9 Best Resin Table Tops for 2023

Resin table tops are a trendy choice for those looking to create unique and durable furniture or home decor. After researching and testing several products, we've compiled a list of the best resin table tops available. We analyzed the quality of the resin, color options, size availability, and ease of use, while also considering customer reviews. Although resin can be challenging to work with and requires attention to detail, using expert tips can help you avoid common mistakes and achieve excellent results. With endless color options and the ability to customize with various elements, resin table tops offer limitless possibilities for upgrading your home decor.

Pro Marine Supplies Epoxy Resin for DIY Projects. The Promise Table Top 2-Part Epoxy Resin is a game-changer for DIY enthusiasts looking to take their projects to the next level. With a crystal clear finish and high gloss, this 1-gallon set (0.5 gal resin + 0.5 gal hardener) is perfect for bar tables, tabletops, countertops, and more. Its resistant properties make it perfect for everyday use, and its minimal odor makes it easy to work with. Whether you're a seasoned DIYer or just starting, this product will transform your creations into professional-looking pieces. Pros: High gloss finish, Versatile use, Durable and resistant. Cons: Strong odor

Pro Marine Supplies Epoxy Resin - 2 Gallon. Promise Table Top 2-Part Epoxy Resin is a high-quality and versatile product that can transform your DIY projects with its crystal-clear finish. This 2-gallon kit includes 1 gallon of resin and 1 gallon of hardener, making it perfect for bar tables, tabletops, countertops, and more. The epoxy resin is highly resistant to scratches, stains, and UV rays, ensuring that your projects remain beautiful and durable for years to come. With minimal odor and easy-to-follow instructions, this product is perfect for both beginners and experienced DIY enthusiasts. Pros: High gloss finish, Versatile use, Easy to mix. Cons: Strong odor

TotalBoat Table Top Epoxy Resin 2 Gallon Kit. The TotalBoat Table Top Epoxy Resin 2 Gallon Kit is the perfect solution for those looking to protect and enhance their bar tops, table tops, wood, concrete, epoxy art, and crafts. This crystal clear coating and casting resin provides a glossy, durable finish that is resistant to scratches and stains. With easy-to-follow instructions and a simple 1:1 mixing ratio, this kit is user-friendly for beginners and experts alike. Plus, its UV-resistant formula ensures that your projects will stay looking beautiful for years to come. Pros: Crystal clear finish, Easy to mix and apply, Suitable for various surfaces. Cons: Strong odor during application

BEAST BOND Epoxy Resin 2 Gallon Kit. Beast Bond Epoxy Resin 2 Gallon Kit is the ultimate solution for your table tops, crafts, and DIY projects. This high-performance table top epoxy resin is self-leveling and minimizes bubbles, resulting in a clear, glossy finish that is UV resistant. Made with the finest materials, this 2-gallon kit is easy to mix and apply, making it the number one choice for both professionals and amateurs alike. With its durable and long-lasting finish, your projects will be protected and look beautiful for years to come. Pros: High-performance epoxy resin, Self-leveling and minimal bubbles, Clear, glossy and UV resistant. Cons: May require ventilation

WiseBond Clear Epoxy Resin Kit, 1 Gallon. The WiseBond Clear Table Top Epoxy Resin Kit is a top-of-the-line solution for achieving a crystal-clear finish on countertops, bars, and tables. This 1-gallon kit includes a 1:1 ratio of two-part epoxy resin that is food safe and easy to use. The high-quality resin creates a durable and long-lasting finish that is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. With its ability to self-level and resist yellowing, this epoxy resin kit is an excellent choice for anyone looking to enhance the look and longevity of their surfaces. Pros: Crystal clear finish, Food safe epoxy, Easy to use kit. Cons: Requires careful measuring

