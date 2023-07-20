Best Dressers Rustic for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've researched and tested various rustic dressers to bring you the best options on the market. Dressers are a bedroom staple, providing ample space to store clothing and personal items while elevating the room's overall style. When buying a rustic dresser, it's important to consider the sturdy material and size that fits your space while providing enough storage. Reading customer reviews and researching different options can help you make an informed decision on additional features such as soft-close mechanisms or adjustable shelving. Our top-ranking dressers rustic products combine style and functionality, adding a cozy and inviting atmosphere to your bedroom that will last for years to come.

1 ACME Lorimar Dresser White Chrome Leg ACME Lorimar Dresser White Chrome Leg View on Amazon 9.7 The ACME Lorimar Dresser is a sleek and stylish addition to any modern bedroom. The white finish and chrome legs give it a contemporary look that is sure to impress. With six spacious drawers, it provides ample storage space for all your clothing and accessories. The drawers are easy to open and close, thanks to the smooth gliding mechanisms. Made with high-quality materials, this dresser is built to last and will be a valuable addition to your home for years to come. Pros Stylish design, Spacious drawers, Easy assembly Cons Heavy to move

2 Progressive Furniture Willow Drawer Dresser with Mirror Progressive Furniture Willow Drawer Dresser with Mirror View on Amazon 9.2 The Progressive Furniture Willow Drawer Dresser with Mirror in Distressed Black is a stylish and functional addition to any bedroom. Made of solid wood, this dresser features 9 spacious drawers that provide ample storage for clothes, linens, and other essentials. The distressed black finish adds a touch of rustic charm to the piece, while the included mirror makes getting ready in the morning a breeze. Perfect for those who value both form and function, this dresser is a must-have for any home. Pros Sturdy construction, Spacious drawers, Elegant distressed finish Cons Assembly required

3 Acme Furniture Louis Philippe Dresser Platinum Grey Acme Furniture Louis Philippe Dresser Platinum Grey View on Amazon 8.6 The Acme Furniture Dresser with 6 Storage Drawers in Grey is a stylish and practical addition to any bedroom. Made with sturdy materials, this dresser provides ample storage space for all your clothing and accessories. The six spacious drawers glide smoothly, making it easy to access your belongings. The grey finish adds a modern touch to any bedroom decor. Perfect for those who want a functional and attractive storage solution for their clothes. Pros 6 spacious drawers, elegant grey finish, sturdy and durable Cons assembly required

4 Acme Furniture Louis Philippe III Dresser - Black Acme Furniture Louis Philippe III Dresser - Black View on Amazon 8.1 The ACME FURNITURE Louis Philippe III Dresser - 19505 - Black is a sleek and stylish addition to any bedroom. Made from quality materials, this dresser is durable and built to last. With plenty of storage space, it's perfect for keeping all your clothes organized and easily accessible. The black finish adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to your room, while the classic design ensures it will never go out of style. Whether you're looking for a new dresser for your master bedroom or a guest room, the ACME FURNITURE Louis Philippe III Dresser is a great choice. Pros Spacious drawers, Elegant design, Sturdy construction Cons Heavy to move

5 BHP Monica Velvet 5 Drawer Chest Dresser Gray BHP Monica Velvet 5 Drawer Chest Dresser Gray View on Amazon 7.4 The Better Home Products Monica Velvet Upholstered 5 Drawer Chest Dresser in Gray Grey is a stunning addition to any bedroom. The velvet upholstery adds a touch of luxury, while the five spacious drawers provide ample storage for clothing and accessories. Made with high-quality materials, this dresser is durable and built to last. Whether you're looking to upgrade your bedroom decor or simply need more storage space, this dresser is the perfect choice. Pros Velvet upholstery looks luxurious, Spacious 5 drawers for storage, Sturdy and well-made construction Cons No assembly instructions mentioned

6 Furologee Dresser TV Stand & Console Sofa Table Furologee Dresser TV Stand & Console Sofa Table View on Amazon 9.6 The Furologee Dresser TV Stand is a versatile piece of furniture that can be used as a console sofa table, entertainment center for a 45" TV, or storage fabric drawer unit for your bedroom, living room, or entryway. With 7 drawers and 2-tier open shelves, it offers ample storage space for your belongings. The rustic brown finish gives it a charming and vintage look, while the sturdy construction ensures durability. It measures 39.4" in length, making it a great fit for smaller spaces. Overall, it's a practical and stylish addition to any home. Pros 7 drawers & 2 shelves, Versatile use in any room, Sturdy and durable Cons Assembly may be difficult

