Best Decorative Bowls for 2023

Decorative bowls are a must-have for any home decor enthusiast. They come in a range of styles, colors, and materials, making it easy to find the perfect match for any decor style. In addition to being excellent decorative accents, they can also serve practical purposes like storing small items or snacks. When selecting a decorative bowl, consider factors like size, shape, and material, and read reviews to help you make the best choice. Stay tuned for our top picks in the Best Decorative Bowls category.

1 OK Lighting Vintage Decorative Fruit Bowl Rose OK Lighting Vintage Decorative Fruit Bowl Rose View on Amazon 9.9 The OK Lighting Vintage Decorative Fruit Bowl in Rose is a beautiful and functional addition to any home decor. It is made of high-quality materials and has a vintage design that is sure to impress. This fruit bowl is perfect for holding fruit, vegetables, or even decorative items, and it will add a touch of elegance to any room. The bowl is lightweight and easy to clean, making it a great choice for everyday use. Overall, the OK Lighting Vintage Decorative Fruit Bowl is a great investment for anyone who wants to add a touch of style and sophistication to their home decor. Pros Vintage design looks charming, Can be used for both decor and function, High-quality construction Cons May be too small for larger fruit

2 OK Lighting Grecian Decorative Fruit Bowl Bronze 8 Inch OK Lighting Grecian Decorative Fruit Bowl Bronze 8 Inch View on Amazon 9.1 The OK Lighting Grecian Decorative Fruit Bowl is a stunning piece that will add elegance to any room. Made of durable resin, this 8.0" bronze bowl is perfect for displaying fruit, potpourri, or other decorative items. The intricate design of the bowl features Grecian-inspired details that will appeal to lovers of classical art and architecture. Its size and weight make it easy to move and clean, while its sturdy construction ensures that it will last for years to come. Whether used as a centerpiece or displayed on a shelf, this fruit bowl is sure to impress. Pros Beautifully designed, Sturdy and durable, Easy to clean Cons Some may find it heavy

3 OK Lighting Orange Glass Fruit Bowl OK Lighting Orange Glass Fruit Bowl View on Amazon 8.5 The OK Lighting Orange Glass Decorative Fruit Bowl is a beautiful and unique addition to any home decor. Made of high-quality glass, this bowl is both durable and aesthetically pleasing. Its vibrant orange color adds a pop of color to any room and it's perfect for displaying fruits, candies, or other small decorative items. The bowl is easy to clean and maintain, making it a practical choice for everyday use. Its size and weight make it easy to move around and store when not in use. Overall, this is a great product for those looking to add a touch of color and elegance to their home. Pros Attractive design, Bright color, Durable material Cons May not suit all decor

4 Hosley Decorative Oval Ceramic Bowl Peacock Feather Pattern Hosley Decorative Oval Ceramic Bowl Peacock Feather Pattern View on Amazon 9.5 The Hosley Set of 2 Decorative Oval Ceramic Bowl with Peacock Feather Pattern is a stunning addition to any home decor. Measuring at 14.5 inches long, these bowls are perfect for displaying decorative orbs and potpourri. Made from high-quality ceramic, these bowls are durable and long-lasting. They feature a beautiful peacock feather pattern that adds a touch of elegance to any room. Perfect for weddings, special occasions, or everyday use, these bowls are a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their home decor. Pros Beautiful peacock feather pattern, Large size for holding orbs and potpourri, Versatile use for weddings and occasions Cons May be too large for small spaces

5 VOMANA Ceramic Decorative Dish VOMANA Ceramic Decorative Dish View on Amazon 8.9 The VOMANA Ceramic Decorative Dish is a beautiful and versatile piece that can be used in a variety of ways. Made with green pottery and finished with a stunning green glaze, this 12'' dish is perfect as a decorative bowl, centerpiece, key bowl, or even as a charming addition to your dining table. Its durable porcelain material ensures that it will last for years to come, and its unique design is sure to impress. Whether you're looking for a gift for a loved one or simply want to add some style to your home, the VOMANA Ceramic Decorative Dish is a great choice. Pros Beautiful green glaze, Versatile use as decor, Large size (12'') Cons May be fragile

6 HOMBEMO Wood Bowl Paulownia Dough Serving HOMBEMO Wood Bowl Paulownia Dough Serving View on Amazon 8.2 The HOMBEMO Decorative Wood Bowl is a beautiful addition to any home decor. Made from Paulownia wood, this round wooden dough bowl has a rustic and handmade feel that adds a touch of warmth to any kitchen or dining table. This bowl is perfect for serving food or as a decorative piece, and its natural wood finish gives it a timeless and classic look. The size and weight of the bowl make it easy to handle and move around, while the quality of the materials used ensures that it will last for years to come. Whether you're looking for a functional serving dish or a stylish decorative piece, the HOMBEMO Decorative Wood Bowl is an excellent choice. Pros Beautiful rustic design, Handmade with natural wood, Versatile for home decor Cons May not be food safe

