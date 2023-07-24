We've researched and tested several bed skirts to present our findings. Bed skirts not only provide a polished look, but they're also essential for guarding against dust accumulation under the bed. We've analyzed material quality, durability, ease of installation, and design of each product, as well as customer reviews for real-world insight. With a variety of styles, lengths, and colors to choose from, it's important to measure your bed accurately for the right size. Consider purchasing a bed skirt with split corners for easy installation and removal. A high-quality bed skirt is a great investment for any bedroom, adding a finishing touch while protecting your mattress and completing your room's decor. Stay tuned for our top-ranked bed skirts in this category.

Our Top Picks

Best Bed Skirts for 2023

The HC Collection Taupe California King Bed Skirt is a must-have for any bedroom. This tailored dust ruffle with a 14-inch drop is wrinkle and fade-resistant, ensuring a crisp and clean look every time. Made from high-quality materials, this bed skirt is not only durable but also adds a touch of elegance to your bed. Whether you're looking to cover unsightly under-bed storage or simply want to elevate your bedding game, the HC Collection Taupe California King Bed Skirt is the perfect choice.

Pros Wrinkle-resistant, Fade-resistant, Tailored fit Cons Limited color options

The Luxury Bed Skirt with 15 Inch Drop is a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of elegance to their bedroom. Made from high-quality microfiber, this bed skirt is not only luxurious but also durable. Its adjustable pleated design ensures a perfect fit for any bed, while the 15-inch drop provides ample space for under-bed storage. The dust ruffle wrap adds a touch of sophistication, making this bed skirt ideal for both traditional and contemporary bedrooms. Available in gray, this bed skirt is perfect for any twin-sized bed. Upgrade your bedding with the Luxury Bed Skirt with 15 Inch Drop.

Pros Luxury feel, Adjustable drop length, Easy to clean Cons May not fit all beds

The Ruffled White Full Bed Skirt by CGK Unlimited is an elegant addition to any full-sized bed. Made with hotel-quality ruffles and a 12 inch drop, this bedskirt is designed to fit easily with its elastic wrap around feature. The brushed fabric adds a soft touch to your bedroom decor while also hiding any under-bed storage. Perfect for adding a touch of sophistication and style to your bedding, the Ruffled White Full Bed Skirt is a must-have for any home.

Pros Hotel-quality ruffles, Easy fitting with elastic wrap, Brushed fabric for comfort Cons Limited color options

The Biscaynebay Wrap Around Bed Skirt for Queen Beds is a luxurious addition to any bedroom. Made from silky, machine washable fabric, this bed skirt features adjustable belts and a 15-inch drop for a perfect fit. Its light camel color adds a touch of elegance to your bedding, while the elastic dust ruffles keep your under-bed area neat and tidy. Perfect for those who want to add a touch of luxury to their bedroom without breaking the bank.

Pros Adjustable belts, Silky luxurious fabric, Machine washable Cons Limited color options

The SGI Twin XL 40" Inch Drop Long Dorm Bed Skirt is the perfect addition to any college dorm room. Made from high-quality microfiber materials, this bed skirt is easy to care for and wrinkle-resistant. Its ruffled pattern and split corners add a touch of elegance to your dorm room decor. Measuring at 40 inches, this bed skirt is perfect for Twin XL beds and has a drop length of 40 inches, making it ideal for lofted or raised beds. Upgrade your dorm room with this stylish and functional bed skirt.

Pros Easy care, No wrinkle, Split corner Cons Limited color options

The Bare Home Pleated Twin XL Bed Skirt is the perfect addition to any twin extra long bed. With a tailored drop of 15 inches, this bed skirt is easy to fit and adds a touch of sophistication to your bedroom decor. The center and corner pleats create a classic look that will never go out of style. Made from soft and durable microfiber, this bed skirt is also wrinkle-resistant and easy to care for. Available in the versatile color of grey, it's sure to match any bedding set. Upgrade your bedding with the Bare Home Pleated Twin XL Bed Skirt.

Pros Easy to fit, Pleated design, Ultra-soft material Cons Limited color options

The SGI 10 Inch Drop Queen Size Dark Grey Solid Bed Skirt is a must-have for anyone who wants to add a touch of elegance to their bedroom. Made from high-quality microfiber, this bed skirt is easy to fit and care for, and is fade and wrinkle-resistant. The pleated style and split corner design make it perfect for any queen size bed. Whether you're looking to hide under-bed storage or just want to add a finishing touch to your bedding, this bed skirt is the perfect choice.

Pros Easy fit, Fade resistant, Wrinkle resistant Cons Limited color options

The Dorm Room Bed Skirt is the perfect addition to any college dorm room. Made of 100% microfiber, this bed skirt is not only soft to the touch but also durable and long-lasting. With a tailored drop of 32 inches, it fits perfectly on twin XL beds with a modern and stylish ruffled design. It's easy to install and remove, making cleaning a breeze. The white color complements any bedding style and the extra-long drop hides all your under-bed storage. Add a touch of elegance to your dorm room with this must-have bed skirt.

Pros Ruffled design looks elegant, Long drop fits tall bed, Made of soft microfiber Cons Limited color options

The Ruffled Bed Skirt with Split Corners-Dust Ruffle is a luxurious addition to any bedroom. Made with 100% microfiber, this bed skirt has a soft and sheen feel that will elevate the look of your bed. With a 24" drop and split corners, it provides full coverage and is easy to install. Available in a beautiful white color, this bed skirt is perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your bedroom decor. Whether you are looking to hide under bed storage or simply want to add a decorative touch, this bed skirt is a great choice.

Pros Soft and luxurious, Split corners for easy fitting, Adds a stylish touch Cons May require ironing

The Nestl Pinch Pleat Bed Skirt is a must-have for anyone looking to elevate the look of their bedroom. Made with premium microfiber, this pleated wrap-around bed skirt is both durable and luxurious. The easy fit design allows for a hassle-free installation, while the 14-inch drop ensures a perfect fit for most queen-sized beds. The dark gray color adds a touch of elegance to any room, making it perfect for both home and hotel use. Whether you're looking to hide under-bed storage or simply add a finishing touch to your bedding, the Nestl Pinch Pleat Bed Skirt is the perfect choice.

Pros Easy to fit, Luxurious feel, Hotel quality Cons Limited color options

FAQ

Q: What is a bed skirt and what is its purpose?

A: A bed skirt is a decorative covering that is placed over the box spring and under the mattress of a bed. Its purpose is to hide the unsightly box spring and any items that may be stored underneath the bed, while also adding a stylish touch to the overall look of the bed.

Q: What sizes do bed skirts come in?

A: Bed skirts come in a variety of sizes to fit different bed frames and mattresses. Common sizes include twin, full, queen, and king. Be sure to measure your bed frame and mattress before selecting a bed skirt to ensure the best fit.

Q: How should I care for my bed skirt?

A: To keep your bed skirt looking its best, it is important to follow the care instructions provided by the manufacturer. Most bed skirts can be machine washed and dried on a low heat setting. It is also recommended to iron the bed skirt on a low heat setting to remove any wrinkles before placing it on the bed.

Conclusions

After carefully reviewing a variety of bed skirts available on Amazon, we found that there are many high-quality options to choose from. Our review process included analyzing the fit, material, durability, and overall aesthetic of each product. Bed skirts are an essential item for anyone looking to complete the look of their bedding and give their room a polished appearance. We encourage readers to consider their specific needs, such as drop length and color, when choosing a bed skirt. Whether you prefer a tailored, ruffled, or pleated design, there is an option out there for you. With so many great bed skirt choices available, you're sure to find one that fits your personal style and budget.