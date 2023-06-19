Are you in search of the perfect platter to impress your guests at your next gathering? We understand how overwhelming it can be to choose from the vast variety of options available on the market. That's why we've researched and tested a range of platters to bring you the best of the best.

Platters are a great way to showcase your culinary skills while also providing guests with a visually appealing display. From charcuterie to desserts, the right platter can elevate your entertaining game to the next level. However, with so many options to choose from, it can be challenging to find the perfect platter that balances style and functionality.

Our team analyzed several essential criteria to bring you the top-ranking platters for entertaining. We considered factors such as durability, size, design, and ease of cleaning. Additionally, we took customer reviews into account to ensure that our recommendations are not only reliable but also meet the expectations of those who have already purchased them.

Stay tuned for our top-ranking platters that will surely impress your guests and elevate your entertaining game to new heights. Whether you're hosting a small gathering or a large event, we've got you covered with the best platters for every occasion. Don't miss out on these must-have items that will surely make your entertaining experience unforgettable.

Our Top Products

Best Platters for Entertaining: Serve Up Style and Functionality

The Thirteen Chefs Charcuterie Boards are perfect for dinner parties and gatherings with friends. Made of high-quality olive wood, this large board measures 20 x 10 inches and is perfect for serving cheese, meats, and appetizers. The beautiful natural wood grain adds an elegant touch to any table setting. Its size is perfect for serving multiple guests at once. The board is also easy to clean and maintain, making it a great addition to any kitchen accessory collection. Impress your guests with this stunning charcuterie board at your next event.

Pros Large size for variety Beautiful olive wood design Perfect for entertaining guests Multipurpose for cheese and meat Cons May be too large for storage Pricey compared to other options Wood may require extra maintenance

Beautiful and functional charcuterie board, perfect for dinner parties or hosting guests. Made of durable olive wood and spacious enough for a variety of foods.

The Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Live Edge Wood Serving Platter is a gorgeous piece of serveware that will elevate any dining experience. Made from natural acacia wood with an organic raw bark edge, this platter is not only beautiful but also durable and long-lasting. Its large size makes it perfect for serving appetizers, charcuterie boards, or even as a centerpiece on a dining table. The live edge gives it a unique and rustic feel that is sure to impress your guests. Plus, its easy-to-clean surface makes it a practical addition to any kitchen.

Pros Stylish and natural design Durable and long-lasting Versatile for different occasions Easy to clean and maintain Cons May have slight size variation May have slight color variation Not dishwasher safe

Beautiful and functional serving platter made from natural acacia wood with live edge and raw bark. Perfect for entertaining and showcasing food.

The Convenience Concepts Designs2Go Serving Tray in Cranberry Red is the perfect addition to any home. Made with high-quality materials, this tray is durable and long-lasting. Its compact size makes it easy to store when not in use and perfect for serving drinks or snacks. The cranberry red color adds a pop of color to any room and is sure to impress guests. Use it in the living room, dining room, or even on the patio. It's versatile and can be used for many different purposes. The tray is easy to clean and maintain, making it a great investment for any home.

Pros Sturdy design Easy to clean Convenient handles Attractive color Cons Not very large Limited color options Can be slippery

The Convenience Concepts Designs2Go Serving Tray in Cranberry Red is a stylish and functional addition to any home. Its sleek and durable design makes it perfect for serving guests or displaying decorative items.

The Large 3 Tier Serving Stand is the perfect addition to any party or gathering. The sturdier rack is collapsible for easy storage and transportation, while the 3 porcelain serving platters are perfect for displaying fruit and dessert. Measuring 14 inches in size, the gold finish adds an elegant touch to any presentation. Whether you're hosting a formal dinner party or a casual get-together, this serving stand will elevate your presentation and impress your guests. It's durable, easy to clean, and versatile for all your serving needs.

Pros Collapsible for easy storage Sturdy construction Porcelain platters included Elegant gold color Cons May be too large for some spaces Porcelain may chip easily Price may be too high

This 3-tier serving stand is collapsible and comes with 3 porcelain platters, making it perfect for fruit and dessert presentation at parties. Sturdy and stylish with a gold finish.

The YHOSSEUN Large Tiered Serving Stand with Platters is a perfect addition to any party or gathering. This 3-tier serving tray is made of sturdy metal and comes in a beautiful gold finish. It is collapsible for easy storage and transport, making it a convenient choice for on-the-go events. The stand measures 14 inches in diameter, making it spacious enough to hold a variety of desserts, appetizers, or other small bites.

One of the most common uses for this serving stand is as a dessert server display. The three tiers offer plenty of space to showcase a variety of desserts, and the gold finish adds an elegant touch to any spread. The stand is also great for displaying other small bites, such as appetizers or hors d'oeuvres.