7 WLIVE Wide Dresser with 6 Drawers WLIVE Wide Dresser with 6 Drawers View on Amazon 8.3 The WLIVE Wide Dresser with 6 Drawers is a versatile piece of furniture that can be used as a TV stand for screens up to 60 inches, a storage tower for your bedroom or living room, or a chest of drawers for your hallway or nursery. Made of durable materials in a rustic brown finish, this fabric double dresser provides ample storage space with its 6 spacious drawers. The smooth-running drawers are easy to open and close, making it easy to access your clothes, electronics, or other belongings. Measuring 31.4" L x 15.7" W x 26.8" H, this large storage unit is a great addition to any home. Pros 6 spacious drawers, doubles as TV stand, stylish rustic design Cons assembly required

8 ITUSUT Wood Chest of Drawers with 6 Drawers ITUSUT Wood Chest of Drawers with 6 Drawers View on Amazon 7.7 The ITUSUT 6 Drawer Dresser is a stylish and functional addition to any bedroom, hallway, or living room. Made with a sturdy frame and a rustic brown finish, this wood chest of drawers is both durable and aesthetically pleasing. With six spacious drawers, it provides ample storage space for clothes, linens, and other household items. The dresser is easy to assemble and comes with all the necessary hardware. It's a great closet organizer that can help you keep your space tidy and clutter-free. Overall, the ITUSUT 6 Drawer Dresser is a great investment for anyone looking to add some extra storage to their home. Pros Sturdy frame, Spacious storage, Rustic design Cons Heavy to move

9 EnHomee 16 Drawer Dresser EnHomee 16 Drawer Dresser View on Amazon 9 The EnHomee 16 Drawer Dresser is a perfect addition to any bedroom, living room or entryway. With a durable metal frame and a rustic brown wooden top, it is not only stylish but also sturdy. Measuring 57.1"Hx 37.4"W x 11.8"D, it offers ample storage space with 16 spacious drawers. Whether you need to store clothes, accessories, or other items, this dresser has got you covered. Its large size makes it perfect for those who need extra storage space without taking up too much room. Overall, the EnHomee 16 Drawer Dresser is a practical and stylish choice for anyone looking for a reliable storage solution. Pros 16 drawers for ample storage, Sturdy metal frame for durability, Rustic brown finish for style Cons Assembly may take time

10 SONGMICS Dresser for Bedroom, Chest of Drawers SONGMICS Dresser for Bedroom, Chest of Drawers View on Amazon 7.2 The SONGMICS Dresser for Bedroom ULTS137B01 is a stylish and functional piece of furniture perfect for any bedroom. The chest of drawers features 7 fabric drawers with handles, providing ample storage space for clothes, accessories, and more. The rustic brown and black design adds a touch of elegance to any room. Made with high-quality materials, this dresser is built to last. Its compact size makes it perfect for smaller spaces while still providing plenty of storage. Overall, a great choice for anyone in need of a practical and stylish storage solution for their bedroom. Pros 7 spacious fabric drawers, Sturdy and durable construction, Easy to assemble Cons May not fit larger items

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right rustic dresser for my bedroom?

A: When choosing a rustic dresser, consider the size, style, and functionality. Measure your space to ensure the dresser will fit comfortably. Choose a style that matches your existing decor or the overall theme of your bedroom. Look for features such as drawers with ample storage space, sturdy construction, and quality materials. Think about how you will use the dresser, whether it will be primarily for clothing storage or if you need additional space for accessories or other items.

Q: What materials are best for a rustic dresser?

A: Rustic dressers are often made from wood, such as pine, oak, or reclaimed wood. These materials are durable and add a natural, rustic charm to any bedroom. Some dressers may also incorporate metal accents, such as drawer pulls or decorative trim. When choosing a dresser, look for quality materials that will stand up to everyday use and provide a timeless look that will last for years to come.

Q: How can I incorporate a rustic dresser into my bedroom decor?

A: A rustic dresser can be a focal point in any bedroom. To incorporate it into your decor, consider adding other rustic elements, such as a wooden headboard or bedside table. Choose bedding and accessories in natural colors and textures, such as linen or wool. Add vintage accents, such as an antique mirror or framed artwork. Display books or decorative items on top of the dresser to add a personal touch. With a little creativity, a rustic dresser can add warmth and character to any bedroom.

Conclusions

After researching and reviewing several dressers, we recommend the ACME Lorimar Dresser and the Furologee Dresser TV Stand as our top picks. The ACME Lorimar Dresser is a modern and stylish option that will complement any bedroom décor with its white and chrome design. On the other hand, the Furologee Dresser TV Stand provides ample storage and functionality with its seven drawers and two-tier open shelves, making it a great choice for those looking for a multi-purpose piece of furniture.

Both dressers offer great value for their price and are made with high-quality materials, ensuring durability and longevity. We also appreciate the unique rustic design of the Furologee Dresser TV Stand and the modern touch of the ACME Lorimar Dresser.

Overall, we hope our review has provided useful insights and helped you make an informed decision. Depending on your specific needs and style preferences, either of our recommended dressers would be a great addition to your home. Thank you for reading and happy shopping!