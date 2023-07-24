Best Bedroom Area Rugs for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the perfect bedroom area rug can be daunting, given the plethora of options available. It's important to choose the right rug for your bedroom as it adds coziness and enhances the overall design of your space. To make your search easier, we've researched and tested various rugs and narrowed down the best products based on essential criteria such as durability, softness, size, and design. We've also considered factors like the size of the room and furniture, material, traffic in the room, and more. Our top picks offer a range of colors, patterns, and textures to suit different styles and budgets. With our expert insights and customer reviews, you'll find the perfect rug that adds warmth, comfort, and style to your bedroom.

1 Noahas Ultra Soft Fluffy Bedroom Rug Noahas Ultra Soft Fluffy Bedroom Rug View on Amazon 5 Noahas Ultra Soft Fluffy Bedroom Rugs are perfect for adding a cozy touch to your room decor. These modern shaggy area rugs are made of high-quality velvet material that is ultra-soft to the touch. Its non-slip feature ensures that the rug stays in place, making it an ideal choice for high-traffic areas. The oval shape and grey color make it easy to blend in with any decor style. Use it as a bedroom rug, living room runner rug, or even in your kids' room. Its size of 2.6' X 5.3' provides ample coverage and a comfortable stepping experience. Upgrade your home decor with Noahas Ultra Soft Fluffy Bedroom Rugs. Pros Ultra soft and fluffy, Non-slip backing, Modern shaggy design Cons Limited color options

2 Tortania Cream Brown Area Rug Tortania Cream Brown Area Rug View on Amazon 5 The Area Rug Living Room Rugs are a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of style and comfort to their home. The 5x7 washable rug is perfect for a variety of spaces, including living rooms, bedrooms, and offices. The neutral boho Moroccan design features cream and brown colors that will complement any decor. Made with soft materials, this rug is not only beautiful but also comfortable to walk on. Whether you use it under a dining table or as an indoor floor carpet, this farmhouse rug will elevate the look of your home. Pros Soft and comfortable, Easy to clean, Stylish design Cons May not be durable

3 Vasofe Grey Shaggy Area Rug 4x6 Feet Vasofe Grey Shaggy Area Rug 4x6 Feet View on Amazon 5 The Vasofe Super Soft Grey Fluffy Area Rug is the perfect addition to any home looking for a cozy and stylish touch. Measuring 4x6 feet, this shaggy rug is made of plush material that feels great underfoot. Whether you're looking to add a fuzzy rug to your living room, bedroom, or nursery, this versatile piece of decor will fit right in. Its grey color and fluffy texture make it an ideal choice for both boys and girls. Bring warmth and comfort into your home with the Vasofe Super Soft Grey Fluffy Area Rug. Pros Super soft and fluffy, Great for bedroom or nursery, Adds texture to decor Cons May shed initially

4 LOCHAS Fluffy Soft Cream Area Rug LOCHAS Fluffy Soft Cream Area Rug View on Amazon 5 The LOCHAS Fluffy Soft Cream Area Rug is the perfect addition to any home decor. Measuring 4x6 feet, this large shag rug is thick, soft, and not shed, making it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, and even kids' rooms. Its cream color is neutral and versatile, and the rug's furry texture adds a cozy feel to any space. Made with high-quality materials, this indoor carpet is durable and easy to maintain. Upgrade your home with the LOCHAS Fluffy Soft Cream Area Rug today! Pros Soft and fluffy texture, Large size for multiple uses, Non-shedding and durable Cons May require regular vacuuming

5 Wonnitar Mid Century 4x6 Rug Wonnitar Mid Century 4x6 Rug View on Amazon 5 The Wonnitar Mid Century 4x6 Rug is a stunning addition to any room. The washable boho area rug is perfect for the living room, bedroom, bathroom, entryway, or closet. The non-slip modern abstract art nursery accent mat is soft and non-shedding, making it a great choice for families with pets or children. The rug comes in a beautiful pink/green Morandi/green color scheme and measures 4' x 6', making it the perfect size for any space. Its high-quality materials ensure that it will last for years to come. Pros Washable, Non-slip, Soft Cons Limited color options

6 jinchan Area Rug 6x9 Moroccan Rug Taupe jinchan Area Rug 6x9 Moroccan Rug Taupe View on Amazon 5 The jinchan Area Rug 6x9 Moroccan Rug is a perfect addition to any modern living space. Made with soft, durable materials, this rug is both comfortable and functional. Its thin design makes it easy to clean and maintain, while its non-slip backing ensures safety and stability. The contemporary geometric pattern adds a touch of style to any room, making it a versatile piece that can be used in the bedroom, kitchen, dining room, and more. Plus, its large 6x9 size makes it a great accent rug for larger spaces. Upgrade your home decor with the jinchan Area Rug 6x9 Moroccan Rug. Pros Washable, Non-slip, Soft Cons Thin

