Best Commercial Floor Scrubber for 2023

Looking for a commercial floor scrubber to keep your space clean and presentable? We’ve got you covered. Our team of experts has tested and researched various products to bring you the best machines on the market. With the right floor scrubber, you can save time and money while improving the overall appearance of your space. We considered essential factors such as machine size, flooring type, and ease of use, and also took customer feedback into account to ensure our recommendations are consistently well-received. From walk-behind to ride-on machines, we’ll provide expert insight and tips to help you make an informed decision. Invest in a high-quality floor scrubber and maintain a clean and professional environment.

1 Powr-Flite Multiwash 14 Commercial Floor Scrubber Machine. Powr-Flite Multiwash 14 Commercial Floor Scrubber Machine. View on Amazon 9.7 The Powr-Flite Multiwash 14 inch Commercial Floor Scrubber Machine is a powerful and versatile tool for cleaning a wide range of hard and soft surface floors. With its automatic scrubbing and solution dispensing capabilities, this machine is ideal for both small and large scale cleaning jobs. The lightweight and compact design makes it easy to maneuver in tight spaces, while the adjustable brush pressure allows for customizable cleaning performance. Whether you're cleaning tile, carpet, or hardwood floors, the Multiwash 14 inch Commercial Floor Scrubber Machine is a must-have for any commercial cleaning operation. Pros Cleans a variety of surfaces, Commercial grade machine, 14 inch cleaning path Cons May be heavy to lift

2 Prolux Core Heavy Duty Single Pad Floor Buffer Prolux Core Heavy Duty Single Pad Floor Buffer View on Amazon 9.4 The Prolux Core Heavy Duty Single Pad Commercial Polisher Floor Buffer Machine Tile Scrubber (13 Inch Medium Duty Buffer Only) is a powerful tool for cleaning and polishing floors. The machine's heavy-duty motor and single pad design make it ideal for commercial and industrial applications. It can be used to clean and polish a wide range of surfaces, including tile, vinyl, hardwood, and concrete. The 13-inch pad size is perfect for medium-sized spaces, and the easy-to-use design ensures that even novice users can achieve professional results. With its durable construction and reliable performance, the Prolux Core Heavy Duty Single Pad Commercial Polisher Floor Buffer Machine Tile Scrubber is a must-have tool for any cleaning professional. Pros Heavy duty machine, Versatile - buffers and scrubs, Comes with a pad Cons No additional pads included

3 Prolux Core Heavy Duty Floor Buffer Machine Prolux Core Heavy Duty Floor Buffer Machine View on Amazon 9.2 The Prolux Core Heavy Duty Single Pad Commercial Polisher Floor Buffer Machine Scrubber is a must-have for commercial cleaning needs. With its powerful motor, this 15-inch floor buffer can easily tackle tough stains and grime on a variety of surfaces, including hardwood, tile, and concrete. Its durable construction and easy-to-use design make it a reliable and efficient choice for any business looking to maintain a clean and polished environment. The included pad set makes it even easier to get started right out of the box. Pros Heavy duty, Versatile use, Easy to operate Cons May be heavy

4 Prolux Core Floor Buffer Prolux Core Floor Buffer View on Amazon 8.8 The Prolux Core Floor Buffer is a heavy-duty commercial-grade machine that can polish floors and scrub tiles effortlessly. It is designed with a single pad that can handle several types of surfaces, including hardwood, concrete, and tiles. The machine is easy to operate and features a durable motor that can withstand heavy use. The Prolux Core Floor Buffer is a must-have tool for anyone who wants to keep their floors looking clean and shiny without breaking a sweat. Its compact size and lightweight make it easy to maneuver and store. Get the Prolux Core Floor Buffer today and give your floors the shine they deserve. Pros Heavy duty and durable, Effective polishing and scrubbing, Versatile for various floors Cons May be heavy to maneuver

5 ORB550MC Hard Floor Cleaner by ORECK Commercial ORB550MC Hard Floor Cleaner by ORECK Commercial View on Amazon 8.5 The Oreck Commercial Orbiter Hard Floor Cleaner Machine is a versatile cleaning tool that can handle multiple surfaces, including hardwood, carpet, tile, concrete, and more. With a 50-foot long cord, you can easily cover a large area without having to switch outlets. The machine is easy to use and comes with a variety of accessories to tackle different cleaning tasks. Its compact size makes it easy to store when not in use. Whether you're a homeowner or a professional cleaner, the Oreck Commercial Orbiter is a reliable and efficient choice for keeping your floors looking their best. Pros Multi-purpose floor cleaner, 50-foot long cord, Suitable for various surfaces Cons Heavy to move around

6 Bissell Commercial BigGreen BGFS650 Scrub and Clean Floor Machine Bissell Commercial BigGreen BGFS650 Scrub and Clean Floor Machine View on Amazon 8.2 The Bissell Commercial BigGreen BGFS650 Hercules Scrub and Clean Floor Machine is an excellent investment for those who are looking for an efficient and effective way to clean their floors. This machine is perfect for both commercial and residential use and can clean a variety of surfaces including tile, hardwood, and carpet. The machine is easy to operate and comes with a variety of attachments to help you clean even the toughest of stains. With its compact size and powerful cleaning capabilities, the Bissell Commercial BigGreen BGFS650 Hercules Scrub and Clean Floor Machine is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their floors looking clean and fresh. Pros Powerful scrubbing, Easy to use, Versatile for floors Cons Can be heavy

