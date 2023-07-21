Best Commercial Window Cleaning for 2023

Our Top Picks

Clean windows are a must for every commercial space, providing a positive impression to clients and enhancing the overall ambiance of the workplace. However, choosing the right commercial window cleaning product can be a challenging task. Our team has researched and tested numerous products to bring you the best options available in the market. We analyzed essential criteria such as effectiveness, ease of use, and price, taking into consideration challenges and considerations related to commercial window cleaning. By choosing the right product, you can ensure that your windows are clean, clear, and provide a positive impression to clients and visitors.

1 Better Boat Window Squeegee and Scrubber Better Boat Window Squeegee and Scrubber View on Amazon 9.7 The Window Squeegee for Car Windows or Boats Windshield Squeegee Long Handle and Scrubber Cleaning Tool is a must-have for anyone who wants a crystal clear view while driving. This versatile tool can be used not only for car windows and boats but also for shower glass doors. Its long handle and big sponge make cleaning a breeze, while the scrubber ensures a thorough clean. Made with high-quality materials, this squeegee is durable and built to last. It's a great addition to any auto, boating, or RV accessories kit. Pros Long handle for reach, Includes scrubber and sponge, Suitable for various surfaces Cons Sponge may wear quickly

2 ITTAR Window Cleaner Squeegee Set ITTAR Window Cleaner Squeegee Set View on Amazon 9.1 ITTAR Window Cleaner Squeegee is the perfect tool for cleaning your windows, shower glass doors, and car windshields. The rotatable squeegee and microfiber scrubber make it easy to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas, while the extendable 3 section stainless steel pole allows you to adjust the length to fit your needs. This set comes with 2 microfiber pads, ensuring that you always have a clean pad to use. With ITTAR Window Cleaner Squeegee, cleaning is no longer a chore, but a quick and easy task. Pros Rotatable squeegee, Extendable pole, Includes microfiber pads Cons May not fit all windows

3 Unger Window Cleaning Tool with Pole Scrubber Unger Window Cleaning Tool with Pole Scrubber View on Amazon 8.8 The Unger Professional 14" Window Cleaning Tool is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their windows sparkling clean. Its 2-in-1 design features a microfiber scrubber on one side and a squeegee on the other, making it easy to scrub away dirt and grime before wiping it away with the squeegee. The 8' Connect & Clean Pole makes it easy to reach high windows without the need for a ladder, and the 14-inch size is perfect for most standard windows. Made from high-quality materials, this tool is both durable and effective, making it a great investment for anyone looking to keep their home or business looking its best. Pros 2-in-1 scrubber and squeegee, Includes 8' connect & clean pole, Microfiber material for effective cleaning Cons May not be suitable for very tall windows

4 Eazer Squeegee Window Cleaner 2.0 Eazer Squeegee Window Cleaner 2.0 View on Amazon 8.5 The eazer Squeegee Window Cleaner 2 in 1 Rotatable Window Cleaning Tool Kit with Extension Pole is a versatile and efficient cleaning tool that will make your window cleaning tasks a breeze. With its 62‘’ telescopic pole and bendable head, you can easily clean hard-to-reach areas without the need for a ladder. The kit comes with 4 pads, making it easy to switch between wet and dry cleaning. Made with high-quality materials, this window squeegee is durable and built to last. Whether you're cleaning your home or car windows, this 2.0 version of the eazer Squeegee Window Cleaner is a must-have tool for any cleaning enthusiast. Pros 2 in 1 tool, Rotatable head, Telescopic pole Cons Squeegee pads not durable

5 Ettore Window Cleaning Kit with Extension Pole Ettore Window Cleaning Kit with Extension Pole View on Amazon 8.2 The Ettore Professional Window Cleaning Kit with 4' Extension Pole is a must-have for anyone looking to achieve spotless windows without the hassle. This kit includes a 12-inch squeegee, 10-inch washer, and a 4-foot extension pole to make cleaning high windows a breeze. The durable and lightweight materials make it easy to handle, and the professional-grade tools ensure a streak-free finish every time. Ideal for homeowners and professionals alike, this kit is a game-changer for anyone looking to achieve crystal-clear windows with ease. Pros Professional quality, Comes with an extension pole, Effective for cleaning windows Cons May not work well on very dirty windows

6 Eazer Spray Window Squeegee Cleaner Tool Eazer Spray Window Squeegee Cleaner Tool View on Amazon 8 The eazer 76'' Spray Window Squeegee Cleaner Tool is a versatile and efficient cleaning solution for both indoor and outdoor glass surfaces. Its 3-in-1 design features an adjustable head that can be set to either 10.5 or 14 inches, making it perfect for windows of all sizes. The included extension pole allows for easy access to high or hard-to-reach areas, while the four included pads ensure a streak-free finish. With its durable construction and easy-to-use design, the eazer window squeegee is a must-have for any homeowner or professional cleaner looking to achieve sparkling clean windows with ease. Pros 3-in-1 tool, Adjustable head, Indoor/outdoor use Cons May not work on all surfaces

