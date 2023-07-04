If you're in the market for a new area rug, you're in luck. We've researched and tested dozens of options to bring you the best area rugs of 2023. But why are area rugs so important? Not only do they add warmth and texture to a space, but they also help define a room and tie together your decor. Plus, they can protect your flooring from wear and tear.

When choosing the best area rug for your home, there are several essential criteria to consider, including size, material, design, and durability. You'll also want to take into account any existing decor and color schemes in your space. Additionally, customer reviews can be a valuable resource in determining the quality and longevity of a rug.

While there may be some challenges to finding the perfect area rug, such as navigating the overwhelming number of options available, we're here to provide expert insights and tips to help make the process easier. So, without further ado, keep scrolling to discover the top-ranking area rug options for 2023.

Our Top Picks

Best Area Rugs for 2023

The Modway Perplex Geometric Area Rug is a stunning piece that adds style and sophistication to any room. Made from 100% polypropylene, this rug is durable and easy to clean, making it a great choice for high-traffic areas. The black and beige geometric pattern is eye-catching and modern, making it perfect for contemporary homes.

This rug is incredibly versatile and can be used in a variety of rooms, including living rooms, bedrooms, and even dining rooms. It comes in two sizes, 5'x8' and 8'x10', so you can choose the size that best fits your space. The rug is also lightweight, making it easy to move and place wherever you need it.

One of the best things about the Modway Perplex Geometric Area Rug is its ability to tie a room together. The black and beige pattern is subtle enough to not overpower the room, but bold enough to make a statement. It's perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any space.

Overall, the Modway Perplex Geometric Area Rug is a fantastic choice for anyone looking to add a stylish and modern touch to their home. Its durability, versatility, and stunning design make it a must-have for any design-savvy homeowner.

Pros Comfortable Stylish Affordable Easy to assemble Cons Not very durable May require additional cushioning Limited color options

Modway Perplex Accent Chair is a stylish addition to your home decor with its unique design and comfortable seating. It's perfect for any modern living room, bedroom, or office space.

The Modway Borderline Outdoor Patio Dining Table is a great addition to any outdoor space. This table is made from a durable powder-coated aluminum frame and features a slatted wood tabletop. The modern design is both stylish and functional, with a spacious surface area that can accommodate up to four people.

One of the best features of this dining table is its versatility. It can be used for a variety of outdoor activities, from dining to playing games or working on projects. The table is also easy to clean and maintain, making it a great choice for busy families.

Another benefit of the Modway Borderline Outdoor Patio Dining Table is its durability. The aluminum frame is rust-resistant and weather-resistant, so it can withstand the elements and last for years to come. Additionally, the slatted wood tabletop is treated to resist water damage, ensuring that it stays looking great even after extended use.

Overall, the Modway Borderline Outdoor Patio Dining Table is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality outdoor dining table. Its modern design, versatility, and durability make it a great investment for any outdoor space. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or just enjoying a casual meal with family and friends, this dining table is sure to impress.

Pros Stylish design Weather-resistant material Easy to clean Comfortable seating Cons Limited color options May require assembly Not ideal for large groups

The Modway border rug is a great outdoor option with a durable construction and easy-to-clean surface. It's perfect for adding a pop of color to any patio or deck.

Luxe Weavers 2912 Grey Area Rug is a perfect addition to any home decor. Made with high-quality materials, this rug is both durable and comfortable. The grey color scheme of this rug makes it a versatile choice for any room, and it is available in a 5x7 size that is perfect for smaller spaces.

This rug is perfect for use in a living room, bedroom, or entryway. It is soft to the touch, making it comfortable to walk on, sit on, or lay on. The high-quality materials used in its construction ensure that it will last for years to come, making it a great investment for any home.

The Luxe Weavers 2912 Grey Area Rug is also easy to clean, making it a great choice for families with children or pets. It is resistant to stains and spills, so it is a great choice for high-traffic areas. Overall, this rug is a great choice for anyone who wants to add comfort, style, and durability to their home decor.

Pros Soft and plush Stylish design Durable construction Non-slip backing Cons May shed initially May have a chemical smell May show footprints and stains

The LUXE WEAVERS Grey Area Rug is a budget-friendly option that adds a stylish touch to any room. Its soft pile and durable construction make it a great choice for high-traffic areas.

PAGISOFE Carpets for Bedroom Nursery Playroom is a must-have product for anyone looking for a comfortable and stylish rug. The plush texture and softness of the rug make it perfect for bedrooms, nurseries, and playrooms.

The PAGISOFE Carpets come in a variety of colors and sizes to fit any room in your home. The rug is made of high-quality, non-toxic materials that are safe for children and pets. It is also easy to clean and maintain, making it a practical choice for busy households.

One of the most common uses of the PAGISOFE Carpets is for children's bedrooms and playrooms. The soft and cozy texture of the rug makes it perfect for children to play on, and the variety of colors available means it can match any decor. The rug also provides a safe and comfortable space for babies to crawl and play.

