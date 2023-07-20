Best Coffee Tables Narrow for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking to add a stylish touch to your living space or maximize a small room? Coffee tables narrow are a popular option due to their space-saving design and versatility. However, it's important to consider criteria such as size, style, materials, and functionality when choosing the right coffee table narrow. Reading customer reviews can also provide valuable insight into a table's durability and quality. In the next section, we'll provide a list of the top-ranking coffee tables narrow on the market, from rustic wooden designs to sleek modern options.

1 Furinno Simple Design Coffee Table Dark Brown Furinno Simple Design Coffee Table Dark Brown View on Amazon 9.8 The Furinno Simple Design Coffee Table in Dark Brown is a versatile and stylish addition to any living space. Made from durable engineered wood and finished with a dark brown veneer, this coffee table features rounded corners for added safety and a minimalist design that complements any decor. Measuring 35.5 inches in width and 16 inches in height, it provides ample surface area for drinks, snacks, and other items. Whether used as a centerpiece for entertaining or simply as a functional piece of furniture, the Furinno Simple Design Coffee Table is a great choice for any home. Pros Simple design, Rounded corners, Sturdy construction Cons Assembly required

2 Furinno Andrey Coffee Table with Bin Drawer. Furinno Andrey Coffee Table with Bin Drawer. View on Amazon 9.2 The Furinno Andrey Coffee Table with Bin Drawer in Americano/Medium Brown is a stylish and practical addition to any living room. The table is made from high-quality materials and features a spacious tabletop and a convenient storage drawer. It is perfect for storing remote controls, magazines, and other items. The table is easy to assemble and is the perfect size for small to medium-sized living rooms. Overall, the Furinno Andrey Coffee Table with Bin Drawer is a great choice for anyone looking for a stylish and functional coffee table at an affordable price. Pros Easy to assemble, Sturdy construction, Includes storage drawer Cons Limited color options

3 Convenience Concepts Town Square Chrome Coffee Table Convenience Concepts Town Square Chrome Coffee Table View on Amazon 8.7 The Town Square Chrome Coffee Table with Shelf, Glass/Chrome, is a sleek and modern addition to any living space. The glass top and chrome legs create a clean and contemporary look, while the built-in shelf adds functionality and storage for books or decorative items. The table is easy to assemble and sturdy enough to hold drinks, snacks, and even board games for a cozy night in. Its compact size makes it perfect for smaller apartments or as an accent piece in larger homes. Overall, a stylish and practical choice for any home decor enthusiast. Pros Stylish design, Easy to assemble, Durable construction Cons Glass may show fingerprints

4 Convenience Concepts Oxford Coffee Table with Shelf Black Convenience Concepts Oxford Coffee Table with Shelf Black View on Amazon 8 The Convenience Concepts Oxford Coffee Table with Shelf, Black is a stylish and practical addition to any living room. Made with high-quality materials, this coffee table is both durable and attractive. It features a sleek black finish and a convenient shelf for storage or display. Its size and weight make it easy to move and position, and its simple design complements any decor style. Perfect for holding drinks, snacks, and reading materials, this coffee table is a must-have for anyone who wants to add function and style to their living space. Pros Easy assembly, Sturdy construction, Spacious storage shelf Cons Limited color options

5 Convenience Concepts Ledgewood Coffee Shelf Table Driftwood White Convenience Concepts Ledgewood Coffee Shelf Table Driftwood White View on Amazon 6.4 The Convenience Concepts Ledgewood Coffee Shelf Table in driftwood/white is the perfect addition to any living room. This stylish and functional table features a spacious tabletop, a lower shelf for additional storage, and a unique driftwood/white finish that adds a touch of rustic charm to any decor. Made with high-quality materials, this coffee table is both durable and easy to maintain. It's great for holding drinks, snacks, and other essentials while you relax on the couch or entertain guests. Upgrade your living room with the Convenience Concepts Ledgewood Coffee Shelf Table. Pros Sturdy construction, Easy to assemble, Great design Cons Limited color options

6 Convenience Concepts American Heritage Coffee Table Black Convenience Concepts American Heritage Coffee Table Black View on Amazon 5.8 The Convenience Concepts American Heritage Coffee Table with Shelf in Black is a stylish and functional addition to any living room. Made with a sturdy wood construction and a sleek black finish, this coffee table features a spacious tabletop and a lower shelf for storing books, magazines, or decorative items. Its classic design makes it a versatile piece that can be used in both traditional and modern settings. Measuring 48 inches long and 17 inches high, this coffee table is the perfect size for any room. Overall, it's a great choice for those looking for a practical and stylish coffee table. Pros Sturdy construction, Easy to assemble, Spacious shelf Cons May scratch easily

