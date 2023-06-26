If you're looking to add some ambiance to your home, then you can't go wrong with taper candles. Their elegant shape, soft glow, and long burn time make them a popular choice for many occasions, from romantic dinners to holiday gatherings. We researched and tested many taper candles in the market to find the best ones that meet essential criteria such as burn time, dripless, scentless, and affordability.

Taper candles are a timeless classic that can elevate any setting. They come in different sizes and colors, making it easy to match your decor with your desired ambiance. However, with so many options available in the market, choosing the best one can be challenging. That's why we did the hard work for you, testing different taper candles to find the best ones that meet essential criteria.

When choosing a taper candle, it's essential to consider the burn time, dripless, scentless, and affordability. Some taper candles burn out faster than others, while others are prone to drip, which can be messy. Some candles also come with strong scents that can be overpowering. We analyzed customer reviews and tested different taper candles to find the best ones that meet essential criteria. Stay tuned to find out which taper candles made our top-ranking list.

Our Top Picks

Best Taper Candles for 2023

The Set of 10 Dinner Taper Candles 10 Inch Unscented Tall Dripless Candlesticks Bulk for Wedding Restaurant Home Decoration Spa Church Smokeless Vegan - Purple are a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of elegance to their home or special event. These candles are unscented, making them perfect for those with sensitive noses, and the dripless design ensures no wax will end up on your tablecloth. The 10-inch height is perfect for creating a warm and inviting atmosphere, and the vibrant purple color adds a pop of color to any setting. Whether you're using them for a wedding, restaurant, spa, church, or simply to decorate your home, these candles are a great choice.

Pros Set of 10 candles Tall and dripless Smokeless and unscented Vegan and purple Cons May burn quickly Only one color option Not scented

These purple taper candles are perfect for a variety of occasions, from weddings to home decor. They are dripless, smokeless, and vegan-friendly.

The BOLSIUS Ivory Taper Candles are a perfect addition to any household, wedding, or party decor. Made with premium European quality, these unscented candles burn for up to 8 hours and are smokeless and dripless. The pack includes 10, 10-inch dinner candlesticks that add a touch of elegance to any occasion. The ivory color is perfect for a classic and timeless look. These candles are perfect for adding a warm and cozy atmosphere to any space. Whether it's for a romantic dinner or a special event, the BOLSIUS Ivory Taper Candles are a must-have for any candle lover.

Pros 8 hour burn time dripless smokeless premium European quality Cons unscented only one color option may bend easily

High-quality, dripless and smokeless candles with a long burn time.

The BOLSIUS 30 Count Ivory Taper Candles are a premium European quality product that comes in a bulk pack. These unscented, dripless, and smokeless candles are perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your home decor, restaurant, wedding or party. With a burn time of 8 hours, these 10-inch candles are ideal for a long-lasting and beautiful ambiance. Made of high-quality materials, these candles are sure to impress with their sleek and stylish design. Bring a warm and inviting atmosphere to any occasion with these versatile and beautiful candles.

Pros Premium European Quality Long Burn Time Bulk Pack Dripless and Smokeless Cons No Variety in Colors Not Scented Only One Size

BOLSIUS 30 Count Ivory Taper Candles are dripless and smokeless with 8 hours of burn time, perfect for home décor, restaurants, weddings and parties.

The Hyoola 12 Pack Tall Taper Candles are the perfect addition to any dinner party or special occasion. These unscented, dripless candles are made from high-quality paraffin wax and feature cotton wicks that burn for up to 8 hours. Measuring at 10 inches tall, they provide an elegant and sophisticated touch to any table setting.

These candles are versatile and can be used for a variety of occasions such as weddings, birthdays, and romantic dinners. The clean white color adds a classic and timeless touch to any decor style. The dripless feature ensures that there will be no messy wax spills, making them a practical choice for any event.

Overall, the Hyoola 12 Pack Tall Taper Candles are a must-have for anyone who loves to entertain or create a cozy atmosphere. With their long burn time and beautiful design, they are sure to impress your guests and elevate any occasion.

