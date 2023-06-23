If you're a fan of a refreshing drink, then you likely appreciate a good drinking jar. From iced tea to lemonade, drinking jars are a versatile and stylish way to enjoy your favorite cold beverages. We researched and tested many drinking jars, evaluating them for their durability, style, and functionality.

Drinking jars have been a popular choice for many years now, and it's easy to see why. They offer a charming rustic feel that adds character to summer barbecues or picnics with friends and family, while also being a practical choice for everyday use. However, with so many options on the market, it can be challenging to choose the right one for your needs.

Best Drinking Jars for 2023

What we liked about it

The Travel Glass Drinking Bottle Mason Jar is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reusable, eco-friendly water bottle. We were impressed with the 16-ounce size and airtight plastic lids that ensure your beverages stay fresh for longer. These bottles are perfect for juicing, smoothies, kombucha, tea, and other homemade beverages. We also appreciated the black lids that give the bottles a sleek and modern look. Overall, we found these bottles to be durable, leak-proof, and easy to clean. If you're in the market for a high-quality glass water bottle, the Travel Glass Drinking Bottle Mason Jar is definitely worth considering.

What we didn't like about it

We found that the Travel Glass Drinking Bottle Mason Jar 16 Ounce [6-Pack] had a few aspects that could be improved upon. Firstly, the plastic airtight lids were not very durable and tended to crack easily. This was a problem for us, as we wanted to use the bottles for travel, and having a leak-proof lid was essential. Additionally, we found that the black lids were prone to staining and discoloration over time.

Despite these issues, we did appreciate the reusable aspect of the glass bottles and the convenience of having a set of six. We also found the size to be perfect for carrying around on-the-go. Overall, we think that the Travel Glass Drinking Bottle Mason Jar 16 Ounce [6-Pack] could benefit from more durable lids that are resistant to cracking and staining.

What we liked about it

The SIEROZUR 64oz Glass Water Bottle is a game changer for those looking to stay hydrated throughout the day. The key features that stand out are the straw and handle lid, making it easy to drink on the go, and the motivational time markers that encourage you to drink more water. The silicone sleeve provides a non-slip grip and added protection for the glass bottle. The 64oz capacity is perfect for those who are always on the move and don't have time to refill their water bottle constantly. Overall, the SIEROZUR Glass Water Bottle delivers on its promises and is a great investment for anyone looking to improve their daily water intake.

What we didn't like about it

One issue we had with the SIEROZUR 64oz Glass Water Bottle with Straw and Handle Lid Half Gallon Motivational Glass Bottle with Silicone Sleeve and Time Marker Large Reusable Sports Water Jug for Gym Home Workout 64oz Amber was the weight of the bottle. When filled with water, it can become quite heavy and cumbersome to carry around. Additionally, the time markers on the bottle can be difficult to read, especially when the bottle is full. It would be helpful if the time markers were larger and more visible to make it easier to track water intake. Despite these drawbacks, the bottle is still a great option for those looking for a large, reusable water bottle with motivational reminders to stay hydrated.

What we liked about it

If you're looking for a high-quality and stylish water bottle, look no further than the KYTFFU 42oz/56oz/64oz Glass Water Bottles with Straw. The motivational glass bottle comes with a silicone sleeve and time marker, making it the perfect companion for the gym, home, or office. The leakproof design ensures that you won't have to worry about spills or leaks, while the large capacity means you can stay hydrated throughout the day without constantly refilling. The straw is a convenient addition, making it easy to drink on the go. Overall, this is a great water bottle that combines functionality with style.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the KYTFFU Glass Water Bottles, there are a few aspects that we didn't love. Firstly, the straw can be difficult to clean thoroughly, which could lead to a buildup of bacteria over time. Additionally, the silicone sleeve doesn't provide the most secure grip, and we found that the bottle can slip out of our hands easily. Finally, the time markers on the bottle can be difficult to read, which defeats the purpose of having them in the first place.

However, there are still plenty of positive aspects to these bottles. The leakproof design means we can toss them in our bag without worrying about spills, and the large size is perfect for staying hydrated all day long. The motivational phrases on the bottle are also a nice touch, and the amber color looks sleek and stylish. Overall, while there are some areas for improvement, the KYTFFU Glass Water Bottles are still a solid choice for anyone looking to up their hydration game.

