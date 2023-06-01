Top 10 Beautiful Area Rugs for Adding Style to Your Home Decor

Are you looking to add some style to your home decor? Look no further than area rugs. We have researched and tested many beautiful area rugs, and we are excited to share our top 10 picks with you.

Area rugs have become increasingly popular in recent years, and for good reason. Not only do they add a pop of color and texture to your floors, but they also help to define a space and make it feel more cozy and inviting. With so many options out there, however, it can be overwhelming to choose the perfect rug for your home.

That's where we come in. Our team of experts has evaluated a variety of rugs based on essential criteria such as quality, durability, and style. We've also taken into consideration customer reviews to ensure that our top picks are both beautiful and practical. Whether you're looking for something modern and geometric or more traditional and floral, we've got you covered.

With these tips in mind, get ready to be inspired by our top 10 beautiful area rugs. Scroll down to see our ranking and find the perfect rug for your home.

Our Top Picks

Luxe Weavers Grey Area Rug is a perfect addition to any home decor. Made with high-quality materials, this rug is both durable and comfortable. The grey color scheme of this rug makes it a versatile choice for any room, and it is available in a 5x7 size that is perfect for smaller spaces.

This rug is perfect for use in a living room, bedroom, or entryway. It is soft to the touch, making it comfortable to walk on, sit on, or lay on. The high-quality materials used in its construction ensure that it will last for years to come, making it a great investment for any home.

The Luxe Weavers Grey Area Rug is also easy to clean, making it a great choice for families with children or pets. It is resistant to stains and spills, so it is a great choice for high-traffic areas. Overall, this rug is a great choice for anyone who wants to add comfort, style, and durability to their home decor.

Pros Soft and plush Stylish design Durable construction Non-slip backing Cons May shed initially May have a chemical smell May show footprints and stains

The LUXE WEAVERS Grey Area Rug is a budget-friendly option that adds a stylish touch to any room. Its soft pile and durable construction make it a great choice for high-traffic areas.

The Modway Border Outdoor Patio Dining Table is a great addition to any outdoor space. This table is made from a durable powder-coated aluminum frame and features a slatted wood tabletop. The modern design is both stylish and functional, with a spacious surface area that can accommodate up to four people.

One of the best features of this dining table is its versatility. It can be used for a variety of outdoor activities, from dining to playing games or working on projects. The table is also easy to clean and maintain, making it a great choice for busy families.

Another benefit of the Modway Border Outdoor Patio Dining Table is its durability. The aluminum frame is rust-resistant and weather-resistant, so it can withstand the elements and last for years to come. Additionally, the slatted wood tabletop is treated to resist water damage, ensuring that it stays looking great even after extended use.

Overall, the Modway Border Outdoor Patio Dining Table is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality outdoor dining table. Its modern design, versatility, and durability make it a great investment for any outdoor space. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or just enjoying a casual meal with family and friends, this dining table is sure to impress.

Pros Stylish design Weather-resistant material Easy to clean Comfortable seating Cons Limited color options May require assembly Not ideal for large groups

The Modway border rug is a great outdoor option with a durable construction and easy-to-clean surface. It's perfect for adding a pop of color to any patio or deck.

The Modway Perplex Geometric Area Rug is a stunning piece that adds style and sophistication to any room. Made from 100% polypropylene, this rug is durable and easy to clean, making it a great choice for high-traffic areas. The black and beige geometric pattern is eye-catching and modern, making it perfect for contemporary homes.

This rug is incredibly versatile and can be used in a variety of rooms, including living rooms, bedrooms, and even dining rooms. It comes in two sizes, 5'x8' and 8'x10', so you can choose the size that best fits your space. The rug is also lightweight, making it easy to move and place wherever you need it.

One of the best things about the Modway Perplex Geometric Area Rug is its ability to tie a room together. The black and beige pattern is subtle enough to not overpower the room, but bold enough to make a statement. It's perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any space.

Overall, the Modway Perplex Geometric Area Rug is a fantastic choice for anyone looking to add a stylish and modern touch to their home. Its durability, versatility, and stunning design make it a must-have for any design-savvy homeowner.

