Best Commercial Dehumidifier for 2023

Commercial dehumidifiers are essential tools for controlling humidity in large spaces like warehouses, factories, and commercial buildings. They prevent mold growth, damage to products and equipment, and musty odors. When selecting a commercial dehumidifier, consider the unit's capacity, energy efficiency, and type of humidistat and controls. Customer reviews can also provide insight into potential issues. We have researched and tested numerous commercial dehumidifiers to bring you the best options available. Our top picks meet the essential criteria for commercial dehumidifiers and provide numerous benefits for businesses, including improved air quality, protection of products and equipment, and cost savings.

1 ALORAIR 264 PPD Industrial Dehumidifier with Pump ALORAIR 264 PPD Industrial Dehumidifier with Pump View on Amazon 9 The ALORAIR 264 PPD Industrial Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump is a powerful and versatile tool designed to eliminate excess moisture and prevent mold growth in a variety of settings. With its compact and portable design, this dehumidifier is ideal for use in homes, job sites, and other commercial settings. Equipped with a high-efficiency pump, this dehumidifier can remove up to 264 pints of moisture per day, making it an excellent choice for large spaces. Additionally, the ALORAIR 264 PPD Industrial Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump is designed with durable, high-quality materials, ensuring that it will provide reliable and long-lasting performance for years to come. Pros High moisture removal capacity, Compact and portable design, Suitable for industrial and commercial use Cons Can be noisy during operation

2 hOmeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier 35 Pint hOmeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier 35 Pint View on Amazon 9.9 The hOmeLabs 3000 Sq. Ft. Energy Star Dehumidifier is a powerful and efficient solution for removing moisture and controlling humidity in medium to large rooms, bedrooms, and home basements. With a 35 pint (previously 50 pint) capacity, this dehumidifier can effectively remove up to 9 gallons of water per day. It features an easy-to-use control panel with a digital display and adjustable humidity settings, as well as a 24-hour timer and automatic shut-off function. The hOmeLabs dehumidifier also includes a washable filter that helps to remove allergens and improve air quality. Its sleek and compact design makes it easy to move and store, while the Energy Star certification ensures energy efficiency and cost savings. Overall, the hOmeLabs dehumidifier is a reliable and effective solution for keeping your home comfortable and dry. Pros Energy Star certified, Powerful moisture removal, Ideal for medium to large rooms Cons Loud operation

3 Moiswell Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump and Drain Hose Moiswell Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump and Drain Hose View on Amazon 7.7 The Moiswell 170 Pints Commercial Dehumidifier is a powerful and reliable solution for removing excess moisture from large spaces, including basements up to 7,500 sq ft. With a built-in pump and drain hose, this dehumidifier can run continuously without the need for manual emptying. Its durable construction and 5-year warranty make it a smart investment for any commercial or industrial setting. This dehumidifier is perfect for reducing humidity levels, preventing mold and mildew growth, and improving indoor air quality. Pros High dehumidification capacity, Suitable for large spaces, Comes with pump and drain hose Cons Slightly bulky design

4 POHL SCHMITT Electric Dehumidifier for Home POHL SCHMITT Electric Dehumidifier for Home View on Amazon 8 The Pohl Schmitt Electric Dehumidifier is a compact and portable solution for removing excess moisture in small spaces up to 2200 cubic feet. With a 17 oz water tank capacity, this mini dehumidifier is perfect for use in bedrooms, bathrooms, RVs, laundry rooms, or closets. It operates quietly and efficiently, making it a great addition to any home. Plus, its sleek and modern design will fit seamlessly into any decor. Pros Compact size, Quiet operation, Easy to use Cons Small water tank

5 Moiswell Commercial Dehumidifier with Continuous Drain Hose Moiswell Commercial Dehumidifier with Continuous Drain Hose View on Amazon 8.3 Moiswell 164 Pints Commercial Dehumidifiers are the perfect solution for those looking to effectively remove excess moisture from large spaces such as basements, warehouses, and grow rooms. With a 20.5 gallon/day capacity, this dehumidifier can handle even the most challenging environments. It features a continuous drain hose and a 1.32 gallon water reservoir, making it easy to use and maintain. The sturdy design and high-quality materials ensure that this dehumidifier will provide reliable performance for years to come. Say goodbye to dampness and hello to a comfortable, healthy environment with Moiswell 164 Pints Commercial Dehumidifiers. Pros High capacity, Continuous drain hose, Suitable for large areas Cons Heavy (63 lbs)

