Best Bedroom Vanity for 2023

The ACME Furniture AC-90314 Vanity Bench is a stylish and functional addition to any dressing room. Measuring 42 x 20 x 50 inches, this bench is the perfect size for sitting comfortably while getting ready. The chrome/silver finish adds a touch of elegance to any decor. This bench is also versatile and can be used as extra seating in any room. The sturdy construction and comfortable cushion make this a great investment for any home.

The ACME Furniture AC-90314 Vanity Bench is perfect for those who want a comfortable and stylish place to sit while getting ready. It is also great for those who need extra seating in their home. The chrome/silver finish adds a touch of elegance to any room, and the sturdy construction ensures that this bench will last for years. The comfortable cushion makes sitting a pleasure, and the size is perfect for any dressing room. Overall, this is a great investment for any home.

Pros Stylish design Chrome finish Large size Easy assembly Cons No cushion Limited color options May scratch easily

Stylish chrome/silver vanity bench with comfortable cushioning.

The ACME Cargo Vanity Mirror in Gunmetal is a stylish and functional addition to any bedroom or dressing area. This mirror features a unique industrial design with a gunmetal finish and decorative cargo accents. It measures 33 inches in height and 22 inches in width, making it the perfect size for getting ready in the morning. The mirror itself is high-quality and provides a clear reflection, allowing you to see every detail of your hair and makeup. The ACME Cargo Vanity Mirror is also versatile and can be used for a variety of purposes, such as a decorative accent piece or even as a statement wall mirror. Overall, this mirror is a must-have for anyone looking for a chic and practical addition to their home decor.

Pros Stylish design Multicolor finish Durable construction Ample storage space Cons Slightly heavy Mirror may scratch easily Assembly required

Stylish and functional mirror with a sturdy metal frame. Great for adding an industrial touch to your decor.

The Monarch Specialties 3062, Set of 2, Makeup, Organizer, Dressing Table, Bedroom, Laminate, Grey Look, Black, Transitional Vanity 2Pcs Set Marble Charcoal Metal is perfect for those who love makeup and need a place to store their items. Made with laminate and a grey look, this set of two features a dressing table and organizer. The set is 29" L x 16" W x 50.5" H, making it a great size for a bedroom. The black and marble charcoal metal finish gives the set a transitional look that will match any decor. Use the organizer to store your makeup, and the dressing table to get ready in the morning.

Pros Stylish design Ample storage space Easy to assemble Durable material Cons Expensive Small mirror Limited color options

This stylish and affordable set offers ample storage for makeup and accessories. Assembly can be challenging, but the end result is worth it.

The Palimder Vanity Desk with Mirror & Light is the perfect addition to any bedroom. This stylish and functional dressing table features a large drawer and three levels of storage, making it easy to keep your makeup, jewelry, and other essentials organized. The desk also comes with three lighting modes and adjustable brightness, so you can get the perfect lighting for your makeup application.

Made with high-quality materials, this white dressing table is built to last. It comes with a comfortable stool that can be tucked away neatly under the desk when not in use. The desk is easy to assemble and is the perfect size for any bedroom. Whether you're getting ready for work or a night out, the Palimder Vanity Desk with Mirror & Light has everything you need to look your best.

Pros Adjustable lighting modes Large drawer and storage Comes with stool Elegant design Cons Assembly required May scratch easily Not suitable for small spaces

The Palimder Vanity Desk with Mirror & Light is a spacious and stylish dressing table with adjustable lighting and ample storage space.

The Furnideco Vanity Set is a must-have for anyone who loves makeup. With 10 light bulbs, 3 lighting modes, and adjustable brightness, you can achieve the perfect lighting to apply your makeup flawlessly. The set also features a cushioned stool for comfort, 6 storage shelves, and 2 drawers to keep all your makeup and accessories organized. The beautiful 42"W white vanity is perfect for any bedroom or studio, and its sturdy design ensures it will last for years to come. Say goodbye to messy makeup stations and hello to the organized and well-lit vanity of your dreams with the Furnideco Vanity Set.

Pros 10 light bulbs included 6 storage shelves 3 lighting modes adjustable brightness Cons assembly required limited color options may be too large

This vanity set offers ample storage and adjustable lighting for a perfect makeup experience.

The Vanity Desk is a must-have for any woman or girl who loves makeup and wants to have a dedicated space to get ready. The touch screen dimming mirror provides perfect lighting for any occasion with three color lighting modes. The dressing table has three sliding drawers for ample storage and organization of your makeup and accessories. The modern design of the desk and cushioned stool set will make any bedroom feel stylish and chic. With dimensions of 15.7D*35.4W*50H, this desk is the perfect size for any room. Get ready in style with the Vanity Desk.

Pros Touch screen dimming mirror 3 color lighting modes 3 sliding drawers Cushioned stool included Cons Assembly required Not suitable for small spaces Limited weight capacity

A modern, functional and stylish vanity desk with touch screen dimming mirror, 3 color lighting modes, 3 sliding drawers and cushioned stool set.