7 MR.SIGA Window Cleaning Combo 14-inch MR.SIGA Window Cleaning Combo 14-inch View on Amazon 7.6 The MR.SIGA Professional Window Cleaning Combo includes a 14-inch squeegee and a microfiber window scrubber, making it a versatile tool for cleaning windows, mirrors, and other smooth surfaces. The squeegee is made of durable rubber and the scrubber features a soft and absorbent microfiber cover. This combo is perfect for both professional and household use, and can help you achieve streak-free and sparkling clean windows in no time. The ergonomic handle provides a comfortable grip, while the lightweight design ensures easy maneuverability. Pros Efficient cleaning, Easy to use, Durable Cons May leave streaks

8 Ettore Complete Window Cleaning Kit Ettore Complete Window Cleaning Kit View on Amazon 7.4 The Ettore Complete Ultimate Window Cleaning Kit is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their windows sparkling clean. This comprehensive kit includes everything you need to get the job done right, including a squeegee, washer, scraper, and extension pole. The high-quality materials ensure long-lasting durability, while the lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver. Whether you're a professional window cleaner or just looking to maintain your home's appearance, this kit is the perfect solution. Say goodbye to streaks and smudges and hello to crystal-clear windows with the Ettore Complete Ultimate Window Cleaning Kit. Pros All-in-one kit, Easy to use, Streak-free cleaning Cons Heavy carrying case

9 eazer 89 inch Squeegee Window Cleaner Kit eazer 89 inch Squeegee Window Cleaner Kit View on Amazon 7.2 The eazer 89'' Squeegee Window Cleaner is a versatile tool kit perfect for indoor and outdoor window cleaning, as well as car glass. With its rotatable head and bendable design, it can reach even the toughest spots. The extension pole allows for easy access to high windows, while the squeegee and microfiber scrubber provide a streak-free clean. Made with high-quality materials, this window cleaning tool is durable and built to last. Say goodbye to dirty windows with the eazer 89'' Squeegee Window Cleaner. Pros 2 in 1 tool, Rotatable head, Bendable for versatility Cons May not be durable

10 XUCAI Extendable Window Squeegee Kit XUCAI Extendable Window Squeegee Kit View on Amazon 6.7 The XUCAI Extendable Window Squeegee is a must-have tool for any homeowner looking to keep their windows clean and streak-free. With a 12" pro-grade squeegee and 11" window scrubber, this kit makes it easy to tackle even the toughest grime. The long handle extends up to 59", allowing you to reach high windows without needing a ladder. Plus, the kit comes with two microfiber pads and an extra cleaning cloth, making it a great value. Whether you're a professional cleaner or just looking to keep your home looking its best, the XUCAI Extendable Window Squeegee is an excellent choice. Pros Extendable handle, Microfiber pads included, Rotate washing kit Cons May not fit small windows

FAQ

Q: Why is commercial window cleaning important?

A: Commercial window cleaning is important for several reasons. Firstly, it helps to maintain a clean and professional appearance for your business, which can increase customer trust and loyalty. Secondly, it can improve the health and safety of your employees by removing dirt and grime that can cause respiratory issues. Finally, regular window cleaning can help to prevent damage to your windows over time, saving you money on repairs or replacements.

Q: How often should I get my windows cleaned?

A: The frequency of commercial window cleaning will depend on factors such as the location of your business, the weather conditions, and the amount of foot traffic. Generally, it is recommended to have your windows cleaned at least twice a year. However, if your business is located in a high-traffic area or experiences extreme weather conditions, you may need to schedule more frequent cleanings.

Q: How do I choose a commercial window cleaning company?

A: When choosing a commercial window cleaning company, there are several factors to consider. Look for a company that is licensed and insured, has experience working with businesses like yours, and offers competitive pricing. Ask for references from past clients and read online reviews to get an idea of their reputation. Finally, make sure the company uses safe and effective cleaning methods to protect your property and employees.

Conclusions

After thorough research and testing, we have found that the commercial window cleaning industry has a wide range of products to choose from, including squeegees, cleaning soaps, and extension poles. Each product has its own unique features and benefits, making it important for consumers to carefully consider their individual needs before making a purchase. Whether you are a professional cleaner or a homeowner looking to keep your windows sparkling clean, there is a product out there for you. We encourage you to take action based on your specific needs and try out some of the products we have reviewed, or explore alternative options to find the perfect fit for you.