The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Best 3 Drawer Dresser for 2023

Upgrade your bedroom storage game with our top-rated 3-drawer dressers. Compare and find the perfect fit for your style and budget.

By PR
 
AUGUST 22, 2023 11:23
Jerusalem Post JPost Advisor Home & Kitchen
Best 3 Drawer Dresser for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
Best 3 Drawer Dresser for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Jump to Review
Furnulem Nightstand with 3 Drawers and 2-Tier Shelf
Jump to Review
Sorbus Nightstand Dresser with 3 Faux Wood Drawers
Jump to Review
Somdot Small Dresser with 3 Drawers
Jump to Review
Glory Furniture Hammond Beige Chest 5 Drawer
Jump to Review
Yoobure Nightstand with Fabric Drawers Grey

Looking for a 3 drawer dresser to complete your bedroom decor? Look no further! We've researched and tested numerous products to bring you the best of the best. When choosing a dresser, it's important to consider factors such as size, construction, and style. Our top picks meet all of these criteria and have received high ratings from real customers. From classic wooden designs to modern styles with clean lines, we've got you covered. Keep reading to discover our top 3 picks for the best 3 drawer dresser products on the market.

1

Furnulem Nightstand with 3 Drawers and 2-Tier Shelf

Furnulem Nightstand with 3 Drawers and 2-Tier ShelfFurnulem Nightstand with 3 Drawers and 2-Tier Shelf
9.8

The Furnulem Nightstand is a versatile and stylish storage solution for any room in your home. With 3 spacious drawers and a 2-tier shelf, this fabric dresser organizer offers ample space to store your essentials. The sturdy steel frame and wooden top provide a durable and stable construction that can withstand everyday use. Whether you use it as a nightstand, end table, or hallway organizer, the Furnulem Nightstand is a practical and attractive addition to your home decor.

Pros
Sturdy steel frame, Multiple storage options, Versatile use
Cons
Assembly required

2

Sorbus Nightstand Dresser with 3 Faux Wood Drawers

Sorbus Nightstand Dresser with 3 Faux Wood DrawersSorbus Nightstand Dresser with 3 Faux Wood Drawers
9.5

The Sorbus Nightstand Dresser with 3 Faux Wood Drawers is a stylish and functional addition to any bedroom, living room, or closet. With 2 medium drawers and 1 large drawer, this bedside table chest provides ample storage space for all your essentials. The steel frame and wood top offer durability, while the easy pull fabric bins in greige add a touch of elegance. This versatile piece of furniture can also double as a lamp stand. Assembly is simple and hassle-free. Upgrade your space with the Sorbus Nightstand Dresser.

Pros
3 spacious drawers, stylish design, versatile use
Cons
assembly required

3

Somdot Small Dresser with 3 Drawers

Somdot Small Dresser with 3 DrawersSomdot Small Dresser with 3 Drawers
9.3

The Somdot Small Dresser is a versatile and practical storage solution for any room in your home. With 3 spacious drawers and removable fabric bins, it can be used to organize everything from clothing to toys to household items. The grey/natural maple finish adds a modern touch to any decor, while the compact size makes it perfect for small spaces like closets, nurseries, or entryways. Made with high-quality materials, this dresser is built to last and offers a stylish way to keep your home clutter-free.

Pros
Compact size fits anywhere, Removable fabric bins for versatility, Stylish design adds charm
Cons
Assembly required

4

Glory Furniture Hammond Beige Chest 5 Drawer

Glory Furniture Hammond Beige Chest 5 DrawerGlory Furniture Hammond Beige Chest 5 Drawer
8.9

The Glory Furniture Hammond 5 drawer chest in Beige is a stylish and functional addition to any bedroom. With its generous size of 48" H x 32" W x 18" D, it offers ample storage space for your clothes and accessories. The neutral beige color complements any decor style, while the sturdy construction ensures durability. The five spacious drawers slide smoothly on metal glides, making it easy to access your items. Whether you're looking for extra storage or a statement piece, the Glory Furniture Hammond chest is a great choice.

