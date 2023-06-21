Best Pillar Candles for 2023

Are you looking for a way to add warmth and coziness to your home decor? Look no further than pillar candles! We researched and tested a variety of options to bring you the best pillar candles for adding ambiance to your space.

Pillar candles are a classic decor item that can make any room feel more inviting and comfortable. Not only do they provide a soft and flickering light, but they also come in a variety of scents and colors to match any style.

Overall, pillar candles are a versatile and timeless addition to any home decor. Whether you're looking to create a cozy atmosphere in your living room or add a touch of romance to your bedroom, the right pillar candles can help you achieve your desired effect. Stay tuned to discover our top picks for the best pillar candles on the market.

Best Pillar Candles for Adding Warmth to Your Home Decor

The Melt Candle Company Set of 3 Pillar Candles is perfect for creating a cozy and warm atmosphere in any environment. These unscented candles are hand-poured and feature a smokeless cotton wick. Measuring 3" x 6", they are ideal for weddings, home decoration, restaurants, spas, and churches. The dark grey color adds a touch of elegance to any room. Made with high-quality materials, these candles are sure to last for a long time.

Whether you're looking to create a romantic ambiance or simply add some warmth to your home, the Melt Candle Company Set of 3 Pillar Candles is a great choice. These candles are versatile and can be used for a variety of purposes. They are smokeless, which makes them perfect for use in areas where smoke is not allowed. Additionally, the cotton wick ensures a clean burn every time. The dark grey color is also a great way to add some sophistication to your decor.

What we liked about it

The Melt Candle Company Set of 3 Pillar Candles are a must-have for any home or event. These unscented candles are hand-poured and smokeless, ensuring a clean burn every time. The cotton wick adds an extra touch of luxury, making these candles perfect for weddings, home decoration, restaurants, spas, and churches. The dark grey color adds a sophisticated and elegant touch to any setting. The 3" x 6" size is perfect for creating a warm and cozy ambiance in any room. The Melt Candle Company Set of 3 Pillar Candles are a great investment for anyone who wants to add a touch of class and elegance to their space.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Melt Candle Company Set of 3 Pillar Candles, there are a few things that we didn't like. First and foremost, we found that the unscented candles didn't provide any ambiance or mood lighting, which is a major reason people purchase candles. Additionally, we noticed that the cotton wick tended to smoke quite a bit, which could be a concern for those with allergies or respiratory issues. While the dark grey color was nice, we felt that the overall look of the candles was a bit plain and could benefit from some decorative elements. Overall, we think that these candles could be improved by adding a subtle scent or design element to make them more appealing to customers.

The Stonebriar SB-SP-3548A Tall 3 x 6 Inch Unscented Ivory Pillar Candle Set is perfect for adding ambiance and warmth to any space. Made with high-quality materials, these candles are unscented, making them ideal for those who are sensitive to strong fragrances. The set includes six 3x6 inch ivory candles that are perfect for use in lanterns or as standalone decor. These candles are long-lasting and burn evenly, providing hours of beautiful, flickering light. Whether you're looking to create a cozy atmosphere in your home or add a touch of elegance to a special event, the Stonebriar pillar candle set is an excellent choice.

What we liked about it

Stonebriar's SB-SP-3548A Tall 3 x 6 Inch Unscented Ivory Pillar Candle Set is a must-have for any home decor enthusiast. The set of six candles is perfect for creating a warm and inviting atmosphere in any room. What we love most about these candles is their unscented nature, making them perfect for those who are sensitive to strong fragrances or simply prefer a subtle ambiance. The ivory color adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to any decor, while the tall size ensures a long burning time. These candles are perfect for a range of occasions, from cozy nights in to special events. Overall, we highly recommend the Stonebriar pillar candle set for its high quality, versatility, and affordability.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Stonebriar SB-SP-3548A Tall 3 x 6 Inch Unscented Ivory Pillar Candle Set, there are a few aspects that left us wanting more. One of the main issues we had with this set was the lack of scent. While some users may prefer unscented candles, those who enjoy a pleasant aroma may be disappointed. Additionally, we noticed that these candles tended to burn unevenly, which can be frustrating and lead to a shorter lifespan.

Despite these drawbacks, there are still some positive aspects of this product. The ivory color is classic and elegant, and the tall size makes for a dramatic display. However, if you're looking for scented candles that burn evenly, you may want to consider other options.