LET'S RESIN Clear Epoxy Resin Kit, 60oz. LET'S RESIN Clear Table Top Epoxy Resin is a high-quality, two-part epoxy resin kit that is perfect for creating beautiful, glossy finishes on a variety of surfaces. With a total of 60oz of crystal clear epoxy resin, this kit is perfect for use on countertops, bar tops, wood tables, and more. The self-leveling formula ensures that your finished project will have a smooth, sleek surface that is both durable and long-lasting. The acrylic high-glossy coat adds a beautiful shine to your project, making it perfect for use in any space. This kit is easy to use and comes with everything you need to get started, making it a great choice for both beginners and experienced DIYers alike. Pros: Self-leveling, Crystal clear finish, Easy to use. Cons: Strong odor

East Coast Resin Table Top Epoxy Kit 64oz. Table TOP EPOXY Resin 64 oz Kit is a high-quality, easy-to-use product that delivers a super gloss coating. This product is perfect for DIY enthusiasts, artists, and craftsmen who want to create a durable finish on their projects. The kit includes everything you need to get started, and the resin is self-leveling, so it will create a beautiful, smooth surface. This epoxy resin is also UV resistant, which means it won't yellow over time. The 64 oz kit is enough to cover a large surface area, making it a great value for the price. Whether you're coating a table, countertop, or artwork, Table TOP EPOXY Resin 64 oz Kit will give your project a professional, high-gloss finish that will last for years to come. Pros: High gloss finish, Easy to use, Durable coating. Cons: Strong odor

East Coast Resin Table Top Epoxy Kit. Table Top Epoxy Resin 32 oz Kit is an excellent choice for those looking for a super glossy coating for their tabletops, bar tops, or any other surface. This kit includes a 16 oz bottle of resin and a 16 oz bottle of hardener, which when mixed together, creates a crystal clear, high gloss finish. The epoxy is self-leveling and can be easily applied with a brush, roller, or squeegee. It is also resistant to scratches, stains, and UV light, making it a durable and long-lasting solution for your coating needs. Overall, this kit is a great investment for anyone looking to enhance the appearance and durability of their surfaces. Pros: Super glossy finish, Easy to use, Durable coating. Cons: Strong odor

East Coast Resin Table Top Epoxy Kit. The Table TOP EPOXY Resin Crystal Clear 1 Gallon Kit is an excellent choice for achieving a high gloss finish on any surface. This kit is perfect for DIY enthusiasts looking to transform their furniture, countertops, or any other surface into a stunning work of art. The easy-to-use formula is self-leveling and can be used on a wide range of surfaces. This kit is also resistant to scratches and UV light, ensuring that your finished project will look great for years to come. With clear instructions and a simple mixing process, this kit is perfect for anyone looking to create a professional-looking finish on their project. Pros: Crystal clear finish, Easy to apply, Durable and long-lasting. Cons: Strong odor during application

FAQ

Q: What is a resin table top?

A: A resin table top is a piece of furniture made from a combination of epoxy resin and wood. The resin is poured over the wood to create a smooth and durable surface that is resistant to damage from heat, water, and scratches.

Q: How do I care for a resin table top?

A: To care for your resin table top, simply wipe it down with a damp cloth and mild soap. Avoid using abrasive cleaners or scrubbers that could scratch the surface. If your table top does become scratched or dull over time, it can be polished with a fine-grit sandpaper and a polishing compound.

Q: Can a resin table top be customized?

A: Yes, a resin table top can be customized with different colors, patterns, and designs to match your personal style and home decor. Some manufacturers offer a wide range of customization options, while others may work with you to create a one-of-a-kind piece that is uniquely yours.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and reviewing multiple products in the resin table top category, it is clear that there are many high-quality options available for DIY enthusiasts and professionals alike. Whether you're looking for a crystal clear finish for your bar tables, countertops, or other tabletop projects, there are numerous epoxy resin kits on the market that can provide a durable and glossy result. Additionally, there are resin table tops with unique features such as 2-tone high-gloss finishes and decorative flower shapes. Regardless of the specific product you choose, investing in a quality resin table top can transform your DIY projects and take them to the next level.