Pros Dripless Long burn time Unscented Pack of 12 Cons Limited color options Paraffin wax No decorative holder

These dripless, unscented taper candles burn for 8 hours and are perfect for dinners and special occasions.

The D'light Online Premium Quality Elegant Berry Hot Pink - Fuchsia Taper Candles are a beautiful addition to any home or event decor. These unscented candles are hand-dipped, dripless, and smokeless, making them perfect for indoor use. The set of 12 individually wrapped candles are 12 inches in length and feature a gorgeous berry color.

These taper candles are perfect for a romantic dinner, wedding, or any special occasion. The unscented feature ensures that they won't interfere with the aroma of your food or flowers. The dripless and smokeless feature ensures that they won't leave any mess or cause any allergies.

The D'light Online Premium Quality Elegant Berry Hot Pink - Fuchsia Taper Candles are made of high-quality materials, ensuring that they burn evenly and last for a long time. Their elegant design and color make them a great choice for those who want to add a touch of sophistication to their decor.

Pros Premium quality Elegant design Dripless and smokeless Individually wrapped Cons May not fit all holders Limited color options Not scented

These elegant taper candles are high quality, dripless and smokeless, making them perfect for special occasions or everyday use.

The CANDWAX White Taper Candles are perfect for any occasion. Made with dripless and smokeless technology, these 10-inch candles are ideal for dinner parties or romantic evenings. The set of four hand-poured tall candlesticks are long burning and unscented, adding a touch of elegance to any setting. These candles are also made with high-quality materials and are available in a beautiful white color.

Whether you're hosting a dinner party or just looking to create a cozy atmosphere, the CANDWAX White Taper Candles are the perfect addition to your home. They are easy to use, and their long burning time ensures that you can enjoy their warm glow for hours on end. Plus, their unscented and dripless technology ensures that they won't interfere with the delicious smells of your cooking. These candles are a must-have for any home.

Pros Dripless Smokeless Long Burning Hand Poured Cons No color options Only set of 4 No scent

These dripless candles burn long and clean.

Kedtui Taper Candles are perfect for creating a warm and inviting ambiance in your home. These 10-inch white taper candles are made from high-quality paraffin wax with cotton wicks, ensuring they burn for up to 8 hours. They are dripless and smokeless, making them ideal for use during dinner parties and special occasions. This set of 24 unscented candles is perfect for creating a cozy atmosphere in your living room, dining room, or bedroom. They are also great for religious ceremonies, weddings, and other events. With Kedtui Taper Candles, you can enjoy long-lasting and beautiful candlelight without any mess or fuss.

Pros Dripless Long burning Smokeless Set of 24 Cons Unscented Paraffin wax Only white

These dripless taper candles burn for 8 hours, perfect for special occasions and daily use. Made with paraffin wax and cotton wicks.

The Tuyai 24 Pack Tall White Taper Candles are a great choice for anyone looking for a long-lasting, dripless, and smokeless candle. Made from paraffin wax with cotton wicks, these candles burn for up to 8 hours each, making them perfect for dinner parties, romantic evenings, or any other occasion. At 10 inches tall, they add an elegant touch to any decor and are sure to impress your guests. Plus, they come in a convenient pack of 24, so you'll always have a spare on hand. Whether you're using them for ambiance or practical purposes, the Tuyai Taper Candles are a must-have for any home.

Pros Dripless Smokeless Long Burn Time Comes in 24 pack Cons No scent Only one color Not suitable for outdoors

These dripless, unscented candles burn for up to 8 hours and are perfect for dinner parties and special occasions.

The Arosky 20 Pack Ivory Taper Candles are a great addition to any household, wedding, party, or home décor. With a burn time of 7-8 hours, these unscented candles are smokeless and dripless, ensuring a clean and enjoyable experience. Measuring at 4/5 x 10 inches, they are the perfect size for any candlestick. Made with high-quality materials, these candles are sure to impress and add a touch of elegance to any occasion. Whether you're looking to set a romantic atmosphere or simply add some warmth to your home, the Arosky Taper Candles are a great choice.