Pros
Spacious drawers, Sturdy construction, Elegant design
Cons
No assembly instructions

5

Yoobure Nightstand with Fabric Drawers Grey

Yoobure Nightstand with Fabric Drawers GreyYoobure Nightstand with Fabric Drawers Grey
8.5

The Yoobure Nightstand with 3 Fabric Drawers is a versatile and stylish addition to any bedroom, hallway, or office. The compact size and lightweight design make it easy to move around and fit into tight spaces. The three fabric drawers provide ample storage for clothing, accessories, or office supplies. The sleek and modern grey design adds a touch of sophistication to any room. Made with high-quality materials, this nightstand is built to last.

Pros
Sturdy construction, Easy to assemble, Compact and versatile
Cons
Limited storage capacity

6

HOPUBUY 3 Drawer Dresser for Bedroom

HOPUBUY 3 Drawer Dresser for BedroomHOPUBUY 3 Drawer Dresser for Bedroom
8.2

The HOPUBUY 3 Drawer Dresser is a modern and stylish addition to any bedroom, hallway, or living room. Made of high-quality wood oak with rattan drawers, this dresser offers ample storage space while adding a touch of elegance to your home decor. The three spacious drawers provide plenty of room for clothes, linens, or other household items, and the sturdy construction ensures long-lasting durability. Whether you're looking for a stylish storage solution for your bedroom or a functional accent piece for your living room, the HOPUBUY 3 Drawer Dresser is sure to impress.

Pros
Modern and stylish design, Spacious drawers for storage, Can be used in multiple rooms
Cons
Assembly can be time-consuming

7

Gizoon 3 Drawers Chest White Dresser

Gizoon 3 Drawers Chest White DresserGizoon 3 Drawers Chest White Dresser
7.9

The Gizoon 3 Drawers Chest is a versatile and stylish addition to any home. The chest features a modern design with an embedded handle and sturdy anti-tripping device. With a large storage capacity, it is perfect for organizing clothing, accessories, and other household items. The white color makes it easy to match with any decor, while the durable materials ensure long-lasting use. Whether placed in a bedroom, hallway, or living room, the Gizoon 3 Drawers Chest is an excellent choice for those in need of a functional and chic storage solution.

Pros
Large storage capacity, Embedded handle, Sturdy anti-tripping device
Cons
Assembly required

8

MAX Houser Dresser Tower Grey with 3 Drawers

MAX Houser Dresser Tower Grey with 3 DrawersMAX Houser Dresser Tower Grey with 3 Drawers
7.8

The MAX Houser Dresser Tower is a great addition to any bedroom or office. With 3 spacious fabric drawers and a sturdy wood top, this vertical storage dresser offers ample space to store clothing, accessories, and other items. The grey color of the dresser makes it a stylish and versatile piece that can complement any décor. Measuring 17.7" x 11.8" x 28.3", this small dresser is perfect for those who are short on space but still want a functional and stylish storage solution. Overall, the MAX Houser Dresser Tower is a great investment for anyone who wants to keep their space tidy and organized.

Pros
3 spacious drawers, durable wood top, stylish fabric design
Cons
May require assembly

FAQ

Q: What are the dimensions of a typical 3 drawer dresser?

A: The dimensions of a 3 drawer dresser can vary, but on average they are around 30-36 inches in height, 30-40 inches in width, and 15-20 inches in depth. It's important to check the specific measurements of the dresser you are interested in to ensure it will fit in your space.

Q: What materials are 3 drawer dressers made of?

A: 3 drawer dressers can be made from a variety of materials including wood, MDF, particleboard, and metal. Wood dressers are typically the most durable and long-lasting, while MDF and particleboard dressers are often more affordable. Metal dressers are also an option for those looking for a more industrial or modern look.

Q: How much weight can a 3 drawer dresser hold?

A: The weight capacity of a 3 drawer dresser can vary depending on the materials and construction. On average, a 3 drawer dresser can hold between 75-150 pounds. It's important to check the weight capacity of the specific dresser you are interested in to ensure it can hold all of your belongings.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis of various 3 drawer dressers, it's clear that this category offers a wide range of options to fit any style or budget. Whether you're looking for a sleek and modern design or a more traditional look, there are plenty of choices available. Each product reviewed provided unique features and benefits, making it important to consider your individual needs and preferences when making a purchase. Overall, a well-designed 3 drawer dresser can provide valuable storage space and elevate the aesthetic of any room. As you consider your options, be sure to take into account the materials, size, and functionality of each dresser to find the perfect fit for your space.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by