The Tiptiper Makeup Vanity with Sliding Mirror is a modern vanity table perfect for any bedroom. With hidden and open storage shelves, this vanity desk is perfect for organizing your makeup and accessories. It also features a sliding mirror and five large drawers for additional storage. Made with high-quality materials, this white vanity table is both stylish and durable. Its sleek design and ample storage make it ideal for those who love to keep their space organized and clutter-free. Whether you're getting ready for a night out or just starting your day, the Tiptiper Makeup Vanity with Sliding Mirror is the perfect addition to your bedroom.

Pros Sliding mirror Hidden storage 5 large drawers Modern design Cons Assembly required May scratch easily Limited color options

The Tiptiper Makeup Vanity is a modern and functional piece of furniture that provides ample storage space and a sliding mirror for easy use.

The Furniouse 37" W Vanity Desk is a must-have for anyone who wants to elevate their beauty routine. This vanity set comes with a vanity mirror with lights and table set with 5 drawers that offer plenty of storage space for makeup, brushes, and other beauty essentials. It also features 3 lighting modes and adjustable brightness, making it perfect for any time of day. The desk is made of high-quality materials and comes in a sleek white finish that will complement any bedroom or studio. Whether you're a makeup artist or just someone who loves to look their best, this vanity set is a game-changer.

Pros 3 lighting modes Brightness adjustable 5 drawers for storage Comes with mirror Cons Assembly required Limited color options No chair included

The Furniouse Vanity Desk is a spacious and stylish addition to any bedroom or studio with its adjustable lighting and ample storage space.

The Makeup Vanity Desk with Mirror and Lights is a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their beauty routine. This cute and compact vanity table is designed with lots of storage space, making it perfect for small bedrooms. It features 3 lighting modes that provide ample lighting for applying makeup, and the hair dryer rack adds even more convenience. Measuring 31.5in(L), this white and black vanity desk is made of durable materials and is easy to assemble. Whether you're a makeup artist or just someone who loves to look their best, this vanity desk is a game-changer.

Pros Lots of storage 3 lighting modes Includes hair dryer rack Cute design Cons Assembly required Not very large Mirror may be small

This makeup vanity desk with mirror and lights offers ample storage and 3 lighting modes. Comes with a hair dryer rack and is available in white and black.

The Vabches Vanity Desk is a must-have for any makeup lover. With its LED light mirror and charging station, getting ready has never been easier. The desk also features 4 storage shelves and 2 drawers, providing ample space for all your beauty essentials. The included storage stool adds comfort and convenience to your vanity routine. Made with high-quality materials, this white vanity table is both sturdy and stylish. Perfect for bedrooms and small spaces, the Vabches Vanity Desk is a great addition to any home.

Pros LED light mirror Charging station 4 storage shelves Storage stool Cons Assembly required Not suitable for tall people Limited drawer space

The Vabches Vanity Desk is a cute and functional addition to any bedroom, with ample storage and a charging station.

Q: What is a bedroom vanity and why should I consider buying one?

A: A bedroom vanity is a piece of furniture that typically includes a mirror, drawers, and a surface for applying makeup or doing hair. It can serve as a functional and stylish addition to any bedroom. A vanity can add a touch of luxury and sophistication to your space, while also providing practical storage solutions for your beauty and grooming products.

Q: How do I choose the right bedroom vanity for my needs?

A: When choosing a bedroom vanity, consider your personal style, the size of your bedroom, and your storage needs. Look for a vanity that complements the overall aesthetic of your room, and that has enough storage space to accommodate your beauty products. You may also want to consider the size of the mirror and the lighting options available. Ultimately, choose a vanity that suits your needs and makes you feel comfortable and confident in your space.

Q: What are some tips for maintaining and caring for my bedroom vanity?

A: To keep your bedroom vanity looking its best, be sure to clean it regularly with a soft, damp cloth to avoid scratching or damaging the surface. Avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaning tools, as these can cause damage to the finish. Additionally, be careful not to overload the drawers with too much weight, as this can cause them to become unstable or even break. Finally, consider covering the surface of your vanity with a protective cloth or mat to prevent scratches or stains from makeup or other beauty products.

After researching and testing multiple bedroom vanities, it's clear that the ACME Furniture AC-90314 Vanity Benches and the Palimder Vanity Desk with Mirror & Light are the top picks. The ACME Furniture AC-90314 Vanity Benches offer a sleek chrome/silver design with a comfortable cushioned seat, and the ACME Cargo Vanity Mirror in gunmetal adds a modern touch. On the other hand, the Palimder Vanity Desk with Mirror & Light offers a spacious tabletop, three-level storage, and three adjustable brightness modes for optimal lighting. Both options are perfect for anyone looking for a stylish and functional vanity for their bedroom.

Although all of the vanities we tested were high-quality, these two stood out for their unique features and overall design. We recommend doing additional research before making a final decision, but we are confident that these vanities will meet your needs and exceed your expectations. Thank you for reading and happy shopping!