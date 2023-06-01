12 Best Air Fryers for Healthy and Delicious Cooking

Air fryers have become increasingly popular in recent years as a healthier option for deep-fried foods. With their ability to cook crispy and delicious meals without the need for excess oil, it's no wonder why more and more people are investing in these kitchen appliances. In our quest to find the top 10 air fryers for healthy and delicious cooking, we researched and tested numerous models based on essential criteria such as cooking performance, ease of use, and overall value.

It's important to note that air fryers are not just for those looking to cut back on unhealthy foods. They can also benefit individuals with dietary restrictions such as gluten-free or vegan diets. Additionally, air fryers can save time and energy compared to traditional cooking methods like deep-frying or oven baking. However, with so many options on the market, it can be challenging to find the right one for your needs.

Throughout our evaluation process, we considered important factors such as cooking capacity, temperature range, and cooking presets. We also took customer reviews into account to ensure that our top picks are not only reliable and efficient but also loved by consumers. Whether you're a busy parent looking for a quick and easy meal or a health-conscious individual seeking a guilt-free snack, there's an air fryer out there for you. So without further ado, let's dive into our top 10 air fryers for healthy and delicious cooking.

Our Top Picks

The Ninja Air Fryer is a must-have kitchen appliance for anyone who loves healthy and crispy meals. This innovative product boasts a 4-quart ceramic coated basket that can hold up to 2 pounds of French fries, making it ideal for family meals. The fryer circulates hot air around the food, cooking it evenly and without the need for oil, which means less fat and fewer calories.

This air fryer is easy to use, with a simple control panel that allows you to choose from four cooking functions: air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate. It also features a temperature range of 105°F to 400°F and a timer that can be set for up to 60 minutes. The basket and crisper plate are both dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze.

The Ninja Air Fryer is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy their favorite fried foods without the guilt. It's also great for those who want to cook healthier versions of their favorite meals. Its compact size and sleek design make it a great addition to any kitchen, and its versatility means you can use it for a variety of cooking tasks. Overall, this air fryer is a great investment for anyone who values healthy, flavorful meals.

Pros Fast cooking Easy to clean Large capacity Multiple cooking options Cons Can be noisy Limited temperature range Basket handle can get hot

The Ninja Air Fryer is a versatile appliance that can fry, roast, and dehydrate food quickly and easily. It is also easy to clean and has a large capacity. However, it may not be the best option for those on a budget.

The COSORI Air Fryer is the perfect kitchen gadget for anyone looking to lead a healthier lifestyle without sacrificing the taste of their favorite fried foods. With its large 5.8-quart capacity, this versatile appliance can handle everything from crispy French fries to juicy chicken wings.

The COSORI Air Fryer is also incredibly easy to use. Simply set the temperature and timer, and the appliance will do the rest. And thanks to its non-stick basket, cleanup is a breeze. The basket is also dishwasher safe, making it even more convenient for busy households.

One of the best things about the COSORI Air Fryer is that it allows you to enjoy all your favorite fried foods with up to 85% less fat than traditional frying methods. This makes it a great option for anyone looking to lose weight or improve their overall health. And with its sleek design and compact size, it won't take up too much space on your kitchen counter.

Overall, the COSORI Air Fryer is a must-have for anyone who loves fried foods but wants to make healthier choices. Its ease of use, large capacity, and ability to cook food with minimal oil make it a fantastic addition to any kitchen. So why not give it a try and see for yourself how much you can improve your eating habits without sacrificing flavor?

Pros Versatile cooking options Easy to clean Large capacity Sleek design Cons Noisy operation Pricey compared to competitors Lack of accessories

The COSORI Air Fryer is a versatile and easy-to-use appliance that can cook a wide range of foods with minimal oil. It's dishwasher safe and comes with a recipe book.

The Instant Pot Duo Nova is a must-have for any busy household. With its customizable programs, this pressure cooker makes meal prep a breeze. Whether you're cooking a pot roast or a batch of rice, the Instant Pot Duo Nova has you covered. It even has a nonstick interior and is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

This versatile kitchen appliance has several uses. You can use it as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and more. The Instant Pot Duo Nova is perfect for cooking stews, soups, chili, and even desserts. Its 6-quart capacity is ideal for families or for meal prepping for the week.