6 Waykar Dehumidifier 130 Pints 6500 Sq. Ft. Waykar Dehumidifier 130 Pints 6500 Sq. Ft. View on Amazon 7.2 The Waykar 130 Pints Dehumidifier is the perfect solution for commercial and industrial spaces up to 6,500 square feet. With an Energy Star rating and a 2.04-gallon water tank, this dehumidifier effectively removes excess moisture and improves air quality. It also comes with a drain hose for easy continuous drainage. Ideal for warehouses, storages, basements, and bedrooms, this powerful dehumidifier is a must-have for anyone looking to create a comfortable and healthy environment in large spaces. Pros High capacity, Energy efficient, Suitable for large spaces Cons Heavy to move

7 ALORAIR Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump ALORAIR Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump View on Amazon 6.7 The ALORAIR Commercial Dehumidifier with Pump is a high-performing LGR dehumidifier that can quickly and effectively remove excess moisture from large areas, making it perfect for flood repair, crawlspaces, and basements. With a maximum capacity of 180 PPD and an AHAM rating of 85 PPD, this dehumidifier is capable of handling even the most challenging moisture issues. The unit is equipped with a memory starting function, which ensures that it will restart automatically after a power outage. Additionally, it comes with a 5-year warranty, so you can rest assured that you're making a wise investment in a reliable and durable product. Pros Powerful dehumidifying capacity, Comes with a pump, 5-year warranty included Cons May be too large for some spaces

8 Moiswell 145 Pint Dehumidifier with Drain Hose Moiswell 145 Pint Dehumidifier with Drain Hose View on Amazon 9.5 The Moiswell 145 Pint Commercial Dehumidifier is a must-have for anyone who needs to control humidity levels in large areas such as crawl spaces, basements, and industrial spaces. This unit is not only compact and portable, but it also has a large capacity and comes with a drain hose for easy water removal. The auto defrost and memory starting features make it easy to use and maintain. Don't let water damage ruin your space, invest in the Moiswell 145 Pint Commercial Dehumidifier today. Pros Large capacity, Auto defrost feature, Portable and compact Cons Loud operation

9 hOmeLabs Commercial Dehumidifier with Built-In Pump hOmeLabs Commercial Dehumidifier with Built-In Pump View on Amazon 6.6 The hOmeLabs Commercial Grade Dehumidifier is a powerful and reliable solution for large basements, industrial and commercial spaces, and job sites. With a 160 pint capacity and built-in pump, this dehumidifier can easily handle the most demanding environments. The washable filter ensures easy maintenance, and the included drain hose allows for continuous operation. Its sturdy construction and durable materials make it an excellent choice for those in need of a high-quality dehumidifier. Pros Powerful dehumidification, Built-in pump, Washable filter Cons Heavy to move

10 ANDTE Commercial Dehumidifier 250 Pints ANDTE Commercial Dehumidifier 250 Pints View on Amazon 6.2 The ANDTE 250 Pints Commercial Dehumidifier is a top-of-the-line solution for removing excess moisture in large spaces up to 8,000 sq ft. With a powerful 31.25 gallon/day capacity, this industrial dehumidifier is perfect for basements, whole houses, warehouses, and more. It features a drain hose, 24 hr timer, auto defrost, and memory restart function for added convenience. Plus, with a 5-year warranty, you can trust that this dehumidifier will provide reliable performance for years to come. Keep your space dry and comfortable with the ANDTE 250 Pints Commercial Dehumidifier. Pros Large coverage area, High daily water removal, Memory restart feature Cons May be too large

Q: What is a commercial dehumidifier?

A: A commercial dehumidifier is a device designed to remove excess moisture from the air in large commercial spaces. These spaces can include warehouses, factories, offices, and other commercial buildings.

Q: Why do I need a commercial dehumidifier?

A: Excess moisture in commercial spaces can lead to mold growth, rust, and other damage to equipment and products. It can also create an uncomfortable and unhealthy environment for employees. A commercial dehumidifier helps to maintain a safe and healthy environment, as well as protect valuable equipment and products.

Q: How do I choose the right size commercial dehumidifier?

A: The size of the commercial dehumidifier you need depends on the size of the space you want to dehumidify, as well as the level of humidity you need to remove. It's important to consult with a professional to determine the appropriate size for your specific needs. Factors to consider include the square footage of the space, the number of occupants, and any equipment or products that may be present.

After conducting extensive research and testing on various commercial dehumidifiers, we have found that these products are essential for controlling humidity levels in large spaces such as basements, warehouses, and grow rooms. While each product has its unique features and capabilities, they all share the common goal of effectively removing excess moisture and preventing the growth of harmful allergens and mold. Whether you opt for a compact portable unit or a larger capacity dehumidifier with a pump, investing in a commercial dehumidifier can greatly improve the air quality and overall comfort of your space. We highly recommend considering one of these top-performing dehumidifiers for your next purchase.