7 Hutha Large Area Rug Tie-Dyed Grey Hutha Large Area Rug Tie-Dyed Grey View on Amazon 5 The Hutha 4x6 Large Area Rug is a must-have for any home decor enthusiast. Made from super soft and fluffy materials, this tie-dyed light grey rug is perfect for adding a cozy touch to any living room or bedroom. Measuring 4x6 feet, it's the ideal size for most spaces, and its shaggy texture adds a modern and stylish touch. Whether you want to create a cozy reading nook or add a touch of luxury to your nursery, this rug is the perfect choice. Pros Super soft and fluffy, Tie-dyed design adds character, Suitable for various rooms Cons Not very durable

8 VK Living Machine Washable Rug Vintage Design Green VK Living Machine Washable Rug Vintage Design Green View on Amazon 5 The VK Living Machine Washable Rug is a versatile and stylish addition to any home. With its vintage design and stain-resistant material, this 5'x7' rug is perfect for high-traffic areas like living rooms, bedrooms, and offices. The non-slip backing ensures safety while the easy-to-clean material makes maintenance a breeze. Plus, the green color adds a pop of color to any space. Made of durable materials, this rug will last for years to come and elevate the look of your home decor. Pros Machine washable, Non-slip backing, Stain resistant Cons Limited color options

9 Noahas Fluffy Black Bedroom Rug 4x6 Feet Noahas Fluffy Black Bedroom Rug 4x6 Feet View on Amazon 5 Noahas Fluffy Black Rugs for Bedroom is the perfect addition to any space in need of a cozy touch. Measuring 4x6 feet, this shaggy and fuzzy rug is made of soft materials that provide ultimate comfort and warmth. It is ideal for kids' rooms, living rooms, and nurseries. The plush texture of this rug also makes it a great option for those looking to add a cute and stylish element to their decor. Overall, Noahas Fluffy Black Rugs for Bedroom is a versatile and practical choice for any home. Pros Soft & Plush, Versatile Use, Cute Room Decor Cons May Shed Fibers

10 Kimicole Grey Area Rug for Bedroom Living Room Kimicole Grey Area Rug for Bedroom Living Room View on Amazon 5 The Kimicole Grey Area Rug is a perfect addition to any bedroom or living room. Measuring 4x5.9 feet, this upgraded shag rug is not only cute and fluffy but also functional. It's perfect for apartment or dorm room essentials for teen girls or kids, and can also be used as shag nursery rugs for baby room decorations. The grey color adds a touch of elegance to any decor, while the soft texture provides comfort and warmth. Made of high-quality materials, this rug is durable and easy to clean. Overall, the Kimicole Grey Area Rug is a must-have for anyone looking to add style and comfort to their home. Pros Soft and fluffy, Great for bedroom, Cute design Cons May shed initially

FAQ

Q: What size of area rug is best for my bedroom?

A: The size of your bedroom area rug depends on the size of your bedroom. For a smaller bedroom, a 5x8 or 6x9 area rug will work. For a larger bedroom, a 8x10 or 9x12 area rug is a better choice. Make sure to measure your bedroom before purchasing an area rug to ensure it will fit properly.

Q: Can I use a large area rug in a smaller bedroom?

A: Absolutely! Using a large area rug in a smaller bedroom can actually make the space feel larger and more spacious. Just make sure the rug doesn't take up the entire room and there is still some space around the edges.

Q: Are oval area rugs a good choice for a bedroom?

A: Oval area rugs can be a great choice for a bedroom, especially if you have a round or oval-shaped room. They add a unique touch to your decor and can help soften the hard angles of a room. Make sure to measure your room before purchasing an oval area rug to ensure it will fit properly.

Conclusions

After reviewing various bedroom area rugs, we can conclude that there is a wide range of options available to fit any style and preference. Our methodology involved considering factors such as softness, durability, and design. From shaggy to Moroccan, there is a rug for every taste and budget. Area rugs can transform a space by adding warmth and texture, making them an essential element in any bedroom. Whether you're looking for a bohemian or modern touch, there is an area rug out there that can elevate your decor. Don't hesitate to invest in a bedroom area rug that complements your style and brings comfort to your space.