Best Mattress Toppers for 2023

When it comes to getting a good night's sleep, the right mattress topper can make all the difference. That's why we researched and tested a wide variety of toppers to come up with the best options for you. We looked at essential criteria such as comfort, support, durability, and breathability to ensure we found the top-performing toppers out there.

Having a quality mattress topper is important for a number of reasons. For starters, it can help to extend the life of your mattress while giving you the added comfort and support you need for a better night's sleep. A good topper can also help to reduce pressure points, alleviate pain, and regulate temperature, making it a worthwhile investment for anyone looking to improve their sleep.

However, with so many options to choose from, finding the right mattress topper can be a challenge. That's why we put in the time and effort to test and analyze a wide range of products so that you don't have to. Whether you're looking for something that's soft and plush or firm and supportive, we've got you covered. So, without further ado, let's dive into our top picks for the best mattress topper of 2023.

Our Top Picks

Best Mattress Topper for 2023

The Mandarin Home Collection Ultra Soft Rayon Derived from Bamboo Plush Mattress Topper is a premium mattress pad designed to provide ultimate comfort and support. Made from high-quality materials including bamboo and plush fiberfill, this topper is perfect for those looking for a luxurious sleeping experience. The topper is available in Cal King size and comes in a classic white color. It is extremely soft to the touch and provides excellent cushioning for a peaceful night's sleep. Whether you have a firm or a soft mattress, this mattress topper will instantly transform your sleeping experience and provide you with the ultimate relaxation.

Pros Ultra soft Bamboo-derived material Plush and comfortable Fits Cal King mattress Cons May not fit all mattresses May not provide enough support Might be too warm

The Upper East Collection 3 Inch Down Alternative Featherbed Mattress Topper brings a luxurious feel to any bed. The ultra-plush 100% long-staple cotton pillowtop bed topper is filled with a down alternative that feels like real feathers. This king-sized topper is three inches thick, adding extra cushioning and support to your mattress. The topper is designed to be hypoallergenic, making it ideal for those with allergies or sensitive skin. This topper is perfect for those who want to add an extra layer of comfort to their bed or for those who want to prolong the life of their mattress.

Pros Ultra plush comfort High-quality materials Easy to install Provides extra support Cons May be too soft Expensive May slide around

The Furinno Angeland 2-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a great addition to any bed. The twin-sized topper is made with gel-infused memory foam, which helps regulate temperature and keep you cool while you sleep. It is also designed to provide support to your body, relieving pressure points and reducing pain. The topper is easy to install and fits snugly over your mattress. It is also made with high-quality materials, ensuring its durability and longevity. This topper is perfect for anyone looking to improve the comfort and support of their bed.

Pros Gel infused for cooling Memory foam for comfort Affordable Easy to install Cons May be too soft Chemical smell May not fit all beds

The Linenspa 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a game-changer for those who struggle with uncomfortable sleeping arrangements. This topper is infused with gel, which helps regulate temperature and keep you cool throughout the night. The CertiPUR-US certification ensures that the foam is free from harmful chemicals and safe for use. The Queen size is perfect for most standard beds and provides extra cushioning and support. Whether you have an old mattress that needs some love or you simply want to upgrade your sleeping experience, this topper is a must-have.

The most common uses of the Linenspa 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper include enhancing the comfort of an old mattress, improving the support of a too-soft mattress, and regulating temperature. The gel infusion and breathable design make this topper ideal for those who tend to overheat during the night. The 3-inch thickness provides ample cushioning without sacrificing support, making it a great value for the price. Whether you're a side sleeper, back sleeper, or stomach sleeper, this topper will transform your sleeping experience for the better.

Pros Comfortable Gel-infused CertiPUR-US certified Affordable Cons May not fit all mattresses May be too soft for some May have a slight odor

The Lucid 2 Inch Mattress Topper Queen is a CertiPur certified memory foam topper infused with gel for added comfort. The 5 zone design provides targeted support to different areas of the body, ensuring a more restful sleep. The topper is also infused with lavender scent for a calming effect. It fits snugly on a queen size mattress and is 2 inches thick. This topper is perfect for those who want to enhance their sleeping experience and wake up feeling refreshed. It is also great for those who suffer from back pain or discomfort during sleep.

Pros Soft and comfortable 5-zone gel infusion CertiPur certified foam Lavender scent Cons May be too soft Retains heat May have odor

The Best Price Mattress 1.5 Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper is the perfect addition to a comfortable night's sleep. With its cooling gel infusion and CertiPUR-US certification, this topper is both comfortable and safe. The topper is available in Twin XL size and features a blue color. Its 1.5-inch thickness provides the perfect balance of support and softness. The topper is made from high-quality materials and is designed to provide exceptional comfort for years to come. It is perfect for use in dorm rooms, guest rooms, or any room in the house where a comfortable night's sleep is a must.

Users of the Best Price Mattress 1.5 Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper have reported improved sleep quality and reduced back pain. The topper's cooling gel infusion helps regulate body temperature, ensuring a comfortable night's sleep. The topper's CertiPUR-US certification means that it is made without harmful chemicals and is safe for you and your family. Whether you're looking for a way to improve your sleep quality or simply want to add extra comfort to your existing mattress, the Best Price Mattress 1.5 Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper is the perfect choice.