The Instant Pot Duo Nova has several features that make it a great investment. It has a delay start timer, automatic keep warm function, and a pressure release valve. It also has a safety lid that prevents accidental opening and a monitoring system that ensures the pressure inside the pot is regulated. With its user-friendly interface, you'll be able to master this appliance in no time.

Overall, the Instant Pot Duo Nova is a fantastic investment for any home cook. Its customizable programs, nonstick interior, and dishwasher safe design make it a convenient addition to any kitchen. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned chef, the Instant Pot Duo Nova has something to offer.

Pros Customizable Nonstick Dishwasher-safe Instant programs Cons Expensive Limited capacity No recipe book

The Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid is a versatile and customizable accessory for Instant Pot pressure cookers. It is easy to use, nonstick, and dishwasher safe.

The Ninja DZ201 Foodi XL Pro Air Fry Oven is a must-have for anyone who loves cooking. This versatile appliance can air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, and more. With its two separate baskets, you can cook two different foods at once, saving you time and effort. The oven uses a unique DualZone Technology that ensures even cooking and eliminates the need for flipping or rotating your food.

The Ninja DZ201 Foodi XL Pro Air Fry Oven is perfect for those who want to eat healthier without sacrificing taste. Its air fry feature allows you to enjoy all your favorite fried foods guilt-free. The oven`s 10 preset cooking functions make cooking a breeze, and its large capacity means you can cook for the whole family. The oven`s stainless steel construction is not only durable but also looks great in any kitchen.

This appliance also comes with several accessories, including two sheet pans, two air fry baskets, and a crumb tray. Its easy-to-use control panel and digital display make it simple to set the temperature, time, and cooking function. Overall, the Ninja DZ201 Foodi XL Pro Air Fry Oven is a fantastic investment for anyone who loves to cook and wants to save time and eat healthier.

Pros Dual-basket for simultaneous cooking Air fryer and dehydrator functions Dishwasher-safe parts Stainless steel construction Cons Expensive Large footprint Difficult to clean

The Ninja DZ201 is a versatile air fryer that can cook two different foods at once using its dual-basket design. Its unique 'Smart Finish' feature ensures both foods are done at the same time, making meal prep a breeze.

The Instant Vortex Plus Rotisserie 10 is a versatile kitchen appliance that can make cooking a breeze. This air fryer oven can roast, broil, bake, and even dehydrate your favorite foods with ease. It comes with ten preset functions that allow you to cook everything from crispy french fries to juicy rotisserie chicken.

One of the standout features of the Instant Vortex Plus Rotisserie 10 is its large capacity. With enough space to fit a 4-pound chicken or six slices of bread, you can easily cook meals for the whole family. The appliance also comes with a drip tray, rotisserie spit and forks, and a cooking basket, making it easy to cook a variety of foods.

The Instant Vortex Plus Rotisserie 10 is also incredibly easy to use. Its digital touch screen display makes it simple to select the cooking function and temperature. Plus, it also has a built-in timer that can be set for up to 24 hours, so you can start cooking when it's convenient for you.

Overall, the Instant Vortex Plus Rotisserie 10 is a must-have appliance for any home cook. Its versatility, large capacity, and ease of use make it an excellent investment for anyone looking to simplify their cooking routine. Whether you're looking to air fry, roast, or bake, this appliance has got you covered.

Pros Versatile cooking options Easy to use controls Large capacity for family meals Rotisserie function adds variety Cons Expensive compared to similar models May take up counter space Some users report durability issues

The Instant Vortex Plus is a versatile air fryer and rotisserie oven that cooks food quickly and evenly. Its large capacity and multiple cooking functions make it a great addition to any kitchen.

The Gourmia GAF686 Digital Air Fryer is a kitchen appliance that can revolutionize the way you cook. This air fryer enables you to cook your favorite foods with little to no oil, making meals healthier and more delicious than ever before. With a 6-quart capacity, this air fryer is the perfect size for families or entertaining guests.

One of the most impressive features of the Gourmia GAF686 is its guided cooking technology. This feature allows you to select the type of food you are cooking, and the air fryer will automatically adjust the temperature and cooking time for optimal results. This technology takes the guesswork out of cooking and ensures that your food is cooked to perfection every time.