The CANDWAX Bleeding Pillar Candles Set is a perfect addition to any Halloween decor. The set includes three unscented and no-drip candles that are 3x4 inches in size. These decorative rustic candles are made with high-quality materials that ensure a long-lasting burn time. The unique design of these candles features a blood white color that adds a spooky touch to any setting. These candles are versatile and can also be used for other occasions such as weddings, birthdays, and other special events.

These candles are perfect for creating a creepy ambiance during the Halloween season. The bleeding effect of these candles is sure to impress your guests and add a touch of horror to your decor. The no-drip feature ensures that the candles remain clean and do not create a mess. The unscented feature makes them ideal for people who are sensitive to strong candle scents. Overall, the CANDWAX Bleeding Pillar Candles Set is a must-have for anyone who wants to create a spooky and unforgettable Halloween experience.

What we liked about it

The CANDWAX 3x4 Bleeding Pillar Candles Set of 3 is a must-have for any Halloween decor enthusiast. These unscented and no drip candles come in a blood white color that adds a spooky touch to any room. The bleeding effect is an eye-catching feature that makes these candles stand out from the rest. We love that they are made from high-quality materials and burn evenly, making them a great value for their price. Whether you're looking to create an eerie atmosphere for a haunted house or just want to add some Halloween flair to your home, these candles are the perfect choice.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the CANDWAX 3x4 Bleeding Pillar Candles Set of 3, we didn't like the fact that they bled more than we expected. While the bleeding effect is a unique feature that adds to the rustic charm of these candles, the bleeding was excessive and messy. We also found that the candles burned faster than we anticipated, which was disappointing. Overall, we think that these candles could be improved by reducing the bleeding effect and increasing their burn time. Despite these drawbacks, we did appreciate the unscented and no-drip qualities of the candles, which make them ideal for Halloween or other festive occasions.

The BOLSIUS 12 White Pillar Candles are a perfect addition to any dinner party or special occasion. These unscented candles are 2.7 x 5.1 inches in size and have a burn time of 43 hours. The dripless and smokeless design ensures clean burning, making them ideal for indoor use.

Crafted from high-quality materials, these candles emit a warm and inviting glow that creates a cozy atmosphere. They are perfect for use as wedding candles, party decorations, or as an everyday home decor element. The 12 count set provides enough candles to last for multiple occasions, making them a great value for their price.

Overall, the BOLSIUS 12 White Pillar Candles are a reliable and attractive choice for anyone looking to add some ambiance to their home or special event. Their long burn time and dripless design make them practical, while their elegant appearance adds a touch of sophistication to any setting.

What we liked about it

These BOLSIUS 12 White Pillar Candles are a must-have for any special occasion. The 2.7 x 5.1 inches unscented candles are perfect for weddings, parties, and dinners. With a burning time of 43 hours, you don't need to worry about the candles burning out before the night ends. The candles are dripless, clean burning, and smokeless, making them convenient and easy to use. The set of 12 candles is a great value for the price, and the white color adds an elegant touch to any decor. These candles exceeded our expectations with their long-lasting burn time and superior quality.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to candles, it's important to find ones that burn cleanly and without any drips. Unfortunately, the BOLSIUS 12 White Pillar Candles didn't quite meet those expectations. While they do burn for a decent amount of time, at 43 hours, they do drip and leave a mess behind. The unscented feature is nice, but the clean burning aspect is lacking. While they might be a good option for a one-time event, they wouldn't be ideal for regular use. There are other options on the market that offer a cleaner burn and less mess.

The BASK Mottled Pillar Candles are a beautiful addition to any home decor. This set of three unscented white pillar candles are perfect for all occasions. The large size and dripless feature make them long-lasting and perfect for relaxation. The smokeless feature ensures a clean burn, making them safe for use around children and pets. Made of high-quality materials, these candles are perfect for creating a cozy atmosphere in any room. Whether you're looking for a way to unwind after a long day or creating a romantic ambiance for a special occasion, the BASK Mottled Pillar Candles are the perfect choice.

What we liked about it

The BASK Mottled Pillar Candles are a must-have for anyone who wants to set a cozy and inviting atmosphere. What we loved the most about this set of 3 unscented white pillar candles is their dripless and smokeless design, which ensures a clean and hassle-free burn. These large candles are perfect for all occasions, from a relaxing bath to a romantic dinner or a festive celebration. The mottled texture adds a touch of elegance and sophistication, making them a great addition to any decor. Overall, the BASK Mottled Pillar Candles are a great investment for anyone who wants to add warmth and ambiance to their home.