Pros Long burn time Smokeless Dripless Versatile use Cons No scent Limited size options Packaging concerns

The Arosky 20 Pack of Ivory Taper Candles are perfect for household, wedding, party, and home décor use. They burn for 7-8 hours and are smokeless and dripless.

Dinil's Spell & Chime Candles are perfect for any ritual, birthday celebration, or altar display. This pack comes with 40 assorted colored candles, each measuring 4" x 1/2" and made of premium materials. The candles burn cleanly and evenly, providing a beautiful ambiance for any occasion. Use them for spells, meditation, or simply to add a pop of color to your decor. With a wide range of colors to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect match for your needs. These mini taper candles are a must-have for anyone who loves to create a magical atmosphere in their home.

Pros 40 assorted colors Premium quality Perfect for rituals Great for birthdays Cons Small size Limited use May burn quickly

These premium mini taper candles are perfect for adding a touch of color and ambiance to rituals, birthdays, and other special occasions. With 40 assorted colors, you'll have plenty of options to choose from.

Buyers Guide

When it comes to choosing the right taper candles, there are a few key factors to consider. Here are three criteria to keep in mind:

1. Size: Taper candles come in various sizes, so it's important to consider the size of the candle holder or candelabra you'll be using. Make sure to measure the diameter of the holder to ensure a proper fit. Additionally, consider the length of the taper candle and how it will fit in the holder. A candle that is too short may not burn for as long as you need it to, while a candle that is too long may not fit properly or pose a fire hazard.

2. Quality: The quality of the taper candle is important, especially if you plan to use it for special occasions or events. Look for candles made from high-quality materials that will burn evenly and not drip wax. It's also a good idea to choose candles that are unscented if you plan to use them for dining or other activities where scent may be a distraction.

3. Color: Taper candles come in a variety of colors, so consider the color scheme of the room or event where you'll be using them. White or ivory candles are classic and versatile, while bold colors like red or navy can add a pop of color to a room. It's also a good idea to consider the occasion - for example, gold or silver taper candles can be a festive addition to a holiday table setting.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right taper candles?

A: When choosing taper candles, consider the occasion and the ambiance you want to create. For formal events, choose candles that are long and elegant, while for casual occasions, you can opt for shorter and more colorful candles. Consider the color scheme of your decor and choose candles that will complement it. If you plan to use the candles outdoors, choose ones that are dripless and wind-resistant. You can also consider the scent of the candles, but keep in mind that strong scents may not be suitable for certain events. Lastly, make sure to choose candles that fit securely in your candle holders to prevent accidents.

Q: How long do taper candles burn for?

A: The burn time of taper candles varies depending on their size and quality. Generally, taper candles can burn for anywhere between 6 to 14 hours, but some high-quality candles can burn for up to 18 hours. Keep in mind that the length of the candle also affects its burn time. Longer candles will burn for longer periods, while shorter ones will burn out faster. It's also important to consider the wax type when estimating burn time. Beeswax candles tend to burn slower than paraffin candles.

Q: How do I maintain and store my taper candles?

A: To ensure that your taper candles burn evenly, trim the wick to ¼ inch before lighting. This will help prevent smoking and uneven burning. Always burn candles on a heat-resistant surface and keep them away from flammable objects. When storing your taper candles, keep them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight to prevent discoloration. It's also important to store candles away from strong scents as they can absorb the scent and affect the fragrance of the candles. Finally, keep them in a container or cover them with plastic wrap to prevent dust accumulation.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing, we highly recommend the Hyoola 12 Pack Tall Taper Candles and the BOLSIUS Ivory Taper Candles as the top products on the market. Both of these candles are unscented and dripless, making them perfect for any occasion or setting. The Hyoola candles have an impressive 8-hour burn time, while the BOLSIUS candles have a premium European quality and come in a pack of 10.

When it comes to purchasing taper candles, it's important to consider the burn time, quality, and scent-free factor. These two products check all the boxes and are sure to exceed your expectations. However, we encourage you to do your own research and find the product that best suits your needs.

In conclusion, we hope this review has been helpful in guiding you towards the perfect taper candles for your next event or home decor. Thank you for taking the time to read our review and we're confident you'll find the perfect product for you.