The Gourmia GAF686 is not just an air fryer, it also functions as a dehydrator and rotisserie oven. This multi-functional appliance is perfect for anyone who loves to cook and wants to experiment with new recipes. Whether you are cooking chicken wings, dehydrating fruits, or roasting a whole chicken, the Gourmia GAF686 can handle it all.

Overall, the Gourmia GAF686 Digital Air Fryer is an excellent investment for anyone who loves to cook and wants to make healthier and more delicious meals. With its guided cooking technology, multi-functional capabilities, and 6-quart capacity, this air fryer is sure to become a staple in your kitchen.

Pros Guided cooking feature Multiple presets Large capacity Dishwasher safe Cons Expensive Large footprint Some preset limitations

The Gourmia GAF686 is a digital air fryer with guided cooking and a large 6-quart capacity. It's a versatile and easy-to-use appliance that can help cook healthier meals.

The COSORI Convection Countertop Oven is an excellent kitchen appliance that is perfect for anyone who loves to cook. This oven is made of high-quality stainless steel and comes with a range of accessories, including a baking pan, wire rack, crumb tray, and more. It is designed to cook a wide variety of foods, from pizzas and pastries to roasts and vegetables.

One of the most impressive features of the COSORI Convection Countertop Oven is its convection technology. This allows the oven to cook food faster and more evenly than traditional ovens. It also has a large interior that can hold up to six slices of bread or a 12-inch pizza. This makes it ideal for families or anyone who loves to entertain.

Another great benefit of the COSORI Convection Countertop Oven is its versatility. It has a range of different cooking functions, including bake, broil, roast, and toast. It also has a convenient timer and temperature control, so you can set it to cook your food exactly how you like it. Plus, it is easy to clean, with a removable crumb tray and non-stick interior.

In conclusion, the COSORI Convection Countertop Oven is a fantastic kitchen appliance that is perfect for anyone who loves to cook. Its convection technology, large interior, and versatile cooking functions make it an excellent choice for families or anyone who loves to entertain. It is also easy to clean and comes with a range of accessories, making it a great value for money.

Pros Versatile cooking options Easy to clean Large cooking capacity Comes with useful accessories Cons Can be noisy Bulky size Some users report malfunctioning

A versatile and powerful convection oven with 11 presets and multiple accessories; easy to use and clean; ideal for baking, roasting, and air frying.

The GoWISE USA Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen gadget that allows you to cook your favorite dishes with less oil and fat. This product has a 5.8-quart capacity, which is perfect for cooking meals for the whole family. Whether you want to fry, roast, bake, or grill, this air fryer has got you covered. It comes with a recipe book, so you can experiment with new dishes and flavors.

One of the most common uses of this air fryer is to cook fried foods like chicken wings, french fries, and onion rings. By using hot air instead of oil, you can enjoy the same crispy texture and delicious taste without the guilt. You can also use this air fryer to cook healthier versions of your favorite desserts, such as brownies and apple pie.

The GoWISE USA Air Fryer is easy to use and clean. It has a touch screen display with seven preset cooking options, so you can cook your meals with just the touch of a button. The removable basket and pan are dishwasher safe, making cleaning up a breeze. Overall, this air fryer is a great investment for anyone who wants to eat healthier without sacrificing taste and flavor.

Pros 5.8-quart capacity 8 cooking presets Recipe book included Easy to clean Cons Loud beeping sound Short cord Non-stick coating peels easily

The GoWISE USA 5.8-Quarts Electric Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen appliance that can cook a variety of foods with little to no oil. It also comes with a recipe book to inspire new creations.

The Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer is a must-have kitchen gadget for anyone who enjoys healthy cooking. This air fryer uses rapid hot air technology to cook your food quickly and evenly, without the need for oil. It can cook a variety of foods, including chicken, fish, vegetables, and even desserts, making it a versatile appliance to have in your kitchen.

One of the best things about the Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer is its easy-to-use digital control panel. With just a few clicks, you can set the temperature and cooking time for your food, and the air fryer will do the rest. It also has a built-in timer and automatic shut-off feature, so you never have to worry about overcooking your food.

Another great feature of the Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer is its large capacity. It can hold up to 6.3 quarts of food, making it perfect for feeding a family or hosting a dinner party. Plus, it's easy to clean, with a non-stick coating on the basket and tray that can be removed and placed in the dishwasher.