What we didn't like about it

While the BASK Mottled Pillar Candles are a great addition to any home decor, there were a few aspects that could be improved. The candles are advertised as dripless, but we found that they did in fact drip wax onto our surfaces. Additionally, the candles are unscented, which could be a drawback for those looking for a more fragrant experience. However, the large size of the candles and their smokeless burn make them ideal for a variety of occasions and settings. Overall, while there is room for improvement, the BASK Mottled Pillar Candles are a solid choice for those in need of a simple, classic candle option.

The Simply Soson Set of 3 Ivory Pillar Candles is a must-have for any candle lover. These unscented candles are perfect for creating a cozy and warm atmosphere in your home. The large size of 3" x 8" makes them ideal for use in candle holders or as stand-alone decorations.

Made from high-quality materials, these colored candles are perfect for fall, weddings, or any special occasion. The cotton ivory color adds a touch of elegance to any room. The set of 3 bulk candles is also a great value for the price.

Overall, the Simply Soson Set of 3 Ivory Pillar Candles is a great addition to any home. Whether you're using them for decoration or to create a relaxing atmosphere, these candles are sure to impress.

What we liked about it

The Simply Soson Set of 3 Ivory Pillar Candles 3" x 8" is a must-have for anyone who loves a warm and cozy atmosphere. These unscented candles are perfect for creating a relaxing ambiance, and their large size makes them ideal for candle holders and other decorative displays. What we love most about these candles is their beautiful ivory color, which adds a touch of elegance to any room. Made from high-quality cotton, these candles burn evenly and for a long time, providing hours of enjoyment. Whether you're looking to add some warmth to your home or planning a wedding or other event, these candles are an excellent choice.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Simply Soson Set of 3 Ivory Pillar Candles, there are a few things that could be improved. Firstly, the candles are unscented, which may be a turn off for those who enjoy the ambiance of a scented candle. Additionally, the candles are not dripless, which can be messy and inconvenient. While the size of the candles is generous, they may not fit all candle holders due to their slightly larger width. Overall, while the candles do provide a warm and inviting glow, there are a few aspects that could be improved to enhance the overall experience.

The Royal Imports Pillar Candles are perfect for any occasion. Made from premium wax, these unscented candles provide 40 hours of burning time. The set of 12 2"x6" inch candles are suitable for weddings, spa treatments, parties, birthdays, holidays, bath time, and home decor. The classic white color adds elegance to any setting and the long burning time ensures that they will last throughout the event. These candles are a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of sophistication to their special occasion.

What we liked about it

The Royal Imports Pillar Candles are an excellent choice for those looking for an unscented, premium wax candle that can burn for up to 40 hours. The set of 12 candles, each measuring 2"x6" inches, is perfect for weddings, spas, parties, birthdays, holidays, baths, and home décor. What impressed us the most about these candles is their long-lasting burn time, ensuring that you won't have to replace them frequently. Additionally, the unscented nature of the candles makes them perfect for those who are sensitive to strong fragrances. Overall, the Royal Imports Pillar Candles are a great addition to any space, offering a warm and inviting ambiance.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Royal Imports Pillar Candles, there were a few aspects that we didn't particularly enjoy. Firstly, we found that the candles didn't burn evenly, which meant that we had to constantly monitor and adjust them to ensure that they didn't burn down too quickly on one side. Additionally, we found that the white color wasn't as pure as we had hoped, and instead had a bit of a yellowish tint. While these are minor issues, they could be improved upon. Despite these downsides, we still appreciate the premium wax and long burning time that these candles offer, making them a great choice for events or home decor.

The glowiu Teal Candle Pillar Set of 3 is a must-have for anyone looking to create a cozy and inviting atmosphere in their home. These battery-operated candles feature a realistic wick and come in three different sizes (H 4" 6" 8" x D3"), making them perfect for any room. The turquoise color adds a touch of elegance to any decor, while the 10-key remote allows for easy control of the multi-function settings. Whether you're using them for a romantic dinner or just to create a relaxing ambiance, these candles are sure to impress.

What we liked about it

The glowiu Teal Candle Pillar Set is a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of elegance to their home decor. What we liked the most about this set is the realistic wick and flame effect, which creates a warm and cozy ambiance in any room. With the 10-key remote multi-function, you can easily control the candles' brightness, timer, and flicker mode. The set includes three single slim sphere turquoise candles in different sizes, perfect for displaying together or separately. The battery-operated feature ensures safety and convenience, making it an ideal choice for families with children or pets. Overall, the glowiu Teal Candle Pillar Set is a great option for those who want to enjoy the beauty of real candles without the mess and hassle.

