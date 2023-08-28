9 Most Popular Ge Dehumidifiers for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've conducted thorough research and testing of various ge dehumidifier models to bring you the best options available. High humidity levels can lead to mold growth, musty odors, and health issues such as allergies and respiratory problems, making dehumidifiers an essential household appliance. Our analysis considered efficiency, capacity, noise level, ease of use, and price, as well as customer reviews to ensure our recommendations are tried and tested. With so many options available, choosing the right dehumidifier can be challenging, but we provide expert insights and tips to help make your shopping experience less daunting. In the next section, we'll reveal the top-ranking ge dehumidifiers based on our research and analysis, which we're confident will provide the perfect solution to your home's humidity problems.

1 GE Portable Dehumidifier 50 Pint Smart Dry Technology GE Portable Dehumidifier 50 Pint Smart Dry Technology View on Amazon 9.9 The GE Energy Star Portable Dehumidifier 50 Pint is an excellent choice for those looking to control high humidity in large spaces up to 4000 sq ft. With Smart Dry technology and an empty bucket alarm, this dehumidifier is perfect for use in bedrooms, basements, garages, or any high humidity area. The clean filter alert ensures that the unit is operating at peak efficiency, and its portable design makes it easy to move from room to room. Overall, the GE Energy Star Portable Dehumidifier 50 Pint is a reliable and effective solution for managing excess moisture in any space. Pros Energy Star certified, Ideal for high humidity areas, Smart Dry technology Cons Noisy operation

2 GE Portable Dehumidifier 35 Pint White GE Portable Dehumidifier 35 Pint White View on Amazon 9.6 The GE Energy Star Portable Dehumidifier 35 Pint is a game changer for those living in high humidity areas. With the ability to remove up to 35 pints of moisture per day, this dehumidifier is perfect for bedrooms, basements, garages, or rooms up to 3000 sq ft. The empty bucket alarm and clean filter alert make maintenance a breeze. Plus, its sleek white design fits seamlessly into any room. Say goodbye to dampness and hello to a comfortable living space with the GE Energy Star Portable Dehumidifier 35 Pint. Pros Energy Star certified, Suitable for large areas, Alerts for empty bucket and filter Cons A bit heavy to move

4 GE Portable Dehumidifier 20 Pint White GE Portable Dehumidifier 20 Pint White View on Amazon 8.9 The GE Portable Dehumidifier 20 Pint is perfect for anyone looking to control the humidity in their bedroom, basement, or garage. It's ideal for high humidity areas, complete with an empty bucket alarm, clean filter alert, and LED digital controls. This dehumidifier is white and has a compact size that makes it easy to move around and store. It's great for those who want to remove excess moisture from the air, making it easier to breathe and reducing the risk of mold and mildew growth. Plus, it's energy efficient, so you don't have to worry about high electricity bills. Pros Portable and compact, Effective in high humidity areas, Convenient empty bucket alarm Cons May not work for large spaces

5 HOmeLabs Dehumidifier with Pump - 50 Pint Capacity HOmeLabs Dehumidifier with Pump - 50 Pint Capacity View on Amazon 8.7 The hOmeLabs 4000 Sq. Ft. Energy Star Dehumidifier with Pump is perfect for those looking to control the moisture levels in their homes, especially in large rooms, basements, and whole houses. With its powerful moisture removal and humidity control capabilities, it can remove up to 50 pints of moisture per day, making it ideal for those living in humid areas or experiencing dampness due to climate changes. Its pump feature also allows for continuous drainage, making it easy to use without the need for constant maintenance. Additionally, this dehumidifier is Energy Star certified, meaning it is environmentally friendly and energy-efficient. Overall, the hOmeLabs dehumidifier is a reliable and effective choice for anyone looking to improve the air quality and comfort of their home. Pros Powerful moisture removal, Ideal for large rooms, Energy Star certified Cons Loud operation

6 GE APEL45LY Portable Dehumidifier with Pump GE APEL45LY Portable Dehumidifier with Pump View on Amazon 8.2 The GE APEL45LY 45 Pint Portable Dehumidifier with Built In Pump is a great addition to any household. With 3 fan speeds, automatic shut off, and a water full indicator, this renewed dehumidifier is both efficient and user-friendly. Its built-in pump allows for continuous drainage, making it perfect for basement or laundry room use. The gray color also blends seamlessly with any home decor. Keep your space comfortable and dry with the GE APEL45LY Portable Dehumidifier. Pros Built-in pump, Automatic shut off, Water full indicator Cons Renewed condition