7 Monarch Specialties Modern Coffee Table for Living Room Monarch Specialties Modern Coffee Table for Living Room View on Amazon 6.1 The Monarch Specialties Modern Coffee Table is a sleek and stylish addition to any living room. With its glossy white finish and chrome metal frame, this contemporary center table adds a touch of modern elegance to your space. Measuring 44 inches in length, it provides ample surface area for displaying decor, holding drinks, and entertaining guests. The sturdy construction ensures durability, while the easy-to-clean surface makes maintenance a breeze. Whether you're using it for everyday use or special occasions, the Monarch Specialties Modern Coffee Table is sure to impress. Pros Modern design, Sturdy metal frame, Glossy finish Cons Assembly required

8 Modway Transmit Mid Century Coffee Table Walnut White Modway Transmit Mid Century Coffee Table Walnut White View on Amazon 5.7 The Modway Transmit Mid-Century Coffee Table is the perfect addition to any modern living space. Made with a combination of walnut and white wood, this coffee table is not only stylish but also durable. With its mid-century design, it will bring a touch of sophistication to your home. The table is a great size, perfect for holding your morning coffee, magazines, or a vase of flowers. The sleek lines and minimalist design make it a versatile piece that can be incorporated into any decor style. Overall, the Modway Transmit Mid-Century Coffee Table is a great investment for those looking for a stylish and functional coffee table. Pros Sturdy construction, Mid-century design, Large storage space Cons Assembly required

9 HOOBRO Narrow End Table with Storage Sling HOOBRO Narrow End Table with Storage Sling View on Amazon 8.8 The HOOBRO Narrow End Table is a stylish and functional piece of furniture that is perfect for small spaces. Made with tempered glass and a gold finish, this side table adds a touch of elegance to any room. The included storage sling is great for holding magazines or books, and the compact size makes it a great addition to a bedroom or living room. With dimensions of 15.7"L x 7.1"W x 21.7"H, this table is the perfect space saver. Whether you use it as a nightstand or a coffee table, the HOOBRO Narrow End Table is a versatile and practical choice. Pros Stylish design, Space-saving, Tempered glass Cons Limited storage

10 VECELO Coffee Table with Storage Shelf Brown VECELO Coffee Table with Storage Shelf Brown View on Amazon 5.4 The VECELO 47" Coffee Table is a perfect addition to any living room with its industrial wood and metal frame. It features a storage shelf, which is perfect for storing magazines, books, or other items. The table is easy to assemble, and its brown color complements any decor. This coffee table is not only stylish but also functional, providing a sturdy surface for drinks and snacks. Its size is ideal for small and large living rooms, and its durable materials ensure that it will last for years to come. Pros Spacious storage shelf, Sturdy metal frame, Easy to assemble Cons Limited color options

FAQ

Q: What are some important things to consider when choosing a narrow coffee table?

A: When choosing a narrow coffee table, it's important to consider the size and shape of your living space. You want to make sure the table fits comfortably in your room and doesn't take up too much space. Additionally, consider the style of your existing furniture and choose a coffee table that complements it. Finally, think about the functionality of the table - do you need storage space or a surface to place drinks and snacks on?

Q: Can a narrow coffee table still be stylish and on-trend?

A: Absolutely! Narrow coffee tables come in a variety of styles, from sleek and modern to rustic and farmhouse-inspired. Consider the materials and finishes of the table, such as wood, metal, or glass, and choose one that aligns with your personal style and the overall aesthetic of your living space. Don't be afraid to mix and match different textures and finishes for a unique look.

Q: How can I make the most of a narrow coffee table in a small space?

A: In a small space, a narrow coffee table can be a great way to add functionality without taking up too much floor space. Consider choosing a table with built-in storage, such as drawers or a lower shelf, to maximize its use. Additionally, think about using the table for multiple purposes - it can double as a desk or extra seating when needed. Finally, accessorize the table with decor and accents that add to the overall style of the room.

Conclusions

In conclusion, we have reviewed a variety of coffee tables that are perfect for small spaces. After thorough research and analysis, we highly recommend the Furinno Simple Design Coffee Table and the HOOBRO Narrow End Table. Both tables are versatile, stylish, and affordable. The Furinno table is perfect for those who prefer a classic design with a rounded corner, while the HOOBRO table is a great option for those who want a modern and stylish table with a tempered glass top and gold finish. Additionally, the HOOBRO Narrow Side Table is a great option for those who need a small accent table with a magazine sling. No matter which table you choose, we are confident that you will find the perfect fit for your space and needs. Don't forget to do further research and consider your personal preferences and style. Thank you for reading, and happy shopping!