Best 12 Drawer Dresser Review

Discover the ultimate storage solution with our 12 drawer dresser. Compare the best options and find your perfect fit today!

By PR
 
AUGUST 22, 2023 11:04
Jerusalem Post JPost Advisor Home & Kitchen
Best 12 Drawer Dresser Review for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
Best 12 Drawer Dresser Review for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Jump to Review
EnHomee Tall 12-Drawer Bedroom Dresser
Jump to Review
Progressive Furniture Willow Drawer Dresser Weathered Gray
Jump to Review
EnHomee Tall 12-Drawer Dresser
Jump to Review
EnHomee Pink Dresser with 12 Drawers.
Jump to Review
Lulive 12-Drawer Fabric Dresser with Pockets and Hooks.

Are you searching for a dresser that provides ample storage space? Look no further than a 12 drawer dresser. The popularity of this furniture item has grown over the years, as it's perfect for organizing clothes, accessories, and other items. However, with so many options available, selecting the best one can be difficult. That's why we've researched and tested various 12 drawer dressers to provide you with the top-ranking products on the market. Our expert insights and tips will help you make an informed decision based on essential criteria like build quality, storage capacity, and design. Check out our recommendations and invest in a well-organized space today.

1

EnHomee Tall 12-Drawer Bedroom Dresser

EnHomee Tall 12-Drawer Bedroom DresserEnHomee Tall 12-Drawer Bedroom Dresser
9.9

The EnHomee Dresser for Bedroom is a stylish and functional addition to any home. This tall dresser features 12 spacious drawers, providing ample storage space for all your clothes, accessories, and other essentials. The dresser is made with a sturdy metal frame and a wooden top, giving it a modern and elegant look. Measuring 35" L x 12" W x 52" H, this dresser is perfect for bedrooms, closets, and other spaces where storage is needed. Its sleek black finish makes it a versatile choice that can complement any décor. Upgrade your storage game with the EnHomee Dresser for Bedroom.

Pros
12 spacious drawers, sturdy metal frame, sleek and modern design
Cons
Assembly required

2

Progressive Furniture Willow Drawer Dresser Weathered Gray

Progressive Furniture Willow Drawer Dresser Weathered GrayProgressive Furniture Willow Drawer Dresser Weathered Gray
9.4

The Progressive Furniture Willow Drawer Dresser in Weathered Gray is a stunning addition to any bedroom. With six spacious drawers, this dresser offers ample storage for all of your clothing and accessories. Made with high-quality materials and a beautiful weathered gray finish, this dresser is both durable and stylish. Its rustic design is perfect for those who want to add a touch of country charm to their bedroom. The Progressive Furniture Willow Drawer Dresser is a must-have for anyone looking for a functional and stylish storage solution.

Pros
Spacious drawer storage, Stylish weathered gray finish, Solid construction
Cons
Heavy to move

3

EnHomee Tall 12-Drawer Dresser

EnHomee Tall 12-Drawer DresserEnHomee Tall 12-Drawer Dresser
9.2

The EnHomee Tall Dresser is a stylish and functional addition to any bedroom or living space. With 12 drawers and a wooden top, this dresser provides ample storage for clothing, accessories, and more. The metal frame and rustic brown finish give it a modern yet timeless look that will complement any décor. Measuring 11.8" D x 34.7" W x 52.4" H, it's the perfect size for small or large rooms. Made with quality materials, this fabric dresser and chest of drawers is durable and built to last. Upgrade your storage solution with the EnHomee Tall Dresser.

Pros
12 spacious drawers, Sturdy metal frame, Versatile for any room
Cons
Assembly required

4

EnHomee Pink Dresser with 12 Drawers.

EnHomee Pink Dresser with 12 Drawers.EnHomee Pink Dresser with 12 Drawers.
9

The EnHomee Pink Dresser for Girls Bedroom is a perfect addition to any young girl's room. With 12 spacious drawers, this dresser provides ample storage space for clothes, accessories, and other personal items. The sturdy metal frame and wooden top ensure durability and long-lasting use. This dresser is not only practical but also adds a touch of charm to any bedroom, nursery, or closet. Its beautiful pink color and elegant design make it an ideal choice for any young girl's room. The dresser is easy to assemble and comes with clear instructions. Its dimensions are 39.4 x 11.8 x 31.5 inches, making it a perfect fit for any room.