7 hOmeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier 35 Pint hOmeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier 35 Pint View on Amazon 8 The hOmeLabs 3000 Sq. Ft. Energy Star Dehumidifier is the perfect addition to any medium to large sized room, bedroom, or home basement. With its powerful moisture removal and humidity control, this dehumidifier is able to remove up to 35 pints of moisture per day, making it ideal for those who suffer from allergies or have high humidity levels in their homes. Additionally, its energy-star rating ensures that it is both efficient and cost-effective to operate. Its compact size and easy-to-use controls make it a great choice for anyone looking to improve the air quality in their home. Pros Energy Star certified, Powerful moisture removal, Ideal for medium-large rooms Cons May be noisy

8 null Home Dehumidifier with LED Control, Black (Renewed) null Home Dehumidifier with LED Control, Black (Renewed) View on Amazon 7.6 The GE High-Tech 70 pt 3 Fan Speed Home Dehumidifier with LED Digital Display Control, Black (Renewed) is a reliable and efficient home dehumidifier. With three fan speeds and an LED digital display, this product is easy to use and control. It is perfect for removing excess moisture from large rooms and basements, which can help prevent mold, mildew, and musty odors. Made with high-quality materials, this dehumidifier is durable and long-lasting. It is also energy-efficient, making it an excellent choice for those looking to save on their energy bills. Overall, the GE High-Tech 70 pt 3 Fan Speed Home Dehumidifier is a great investment for anyone looking to improve the air quality in their home. Pros High-tech digital display, Three fan speed options, Large 70 pt capacity Cons May be loud during operation

9 GE Energy Star Portable Dehumidifier with Pump GE Energy Star Portable Dehumidifier with Pump View on Amazon 7.3 The GE Energy Star Portable Dehumidifier 50 Pint with Pump is the perfect solution for high humidity areas like bedrooms, basements, and garages. With its built-in pump, there's no need to constantly check water levels, making it a hassle-free option for anyone looking to reduce moisture in their home. Its sleek grey design fits seamlessly into any decor, while its compact size and easy-to-use controls make it a convenient addition to any household. Say goodbye to dampness and hello to a more comfortable living space with the GE Energy Star Portable Dehumidifier 50 Pint with Pump. Pros Energy Star certified, Built-in pump, Ideal for high humidity areas Cons May be noisy

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right size GE dehumidifier for my space?

A: The size of the dehumidifier you need depends on the square footage of the space you want to dehumidify. GE dehumidifiers range in size from 30 to 70 pints per day. As a general rule, you'll want a dehumidifier that can remove about 10 pints of moisture per day for every 500 square feet of space. So, for example, if you have a 1,000 square foot basement, you'll want a dehumidifier that can remove about 20 pints of moisture per day.

Q: How often do I need to clean or replace the filter on my GE dehumidifier?

A: It's important to clean or replace the filter on your GE dehumidifier regularly to ensure optimal performance. The frequency of cleaning or replacing the filter depends on how often you use the dehumidifier and how dusty or dirty the environment is. As a general rule, you should clean or replace the filter every 250 hours of operation or every three months, whichever comes first.

Q: Can I use my GE dehumidifier in a cold room or basement?

A: Yes, you can use your GE dehumidifier in a cold room or basement. However, it's important to note that dehumidifiers are designed to work best in temperatures above 65°F. If the temperature in the room or basement is below 65°F, the dehumidifier may not work as efficiently. Additionally, if the temperature drops below 41°F, the water in the collection tank may freeze, which can damage the dehumidifier. If you need to use your GE dehumidifier in a cold room or basement, make sure to keep the temperature above 65°F and empty the collection tank regularly to prevent freezing.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing, we can confidently say that the GE dehumidifier category offers a range of high-quality options for those in need of moisture control. These dehumidifiers come equipped with a variety of features such as automatic shut off, built-in pumps, and LED digital displays. Additionally, their Energy Star certification ensures that they are not only effective but also energy-efficient. Whether you need a dehumidifier for a small bedroom or a large basement, the GE line has you covered. Don't let excess humidity cause damage to your home or discomfort to your family, invest in a GE dehumidifier today.