7 Oakrain Wooden Dough Bowl with Stripes Oakrain Wooden Dough Bowl with Stripes View on Amazon 7.6 The Wooden Decorative Dough Bowl with Hand Carved Vertical Stripes is a stunning addition to any home decor. Measuring 16.3"x 6" in Light Wood Color, this long dough bowl is perfect for use as a dining table centerpiece or for adding a rustic touch to your farmhouse or boho decor. Hand carved with intricate vertical stripes, this bowl is made of high-quality wood and is both durable and stylish. Use it to display fruits, flowers, or other decorative items and enhance the look of your home. Pros Hand carved, Versatile decoration, Rustic charm Cons Not dishwasher safe

8 Kristin Decor Large Wooden Bowl, Black Kristin Decor Large Wooden Bowl, Black View on Amazon 7.3 The Kristin Decor Handmade Large Decorative Wooden Bowl is a beautiful addition to any farmhouse kitchen or coffee table. Made from high-quality wood, this bowl is sturdy and durable, with a dark black finish that adds a touch of elegance to any space. Use it to display fruit, flowers, or other decorative items, or simply let it stand on its own as a stunning decorative piece. Its large size is perfect for adding a statement piece to your décor, and its unique handmade design ensures that no two bowls are exactly alike. Pros Handmade, Large size, Stylish design Cons Limited color options

9 CSYY Porcelain Salad Bowl Blue Decorative Bowl CSYY Porcelain Salad Bowl Blue Decorative Bowl View on Amazon 7.1 The Salad Bowl 66 Oz is a must-have for anyone who loves to entertain or enjoys a hearty meal. This 8" large soup bowl is made of high-quality porcelain and features a beautiful blue decorative design that will elevate any dining experience. Its generous size makes it perfect for serving salads, chips, cereal, fruits, and pasta, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen. Plus, its sturdy construction ensures that it can withstand the rigors of everyday use while still looking great. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or just enjoying a meal with family and friends, the Salad Bowl 66 Oz is sure to impress. Pros Large capacity (66 oz), Versatile (for various foods), Decorative design Cons May chip easily

10 WENSHUO Ceramic Fruit Bowl for Kitchen Counter WENSHUO Ceramic Fruit Bowl for Kitchen Counter View on Amazon 6.8 The WENSHUO Three-Legs Ceramic Fruit Bowl is a beautiful and functional addition to any kitchen or dining room. Measuring 10 inches in length, this matte crème oval bowl is perfect for displaying fresh fruits or serving breads. Its three-leg design adds a touch of elegance to the overall look, making it a great decorative piece as well. Made with high-quality ceramic, this bowl is durable and easy to clean, making it a practical choice for everyday use. Overall, the WENSHUO Three-Legs Ceramic Fruit Bowl is a must-have for those who appreciate both style and functionality in their kitchen décor. Pros Stylish design, Large size, Versatile use Cons Not dishwasher safe

Q: How do I choose the right size decorative bowl for my space?

A: When choosing a decorative bowl, it's important to consider the size of your space and the intended use of the bowl. If you have a small space, a large bowl may overwhelm the area. Similarly, if you plan to use the bowl for functional purposes like holding keys or mail, make sure it's large enough to accommodate those items. On the other hand, if you simply want to use the bowl as a decorative accent, you may not need to worry as much about its size. In general, it's a good idea to measure the space where you plan to place the bowl and compare it to the dimensions of the bowl you're considering.

Q: What materials are decorative bowls typically made of?

A: Decorative bowls can be made from a variety of materials, including ceramic, glass, metal, wood, and even natural materials like stone or seashells. Each material has its own unique look and feel, so it's important to consider the aesthetic you're going for when choosing a bowl. Additionally, some materials may be more durable than others, so if you plan to use the bowl for functional purposes, you'll want to choose a material that can withstand regular use.

Q: Can I mix and match decorative bowls with different patterns and colors?

A: Absolutely! Mixing and matching decorative bowls with different patterns and colors can add visual interest and depth to your space. However, it's important to consider the overall aesthetic of your space and choose bowls that complement rather than clash with each other. One way to do this is to choose bowls that share a similar color palette or pattern. Alternatively, you can choose bowls with complementary patterns or colors that add contrast and visual interest to your space. Ultimately, the key is to experiment and have fun with it!

After extensive research and analysis, we can confidently recommend the Hosley Set of 2 Decorative Oval Ceramic Bowl Peacock Feather Pattern and the OK Lighting Vintage Decorative Fruit Bowl, Rose as top choices for anyone in the market for a decorative bowl. The Hosley bowls are beautifully crafted with an elegant peacock feather pattern and are perfect for displaying orbs or potpourri, while the OK Lighting Vintage Fruit Bowl adds a touch of vintage charm to any room.

Overall, we believe that these decorative bowls are excellent choices for anyone looking to add a touch of style and elegance to their home decor. Whether you prefer a vintage look or something more contemporary, there's a bowl on this list that's sure to suit your tastes. Thank you for reading, and we wish you luck in finding the perfect decorative bowl for your home!