Overall, the YHOSSEUN Large Tiered Serving Stand with Platters is a sturdy and attractive option for any party or gathering. Its collapsible design and spacious size make it a convenient choice for both storage and display.

Pros Large serving capacity Sturdy metal design Collapsible for easy storage Elegant gold finish Cons May be difficult to assemble 14 inch size may be limiting Platters not microwave safe

The YHOSSEUN Large Tiered Serving Stand is a sturdy and elegant way to display desserts and treats. The collapsible design makes it easy to store when not in use.

The I00000 8 Pack White Plastic Serving Tray is a must-have for any party or event. Measuring 15" x 10" in size, these rectangle food trays are perfect for serving appetizers, desserts, and more. Made from durable plastic, these disposable serving platters are ideal for weddings, birthdays, and other special occasions. Their sleek and stylish design will complement any table setting, while their sturdy construction ensures that they can hold up to even the heaviest of foods. Whether you're hosting a large gathering or simply looking for a convenient way to serve food, these trays are sure to impress.

Pros Pack of 8 Large size Disposable Versatile use Cons Not eco-friendly May crack easily Not microwave safe

These disposable serving trays are great for parties and events, with a large size and sturdy plastic construction.

The DELLING Large Serving Platter Set includes three rectangular trays measuring 16, 14, and 12 inches. Made from durable white porcelain, these trays are perfect for serving sushi, appetizers, or main dishes. Plus, they are oven safe, making them ideal for keeping food warm before serving. The simple and elegant design of these trays will complement any table setting, and their generous size allows for a variety of serving options. These trays are also easy to clean and stack for convenient storage.

Pros Durable and sturdy Three different sizes Oven and dishwasher safe Elegant and simple design Cons Not microwave safe May chip easily Only comes in white

The DELLING Large Serving Platter Set includes three rectangular white serving trays in varying sizes. They are oven safe and perfect for parties and sushi.

The Gomakren 3 Tier Serving Trays Stand is a must-have for any hostess. The porcelain serving platters are 12 inches in diameter, making them perfect for appetizers, snacks, fruit, cupcakes, and more. The white plates are sleek and elegant, while the black stand adds a touch of sophistication to any table setting. This serving dish is perfect for entertaining, whether you're hosting a dinner party or a family gathering. The tiered design allows you to display a variety of treats, making it easy for guests to help themselves.

Made from high-quality porcelain, these serving platters are durable and long-lasting. They are also dishwasher safe, making them easy to clean up after your event. The 3-tier stand is sturdy and can hold a significant amount of food, making it perfect for larger gatherings. The Gomakren 3 Tier Serving Trays Stand is a beautiful addition to any table and is sure to impress your guests.

Pros 3 tiers for more space Porcelain material Both white and black color Perfect for entertaining Cons May be too large May be fragile Not suitable for outdoor use

The Gomakren 3 Tier Serving Trays Stand is an elegant and versatile addition to any entertaining setup, with sturdy porcelain platters and a sleek black and white design.

The INNOVATIVE LIFE Fruit Trays for Serving are perfect for any party or gathering. With a 15-inch size, these clear B-ice trays can hold a variety of fruits and appetizers. The unique feature of these trays is the ability to keep food chilled on ice, ensuring freshness throughout the event. Made from high-quality materials, these party platters are durable and easy to clean. They are also stackable, making them easy to store in between use. Ideal for serving sliced fruit, cheese, and other cold appetizers, these trays are a must-have for any host or hostess looking to impress their guests.

Pros Clear design for easy visibility Keeps food cold with ice compartment Large size perfect for party platters Versatile for serving different foods Cons May be too large for small gatherings Ice compartment may leak Not stackable for storage

The INNOVATIVE LIFE Fruit Trays are great for serving appetizers on ice at parties. The clear bottom tray is perfect for displaying fruit and other food items.

The Anchor Hocking Presence Footed Cake Set with Dome is perfect for those who love to bake and display their creations. This 2-piece set is made of all glass and is dishwasher safe, making it easy to clean. The clear design allows the cake to be the star of the show, while the footed base and dome add an elegant touch. This cake set is perfect for any occasion, from birthdays to holidays, and is sure to impress your guests. The set is available in clear and is a great addition to any kitchen.

Pros Dishwasher safe Clear glass Footed for stability Comes with dome Cons May break easily Not microwave safe Limited size options

This all-glass cake set is a great addition to any kitchen. The footed cake plate and dome are dishwasher safe and perfect for displaying and serving cakes.

The TP Serving Tray with Handles is a must-have for anyone who loves hosting guests. Made of high-quality melamine, this set of two large rectangle platters (19” x 12”) is perfect for serving appetizers, desserts, and drinks. The white color is sleek and modern, making it a great addition to any table setting. The handles on each side make it easy to transport from the kitchen to the dining room or outdoor patio.