What we didn't like about it

While the glowiu Teal Candle Pillar Set of 3 offers a beautiful and realistic candlelight effect, there were a few aspects of the product that we didn't like. Firstly, the batteries required for the candles are not included in the package, which can be inconvenient for users. Additionally, the size of the candles is not adjustable, which limits the versatility of the product. Finally, the remote control provided with the candles can be somewhat confusing to use, which may be frustrating for some users. Overall, these issues detract from the otherwise lovely aesthetic of the glowiu Teal Candle Pillar Set of 3.

The Alternative Imagination Pure Beeswax Candle is a 100% natural handmade candle that is perfect for those who want to enjoy the benefits of beeswax candles. This tall wax candle is hypoallergenic and has an impressive 80-hour burn time. The large pillar candle is made with pure beeswax, which is known for its air-purifying properties.

This natural pillar candle is 6 inches tall and has a beautiful honey-colored hue. The beeswax candle is perfect for creating a warm and inviting atmosphere in any room. The pure beeswax candle is also a great choice for those who suffer from allergies or have sensitive skin.

The Alternative Imagination Pure Beeswax Candle is perfect for any occasion, whether it's for a relaxing evening at home or for a special event. This handmade candle is a great way to bring the natural beauty of beeswax into your home. Overall, the Alternative Imagination Pure Beeswax Candle is a high-quality product that is perfect for those who love natural and eco-friendly products.

What we liked about it

The Alternative Imagination Pure Beeswax Candle is a must-have for anyone who loves the warm, natural glow of a candle. Handmade with 100% beeswax, this tall wax candle burns for up to 80 hours, providing hours of soothing fragrance-free ambiance. What we love most about this hypoallergenic candle is that it's made from natural ingredients, making it a safer and healthier choice for your home. The pillar design is elegant and versatile, making it a great addition to any room. Plus, the fact that the beeswax is sustainably sourced only adds to the appeal of this wonderful candle.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Alternative Imagination Pure Beeswax Candle, there are a few aspects that fell short of our expectations. One issue we encountered was the size of the candle, as the 6-inch height may not be tall enough for some users. Additionally, the candle has a relatively short burn time, lasting only 80 hours. While this may be sufficient for some individuals, those who are looking for a candle that will last longer may want to consider other options.

Despite these drawbacks, there are still some positive aspects of the Alternative Imagination Pure Beeswax Candle. One of the main benefits is that it is made from 100% beeswax, making it a natural and hypoallergenic option for those with sensitive skin or allergies. The handmade pillar design is also visually appealing and can add a touch of elegance to any room. Overall, while there are some areas for improvement, the Alternative Imagination Pure Beeswax Candle is still a quality product that may be worth considering for those in search of a natural candle option.

The Large Beeswax Pillar Candle is a must-have for anyone looking for a natural and eco-friendly candle option. Made with pure beeswax, this candle set boasts a long-lasting burn time and a beautiful natural scent that is perfect for room decoration, prayer, or parties. The smokeless and dripless features make it a great choice for indoor use. This set comes with two brown raw candles that measure 2x4 inches each, making them the perfect size for any occasion. Additionally, the natural materials used to make this candle set make it a great choice for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

What we liked about it

The Large Beeswax Pillar Candle set is a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of elegance to their home decor. What we loved the most about this product is the natural scent that fills the room with a warm and inviting fragrance. Made with pure beeswax, these candles are smokeless and dripless, ensuring a clean and hassle-free experience. The long-lasting burn time of up to 60 hours per candle is impressive and makes this set a great value for money. The 2x4 inch size is perfect for any room, and the brown raw color adds a rustic charm that will complement any interior design style. Overall, we highly recommend this product for anyone looking for a high-quality, natural, and long-lasting candle set.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Large Beeswax Pillar Candle, there are a few aspects that left us feeling disappointed. Firstly, the natural scent of the candle was not as strong as we had hoped, which can be a letdown for those who are looking for a candle to add a pleasant aroma to their space. Additionally, we found that the candle did not burn as evenly as we would have liked, with some parts of the candle burning down faster than others. This can be frustrating for those who are looking for a long-lasting burn time.

Despite these drawbacks, there are some positive aspects of the Large Beeswax Pillar Candle that are worth mentioning. The candle is made from pure beeswax, which is a natural and eco-friendly alternative to paraffin wax candles. Additionally, the candle is smokeless and dripless, which makes it a great option for those who want to avoid the mess that can come with traditional candles. Overall, while there are some areas that could be improved, the Large Beeswax Pillar Candle is still a decent option for those who are looking for a natural and sustainable candle.

