn ice cream residue.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and analysis on the Cuisinart soft serve ice cream maker category, it's clear that these machines provide a delicious and convenient way to make frozen treats at home. Whether you prefer classic vanilla or exciting flavors like sorbet and gelato, these machines offer a variety of options to satisfy any sweet tooth. With their user-friendly features and sleek designs, they make a great addition to any kitchen. So, if you're in the market for a new ice cream maker, consider one of these Cuisinart options or other alternatives to start enjoying homemade frozen desserts!



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by