Pros Comfortable Stylish Affordable Easy to assemble Cons Not very durable May require additional cushioning Limited color options

Modway Perplex Accent Chair is a stylish addition to your home decor with its unique design and comfortable seating. It's perfect for any modern living room, bedroom, or office space.

PAGISOFE Carpets for Bedroom Nursery Playroom is a must-have product for anyone looking for a comfortable and stylish rug. The plush texture and softness of the rug make it perfect for bedrooms, nurseries, and playrooms.

The PAGISOFE Carpets come in a variety of colors and sizes to fit any room in your home. The rug is made of high-quality, non-toxic materials that are safe for children and pets. It is also easy to clean and maintain, making it a practical choice for busy households.

One of the most common uses of the PAGISOFE Carpets is for children's bedrooms and playrooms. The soft and cozy texture of the rug makes it perfect for children to play on, and the variety of colors available means it can match any decor. The rug also provides a safe and comfortable space for babies to crawl and play.

Overall, the PAGISOFE Carpets for Bedroom Nursery Playroom is an excellent product for anyone looking for a comfortable and stylish rug. Its non-toxic materials, easy maintenance, and variety of colors and sizes make it a practical and versatile choice for any home. Whether you're looking for a cozy space for your children to play or a soft and stylish rug for your bedroom, the PAGISOFE Carpets are definitely worth considering.

Pros Soft and fluffy Stain-resistant Non-slip bottom Affordable price Cons Not very thick May shed initially Limited color options

The PAGISOFE Carpets are soft and comfortable with a non-slip bottom. Great for bedrooms, nurseries, and playrooms. Available in different sizes and colors.

The Nourison Essentials Solid Contemporary Ivory Area Rug is a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of elegance to their home décor. This rug is perfect for any room in the house, from the living room to the bedroom. Made from high-quality materials, this rug is soft to the touch and durable enough to withstand heavy foot traffic.

The ivory color of this rug gives it a timeless and sophisticated look that will complement any design style. The contemporary design features a simple yet stylish pattern that adds a touch of texture to the rug. Whether you have a modern or traditional home, this rug will fit right in.

Measuring at 5'3" x 7'3", this rug is the perfect size for any room. It is easy to clean and maintain, making it a great choice for busy households. The rug is also lightweight and easy to move around, making it perfect for those who like to rearrange their furniture frequently.

Overall, the Nourison Essentials Solid Contemporary Ivory Area Rug is a great investment for anyone looking to add a touch of style and sophistication to their home. It is a versatile and durable piece that will last for years to come. So, whether you're looking to update your living room or bedroom, this rug is sure to impress.

Pros Soft and comfortable Minimal shedding Easy to clean Affordable Cons Thin pile Limited color options May require rug pad

This is a high-quality, contemporary ivory rug that is perfect for any room in your home. It is soft, durable, and easy to clean.

The Nourison Indoor/Outdoor Multicolor Area Rug is a stunning addition to any living space. With its vibrant colors and intricate patterns, this rug is sure to catch the eye of anyone who enters the room. Made from durable polypropylene, it is perfect for high-traffic areas and can be used both indoors and outdoors.

The rug comes in a variety of sizes to fit any room in your home, from a small entryway to a large living room. Its low pile height makes it easy to clean and maintain, and its fade-resistant materials ensure it will look great for years to come.

Not only is this rug beautiful, it is also functional. Its non-slip backing keeps it securely in place, providing a safe surface for children and pets to play on. It is also easy to roll up and store, making it a great option for seasonal use.

Overall, the Nourison Indoor/Outdoor Multicolor Area Rug is a fantastic choice for anyone looking to add some color and style to their living space. With its durability, functionality, and eye-catching design, it is sure to be a favorite for years to come.

Pros Vibrant colors Durable material Easy to clean Suitable for indoor/outdoor use Cons Tends to curl at edges Thin pile Colors may fade over time

Durable and vibrant indoor/outdoor rug with a variety of colors and patterns. Easy to clean and maintain.

The TABAYON Tie-Dyed Upgrade Anti-Skid Rectangular Area Rug is a stylish and functional addition to any home. Made from high-quality materials, this rug is durable and will withstand daily wear and tear. Its unique tie-dyed pattern adds a pop of color and personality to any room.