Overall, the PAGISOFE Carpets for Bedroom Nursery Playroom is an excellent product for anyone looking for a comfortable and stylish rug. Its non-toxic materials, easy maintenance, and variety of colors and sizes make it a practical and versatile choice for any home. Whether you're looking for a cozy space for your children to play or a soft and stylish rug for your bedroom, the PAGISOFE Carpets are definitely worth considering.

Pros Soft and fluffy Stain-resistant Non-slip bottom Affordable price Cons Not very thick May shed initially Limited color options

The PAGISOFE Carpets are soft and comfortable with a non-slip bottom. Great for bedrooms, nurseries, and playrooms. Available in different sizes and colors.

The Nourison Essentials Solid Contemporary Ivory Area Rug is a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of elegance to their home décor. This rug is perfect for any room in the house, from the living room to the bedroom. Made from high-quality materials, this rug is soft to the touch and durable enough to withstand heavy foot traffic.

The ivory color of this rug gives it a timeless and sophisticated look that will complement any design style. The contemporary design features a simple yet stylish pattern that adds a touch of texture to the rug. Whether you have a modern or traditional home, this rug will fit right in.

Measuring at 5'3" x 7'3", this rug is the perfect size for any room. It is easy to clean and maintain, making it a great choice for busy households. The rug is also lightweight and easy to move around, making it perfect for those who like to rearrange their furniture frequently.

Overall, the Nourison Essentials Solid Contemporary Ivory Area Rug is a great investment for anyone looking to add a touch of style and sophistication to their home. It is a versatile and durable piece that will last for years to come. So, whether you're looking to update your living room or bedroom, this rug is sure to impress.

Pros Soft and comfortable Minimal shedding Easy to clean Affordable Cons Thin pile Limited color options May require rug pad

This is a high-quality, contemporary ivory rug that is perfect for any room in your home. It is soft, durable, and easy to clean.

The Nourison ALH05 Indoor/Outdoor Multicolor Area Rug is a stunning addition to any living space. With its vibrant colors and intricate patterns, this rug is sure to catch the eye of anyone who enters the room. Made from durable polypropylene, it is perfect for high-traffic areas and can be used both indoors and outdoors.

The rug comes in a variety of sizes to fit any room in your home, from a small entryway to a large living room. Its low pile height makes it easy to clean and maintain, and its fade-resistant materials ensure it will look great for years to come.

Not only is this rug beautiful, it is also functional. Its non-slip backing keeps it securely in place, providing a safe surface for children and pets to play on. It is also easy to roll up and store, making it a great option for seasonal use.

Overall, the Nourison ALH05 Indoor/Outdoor Multicolor Area Rug is a fantastic choice for anyone looking to add some color and style to their living space. With its durability, functionality, and eye-catching design, it is sure to be a favorite for years to come.

Pros Vibrant colors Durable material Easy to clean Suitable for indoor/outdoor use Cons Tends to curl at edges Thin pile Colors may fade over time

Durable and vibrant indoor/outdoor rug with a variety of colors and patterns. Easy to clean and maintain.

The TABAYON Tie-Dyed Upgrade Anti-Skid Rectangular Area Rug is a stylish and functional addition to any home. Made from high-quality materials, this rug is durable and will withstand daily wear and tear. Its unique tie-dyed pattern adds a pop of color and personality to any room.

One of the most common uses of this product is as an area rug in living rooms and bedrooms. The rectangular shape is versatile and can fit into a variety of spaces. The anti-skid backing ensures that the rug stays in place, even on hardwood or tile floors. Additionally, the rug is easy to clean and maintain, making it a practical choice for high-traffic areas.

Measuring 4 feet by 5.3 feet, the TABAYON Tie-Dyed Upgrade Anti-Skid Rectangular Area Rug is the perfect size for most rooms. It is lightweight and easy to move, making rearranging furniture a breeze. The rug is made from soft and comfortable materials, adding an extra layer of comfort to your home.

Overall, the TABAYON Tie-Dyed Upgrade Anti-Skid Rectangular Area Rug is a great investment for anyone looking to add style and functionality to their home. Its durability, practicality, and unique design make it a top choice for homeowners and renters alike.

Pros Attractive tie-dyed design Upgrade anti-skid bottom Soft and comfortable material Easy to clean Cons Not suitable for outdoor use May have a chemical smell Limited color options

The TABAYON Tie-Dyed Upgrade Anti-Skid Rectangular Rug is a stylish and practical addition to any room. Its non-slip bottom and easy-to-clean design make it perfect for high-traffic areas.

The Ophanie Fluffy Non-Slip Area Rug is a fantastic addition to any home looking for a cozy and stylish touch. Made with high-quality faux fur, this rug provides a soft and comfortable feel underfoot while also being durable and easy to clean. The non-slip bottom ensures that the rug stays in place, providing added safety for you and your family.

This rug is perfect for a variety of uses, whether you want to add a touch of luxury to your bedroom or create a comfortable play area for your children in the nursery. The size options available make it easy to find the perfect fit for any room in your home. The neutral color options also make it easy to coordinate with any existing decor.