7 Bissell BigGreen Portable Floor Scrubber & Polisher Bissell BigGreen Portable Floor Scrubber & Polisher View on Amazon 8.1 The BiSSEll BigGreen BGFS5000 Portable Two Brush Floor Scrubber & Polisher is a must-have for anyone looking for an easy way to clean and polish their floors. With its compact size and lightweight design, it's perfect for use in small spaces, and the two brushes make it easy to clean even the toughest stains. Made from high-quality polypropylene, it's built to last, and the 13" W x 7" D x 44" H dimensions make it easy to store when not in use. So if you're looking for a reliable and easy-to-use floor scrubber and polisher, the BiSSEll BigGreen BGFS5000 is definitely worth considering. Pros Portable, Two brushes, Polisher Cons Heavy (17.5 lbs)

8 SUNMAX Floor Scrubber Dryer with Parts. SUNMAX Floor Scrubber Dryer with Parts. View on Amazon 7.8 The Generic Battery Powered Floor Scrubber Dryer is an excellent automatic floor scrubber that comes with a complete set of parts. With a 22" brush and a 31" squeegee width, it can easily clean large areas. Its 14.5 gal tank allows for extended cleaning without the need to refill. The brush speed of 200 RPM ensures efficient cleaning, and the battery power provides cordless convenience. The scrubber is made with durable materials and is easy to use, making it perfect for both commercial and residential use. Pros Battery-powered for convenience, Large tank capacity, Complete set of parts included Cons May be heavy to maneuver

9 Sanitaire HydroClean Commercial Hard Floor Washer SC930A Sanitaire HydroClean Commercial Hard Floor Washer SC930A View on Amazon 7.5 The Sanitaire HydroClean Commercial Hard Floor Washer, SC930A, is a powerful and efficient cleaning tool for hard floors. With its 13-inch cleaning path and 3.5-gallon solution tank, it can easily tackle large areas. The dual brush system and built-in vacuum motor leave floors dry and streak-free, making it perfect for high traffic areas. Additionally, the compact and lightweight design allows for easy maneuverability and storage. Overall, the Sanitaire HydroClean Commercial Hard Floor Washer is a great investment for businesses looking to maintain clean and polished floors. Pros Easy to use, Effective cleaning, Durable construction Cons Loud operation

10 SUNMAX Floor Scrubber with Complete Parts Set SUNMAX Floor Scrubber with Complete Parts Set View on Amazon 7.1 The SUNMAX Self-Propelled Floor Scrubber is a battery-powered cleaning machine that comes with a complete set of parts, including a 22" brush and a 31" squeegee width. With a 14.5-gallon tank, this floor scrubber is ideal for cleaning large areas quickly and efficiently. It's perfect for commercial spaces like warehouses, schools, and hospitals. The self-propelled feature makes it easy to maneuver, and the battery-powered design means you can work without worrying about cords or outlets. Overall, the SUNMAX Self-Propelled Floor Scrubber is a great investment for anyone looking to keep their floors clean and well-maintained. Pros Self-propelled for easy use, Large tank capacity, Complete set of parts included Cons May be too bulky

Q: What is a commercial floor scrubber?

A: A commercial floor scrubber is a machine used to clean and maintain floors in large commercial spaces. It uses brushes and cleaning solutions to scrub and remove dirt and grime from the floor surface.

Q: Why should I invest in a commercial floor scrubber?

A: Investing in a commercial floor scrubber can save you time and money in the long run. It can help maintain the appearance and cleanliness of your floors, which can improve the overall image of your business. It can also reduce the need for costly floor repairs and replacements.

Q: How do I choose the right commercial floor scrubber?

A: When choosing a commercial floor scrubber, consider the size of your space, the type of flooring you have, and the frequency of cleaning needed. Look for a machine with the appropriate cleaning width and brush type for your flooring. Additionally, consider the machine's maneuverability and ease of use for your employees.

After conducting extensive research and testing, we have found that commercial floor scrubbers are an essential tool for keeping hard and soft surface floors clean and in good condition. Our reviews of the Multiwash 14 inch Commercial Floor Scrubber Machine by Powr-Flite, Prolux Core Floor Buffers, Oreck Commercial Orbiter Hard Floor Cleaner Machine, and Bissell Commercial BigGreen BGFS650 Hercules Scrub and Clean Floor Machine have shown that each product has its own unique features and benefits. Whether you're looking for a heavy-duty buffer, a versatile all-in-one machine, or a specific type of scrubber, there is a commercial floor scrubber out there that can meet your needs. We encourage readers to consider their specific cleaning needs and take action to invest in a high-quality commercial floor scrubber that can help keep their floors looking their best.