Overall, the Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer is an excellent investment for anyone who wants to cook healthier meals without sacrificing flavor. It's easy to use, versatile, and has a large capacity, making it perfect for busy families or anyone who loves to entertain. I highly recommend this air fryer to anyone looking for a healthier way to cook their favorite foods.

Pros Multifunctional Digital display Large capacity Easy to clean Cons Noisy Bulky Pricey

The Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer is a versatile appliance that can fry, bake, and roast with little to no oil. It has a large capacity and is easy to use and clean.

The Emeril Lagasse Convection Toaster Oven is an excellent addition to any kitchen. This toaster oven is made of durable stainless steel and has a sleek, modern design that will look great in any kitchen. It has a large interior that can accommodate up to six slices of bread or a 12-inch pizza. The convection feature ensures that your food is cooked evenly and quickly.

One of the most significant advantages of this toaster oven is its versatility. It can be used for a wide range of tasks, including baking, broiling, toasting, and reheating. Whether you're making a pizza for dinner or toasting a bagel for breakfast, this toaster oven is up to the task. It also has a variety of settings, including a 60-minute timer and a temperature range of 150 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Another benefit of the Emeril Lagasse Convection Toaster Oven is its ease of use. The digital controls are simple and intuitive, making it easy to set the temperature and cooking time. The toaster oven also comes with a baking tray, broiling rack, and crumb tray, making it easy to clean up after use.

Overall, the Emeril Lagasse Convection Toaster Oven is an excellent investment for anyone who wants a versatile, easy-to-use appliance for their kitchen. Its large interior, convection feature, and variety of settings make it perfect for a wide range of tasks, and its durable stainless steel construction ensures that it will last for years to come.

Pros Convection cooking Large capacity Easy to clean Multiple preset options Cons Expensive Heavy No interior light

The Emeril Lagasse Convection Toaster Oven is a reliable and versatile appliance that can handle a variety of cooking tasks with ease. Its spacious interior and multiple cooking functions make it a great addition to any kitchen.

The 15.5 Qt X-Large Family Size Air Fryer by Brand Name is an ideal appliance for those who love to cook for their family and friends. This air fryer is perfect for preparing meals for a large gathering or for those who have a big family. With its impressive 15.5-quart capacity, you can cook a whole chicken or roast a turkey with ease.

One of the most significant advantages of this air fryer is its versatility. You can use it to fry, roast, grill, bake, and even dehydrate. With its temperature range of 90-400°F, you can cook pretty much anything you want. The air fryer is also equipped with a timer that you can set up to 60 minutes, making it easy to cook your food to perfection.

Another great feature of this air fryer is its non-stick interior. This makes it easy to clean up after use, and you won't have to worry about food sticking to the bottom. The air fryer also comes with a range of accessories, including a wire rack, drip tray, and rotisserie shaft.

Overall, the 15.5 Qt X-Large Family Size Air Fryer by Brand Name is an excellent appliance for those who love to cook for their family and friends. Its large capacity, versatility, and easy-to-clean non-stick interior make it a must-have in any kitchen. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or just cooking for your family, this air fryer is sure to impress.

Pros Large capacity Adjustable temperature Easy to clean Comes with accessories Cons Heavy Takes up counter space No automatic shut-off

This XL air fryer is perfect for large families and has a wide temperature range for versatile cooking. Easy to clean and use.

The Air Fryer is a sleek and modern kitchen gadget that is perfect for those who are health-conscious and want to reduce their oil intake. It is made of stainless steel and has a black finish that will look great in any kitchen. The Air Fryer is also incredibly versatile, with 11 preset functions that make it easy to cook a variety of foods.

One of the most common uses of the Air Fryer is to cook French fries. With this gadget, you can make crispy and delicious fries without all the oil. The Air Fryer is also great for cooking other foods like chicken wings, fish, and vegetables. The 11 preset functions make it easy to cook your favorite foods to perfection.

In terms of technical specification, the Air Fryer is relatively lightweight and compact, making it easy to store in your kitchen. It is also incredibly easy to use, with a digital display and touch controls that allow you to set the temperature and cooking time with ease. Plus, the Air Fryer is easy to clean, with a non-stick interior that makes it simple to wipe down after use.