One of the most common uses of this product is as an area rug in living rooms and bedrooms. The rectangular shape is versatile and can fit into a variety of spaces. The anti-skid backing ensures that the rug stays in place, even on hardwood or tile floors. Additionally, the rug is easy to clean and maintain, making it a practical choice for high-traffic areas.

Measuring 4 feet by 5.3 feet, the TABAYON Tie-Dyed Upgrade Anti-Skid Rectangular Area Rug is the perfect size for most rooms. It is lightweight and easy to move, making rearranging furniture a breeze. The rug is made from soft and comfortable materials, adding an extra layer of comfort to your home.

Overall, the TABAYON Tie-Dyed Upgrade Anti-Skid Rectangular Area Rug is a great investment for anyone looking to add style and functionality to their home. Its durability, practicality, and unique design make it a top choice for homeowners and renters alike.

Pros Attractive tie-dyed design Upgrade anti-skid bottom Soft and comfortable material Easy to clean Cons Not suitable for outdoor use May have a chemical smell Limited color options

The TABAYON Tie-Dyed Upgrade Anti-Skid Rectangular Rug is a stylish and practical addition to any room. Its non-slip bottom and easy-to-clean design make it perfect for high-traffic areas.

The Ophanie Fluffy Non-Slip Area Rug is a fantastic addition to any home looking for a cozy and stylish touch. Made with high-quality faux fur, this rug provides a soft and comfortable feel underfoot while also being durable and easy to clean. The non-slip bottom ensures that the rug stays in place, providing added safety for you and your family.

This rug is perfect for a variety of uses, whether you want to add a touch of luxury to your bedroom or create a comfortable play area for your children in the nursery. The size options available make it easy to find the perfect fit for any room in your home. The neutral color options also make it easy to coordinate with any existing decor.

One of the standout features of this rug is its ability to hold up to daily wear and tear. Its high-quality materials and construction ensure that it will look great for years to come. Plus, its easy-to-clean surface makes it a great choice for families with pets or children.

Overall, the Ophanie Fluffy Non-Slip Area Rug is a great investment for anyone looking for a cozy and stylish addition to their home. Its durability and ease of maintenance make it a practical choice, while its soft and luxurious feel make it a comfortable and inviting addition to any room.

Pros Soft and fluffy Non-slip bottom Machine washable Versatile usage Cons Thin pile height May shed initially Color not as pictured

The Ophanie Fluffy Non-Slip Area Rug is soft, stylish, and durable. Perfect for adding comfort and texture to any room in your home.

The Shaggy Rug is a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of cozy luxury to their home decor. This beautifully crafted rug is made of high-quality materials that are both soft and durable. The shaggy texture adds a layer of warmth and comfort to any room, making it a perfect addition to your bedroom, living room, or nursery.

This rug is available in a variety of sizes and colors, giving you the flexibility to choose the perfect fit for your space. The neutral colors make it easy to match with any decor style, while the soft texture adds an extra layer of comfort to your living space.

The Shaggy Rug is also easy to clean, making it a practical choice for any busy household. The high-quality materials are designed to withstand wear and tear, ensuring that this rug will last for years to come.

Whether you're looking to add a cozy touch to your bedroom, create a comfortable space for your little one, or simply add a touch of luxury to your living room, the Shaggy Rug is the perfect choice. With its soft texture, durable construction, and stylish design, it's sure to become a favorite in your home.

Pros Soft and shaggy texture Versatile use in any room Easy to clean and maintain Comes in different colors Cons May shed fibers Not very thick May need a rug pad

This shaggy rug is soft, cozy and perfect for adding texture to any room. The non-slip bottom ensures it stays in place. Available in multiple sizes and colors.

The Safavieh Vintage Hamadan Collection is a beautiful and durable rug that adds a touch of elegance to any room. Made from high-quality materials, this rug is perfect for those who want to add a touch of sophistication to their home decor. Whether you're looking for a rug to place in your living room, bedroom, or dining room, the Vintage Hamadan Collection is a great choice.

One of the best things about this rug is its durability. Made from a blend of polypropylene, jute, and polyester, it is designed to withstand heavy foot traffic and last for years to come. Additionally, the rug is easy to clean, making it a great choice for those with pets or children.