What we liked about it

Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit is a game-changer for those who struggle with getting every last drop out of their favorite lotions, shampoos, and condiments. The kit comes in a 2-pack and is BPA-free and dishwasher safe. What impressed us the most about this product is how easy it is to use. Simply flip your bottle upside down, attach the Flip-It! cap onto the bottle's neck, and watch as the contents flow smoothly to the bottom. The key feature of this product is its ability to save you money by using every last drop of your favorite products. It also makes it more convenient by eliminating the need to shake and struggle with the bottle. We found that the Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit exceeded our expectations and is a must-have for anyone who wants to get the most out of their products.

What we didn't like about it

While Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit is a useful product, there are some aspects that could be improved. One issue we found was that the flip cap is not always secure, which can result in leakage. Additionally, the kit may not fit all bottle sizes, making it less versatile than expected. However, the product is dishwasher safe and BPA free, which is a positive feature. Despite its flaws, Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit can still be a helpful tool for getting every last drop out of your lotions, shampoos, and kitchen condiments.

What we liked about it

Veegoal Glass Water Bottles are a game-changer for anyone who wants a sustainable and safe way to hydrate on the go. The 25 oz bottle is made of high-quality borosilicate glass and is free of harmful BPA. The non-slip silicone sleeve provides a secure grip, and the bamboo lid adds a touch of natural elegance. The stainless steel leak-proof lid ensures that your drink stays fresh and spill-free. We love the Olive color option, which is perfect for both men and women. This bottle is not only good for the environment, but it also makes a fashion statement!

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the veegoal Glass Water Bottles 25 Oz Olive, there are a few aspects that were disappointing. Firstly, the bamboo lid doesn't seal as tightly as it should, which can lead to leaks and spills. Additionally, the non-slip silicone sleeve can be difficult to remove for cleaning, making it a hassle to maintain the bottle's hygiene. While the bottle is marketed as being suitable for both men and women, the olive color may not appeal to everyone's taste. Overall, these small issues detract from what could be a great product.

What we liked about it

The Vintage Water Bottles are a must-have for anyone who loves to enjoy their drinks on-the-go. We were impressed with the square shape and clear glass design, which not only looks stylish but also makes it easy to see what's inside. The 16oz size is perfect for holding a variety of drinks, including kombucha, tea, and homemade juice. With 20 bottles in a pack, it's a great value for those who want to stock up or share with friends. The lids are easy to snap on and off, making it convenient to use while traveling or commuting. Overall, we highly recommend these reusable glass bottles for their durability, versatility, and eco-friendliness.

What we didn't like about it

We were disappointed with the Vintage Water Bottles for a few reasons. Firstly, the lids were difficult to screw on tightly, which led to leaks and spills. Secondly, the glass was quite thin and fragile, and we felt nervous about carrying them around in a bag or backpack. Lastly, we found the square shape of the bottles to be uncomfortable to hold and drink from, especially when compared to round bottles. While the bottles were reusable and eco-friendly, we would recommend looking for alternatives with more secure lids and sturdier glass.

What we liked about it

The MUKOKO Half Gallon/64 oz Glass Water Bottle is a game-changer for those looking to stay hydrated throughout the day. With its motivational time marker reminder and convenient straw and lid, this bottle makes it easy to track your water intake and sip on-the-go. The 100% leakproof design and silicone sleeve ensure durability and protection, while the BPA-free construction guarantees peace of mind. The amber color adds a stylish touch, making it perfect for fitness and sports enthusiasts. Overall, the MUKOKO water bottle is a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their hydration routine.

What we didn't like about it

While the MUKOKO Half Gallon Glass Water Bottle has some impressive features, there were a few aspects of the product that we found lacking. The silicone sleeve, while helpful for grip, tended to slip down the bottle and required frequent readjustment. Additionally, the time marker reminders on the bottle were difficult to read due to the font size and color. We also found that the straw was a bit too short for comfortable drinking. Overall, while the MUKOKO Half Gallon Glass Water Bottle is a decent choice for those looking for a large, leakproof water bottle with motivational features, there are some areas that could be improved for a better user experience.

What we liked about it

The W&P Porter Glass Water Bottle with Protective Silicone Sleeve in Terrazzo Blush is a stunning and practical reusable bottle that you'll love taking on-the-go. We were impressed by the 20-ounce capacity, which is perfect for keeping you hydrated throughout the day. The protective silicone sleeve not only adds a pop of color but also provides a secure grip and prevents breakage. This bottle is perfect for coffee, tea, or water and is easy to clean and hand wash. The Terrazzo Blush design is beautiful and unique, making it a statement piece wherever you go. Overall, we highly recommend this portable, reusable bottle for anyone who wants to stay hydrated in style.