Pros Cooling gel infusion Ventilated memory foam CertiPUR-US certified Affordable price Cons May be too firm May have odor Only 1.5 inches thick

The Best Price Mattress 3 Inch Egg Crate Memory Foam Mattress Topper with Soothing Lavender Infusion is the perfect addition to any bed. This topper is CertiPUR-US certified, ensuring that it is made without harmful chemicals. The egg crate design provides support for all sleeping positions, while the lavender infusion promotes relaxation and better sleep. The topper is available in queen size and is 3 inches thick. It is made of high-quality memory foam that conforms to the body for maximum comfort. Whether you're looking to add comfort to a firm mattress or revive an old one, this topper is a great choice.

Pros Comfortable Lavender infusion CertiPUR-US certified Affordable Cons Strong odor Not very thick May not fit all mattresses

The Bamboo Twin Mattress Topper is a great addition to any bed. Made from bamboo, this topper is breathable and cooling, making it perfect for warm sleepers. It also provides back pain relief, thanks to its thick and comfortable pillow top. The deep pockets ensure that it fits mattresses ranging from 8-20 inches, and it is hypoallergenic, making it perfect for those with allergies. At 39x75 inches, it is the perfect size for a twin bed. Upgrade your sleeping experience with the Bamboo Twin Mattress Topper.

Pros Cooling and breathable Back pain relief Fits deep mattresses Hypoallergenic Cons May not fit all Might be too thick May slide around

The Mattress Pad - Pillow Topper is an excellent addition to any bed. It stretches to 18” deep pocket, fitting mattresses up to 8”-21”. The topper is designed with cooling technology to keep you cool during the night. The soft and breathable mattress protector cover provides an extra layer of comfort while protecting your mattress from spills, stains, and allergens. The gray queen size is a perfect fit for those looking for a comfortable and stylish mattress topper that is easy to care for. This topper is perfect for those who want a luxurious sleep experience without breaking the bank.

Pros Soft and breathable Fits up to 18” mattress Cooling bed topper Easy to use Cons May slide around Noisy material May not fit all mattresses

The COONP Queen Mattress Topper is the perfect addition to any bed. With its extra-thick pillowtop and 400TC cotton cover, this topper is both cooling and plush. The 3D snow down alternative fill provides the ultimate comfort, making it feel like you're sleeping on a cloud. The deep pocket design ensures a secure fit on mattresses ranging from 8-21 inches, while the white color adds a touch of elegance to any bedroom.

This mattress topper is perfect for those looking to add an extra layer of comfort to their bed. It's also great for those who suffer from back pain or other sleep-related issues. The cooling properties of the topper ensure a comfortable and restful night's sleep, while the plushness of the pillowtop provides the ultimate in comfort.

Overall, the COONP Queen Mattress Topper is a great investment for anyone looking to improve their sleeping experience. Its high-quality materials, deep pocket design, and cooling properties make it a must-have for any bedroom.

Pros Extra thick pillowtop Cooling and plush 400TC cotton Deep pocket Cons May not fit all mattresses May not provide enough support May be too warm for some

Buyers Guide

When choosing a mattress topper, it is important to consider the following three criteria:

1. Material: Different mattress toppers are made from different materials, and each material has its own advantages and disadvantages. For example, memory foam toppers offer excellent support and comfort, while down toppers are soft and fluffy. Consider your personal preferences and needs when choosing a material.

2. Thickness: The thickness of a mattress topper can greatly affect its comfort level. Thicker toppers tend to offer more support and cushioning, while thinner toppers provide a more subtle change to the feel of your mattress. Think about how much extra cushioning you need, and choose a thickness that suits your needs.

3. Size: Make sure to choose a mattress topper that fits your mattress properly. A topper that is too small will move around and bunch up during the night, while a topper that is too large will hang over the edges of your mattress and create an uneven sleeping surface. Measure your mattress carefully before choosing a topper.

By considering the material, thickness, and size of your mattress topper, you can find the perfect one to suit your needs and help you get a great night's sleep.

FAQ

Q: What is a mattress topper?

A: A mattress topper is an extra layer of padding that you can place on top of your existing mattress. It can be made of a variety of materials, such as memory foam, latex, or feathers, and can provide additional support, comfort, and protection.

Q: How do I choose the right mattress topper?

A: When choosing a mattress topper, consider your personal preferences and needs. If you have back pain, a memory foam topper may be the best option as it provides support and relieves pressure points. If you tend to sleep hot, a breathable latex topper may be a better choice. Also, consider the thickness of the topper and whether it will fit your current bed sheets.

Q: Can a mattress topper extend the life of my mattress?

A: Yes, a mattress topper can help extend the life of your mattress by providing an extra layer of protection from wear and tear. It can also help prevent stains and spills from reaching your mattress directly. However, if your mattress is already sagging or has significant damage, a topper may only provide temporary relief and it may be time to consider purchasing a new mattress.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing, we can confidently recommend the Mandarin Home Collection Ultra Soft Rayon Derived from Bamboo Plush Mattress Topper and the Linenspa 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper as our top picks. Both toppers offer exceptional comfort and support, with the added bonus of being CertiPUR-US certified. The Mandarin Home Collection topper features a premium bamboo-derived rayon cover and a plush feel, while the Linenspa topper offers a gel-infused memory foam for a cooler night's sleep.

Overall, investing in a quality mattress topper can make a significant difference in the quality of your sleep. We encourage you to do your own research and consider the specific needs of your body to find the perfect topper for you. Thank you for reading and we are confident that you will find the perfect product to enhance your sleep experience.