Another great feature of the Safavieh Vintage Hamadan Collection is its beautiful design. The rug features a stunning medallion pattern in a distressed finish, which gives it a timeless and elegant look. The colors are rich and vibrant, and the rug is sure to make a statement in any room.

Finally, the rug is available in a variety of sizes, making it easy to find the perfect fit for your space. Whether you need a small rug for a cozy corner or a large one to cover an entire room, the Vintage Hamadan Collection has you covered.

Overall, the Safavieh Vintage Hamadan Collection is a great choice for anyone looking for a durable and stylish rug. With its high-quality materials, beautiful design, and wide range of sizes, it is sure to be a great addition to any home.

Pros Attractive design Soft and plush Durable construction Non-shedding Cons Pricey May require frequent cleaning Not suitable for high traffic areas

Beautiful, well-made rug with a vintage look. Non-shedding and easy to clean.

Buyers Guide

1. Size: Before purchasing an area rug, it's essential to measure the space where you plan to put it. Make sure to measure the length and width of the area to determine what size rug you'll need. A rug that's too small will look out of place, while a rug that's too big will overwhelm the room and make it look cluttered.

2. Style: Area rugs come in different styles and patterns, so choose one that matches the decor of the room. If you have a minimalist space, stick to a rug with solid colors or simple patterns. For a more eclectic room, you can choose a rug with bold patterns and bright colors.

3. Material: The material of the rug is also important. Some materials are more durable than others, while others are more comfortable to walk on. For high-traffic areas, choose a rug made of durable materials like wool or polypropylene. If you want something soft and cozy, go for a rug made of cotton or silk.

4. Maintenance: Consider how easy or difficult it will be to clean and maintain the rug. If you have pets or kids, choose a rug that's easy to clean and won't show stains easily. Some materials like wool may require professional cleaning, while others like synthetic fibers can be cleaned with a vacuum or spot cleaning.

5. Budget: Area rugs come in different price ranges, so determine your budget before making a purchase. Keep in mind that a high-quality rug will last longer and be a better investment in the long run. However, if you're on a tight budget, you can still find affordable options that will suit your needs.

FAQ

Q: What are the three criteria for choosing the right area-rugs?

A: When selecting an area-rug, there are three essential factors to consider: size, style, and material.

Q: Why is size important when choosing an area-rug?

A: The size of the rug plays a crucial role in determining how it will look in a room. A rug that is too small can make the space feel disjointed, while one that is too large can overpower the room. The rug should be big enough to anchor the furniture, but not so big that it covers up too much of the flooring.

Q: What style of area-rug should I choose?

A: The style of the rug should complement the overall aesthetic of the room. If the room has a lot of patterns and textures, a solid-colored rug can help balance it out. Conversely, if the room is relatively neutral, a patterned or textured rug can add interest.

Q: What materials are best for area-rugs?

A: The material of the rug will determine how it feels underfoot, how it wears over time, and how it needs to be cared for. Wool is a popular choice for its durability and softness, while synthetic fibers like nylon and polyester are easy to clean and maintain. Natural fibers like jute and sisal add texture and a natural look to a room.

Q: What are some common uses for area-rugs?

A: Area-rugs can serve multiple purposes, from adding warmth and comfort to a room to defining a space or adding a pop of color. They can also be used to protect flooring from wear and tear or to cover up unsightly stains or damage. Ultimately, the best area-rug for your space will depend on your specific needs and preferences.

Conclusions

In conclusion, finding the perfect area rug for your home can seem like a daunting task, but with the right research and approach, it can be a fun and exciting experience. After reviewing the top area rugs on the market, we recommend the LUXE WEAVERS Grey as our top pick for its high-quality materials, beautiful design, and affordable price point. Our second recommendation goes to the Modway Perplex Black/Beige for its unique geometric pattern and durable construction.

When selecting an area rug, it's important to consider the size, material, and style that will best fit your space and personal taste. Whether you're looking for a cozy shag rug for your bedroom or a durable outdoor rug for your patio, there's a perfect option out there for you. Don't be afraid to mix and match styles and patterns to create a unique and personalized look.

We hope this review has been helpful in your search for the perfect area rug. Remember to take into account your specific needs and preferences, and don't be afraid to do additional research and read customer reviews before making a final decision. Thank you for reading, and we're confident you'll find the perfect area rug to elevate your home decor.