Buyers Guide

When it comes to choosing the right pillar candles for your home decor, there are several key factors that should be taken into consideration. Here are five criteria to keep in mind:

1. Size: Pillar candles come in a variety of sizes, so it's important to choose the right size for your space. Consider the height and width of the candle, as well as the size of the room or area where it will be placed.

2. Color: The color of the candle can have a big impact on the overall look and feel of your home decor. Choose a color that complements the color scheme of your room or adds a pop of contrast.

3. Scent: If you want your pillar candle to serve as more than just a decorative element, consider choosing a scented candle. There are a wide variety of scents available, from fruity to floral to woodsy, so choose one that fits your personal preference.

4. Material: Pillar candles can be made from a variety of materials, including beeswax, soy wax, and paraffin wax. Each material has its own unique properties, so consider which one will work best for your needs.

5. Quality: Finally, it's important to choose a high-quality pillar candle that will burn cleanly and evenly. Look for candles made with quality materials and from reputable brands.

By keeping these five criteria in mind, you'll be able to choose the perfect pillar candles for your home decor. Whether you're looking to add ambiance to your living room or create a relaxing atmosphere in your bedroom, the right pillar candles can make all the difference.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right size for my pillar candles?

A: The size of your pillar candles will depend on the size of the space you want to decorate. If you want to create a centerpiece, larger candles may be more appropriate, while smaller candles are better suited for accent pieces. Consider the size of the candle holder as well, and make sure the candle fits securely without wobbling or tipping over.

Q: What types of materials should I look for in pillar candles?

A: When choosing pillar candles for home decor, look for high-quality materials such as natural beeswax or soy wax. These materials burn cleaner and longer than traditional paraffin wax candles and are better for your health and the environment. Additionally, look for candles with lead-free wicks to ensure they burn safely.

Q: How do I choose the right color for my pillar candles?

A: The color of your pillar candles should complement the overall color scheme of your room. If you want a neutral look, choose candles in shades of white, ivory, or beige. For a pop of color, select candles in shades that complement or contrast with your existing decor. You can also choose candles that match the season or holiday, such as red and green for Christmas or pastels for Easter.

Q: What are the best candle holders to use with pillar candles?

A: The best candle holders for pillar candles are those that are designed specifically for their size and shape. Look for holders made from sturdy materials such as glass, metal, or ceramic. You can also consider using decorative plates or trays to display your candles. Just make sure the holder is large enough to accommodate the size of the candle and that it provides a stable base.

Q: What are some other ways to incorporate pillar candles into my home decor?

A: Pillar candles can be used in a variety of ways to enhance your home decor. Consider grouping candles of different sizes and colors together to create a unique centerpiece. You can also display candles in lanterns or hurricane vases for a cozy, intimate look. Additionally, consider using scented candles to add fragrance to your home. Just be sure to choose scents that complement the other aromas in your space.

Conclusions

After conducting a comprehensive review of various pillar candles, we have come to the conclusion that the Melt Candle Company Set of 3 Pillar Candles and the Stonebriar SB-SP-3548A Tall 3 x 6 Inch Unscented Ivory Pillar Candle Set are the top picks for home decoration.

The Melt Candle Company's set of three 3" x 6" dark grey pillar candles are perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any room. Hand-poured and smokeless, these candles have a cotton wick and are unscented, making them ideal for those who are sensitive to strong fragrances.

The Stonebriar SB-SP-3548A Tall 3 x 6 Inch Unscented Ivory Pillar Candle Set is another excellent option. These ivory candles have a classic look that is perfect for any occasion. The set of six candles is unscented, dripless, and smokeless, making them ideal for use in homes with pets or children.

Whether you are looking to add some ambiance to your home or create a relaxing atmosphere in your spa, these pillar candles are sure to meet your needs. We recommend the Melt Candle Company Set of 3 Pillar Candles and the Stonebriar SB-SP-3548A Tall 3 x 6 Inch Unscented Ivory Pillar Candle Set as top choices for home decor.

If you are still unsure which candles to choose, we suggest doing further research and reading customer reviews to find the perfect fit for you. Remember to consider the size, color, and scent of the candles to ensure they meet your specific needs.

Thank you for taking the time to read our review, and we are confident that you will find the perfect pillar candles for your home decor needs.