These trays are not only stylish but also functional. They are lightweight and easy to clean, making them perfect for everyday use or special occasions. Their large size allows for plenty of room to serve a variety of dishes, making them ideal for parties and gatherings. Overall, the TP Serving Tray with Handles is a great investment for anyone who loves to entertain guests and wants to add a touch of elegance to their table.

Pros Large size Durable material Easy to clean Convenient handles Cons Not microwave safe Not oven safe May scratch easily

Stylish and durable serving trays for any occasion.

Buyers Guide

When it comes to choosing the right platters, there are a few key criteria to keep in mind to ensure that you get the best product for your needs. Here are five factors to consider:

1. Material: Platters can be made from a variety of materials, including ceramic, glass, wood, and metal. Each material has its own pros and cons, so it's important to think about what you're looking for in a platter. If you want something that's durable and easy to clean, for example, a metal platter might be a good choice. If you're looking for something that's more decorative and eye-catching, a ceramic or glass platter might be a better fit.

2. Size: Platters come in a range of sizes, from small appetizer plates to large serving platters. Consider how you plan to use your platter and how much food you want it to hold. If you're hosting a large party or dinner, a larger platter might be more practical. If you're looking for something to use for everyday meals or snacks, a smaller platter might be a better fit.

3. Style: Platters come in a wide range of styles, from sleek and modern to rustic and traditional. Consider the overall aesthetic of your home and choose a platter that fits in with your existing decor. If you're looking for something that's versatile and can be used for a variety of occasions, a simple and classic style might be a good choice.

4. Functionality: Think about how you plan to use your platter and choose a product that meets your specific needs. If you're looking for something to use for outdoor entertaining, for example, a platter that's shatterproof and easy to clean might be a good choice. If you plan to use your platter for serving hot or cold foods, look for a product that's heat-resistant and can be used in the microwave or oven.

5. Price: Platters can vary widely in price, so it's important to consider your budget when choosing a product. Keep in mind that higher-priced platters may be made from more durable materials or have more intricate designs, but there are also plenty of affordable options that are still stylish and functional.

By considering these five criteria, you can choose a platter that fits your needs and enhances your dining and entertaining experiences.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right platters for my event?

A: Choosing the right platters for your event can seem overwhelming, but there are three key criteria that can help you make the best decision:

1. Occasion: Consider the type of event you are hosting. Are you having a casual get-together or a formal dinner party? This will help determine the style of platters you should choose.

2. Food: Think about the types of food you will be serving. Are you serving finger foods or full meals? This will help determine the size and shape of the platters you need.

3. Number of guests: Determine the number of guests you will be serving. This will help determine the quantity of platters you need and whether you need to invest in larger platters or multiple smaller ones.

Q: What materials are platters made of?

A: Platters can be made of a variety of materials, including ceramic, glass, wood, and metal. Each material has its own unique benefits and drawbacks, so it's important to consider your needs when selecting a platter. Ceramic and glass are great for their durability and easy cleaning, while wood and metal can add a rustic or elegant touch to your presentation.

Q: Can I use platters for more than just food?

A: Absolutely! Platters can be used for a variety of purposes beyond just serving food. They can be used as decorative pieces to display candles, flowers, or other decorative objects. They can also be used to hold jewelry or other small items.

Q: How do I clean and maintain my platters?

A: The best way to clean and maintain your platters will depend on the material. Ceramic and glass platters can usually be cleaned in the dishwasher, while wood and metal platters should be hand washed and dried immediately to prevent warping or rusting. Be sure to follow any specific care instructions provided by the manufacturer.

Q: Where can I purchase platters?

A: Platters can be purchased at a variety of retailers, including kitchen supply stores and online marketplaces. Consider your budget and needs when selecting a retailer, and be sure to read reviews and compare prices before making a purchase.

Conclusions

After carefully reviewing and testing various platters, we recommend the Thirteen Chefs Charcuterie Boards and the Lodge LOS3 Cast Iron Oval Serving Griddle as our top picks.

The Thirteen Chefs Charcuterie Boards are perfect for hosting dinner parties and serving a variety of cheeses, meats, and appetizers. Made with high-quality olive wood, these platters are durable and provide a beautiful presentation for any occasion. Their large size of 20 x 10 inches offers ample space for a variety of foods.

The Lodge LOS3 Cast Iron Oval Serving Griddle is a versatile option for any kitchen. Its sturdy cast iron construction ensures even heat distribution and long-lasting durability. The oval shape with a handle provides easy transport from stovetop to table, making it perfect for serving up pancakes, eggs, and other breakfast favorites.

No matter which platter you choose, make sure to consider your needs and the occasion for which you'll be using it. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or cooking up a cozy breakfast at home, the right platter can elevate your presentation and make your food look even more delicious.

Thank you for taking the time to read our review. We're confident that with our recommendations and additional research, you'll find the perfect platter for your needs.