Pros
12 spacious drawers, Sturdy metal frame, Versatile for any room
Cons
Assembly required

5

Lulive 12-Drawer Fabric Dresser with Pockets and Hooks.

Lulive 12-Drawer Fabric Dresser with Pockets and Hooks.Lulive 12-Drawer Fabric Dresser with Pockets and Hooks.
8.7

The Lulive Dresser for Bedroom with 12 Drawers is a stylish and practical addition to any home. Made with PU fabric, this tall dresser chest of drawers features side pockets and hooks for added convenience. Perfect for use in closets, hallways, nurseries, and living rooms, this dresser provides ample storage space for all of your belongings. With its sleek white design and sturdy construction, the Lulive Dresser is sure to impress.

Pros
12 spacious drawers, Side pockets for storage, Hooks for hanging items
Cons
Assembly required

6

Jojoka 12-Drawer Dresser with Fabric and Metal Frame.

Jojoka 12-Drawer Dresser with Fabric and Metal Frame.Jojoka 12-Drawer Dresser with Fabric and Metal Frame.
8.2

The Jojoka Dresser for Bedroom with 12 Drawer is a versatile and functional storage solution for any home. Its sturdy metal frame and wood tabletop provide durability and stability, while its 12 fabric drawers offer ample space for organizing clothes, accessories, and other items. The easy pull handles make accessing your belongings a breeze, and the gray color adds a modern touch to any room. This dresser is perfect for bedrooms, hallways, entryways, or any space in need of extra storage.

Pros
12 spacious drawers, Sturdy metal frame, Easy pull handles
Cons
May be difficult to assemble

7

REAHOME 12 Drawer Dresser Black Grey

REAHOME 12 Drawer Dresser Black GreyREAHOME 12 Drawer Dresser Black Grey
8.1

The REAHOME 12 Drawer Dresser in Black Grey is a spacious and stylish storage solution for any bedroom, living room, or office. With a durable steel frame and a wooden top, this dresser offers both sturdiness and elegance. The 12 drawers provide ample storage for clothing, accessories, or office supplies, and the sleek black grey finish complements any decor. This dresser is easy to assemble and will help keep your space organized and clutter-free.

Pros
Large capacity with 12 drawers, Sturdy steel frame, Versatile for multiple rooms
Cons
Assembly required

8

JXUFDHO Fabric Dresser 12 Drawers Dark Grey

JXUFDHO Fabric Dresser 12 Drawers Dark GreyJXUFDHO Fabric Dresser 12 Drawers Dark Grey
7.8

The JXUFDHO Fabric Dresser for Bedroom is a great solution for those in need of ample storage space. With 12 drawers, this tall dresser provides plenty of room for clothes, linens, and other personal items. The dark grey fabric finish adds a modern touch to any bedroom or living space. This dresser is not only functional but also stylish and a great addition to any home. It is perfect for those looking for a practical and stylish storage solution.

Pros
12 spacious drawers, Tall design for storage, Sturdy fabric material
Cons
Assembly required

FAQ

Q: How big is a 12 drawer dresser?

A: The size of a 12 drawer dresser can vary depending on the manufacturer, but generally they measure around 60 inches in width, 20 inches in depth, and 36 inches in height. This makes them a great choice for those who need a lot of storage space for their clothes, but don't want a bulky or oversized piece of furniture.

Q: What materials are 12 drawer dressers made of?

A: 12 drawer dressers can be made from a variety of materials, including wood, metal, and composite materials. The most common type of wood used is solid hardwood, like oak, cherry, or maple. These dressers are often more expensive, but they offer a classic, timeless look that can last for years. Composite materials, like particleboard or MDF, are also popular options because they are more affordable and can be made to look like real wood.

Q: Are 12 drawer dressers easy to assemble?

A: Assembly difficulty can vary depending on the manufacturer and model of the 12 drawer dresser, but most come with clear instructions and all the necessary hardware to put it together. If you have experience assembling furniture, you should be able to put it together in a few hours. If you're not confident in your DIY skills, you may want to consider hiring a professional to help.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and analysis on the 12 drawer dresser category, we have found a variety of high-quality options to suit a range of tastes and needs. From sleek and modern designs to rustic and cozy styles, there is a 12 drawer dresser out there for everyone. These products offer ample storage space and are made from durable materials to ensure long-lasting use. We highly recommend considering these options and investing in a 12 drawer dresser to add both functionality and style to your living space.