What we didn't like about it

When using the W&P Porter Glass Water Bottle with Protective Silicone Sleeve, we found that the lid was difficult to twist on and off. This made it challenging to refill the bottle quickly, which can be frustrating when you're on the go. Additionally, the silicone sleeve, while protective, can be a bit slippery, making it hard to hold onto the bottle with wet or sweaty hands. However, we did appreciate the stylish Terrazzo Blush design and the fact that it's a reusable bottle that can be used for both hot and cold drinks. Overall, we think the W&P Porter Glass Water Bottle has some great features, but could benefit from some improvements to the lid and sleeve.

What we liked about it

Nefeeko 32 oz Glass Water Bottles with Straw is the perfect solution for those looking for a durable and eco-friendly water bottle. The bottle is BPA-free and comes with a silicone sleeve that makes it easy to grip. The time marker on the bottle is a great way to stay on track with hydration goals, and the straw makes it easy to drink on the go. The bamboo lid and spout lid add to the sleek design of the bottle. Plus, the leak-proof feature ensures that there are no spills or messes. Overall, this bottle is a great investment for anyone looking to stay hydrated and reduce their carbon footprint.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Nefeeko 32 oz Glass Water Bottles with Straw, there are a few things that we didn't like. Firstly, the straw can be difficult to clean and can develop mold if not cleaned properly. Additionally, the time marker on the bottle is not very durable and can fade over time. Finally, the spout lid can sometimes leak if not closed properly. However, despite these issues, the bottle is still a great option for those looking for a reusable and eco-friendly way to stay hydrated. The silicone sleeve and bamboo lid are both high-quality and the motivational quotes on the bottle are a nice touch.

What we liked about it

These 12-Pack Bulk Empty Plastic Reusable Juice /Water Bottles are a fantastic choice for those who want to enjoy their favorite smoothies on-the-go. We love how sturdy and durable these bottles are, making them perfect for daily use. The black lids are easy to screw on and off and provide a secure and leak-proof seal. Plus, at 400ml, they are the perfect size for a satisfying drink. We also appreciate how versatile these bottles are, as they can be used for sensory crafts and calming bottles. Overall, we highly recommend these bottles for anyone looking for a reliable and reusable drink container.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the 12-Pack Bulk Empty Plastic Reusable Juice/Water Bottles, we found a few areas that could be improved upon. Firstly, the black lids can be difficult to twist on and off, which can be frustrating when you're in a hurry. Additionally, the bottles are not the most durable and can crack easily if dropped.

To improve the product, we suggest including lids that are easier to manipulate and making the bottles more durable. Despite these drawbacks, we do appreciate the versatility of these bottles, which work well for smoothies, sensory crafts, and calming bottles. Overall, the 12-Pack Bulk Empty Plastic Reusable Juice/Water Bottles have their pros and cons, but could be made even better with a few small tweaks.

FAQ

Q: What size drinking jar should I choose?

A: The size of your drinking jar depends on your intended use. If you’re purchasing jars for cocktails or other alcoholic beverages, a 16-ounce jar may be appropriate. For water or non-alcoholic drinks, a smaller 8-ounce jar may suffice. Consider the size of your hand as well, as you want a jar that is comfortable to hold and drink from.

Q: Are drinking jars dishwasher safe?

A: It depends on the material of the jar. Glass drinking jars are generally dishwasher safe, but metal or plastic jars may not be. Check the manufacturer’s instructions before putting your drinking jars in the dishwasher. If you’re unsure, it’s best to hand wash your jars to prevent any damage.

Q: Can I use drinking jars for canning or preserving food?

A: No, drinking jars are not suitable for canning or preserving food. They are not designed to withstand the high heat and pressure that is required for canning. Instead, look for jars specifically designed for canning or preserving, which will have airtight seals and be made of materials that can withstand the necessary heat and pressure.

Conclusions

In conclusion, after thorough research and testing of various drinking jars, we highly recommend the Travel Glass Drinking Bottle Mason Jar 16 Ounce [6-Pack] and the SIEROZUR 64oz Glass Water Bottle with Straw and Handle Lid Half Gallon. Both products are made of high-quality glass and come with convenient features like airtight lids, silicone sleeves for grip, and time markers for tracking water intake. The Travel Glass Drinking Bottle Mason Jar 16 Ounce [6-Pack] is perfect for individuals who are always on-the-go and want to keep their drinks fresh and healthy. The SIEROZUR 64oz Glass Water Bottle with Straw and Handle Lid Half Gallon, on the other hand, is ideal for those who need a large-capacity water bottle for their workout sessions or daily hydration needs. With these drinking jars, you can enjoy your favorite beverages without worrying about plastic waste or harmful chemicals. Don't hesitate to try them out for yourself and discover the benefits of using glass drinking jars.