One of the standout features of this rug is its ability to hold up to daily wear and tear. Its high-quality materials and construction ensure that it will look great for years to come. Plus, its easy-to-clean surface makes it a great choice for families with pets or children.

Overall, the Ophanie Fluffy Non-Slip Area Rug is a great investment for anyone looking for a cozy and stylish addition to their home. Its durability and ease of maintenance make it a practical choice, while its soft and luxurious feel make it a comfortable and inviting addition to any room.

Pros Soft and fluffy Non-slip bottom Machine washable Versatile usage Cons Thin pile height May shed initially Color not as pictured

The Ophanie Fluffy Non-Slip Area Rug is soft, stylish, and durable. Perfect for adding comfort and texture to any room in your home.

The Shaggy Rug is a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of cozy luxury to their home decor. This beautifully crafted rug is made of high-quality materials that are both soft and durable. The shaggy texture adds a layer of warmth and comfort to any room, making it a perfect addition to your bedroom, living room, or nursery.

This rug is available in a variety of sizes and colors, giving you the flexibility to choose the perfect fit for your space. The neutral colors make it easy to match with any decor style, while the soft texture adds an extra layer of comfort to your living space.

The Shaggy Rug is also easy to clean, making it a practical choice for any busy household. The high-quality materials are designed to withstand wear and tear, ensuring that this rug will last for years to come.

Whether you're looking to add a cozy touch to your bedroom, create a comfortable space for your little one, or simply add a touch of luxury to your living room, the Shaggy Rug is the perfect choice. With its soft texture, durable construction, and stylish design, it's sure to become a favorite in your home.

Pros Soft and shaggy texture Versatile use in any room Easy to clean and maintain Comes in different colors Cons May shed fibers Not very thick May need a rug pad

This shaggy rug is soft, cozy and perfect for adding texture to any room. The non-slip bottom ensures it stays in place. Available in multiple sizes and colors.

The Safavieh Vintage Hamadan Collection is a beautiful and durable rug that adds a touch of elegance to any room. Made from high-quality materials, this rug is perfect for those who want to add a touch of sophistication to their home decor. Whether you're looking for a rug to place in your living room, bedroom, or dining room, the Vintage Hamadan Collection is a great choice.

One of the best things about this rug is its durability. Made from a blend of polypropylene, jute, and polyester, it is designed to withstand heavy foot traffic and last for years to come. Additionally, the rug is easy to clean, making it a great choice for those with pets or children.

Another great feature of the Safavieh Vintage Hamadan Collection is its beautiful design. The rug features a stunning medallion pattern in a distressed finish, which gives it a timeless and elegant look. The colors are rich and vibrant, and the rug is sure to make a statement in any room.

Finally, the rug is available in a variety of sizes, making it easy to find the perfect fit for your space. Whether you need a small rug for a cozy corner or a large one to cover an entire room, the Vintage Hamadan Collection has you covered.

Overall, the Safavieh Vintage Hamadan Collection is a great choice for anyone looking for a durable and stylish rug. With its high-quality materials, beautiful design, and wide range of sizes, it is sure to be a great addition to any home.

Pros Attractive design Soft and plush Durable construction Non-shedding Cons Pricey May require frequent cleaning Not suitable for high traffic areas

Beautiful, well-made rug with a vintage look. Non-shedding and easy to clean.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right size area rug for my space?

A: The size of your area rug will depend on the size of your room and the furniture placement. As a general rule, your rug should be large enough to fit all of your furniture on top of it, or at least the front legs of your larger pieces. If you have a smaller space, you can opt for a smaller rug that sits under your coffee table or in front of your sofa. When measuring, make sure to account for any doorways or obstructions in the room.

Q: What materials should I consider when choosing an area rug?

A: Area rugs come in a variety of materials, each with their own pros and cons. Wool is a popular choice for its durability and softness, while synthetic materials like nylon and polyester are more affordable and easy to clean. Natural fibers like jute and sisal add texture and a beachy vibe to a space, but may not be as durable as some synthetic materials. Consider the traffic in the room and your budget when choosing the right material for your area rug.

Q: How do I choose a rug that complements my decor?

A: When choosing an area rug, consider the style and color palette of your existing decor. If you have a neutral color scheme, you can opt for a bold, patterned rug to add some interest to the space. If you have a lot of color and pattern in your decor, a solid-colored rug in a complementary hue can tie the room together. Don't be afraid to mix and match patterns and textures, but make sure they all work together visually. Remember, your area rug should enhance your existing decor, not compete with it.

Conclusions

Overall, our review process for area rugs has resulted in a few standout products. For those looking for a high-quality and durable option, we highly recommend the Modway Perplex Black Beige Area Rug. Its unique blend of materials and craftsmanship ensures that it will last for years to come. Additionally, for those looking for a more stylish and modern option, the Modway Perplex Black Beige Area Rug. is a great choice. Its contemporary design is sure to make a statement in any room.

When choosing an area rug, it's important to consider factors such as size, material, and design. We hope our review has provided helpful insights and recommendations for your search. It's always a good idea to do additional research and read customer reviews before making a final decision. Thank you for reading, and we are confident that you will find the perfect area rug for your needs.