Overall, the Air Fryer is a fantastic kitchen gadget that is perfect for those who want to cook healthier meals without sacrificing flavor. With 11 preset functions and a sleek and modern design, this gadget is a must-have for any health-conscious home cook.

Pros Versatile 7-in-1 functions Stainless steel construction No oil needed for healthy cooking Large 5.5 quart capacity Cons May require more cooking time No automatic shut-off function May not fit in small kitchens

This air fryer is a versatile and easy-to-use appliance with a large 5.8-quart capacity. It has multiple functions and a sleek stainless steel design.

Buyers Guide

When it comes to choosing the right air-fryer, there are a few factors to keep in mind. Here are five criteria to consider before making your purchase:

1. Size and Capacity: The size of the air-fryer you choose will depend on how much food you plan on cooking at once. If you're cooking for a large family or entertaining guests, then a larger air-fryer with a higher capacity would be ideal. However, if you're only cooking for yourself or a couple, a smaller-sized air-fryer would be more appropriate.

2. Temperature Control: The temperature control feature is essential when choosing an air-fryer. Look for air-fryers with adjustable temperature settings that can reach 400°F or higher. This will ensure that you can cook a variety of foods at different temperatures.

3. Cooking Functions: Many air-fryers come with additional cooking functions such as roasting, baking, grilling, and even dehydrating. Consider what additional features you might need, and choose an air-fryer that offers those functions.

4. Ease of Cleaning: Cleaning an air-fryer can be a bit of a hassle, especially if it has many nooks and crannies. Consider an air-fryer with a removable non-stick basket that is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

5. Price: The price range of air-fryers can vary widely, so it's important to set a budget before making your purchase. Consider what features are most important to you and look for air-fryers that fit within your budget.

In summary, when choosing the right air-fryer, consider the size and capacity, temperature control, cooking functions, ease of cleaning, and price. By keeping these factors in mind, you'll be able to find an air-fryer that meets your needs and allows you to cook delicious, healthier meals with ease.

FAQ

Q: What should I consider when choosing an air-fryer?

A: There are three main criteria to consider when choosing an air-fryer: capacity, features, and price. Capacity depends on how many people you'll be cooking for, while features include things like temperature control and automatic shut-off. Price should also be taken into account, as air-fryers can range from budget-friendly to high-end.

Q: What is the difference between a basket-style and oven-style air-fryer?

A: Basket-style air-fryers resemble a traditional deep fryer and can be more compact, while oven-style air-fryers have a larger capacity and can also double as a toaster oven. Consider the size of your kitchen and cooking needs when choosing between the two styles.

Q: Can I cook anything in an air-fryer?

A: While an air-fryer can cook a wide range of foods, it's important to note that certain items may not turn out as expected. It's best to stick to foods that are traditionally fried, such as chicken wings or french fries, for optimal results.

Q: How do I clean my air-fryer?

A: Always refer to the manufacturer's instructions for specific cleaning guidelines, but generally, air-fryers can be wiped down with a damp cloth or sponge. Some models also have dishwasher-safe components, such as the basket or tray.

Q: Are air-fryers worth the investment?

A: It ultimately depends on your cooking needs and preferences. If you enjoy fried foods but want a healthier alternative, an air-fryer may be worth the investment. It can also be a great option for those with limited kitchen space or who want to reduce their oil consumption. However, if you rarely fry foods or prefer traditional cooking methods, it may not be necessary to invest in an air-fryer.

Conclusions

After thorough research and testing, we have concluded that the air fryer is a must-have kitchen appliance for anyone looking to enjoy healthier meals without sacrificing taste. Our top two recommendations are the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer and the COSORI Air Fryer.

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer impressed us with its versatility and ease of use. With a large capacity, multiple cooking modes, and a sleek design, this appliance can handle anything from crispy chicken wings to roasted vegetables. We also appreciated the included recipe book, which provided plenty of inspiration for new dishes to try.

The COSORI Air Fryer is another standout product, offering a spacious interior and a range of customizable settings. Its unique "Shake Reminder" feature ensures that food is evenly cooked and prevents overcooking. We also appreciated the dishwasher-safe accessories, which made cleanup a breeze.

No matter which air fryer you choose, we recommend experimenting with different recipes and cooking techniques to fully enjoy the benefits of this appliance. Overall, we are confident that our readers will find the perfect air fryer to suit their needs and enhance their culinary skills.